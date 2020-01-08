A brief essay on a Nature Conservation Activity

All Nature Conservation Activities/ Struggles
Will have the nature of Nature itself
The coolness of trees
The calmness of rivers
The ability of wind
To set in a motion all that it touches
A person devoid of kindness
Love and care
A person without a rainbow and a song in his/ her heart
Can never be part of a Nature Conservation activity
It will not even be considered a need
To love is a Nature Conservation activity
( If lovers live for a while in a desert
It will eventually turn into a green rainforest)
To smile at all those we meet
To lay your head on the shoulders of one nearby
And shed a tear When feeling sad
Is also a Nature Conservation Activity
To converse in low tones
To forgive someone
Is that not Nature Conservation Activity?
To caress the left hand with the right hand
Is Nature Conservation Activity
To realise that one is God’s feet
That each step brings one closer to where he dwells
That one is his eyes and voice
Is itself Nature Conservation Activity
Free translation of a beautiful essay in Malayalam written by V.T.Jayadevan on 8th January after a long conversation with him about open spaces and green trees under which children and youth can play and find oneself, spaces that are build up and covered with concrete by minds and attitudes that divide and disintegrate.
