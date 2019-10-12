Swedish Nobel Committee is trying to Whitewash Serb genocide

The Swedish Nobel Committee is simply trying to Whitewash Serb genocide against the Bosnians and rehabilitate these Nazis and their Nazi supporters like Handke. Notice that his father and step-father both “served” in Hitler’s Wehrmacht that was exterminating innocent people all over Europe and North Africa. Like fathers, like son. This Nobel Prize in Literature comes out of Sweden. And Sweden is a member state of the European Union that tried to destroy the Republic of Bosnia and Herzegovina and the Bosnians at the Owen-Stoltenberg Negotiations and its Successors, Owen representing the European Union. I stopped them. This Nobel Committee has become An Accessory After The Fact to Serb Genocide against the Bosnians.

Professor Francis A. Boyle, General Agent for the Republic of Bosnia and Herzegovina before the International Court of Justice with Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Powers.

SIGN UP FOR COUNTERCURRENTS DAILY NEWS LETTER