A series in 4 episodes

episode 1:

a regiment of old people,

more bones than flesh,

are thrown into an army truck.

to be unloaded in the woods

near some godforsaken border.

but, a fierce debate breaks out

whether they should be blinded or not.

orders are awaited from the capital city.

episode 2:

a burst of pellets perforate

a sieve on a snow girl’s face.

she is blindly seeking the way to her house

when a newsman captures her image.

next day, she appears on media

as a “stone pelter who strayed into

rolls of concertina wire.”

the pebbles in her school bag

are being counted.

episode 3.

the level of the river is raised to 142.

42 more villages get submerged.

42000 tribals and as many trees drown.

a tourist guide invites tourists to the dam

to watch the spectacle of the rising water.

“visit the world’s tallest statue

called freedom statue nearby”,

cry out the tourism pamphlets and louts.

episode 4

a man made object hurls into space

aiming to tickle the moon’s shiny skin.

entire nation waits with bated breath

as the lander begins its descent.

the country loses contact with

the lander, the land and the landless.

Ra Sh is a poet from Kerala

SIGN UP FOR COUNTERCURRENTS DAILY NEWS LETTER