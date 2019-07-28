U.S. Wars for Israel

Western Zionist media and political establishments are up in arms accusing the Islamic Republic of Iran of “violating” the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as the “Iran Deal”. This is never about Iran’s non-compliance with that Deal. To the contrary, Iran has consistently and verifiably abided by the Iran Deal since it was signed in 2015 by China, France, Britain, Russia, the U.S. plus Germany (P5+1) and endorsed by the UN Security Council. It is about serving Israel’s Zionist expansion.

The ongoing U.S. military threat and bullying tactics against Iran escalated last year when current White House Occupant Donald Trump unilaterally pulled out of the Iran Deal, accusing Iran of all sorts of things, including violating the Iran Deal and “threatening” Israel. Rightly, Iran dismissed the allegations, that it is in violation of the Iran Deal, saying it has at all times stuck to the Deal. The nuclear watchdog International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), tasked with monitoring the implementation of the Iran Deal – using an invasive inspection regime – confirmed on fifteen occasions that Iran was fulfilling its obligations and has been compliant with the Deal’s terms. In fact, the IAEA called its inspection regime, the “world’s most robust nuclear verification regime”. Until now Iran is keeping its end of the bargain unilaterally. It is nonsense, because the U.S. regime accuses Iran of “violating the terms of the Iran Deal before the Deal’s existence”. Moreover, Iran cannot violate a Deal that was declared null and void by the U.S. regime itself. It is like the U.S. telling Iran: “How dare you violate a Deal that we tore up a year ago?”

The U.S. allegation that Iran is in violation of the Iran Deal is an Israeli manufactured lies fabricated in Israel and disseminated by global Zionist propaganda organs, including the most racist Zionist propaganda organs: the BBC, the Murdoch Press, Fox News, the Guardian, ABC, NBC, Washington Post, New York Times, NPR, CNN, and CBC, among others. For decades, Iran has been the target of a vicious and hostile Zionist propaganda campaign of distortion and demonization, including the demonization of Muslims and Islam. As Gregory Shupak of the University of Guelph in Toronto observes: “Media outlets are creating a climate for a U.S. military attack on Iran by hyping the idea that Iran is an imminent threat to peace, by failing to offer evidence that calls the U.S.’s accusations against Iran into question, by amplifying warmongers’ voices and by naturalizing America’s supposed right to spy on every country on earth.” In other words, the AngloZionist media – controlled by a handful of corporations with deep investments in the U.S. military industrial complex – are setting the stage for war. The uranium enrichment for Iran’s civilian nuclear program, frequently mischaracterised by the superb Zionist propaganda as a “nuclear weapons program”. Under the NPT, Iran has the right to engage in peaceful nuclear research, including medical research to produce radioisotopes to advance Iran’s healthcare services. The Zionist media coverage is the second front of the U.S.-Israel war and threat of war against Iran – a propaganda war – mirroring the Zionist media coverage in the lead-up to the illegal U.S.-Britain aggression against Iraq by spreading lies – “Weapons of Mass Destruction” – to justify the murderous aggression against Iraq on behalf of Israel. The Jewish entity was created by terrorist gangs and seven decades-long barbaric terror – against largely defenceless Palestinian populations – that endorsed by the United Nations (UN), and armed, funded and supported by the U.S., Britain, Russia and other major European regimes who are now conspiring to inflict unnecessary suffering on the people of Iran.

Iran does not have a nuclear weapons program and has consistently refrained from pursuing the production of nuclear weapons. “The Pentagon and 16 major U.S. intelligence agencies supported by the National Intelligence Estimate (NIE) confirmed that Iran is NOT developing nuclear weapons and poses NO military threat. Even the IAEA, a U.S.-controlled imperialist tool, has failed to provide hard evidence to prove that Iran is engaged in developing nuclear weapons” (See my ZNet, 2012).

The irony of it. Israel is the world’s only regime that refuses to declare its stockpiles of weapons of mass destruction (WMD), including 400 nuclear warheads. Instead, Israel is crying wolf and pushing the U.S. to attack Iran. While the focus is on Iran, Israel’s extensive nuclear weapons program is deliberately ignored by Western regimes and the mainstream Zionist media. The primary aim is to deflect attention away from the criminal danger posed by Israel and no one seems to be ashamed by the classic hypocrisy. It is Israel which is attacking Syria and Lebanon on daily basis, and using its stockpiles of weapons of mass destruction to threaten all countries that oppose its continuing ethnic cleansing and the dispossession of the Palestinian people. It is Israel which is occupying Palestinian land, terrorising the Palestinians, demolishing Palestinian neighborhoods and ethnically cleansing entire Palestinian communities. The seeds of today’s intractable instability and U.S.-Israel terror in the Middle East were sown by the colonisation of Palestinian land by European Jews. And, despite (or, because of) the U.S.-EU’s unconditional and blind support for Israel’s terror and ethnic cleansing of Palestinians, peace and stability have not taken hold in the region. Peace is not (never been) in the interest of the Israeli murderous regime. Israel’s main aim is to exterminate the Palestinian people at slow pace using peace as a cover for Israel’s terror and war crimes against defenceless populations. War is on the horizon against any nation that dares to support the Palestinian people, including Iran.

There is no “co-ordinated international effort to ratchet up pressure on Iran”, as the mainstream Zionist media claim. The overwhelming majority of civilised world’s nations are on Iran’s side. It is an anti-Iran (anti-Muslims) Zionist propaganda led by, the U.S., Israel, Britain and Saudi Arabia. They have been at war with Iran for years and have made concerted efforts to provoke Iran to start a war. In fact Israel is at war with all majority-Muslim nations, not just Iran. Former Israeli “Defence” Minister, the Moldovan-born thug Avigdor Lieberman said recently: “We do not have a separate conflict with the Palestinians, and anyone who claims so, does not understand what he is talking about or is being deliberately misleading. Our conflict is with the entire Muslim world, with the entire Arab world.” U.S.-Israel criminal complicity in aggression is cowardly ignored by the international community. The old argument of “war for oil” propagated by Zionist pundits and academics is nothing more than false propaganda designed to deflect attention away from Israel.

Furthermore, Iran has never threatened or attacked the U.S., but the U.S. has intervened several times in Iran. In 1953, the U.S., Britain and Israel conspired and overthrew the democratically-elected government of Mohammad Mosaddegh (“Operation Ajax”). For two decades after, they provided full support to the brutal regime of Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, the last Shah of Iran who created the murderous SAVAK secret police. The U.S., Britain and Israel continue their terrorist attacks on Iran, using a combination of attacks or “hybrid war”, including sanctions, information war, assassination of Iranian scientists by Israeli Mossad terrorists (with help from the CIA and MI6 agents), manufactured provocation to inflame tensions, and criminal sabotage, including cyber-attacks on Iran’s IT infrastructure.

After unilaterally withdrawn from the Iran Deal, the U.S. regime under Donald Trump has flouted its obligations and it has imposed several rounds of illegal sanctions (economic warfare/economic terrorism) targeting the Iranian people. Indeed, by his own admission, Trump has acknowledged that the U.S. is engaged in economic war (terrorism) against the Iranian people for the last 40 years without bowing to U.S.-enforced terror. Economic terrorism is state-sponsored terrorism that aimed at bringing Iran’s “oil exports to zero”, and further strangling Iran’s economy, by denying Iran access to life-saving medicine and exacerbating Iranians with chronic diseases. Like it was in Iraq and now Syria, the sanctions were causing extreme suffering among ordinary Iranians. Basic medicines and medical equipments could not be purchased and imported into Iran by foreign aid agencies. While most Americans strongly oppose attacking Iran militarily, they remains oblivious to U.S.-led economic terrorism on Iran. As mentioned above, economic sanctions are criminal warfare. The economy that Iran and Syria use to feed and care for their children, their elderly and their sick. For example, the Syrian Ministry of Health is not allowed to purchase threads used by surgeons to sew open wounds in medical-surgical operations. But ISIS terrorist were allowed to export the oil they stole from Syrian oilfields through NATO member Turkey to Israel to finance their U.S.-Israel endorsed war on Syria. The U.S. is calling on other nations (U.S. vassal-state “allies”) to do the same or else, by threatened “secondary” sanctions – condemned by EU as illegal – against all who defy U.S. dictates.

Unfortunately, some European states, including Britain, France, Germany and even Russia – Iran’s unprincipled “ally” – are succumbing to U.S. pressure to cease all trade with Iran. These U.S. lapdogs who have not had the slightest courage to resist U.S-Israel pressure, unashamedly have the audacity to warn Iran – not the U.S. which violated the Deal – to refrain from any legitimate measures to enrich its uranium beyond the 3.67 percent level. Because of the inaction of the European regimes, Iran has begun a calibrated response – by increasing stockpiles of enriched uranium – to compel the remaining Iran Deal signatories – all of them rightly believed it was a good deal – to counter the so-called U.S. “maximum pressure through sanctions” (U.S.-imposed economic terrorism), just as was Iran’s downing of a U.S. unmanned spying drone. According to Iran, the step is intended as a “remedial” measure to force the EU signatories of the Iran Deal to fulfil their commitments. It is Iran’s right because the signatories have not kept up their part of the Iran Deal.

It is important to remember, that with the same banality-of-evil mindset, the decade-long U.S.-enforced genocidal economic sanctions on the Iraqi people killed at least two million Iraqi civilians, the overwhelming majority of them were women and children. In flagrant violation of international law and civilised norms, the U.S. deliberately bombed and destroyed Iraq’s water and sewage treatment plants, with the aim of spreading infectious illnesses among the Iraqi population, especially among children and infants. When former U.S. Secretary of State, the Czechoslovakia-born Madeline Albright asked (by CBS 60 Minutes, Lesley Stahl) whether killing more than half-a-million Iraqi children under 5 year old – in which Albright was directly responsible – is “worth it”? Albright boasted, yes: “We think the price is worth it”. Albright was an ardent Zionist Jew and an Israel-firster – loyalty to Israel. I cannot think of anything more sociopathic than this. It was a deliberately planned mass murder of innocent and defenceless population using economic sanctions of mass destruction, economic warfare. A study (Mueller & Mueller, 1999) shows that, the U.S.-enforced sanctions on Iraq have caused the unnecessary deaths of more people in Iraq than have been slain by all so-called weapons of mass destruction throughout history (Foreign Affairs, vol. 78 No. 3 1999). The U.S. and its vassal-state “allies” knew Iraq was a defenceless nation and lacked the military capacity to retaliate against much larger and well-armed forces of the U.S., Britain and several other allied armies. The U.S.-led military invasion and occupation of Iraq were murderous and barbaric destruction of defenceless population. The most noticeable features of the U.S.-led military invasion and occupation of Iraq, were premeditated torture, rape and mass murder of unarmed Iraqi civilians, including women and children. Today’s Iraq is ruled by a pro-U.S. sectarian dictatorship and remains under a destabilising U.S. military occupation. The once advanced nation lies in ruins and its environment is contaminated by “Depleted Uranium” (DU) with high level of nuclear radiation and dioxin. In hindsight, nations that find themselves targeted by the U.S. (e.g., Iran) should arm themselves with nuclear weapons as a deterrent.

In Europe, Europeans, including the political and media establishments know that the current U.S. aggressive threat and bullying against Iran is being pushed by the pro-Israel Jewish Lobby (the so-called “war Hawks”, a description designed to deflect attention away from Israel and its Zionist supporters) within the regime of Donald Trump. These “war Hawks”, including U.S. National Security Advisor, the Islamophobic Zionist thug John Bolton and Secretary of State, the ill-informed and self-described liar Mike Pompeo. Both, Bolton and Pompeo are “crazy for war”, and both are Israeli agents, paid for by the pro-Israel Jewish Lobby. Bolton who is handled by the world’s most recognised terrorist, Israel’s Benyamin Netanyahu, has a history of warmongering and lying to justify U.S.-Israel aggression in the Middle East. Indeed, both have publicly admitted that they are telling lies for “national security objectives”. In an interview with RT, Nathalie Tocci, a special advisor to the EU Policy Chief, Federica Mogherini, President Trump does not appear to be in control of his own policy on Iran and he should fire John Bolton. Donald Trump’s Iran policy is definitely a Zionist policy. “Unfortunately at the moment it seems to me that the U.S.’s Iran policy has a very clear author and that author is not the President of the United States”, but Israel’s servant, the Zionist John Bolton, said Tocci.

The main instigators of U.S. ongoing aggression against Iran are the Israeli regime and all powerful pro-Israel major Jewish organisations, including the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), American-Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), and the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organisations (CoP). Together with the regime of Benyamin Netanyahu, they have lobbied and are urging U.S. Congress and the White House to use force (war of aggression) against Iran.

Moreover, the U.S. regime of Donald Trump – who is openly a racist Fascist, a supremacist buffoon and a corrupt conman, but no less violent criminal than his predecessors – is the most anti-Muslim and blindly pro-Israel racist regime in U.S. history. Trump’s entire foreign policy (U.S. foreign policy) is in the hands of a few wealthy Zionist Jews and the pro-Israel Jewish Lobby (see: here and here). In fact, pro-Israel Zionists controlled all branches of U.S. regime (past and present) and have the ears of Donald Trump. U.S. Congress is considering bills that will make criticism of Israel and Israel’s terror in Palestine a crime at the expense of First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. It is reminiscent of the 1930s Anglo-American and French appeasement of Nazi Germany.

Furthermore, Trump is surrounded by Zionist Jews, including, Trump’s son-in-law and senior advisor, Jared Kushner is ardent Zionist Jew. His father Charles Kushner, an extremist Zionist and a federally convicted criminal. Jason Dov Greenblatt, another ardent Zionist Jew, is Trump’s lawyer and advisor on Israel and assistant for international negotiations and David Melech Friedman, a well-known Zionist Jew who is the U.S. Ambassador to Israel. Friedman is the son of a rabbi at Temple Hillel in North Woodmere, New York. All three espouse an extremist Zionist-Fascist ideology, advocate for Israel’s terror and apartheid in Palestine and support Israel’s’ colonisation of Palestine. And all three have invested in and contributed funds to Israel’s colonisation of Palestinian land.

There isn’t and there never has been a more Fascist and dangerous military alliance than the AngloZionist Fascist alliance led by the U.S., and Israel. Both, the U.S. and the Israeli regimes have openly claimed to be “exceptional” and with “supreme morality”. Indeed, both regimes espoused identical extremist religio-fascist ideologies – Christian Zionism and Judeofascism (here and here) – that despise Muslims and Islam. Moreover, the U.S. is holding the rest of the world accountable to its Nazi-like laws while flagrantly violating international laws.

The Israeli Fascist regime – many times worse than Nazi Germany – is the key driver of the U.S. war of aggression in the Middle East and is pushing the Trump regime to attack Iran. Mr Trump, who sounds like “dysfunctional” is being lead on a Jewish leash, receiving millions of dollars in “donations” from pro-Israel wealthy Zionists. For Trump’s unconditional service to Zionism and Israel, the Jewish extremist Sheldon Adelson gave $177 million to the Trump’s campaign and Republican causes in 2016-2018, making them his biggest donors by far and the largest donors in American politics today. More than half that money came in May 2018, just as the U.S. Embassy was moved to Jerusalem. Since becoming President, Trump has served Israel’s Zionist interests – not American – with distinction. Wealthy Zionists drive U.S. foreign policies and deliberately making them look “ill-conceived” and “incoherent”. Indeed, Trump is doing what the Israeli terrorist Benyamin Netanyahu telling him to do, with the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Palestinians becoming his two favourite scapegoats. Adelson owns Donald Trump and the entire clique of the U.S. regime from the Pentagon to the State Department. As Philip Giraldi, Director of the Council for the National Interest observes: “Adelson is the most despicable type of Israel-firster, barely concealing his singular loyalty to the “Jewish State”, Israel. He served in the U.S. Army in World War II, but has said that he is ashamed of that service and would have preferred to be in the Israeli Army”. In 2013, Adelson called on the last president, Barack Obama, to nuke Iran, rather than negotiate with Iran. He said: “The United States should drop a nuclear bomb on Iran to spur the country to end its nuclear program”. Unlike Trump, Obama rightly ignored the criminal “advice” from Sheldon, Netanyahu and their Jewish ilk. Trump can’t ignore Adelson because Trump regards Adelson as his best hope for securing a second term as Occupant of the White House, and for keeping him safe. Trump service is to Israel not to the U.S. The so-called “Make America Great Again” slogan is an ugly nationalist illusion to muster the bewildered American herd. Trump have repeated Adelson’s criminal threat by threatened to “obliterate” 85 million Iranians (including 15,000 Jews who live safe and happy in Iran) with nuclear bombs, because the U.S. is incapable of defeating Iran militarily other than using prohibited and illegal weapons. Trump is being played by pro-Israel Zionists and anti-Iran Middle East despots in ways highly detrimental not only to U.S. interests but also to world’s peace.

We live under a brutal form of Fascism that has no equivalent in human history. There are no longer the rules of law and civilised norms. It is a barbaric, lawless, rogue, terrorising and distinctly global AngloZionist Fascism. The AngloZionist alliance led by the U.S., Israel and Britain. Together, they formed the “Troika of Evil”, Muslims’ most vicious and racist enemies. They are always on the look to provoke aggression, commit war crimes, and inflict greater human misery thousands of miles away from their own borders. AngloZionist Fascism is a Mafia-like criminal enterprise that targets any nation who refuses to kowtow to AngloZionist alliance dictates to exploit its natural resources. Using its monopoly power on the world’s financial system and trade it can impose a medieval siege (economic sanctions) on any prosperous nation and turn it into a miserable place. The Gaza territory in Palestine, Syria, North Korea, Venezuela and Iran are good examples. This AngloZionist alliance poses the greatest threat to world’s peace and humanity itself. After nearly 20 years of murderous war and occupation of defenceless Afghanistan, the U.S. regime still thirsty for more bloodshed. But according to Donald Trump, the U.S. is not fighting a war in Afghanistan. He said: “If we fight a war and win it, I could win that war in a week. But I don’t want to kill 10 million people”. Then he added: “Afghanistan could be wiped off the face of the Earth” for no meaningful reason.” Of course, Trump can “win” the war without the need to kill 10 million people by withdrawing U.S. forces form Afghanistan and stops interfering in Afghanistan’s affairs. From Afghanistan to Syria to Iraq and to Iran, the U.S. is at war all over the world, and the victims (in millions) of this ongoing war and terror are almost all non-white. Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter said recently, the U.S. is “the most warlike nation in the history of the world”. The U.S. is currently preparing for war not only against Iran and Venezuela but also against China and Russia. U.S. Special Forces deployed in more than 150 countries around the world where the U.S. has more than 1000 military bases. Moreover, in addition to Israel’s 400 nuclear warheads, the U.S. has more than 150 tactical nuclear weapons (WMD) stored at several locations in Europe that allow the U.S (and Israel) military to gain immediate control over the majority of the continent of Europe (and the Middle East), at any time. With the largest arsenals of nuclear, chemical and biological weapons in the world, the U.S.-led AngloZionist alliance is holding the whole world and humanity hostage.

While it is built on the same racist ideology of German Fascism, it is naïve and utterly misleading to compare U.S.-led AngloZionist global Fascism to the regional German Fascism. In German Fascism, the degree of totalitarian controls and war crimes (confined to Europe) have always been wildly exaggerated and used as a political tool – by Zionists and their pro-Israel supporters – to justify today’s more barbaric Israel’s Judeofascism in Palestine. The exaggeration of Nazi Germany crimes is designed to demonise Germany and allows Israel to extract billions of dollars in “reparation”. With its human face manufactured and promoted by state-funded “humanitarian” NGOs and the “legitimacy” (rubberstamp) of the UN and its agencies, today’s AngloZionist Fascism is normalised and legitimised. It is sugar-coated with Hollywood’s brainwashing (indoctrinating) propaganda and celebrity news destroying the ability of people to think critically. It is masquerading as “democracy” and is called by different names depending on the perspective of different parties, such as: “Democrats”, “Republicans”, “Labour”, “Socialist”, “Conservative”, “Liberal”, etc. etc. In the 1930s and early 1940s, there were opposition and political dissidents to German Fascism in Germany and in Europe at large. Today, there is almost no (zilch) resistance and opposition to AngloZionist Fascism because its aggression and war crimes committed against non-white. We live under Orwellian police state coupled with intrusive police power and a reign of mass surveillance. As Hannah Arendt noted in Elements and Origins of Totalitarian Rule (1951): “Never has our future been more unpredictable, never have we depended so much on political forces that cannot be trusted to follow the rules of common sense and self-interest – forces that look like sheer insanity, if judged by standards of other [more civilised] countries”. The rise in neo-Nazi extremism – the neo-Nazi groups and parties are funded by Israel and pro-Israel Zionists – in Europe and North America has nothing to do with Nazi Germany and much to do with today’s anti-Muslim AngloZionist Fascism. It is an obfuscation of reality to manipulate the public.

Unlike Nazi Germany and Fascist Italy, U.S.-led AngloZionist Fascism has a near monopoly on a superb global propaganda system dominated by fake news and pro-Western propaganda. In addition to mass media corporations, including major global TV channels, and major newspapers, Zionists have a complete control over the Internet. The “Social Media” giants – Google, Twitter, Facebook, etc. – has a direct control over people thinking and focused at promoting AngloZionist Fascism aggression. The primary aim is to keep the masses on board (brainwashed) with the agendas of the ruling (AngloZionist) class thereby diverting people attention away from questioning the repressive political system under which they live and work. And with complete control of the world’s financial and economic systems, any nation that refuses to submit to AngloZionist diktats will suffer the criminal consequences of genocidal sanctions of economic terrorism. With the largest arsenal of weapons of mass destruction (nuclear, biological and chemical weapons) and armed forces, the U.S.-led AngloZionist regimes exert complete monopolies on armed aggression, human rights abuses and terrorism around the world. Iran is a nation under AngloZionist terror attacks.

Terrorism is no longer a covert U.S. action. By their own admissions, the U.S. political and media establishments have acknowledged that the “U.S. government is the world’s biggest sponsor of terrorism”. The U.S. regime is also the world’s biggest destabilising force. The U.S. “closest allies”, Israel and Saudi Arabia – two of Middle East most brutal monsters – come second and third respectively. Together, they recruit, arm, finance, advice and protect every major international terrorists group and entity, including the world’s largest terror organisations, al-Qaeda, ISIS, al-Nusra Front and their associated terrorists. They are used around the world, from Afghanistan to Syria and to Iraq and Iran. The U.S. regime has publicly admitted that it sponsors terrorist groups operating within Iran, and has repeatedly threatened to topple the legitimate Iranian government by military aggression. The U.S. and its allies used terrorism cleverly as a political tool, a useful pretext to attack and invade other nations. Afghanistan, Iraq, and Libya were attacked, invaded and left in ruin by the U.S. after the U.S. falsely accused these three nations of supporting and “harbouring” terrorists. All three nations were defenceless and lacked the military capacity to retaliate. In contrast, Iran is not defenceless and the U.S. and Israel know that. It is the reason the U.S. and Israel acquired nuclear weapons and threatened other nations not to acquire such weapons.

Using the racist colonialist ideology/theory of “exceptionalism” – exceptional in racism, mass murder and inflicting endless misery –, the U.S. regime justifies interfering in the affairs of every nation, regardless of political, cultural and religious practices. “To be chosen is to see oneself as an exceptional creation. It entails blindness to otherness. It is a form of impunity. To be chosen often involves a near or total lack of empathy. Such lack is often defined in terms of acute narcissism and psychopathy,” writes British author Gilad Atzmon. One needs only visit the U.S. to see what an exceptional shithole it is. Furthermore, many U.S. “allies”, including Israel, Britain, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Ukraine, Colombia, Kuwait, Honduras, Peru, and Qatar, among others are the world’s most brutal and barbaric regimes. In fact, every murderous dictator in the world today can count on U.S. support. One has to look at the recent event in Egypt to see the brutality of U.S. vassal-state “allies”. The premeditated murder of Egypt’s only elected President Muhammed Mursi in a Cairo’s courtroom cage this week and the 3,185 extrajudicial killings by the current Egypt’s dictator for life is a case in point. The heinous crime was welcomed with deafening silence by democracy-loving and peace-loving U.S. and European regimes and their Zionist media.

The U.S. presence in the region poses the greatest threat to all nations and is a destabilising factor designed to drive a wedge between the countries of the region and protect Israel and its Zionist expansion. Iran has consistently stated that it is prepared to enter into negotiation with the U.S., but only after a full lifting of U.S.-imposes sanctions on the Iranian people. Iran also offered conditions under which it would continue to comply with the JCPOA’s terms. (Joshua Cho, FAIR, 21/06/2019). The Iranians also made it clear that they won’t negotiate with the Trump’s regime at gun point.

The onus is on the U.S. and the European states to abide by the Deal. Iran is prepared to negotiate a peaceful resolution and has called on the U.S. to lift the sanctions and for all parties to respect the Deal signed in 2015 and for trade and diplomatic relations to be normalized, as mandated by the UN-endorsed accord.

Finally, the Islamic Republic of Iran has the legal rights to defend its people and its national sovereignty – including its airspace – from all forms of aggression. The U.S. has no legal claim of self-defence that would justify a military aggression against Iran. The U.S. is acting against Americans’ interests. American men and women do not have to die defending Israel’s terror and dispossession of the Palestinian people who are legally resisting Israel’s occupation of their homeland.

If Americans care about peace and humanity, they should rise up against their government’s menace to peace and humanity. They should demand that their government abandon its ongoing aggressive wars, and instead strive to promote harmonious cooperation not hostility and peace rather than war. The U.S. should learn the art of peaceful coexistence in a world that is very tired of its illegal and unjustifiable wars of aggression, wanton destruction and unnecessary human suffering.

Ghali Hassan is an independent researcher and analyst. He lives in Australia.

