inspired by & freely adapted from a poem by the French poet Paul Eluard

On every door

at every gate

in every doorway

on all the windows, mirrors

of all the world

I write your name.

On every road

with every step

in the wide meander

and the sand

on the straight and narrow

and around each circle

on every spiral

and on all horizons

as far as eyes can see;

on every meadow

on every mountain summit

in every valley

on every knoll;

on all birds

on all trees

on all fishes, frogs

in all the rivers

in all the seas

across the land

across all waters;

in aspirations of generations

and throughout the parchment pages

layered in the annals of time

on wheels and the spires

and the clocks and long shadows

I write your name.

On every flower’s petal tips

in every kiss on longing lips

on every smile

in every sigh

on breath of dawn

in hush of night;

wherever children are at play

wherever mothers watch

wherever hands are working;

with every lover who was ever lost

with all lovers to be found

with lovers pined for and desire

and with every lover

not yet known by love;

in every beating heart

blush and heartbreak

in every soul awake to dreaming

in eyes of men

in women’s eyes

on rainbow arcs and butterflies;

where hands are held

in rhythms joined

wherever songs are being sung;

where honesty is required

where courage is needed

dignity upheld in solidarity

and truth is spoken;

here where I am

there where you are

in this moment

fluttered by a breeze

brushed by eternity

I write your name:

Freedom.

David Sparenberg is a world citizen, environmental & peace advocate & activist, actor, poet-playwright, storyteller, teacher and author.

