ABVP Goons Attack JNU

in India by January 5, 2020

Masked goons entered New Delhi’s prestigious Jawaharlal Nehru University and went on a rampage, targeting students and teachers and vandalising property. Several students have been injured, including the head of its students’ union. The police, “who are in the campus and the security personnel did nothing,” said JNUSU vice-President Saket Moon. The JNUSU has alleged the complicity of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad or ABVP, the student body linked to the BJP, in the attack.

Eyewitnesses said the 50-odd goons entered the campus around 6.30 pm. Terrified students were phoning professors for help, a professor told NDTV.

Accusing the ABVP of working in tandem with outsiders who arrived armed on campus, Saket Moon, Vice-President of the students union, claimed that the mob was going from room to room “indiscriminately attacking students”. Through it, security guards remained “mute spectators”, he said.

A professor, Atul Sood, told NDTV: “The mob threw huge stones and entered hostels, vandalising property… These were not small stones, these were big stones that could have broken our skulls. I fell on the side and when I came out, I saw cars completely vandalised including my car.”

Injured and bleeding, Aishe Ghosh, the president of the students’ union, has been taken to AIIMS. “I have been brutally attacked by goons wearing masks. I have been bleeding. I was brutally beaten up,” she told reporters.

Hashtagged “#EmergencyinJNU and #SOSJNU, a tweet from the students’ union’s official handle read: “Professors who were trying to protect us have been beaten up. These are unknown ABVP goons, not all are students, they have covered their faces, and they are moving towards the hotels near the West Gate. Stay alert. Make human chains. Protect each other.”

Over the last 70 days, the university has been seeing a standoff between the students and the administration over a hike in hostel fees.

