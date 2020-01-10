Attack on JNU: Police Accuse Left Wing Students As The Perpetrators of Violence

Five days after masked goons attacked students in New Delhi’s prestigious Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in which about 20 students including JNU Students Union President Aishe Ghosh and teachers were grievously injured, the Delhi police have accused that Aishe Ghosh and other left wing students were among the attackers. The police released photos puported to be that of Aishe Ghosh.

The Delhi Police released photographs of nine suspects identified for the violence at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) naming mostly members of the Left-controlled students’ union but giving few details on the attack by a masked mob on students and teachers on Sunday evening. Officials named Chunchun Kumar, Pankaj Mishra, Aishe Ghosh, Waskar Vijay, Sucheta Talukdar, Priya Ranjan, Dolan Sawant, Yogendra Bhardwaj and Vikas Patel. Aishe Ghosh is the president of the Left-controlled JNU students’ union while Yogendra Bhardwaj and Vikas Patel are said to be members of the BJP-linked Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad or ABVP.

Addressing a press conference, DCP (Crime Branch) Joy Tirkey, who is probing the case, said a majority of the students wanted to register for the winter semester from January 1 to 5, but the left-leaning students” bodies were not allowing them to do so.

According to the Delhi Police, members of the Left groups attacked the server room at JNU to stop online registrations and enforce a strike over their protest against the increased fees.

The police admitted that it was facing difficulty in identifying those responsible for the attack on the Sunday because of a lack of CCTV footage, authenticated video recordings and witnesses.

Injured Aishe Ghosh

At a news briefing, Aishe Ghosh denied the police charges and said she had gone to the scene to stop the violence. “I was not wearing any masks, I have done no wrong… I still have my blood soaked clothes,” she said.

A day after the attack, Aishe Ghosh, who was seriously injured in the violence in the university was named along with 19 others in an FIR registered by the Delhi police. Aishe and others were accused by the JNU administration of attacking security guards.

There have been no arrests in relation to the incident as of now.

