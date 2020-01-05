ABVP Goons Attack JNU

Masked goons entered New Delhi’s prestigious Jawaharlal Nehru University and went on a rampage, targeting students and teachers and vandalising property. Several students have been injured, including the head of its students’ union. The police, “who are in the campus and the security personnel did nothing,” said JNUSU vice-President Saket Moon. The JNUSU has alleged the complicity of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad or ABVP, the student body linked to the BJP, in the attack.

Eyewitnesses said the 50-odd goons entered the campus around 6.30 pm. Terrified students were phoning professors for help, a professor told NDTV.

Accusing the ABVP of working in tandem with outsiders who arrived armed on campus, Saket Moon, Vice-President of the students union, claimed that the mob was going from room to room “indiscriminately attacking students”. Through it, security guards remained “mute spectators”, he said.

A professor, Atul Sood, told NDTV: “The mob threw huge stones and entered hostels, vandalising property… These were not small stones, these were big stones that could have broken our skulls. I fell on the side and when I came out, I saw cars completely vandalised including my car.”

Injured and bleeding, Aishe Ghosh, the president of the students’ union, has been taken to AIIMS. “I have been brutally attacked by goons wearing masks. I have been bleeding. I was brutally beaten up,” she told reporters.

JNUSU President has been brutually attacked by ABVP Gundas. #SOSJNU pic.twitter.com/X9yJ4r7DeY — JNUSU (@JNUSUofficial) January 5, 2020

Hashtagged “#EmergencyinJNU and #SOSJNU, a tweet from the students’ union’s official handle read: “Professors who were trying to protect us have been beaten up. These are unknown ABVP goons, not all are students, they have covered their faces, and they are moving towards the hotels near the West Gate. Stay alert. Make human chains. Protect each other.”

These are photos depicting the carnage, carried out in the hostels. These terrorists entered this campus and unleashed terror while the the Vice Chancellor of this University, the guards and Delhi Police stood by as enablers. #SOSJNU #EmergencyinJNU pic.twitter.com/E4FqnQ2YS3 — JNUSU (@JNUSUofficial) January 5, 2020

The ABVP attackers have entered Koyna Hostel. This is an all female hostel. The women, and mess workers, are terrified. The terrorists are trying to break the doors. #SOSJNU #EmergencyinJNU — JNUSU (@JNUSUofficial) January 5, 2020

This is our hostel, this is our home.

They have done this in the face of tremendous students' unity and resistance. However, know this. You can break our bones, but you cannot break our spirit. We are JNU. We will not bow down to you. #FeesMustFall #NotAnInchBack #SOSJNU https://t.co/Qmn2rUr8Fz — JNUSU (@JNUSUofficial) January 5, 2020

The terrorists, who have gathered outside the university gates, are chanting Bharat Mata ki Jai. They are taking the name of Bharat Mata, after brutalising her students inside university campus. State sponsored terror in JNU campus. #SOSJNU #EmergencyinJNU https://t.co/VHvWgSCxEY — JNUSU (@JNUSUofficial) January 5, 2020

Over the last 70 days, the university has been seeing a standoff between the students and the administration over a hike in hostel fees.

