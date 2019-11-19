There are no breaking news at the moment

J. N. U.

in Arts/Literature by November 19, 2019

J.N.U
a university

where
voices speak up

where
streets protest

where
classes struggle

where
birds are still free

where
azaadi isn’t just a word

where
democracy lives

Sutputra Radheye: He is a young Indian poet for whom poetry is a medium of protest against the authority. He channelizes his words to write what he sees, and how he sees.He doesn’t believe in pure arts- as for him, art is driven by the message it carries, as one can justify homicide or rape by putting on ornamental words on its body. His latest book of poetry is “Worshipping Bodies”, in which he explores the diversity in sexuality.

