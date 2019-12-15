 Time For A Unified Protest

Martin Neimoller’s confessional poem of how he, a Protestant pastor, did not care or ignored the rise of Hitler and Nazism in Germany , and how they arrested or persecuted the Communists, the Socialists, the trade unionists, the Jews and so on, one group after another till

“Then they came for me – and there was no one left to speak out for me..”

The Indian situation looks different, there is some protest, but it is not very different. There is some, fragmented protest and resistance. But, there is no strong unified resistance to the fascist policies of the Government in Kashmir; NRC; detention/concentration camps in North East; JNU students; the rape and murder of women; the total neglect of suffering farmers, unorganised labour and starving unemployed people; discrimination, lynching and encounters of Muslims; the intimidation of the Dalits; etc.

If India and the Indian people are to be saved from the Fascism or an emerging Hindu Rashtra of the Hindutva forces like BJP, RSS, VHP, ABVP, etc, there is the greatest need today to form a strong, united front of all democratic and secular forces to challenge and fight the onrushing Fascist forces and policies.

If we do not unite as one against the evil, there will be no respite for any of us.

Now, please read Martin Neimoller’s unforgettable poem.

“First they came for the communists, and I did not speak out–

because I was not a communist;

Then they came for the socialists, and I did not speak out–

because I was not a socialist;

Then they came for the trade unionists, and I did not speak out–

because I was not a trade unionist;

Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out–

because I was not a Jew;

Then they came for me–

and there was no one left to speak out for me.

Aurobindo Ghose is a Human Rights Lawyer

