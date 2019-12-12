Rapes —

How many a day?

How many a week?

How many a year?

The victim stays till

Doused with kerosene and burnt

The victim stays till

Pelted with stones and killed

The victim stays till

Lynched by mobs to death

Twelve or twenty-three,

What was their fault?

Being a woman?

Beasts drawn by untasted flesh

Tempted by images drawn in unkempt brains

No longer men but La Manada or Tom Dooleys

Hang down you head

Justice evades.

We all know She is blind.

Rape remains untried

Or the Victim Dies

Why is it on the rise?

Lust gives way to homicide

Coiled within societal norms

The snakes lie dormant till

Drawn by Porn-educated Adams

They asphyxiate and kill

Change the way they think

Change the way they grow

Change the way we live

Hang down your head and think.

Mitali Chakravarty’s poetry has been published online and as part of anthologies, Harbinger Asylum Quarterly (November, 2019), In Reverie (2016), An Anthology of Indian Poetry in English (1984). Some of her poetry has recently been translated to German. Mitali herself translates from Bengali and Hindi to English. She has published a humorous book of essays on living in China where she spent eight years, In the Land of Dragons (2014). She had numerous bylines in The Times of India, The Hindustan Times and The Statesman in the 1980s up to 1992 and more recently online on Kitaab.org, Countercurrent, Modern Literature, Words and Worlds and The Daily Star (Bangladesh). This April, she joined kitaab.org as the editor. She blogs at 432m.wordpress.com.

