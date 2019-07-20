An Open letter to the Chief Justice of India, Supreme Court of India, New Delhi

Subject: People’s poet Varavara Rao seeks prison facilities in view of his failing health.

Respected Sir,

The well-known people’s poet Varavara Rao is lodged at Yerawada Central Prison, Pune in connection with the Elgar Parishad case. He was arrested on August 28, 2018 along with other activists. He has been a teacher, poet and writer in Telugu for over sixty years.As per media reports he is in need of proper amenities in prison keeping in view his age, 79 years and failing health:

A cot A table and chair for reading Newspapers & books in Telugu Meeting with other family members and friends (since this facility extends only to his wife and daughters presently)

Since India is a democratic country with:

A dynamic Constitution A free press A pro-active judiciary A functional Parliament,

the provision of amenities asked for by the poet, Varavara Rao should not be withheld any longer even for a moment.

Thanks,

Yours sincerely,

Dr. P.S. Sahni

Member, PIL Watch Group

P.S. Our experience in the last few months suggests that such urgent letters are no longer received at your residence by hand or speed-post!

