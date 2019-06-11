VENEZUELA: Westerners have lost the ability to reason! (PART 16)

International Community

How many times a day is the expression “international community” pronounced on Western Mainstream Media in a dishonest manner? How many times is this expression used by Western MSM to refer only to the US and its Western client states? Too many times. Too often.

If one takes the time to compare enough Western news and reports, the conclusion is simple and obvious. In Western MSM newspeak, “International community” means:

USA, Canada, Europe, Israel, Australia, New Zealand, Japan and South Korea.

Sometimes it also includes parts of South America and a few other obedient US client states.

A map with the countries that do NOT recognize the State of Palestine shown in grey, and those who recognize the State of Palestine shown in green, is a perfect illustration of the Western concept of “international community”

