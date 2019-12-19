inspired by & freely adapted from a poem by the French poet Paul Eluard
On every door
at every gate
in every doorway
on all the windows, mirrors
of all the world
I write your name.
On every road
with every step
in the wide meander
and the sand
on the straight and narrow
and around each circle
on every spiral
and on all horizons
as far as eyes can see;
on every meadow
on every mountain summit
in every valley
on every knoll;
on all birds
on all trees
on all fishes, frogs
in all the rivers
in all the seas
across the land
across all waters;
in aspirations of generations
and throughout the parchment pages
layered in the annals of time
on wheels and the spires
and the clocks and long shadows
I write your name.
On every flower’s petal tips
in every kiss on longing lips
on every smile
in every sigh
on breath of dawn
in hush of night;
wherever children are at play
wherever mothers watch
wherever hands are working;
with every lover who was ever lost
with all lovers to be found
with lovers pined for and desire
and with every lover
not yet known by love;
in every beating heart
blush and heartbreak
in every soul awake to dreaming
in eyes of men
in women’s eyes
on rainbow arcs and butterflies;
where hands are held
in rhythms joined
wherever songs are being sung;
where honesty is required
where courage is needed
dignity upheld in solidarity
and truth is spoken;
here where I am
there where you are
in this moment
fluttered by a breeze
brushed by eternity
I write your name:
Freedom.
David Sparenberg is a world citizen, environmental & peace advocate & activist, actor, poet-playwright, storyteller, teacher and author.
