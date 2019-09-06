Taking assigned seat at banquet table

Right across from me Robert Mugabe

President of Zimbabwe

Destroyer of Rhodes and his ilk

Leader of the Revolution

Against Apartheid, Racism, Colonialism, Imperialism

Personal Hero

Intelligent, sophisticated, well-informed, polished, well-spoken

Devout Catholic too

Vilified by Western Governments and their Flunky News Media

No surprise there

After dinner talking about his problems I joked

Mr. President, the British and the Americans will never forgive you

For leading a successful revolution against them

He laughed heartily

Great sense of humor too

But Mr. President

With all due respect, Sir

You will not live forever

You must set up a transition process

For your Successor

The British, Americans, World Bank, IMF

Are still lusting for Zimbabwe

They will move in for the kill

As soon as you have gone on to your just reward

You must now put things in place

To provide for your People’s future

I shed no tears

For descendants of White, racist, colonial, imperialist, genocidal settlers

Exterminating Black African Natives to steal their beautiful land

Let them go back to Europe!

Zimbabwe for Zimbabweans!

Africa for Africans!

Whitey go home!

Unless you will live

Like everyone else

In Zimbabwe

Free and proud

Black Power for all!

Up the Rebels!

Professor Francis A. Boyle is an international law expert and served as Legal Advisor to the Palestine Liberation Organization and Yasser Arafat on the 1988 Palestinian Declaration of Independence, as well as to the Palestinian Delegation to the Middle East Peace Negotiations from 1991 to 1993, where he drafted the Palestinian counter-offer to the now defunct Oslo Agreement. His books include “ Palestine, Palestinians and International Law” (2003), and “ The Palestinian Right of Return under International Law” (2010).

