“Unify Behind The Science” of Impending Abrupt Climate Disruption

Perhaps the immutable forces of Nature are beginning to take charge of the total food supply for human consumption. That is to say, Nature is taking control of the human food supply out of human hands where that control has resided for the past 10,000 years. There is something terrible and tragic in the course of human events that is happening now; that does not have to happen. Something is occurring that is human-induced and over which human beings could at least make the effort to exert some degree of control.

But there are rulers among us in the human community who have “set the course” for our celestial spaceship and make “the rules of the house” by which all live. They are the self-proclaimed masters of the universe, the primary beneficiaries of an unfolding worldwide tragedy that every one of us is looking at even if some cannot yet see it. In a patently unsustainable way “the powers that be” are managing the ever expanding global political economy in the planetary home we are blessed to inhabit. They govern by deploying the principles and practices of disaster capitalism enabled by rapidly rising tide of fascism. By so doing, they will shortly produce a global ecological wreckage of some unimaginable sort.

Questions: Will the masters of the universe be influenced by human beings with feet of clay to make the necessary effort to chart a different course for our “ship of nation-states” toward sustainability and the realization of United Nations SDG Goals?

Or will “the powers that be” be permitted to continue clamoring daily for more production, more consumption and more population growth as they recklessly produce the existential circumstances that result in the extirpation of Earth’s biodiversity, the relentless dissipation of its finite resources, the irreversible degradation of its frangible ecology, and the destruction of Earth as a fit place for human habitation?

Although our ‘window of opportunity’ to make necessary behavior change is closing, there is still precious time remaining in which human beings with feet of clay can speak truth to the powers that be and act carefully in ways that help the rulers begin making required adjustments in the lifestyles of individuals and in corporate practices which can alter our current ruinous course because the global economy could soon become patently unsustainable.

So we are now here….. headed nowhere any human being with feet of clay wants to go. The captains of industry are in charge atop their high-rising Towers of Babel shouting, FULL SPEED AHEAD. And Greta Thunberg is sailing to America to save the world for children everywhere from those elders who have mortgaged their children’s future and stolen their birthright. May the winds be ever at Greta’s back.

Steven Earl Salmony, Ph.D., M.P.A.

AWAREness Campaign on The Human Population

established 2001

Chapel Hill, NC

USA

SIGN UP FOR COUNTERCURRENTS DAILY NEWS LETTER