J.N.U

a university

where

voices speak up

where

streets protest

where

classes struggle

where

birds are still free

where

azaadi isn’t just a word

where

democracy lives

Sutputra Radheye: He is a young Indian poet for whom poetry is a medium of protest against the authority. He channelizes his words to write what he sees, and how he sees.He doesn’t believe in pure arts- as for him, art is driven by the message it carries, as one can justify homicide or rape by putting on ornamental words on its body. His latest book of poetry is “Worshipping Bodies”, in which he explores the diversity in sexuality.

SIGN UP FOR COUNTERCURRENTS DAILY NEWS LETTER