Taking assigned seat at banquet table
Right across from me Robert Mugabe
President of Zimbabwe
Destroyer of Rhodes and his ilk
Leader of the Revolution
Against Apartheid, Racism, Colonialism, Imperialism
Personal Hero
Intelligent, sophisticated, well-informed, polished, well-spoken
Devout Catholic too
Vilified by Western Governments and their Flunky News Media
No surprise there
After dinner talking about his problems I joked
Mr. President, the British and the Americans will never forgive you
For leading a successful revolution against them
He laughed heartily
Great sense of humor too
But Mr. President
With all due respect, Sir
You will not live forever
You must set up a transition process
For your Successor
The British, Americans, World Bank, IMF
Are still lusting for Zimbabwe
They will move in for the kill
As soon as you have gone on to your just reward
You must now put things in place
To provide for your People’s future
I shed no tears
For descendants of White, racist, colonial, imperialist, genocidal settlers
Exterminating Black African Natives to steal their beautiful land
Let them go back to Europe!
Zimbabwe for Zimbabweans!
Africa for Africans!
Whitey go home!
Unless you will live
Like everyone else
In Zimbabwe
Free and proud
Black Power for all!
Up the Rebels!
Professor Francis A. Boyle is an international law expert and served as Legal Advisor to the Palestine Liberation Organization and Yasser Arafat on the 1988 Palestinian Declaration of Independence, as well as to the Palestinian Delegation to the Middle East Peace Negotiations from 1991 to 1993, where he drafted the Palestinian counter-offer to the now defunct Oslo Agreement. His books include “ Palestine, Palestinians and International Law” (2003), and “ The Palestinian Right of Return under International Law” (2010).
SIGN UP FOR COUNTERCURRENTS DAILY NEWS LETTER