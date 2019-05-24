Zakir Musa’s killing: intense clashes erupt in Valley, curfew imposed, internet snapped

Srinagar, May 23: After the news of Zakir Musa’s killing spread in the valley, intense clashes erupted in various parts of Kashmir valley on Thursday evening.

As per reports, as soon as the news of Zakir Musa’s killing spread across the valley, scores of youth from many parts of the valley took to roads and started throwing stones on government forces who responded back with tear smoke shells.

Authorities imposed a curfew in many parts of valley as to stop violence across the valley after Musa’s killing.

Musa, head of the militant outfit Ghazwat-ul-Hind was killed today in a gunfight with government forces in Tral area, some 40 kilometres (25 miles) south of Srinagar.

Police said hundreds of villagers tried to break the cordon by throwing rocks at security forces.

The nearly 4-hour gunfight ended Thursday evening when Zakir was killed.

“Yes, he was gunned down and the operation is still going on,” a police official told Counter Currents .

Musa succeeded charismatic militant leader Burhan Wani after he was killed in a gunfight in July 2016, which triggered months of anti-India protests in which nearly 100 people died.

Musa’s popularity grew after he extensively used social media to post pictures of himself and of other gun-wielding young militants in army fatigues to attract new recruits for the militant outfit that has seen its ranks swell in recent years.

Meanwhile, a complete ban on Mobile internet services in the parts of the valley has been imposed by the authorities for precautionary measures.

Mir Suhail is a journalist

