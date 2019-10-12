There are no breaking news at the moment

Swedish Nobel Committee is trying to Whitewash Serb genocide

The Swedish Nobel Committee is simply trying to Whitewash Serb genocide against the Bosnians and rehabilitate these Nazis and their Nazi supporters like Handke. Notice that his father and step-father both “served” in Hitler’s Wehrmacht that was exterminating innocent people all over Europe and North Africa. Like fathers, like son. This Nobel Prize in Literature comes out of Sweden. And Sweden is a member state of the European Union that tried to destroy the Republic of Bosnia and Herzegovina and the Bosnians at the Owen-Stoltenberg Negotiations and its Successors, Owen representing the European Union. I stopped them. This Nobel Committee has become An Accessory After The Fact to Serb Genocide against the Bosnians.

Francis A. Boyle (far left) on the floor of the International Court of Justice on 1 April 1993, squaring off against his adversary Shabtai Rosenne from Israel (far right) representing Yugoslavia, just before he argued and then won the first of his two World Court Orders overwhelmingly in favor of the Republic of Bosnia and Herzegovina against Yugoslavia to cease and desist from committing all acts of genocide in violation of the 1948 Genocide Convention on April 8, 1993 and then again on September 13, 1993. This was the first time ever that any Government or Lawyer had won two such Orders in one case since the World Court was founded in 1921. On August 5, 1993, he also won an Article 74(4) Order from the World Court to the same effect. Under Article 74(4) of the Statute of the International Court of Justice, when the Full Court is not in Session, the President of the Court exercises the Full Powers of the Court and can issue an Order that is binding upon the states parties in a case.

Professor Francis A. Boyle, General Agent for the Republic of Bosnia and Herzegovina before the International Court of Justice with Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Powers.

