Humanitarian Home Minister of India: His Dictions and Failures

Home minister of India Amit Shah started his office by promising to security, liberty, prosperity and right to life to the common masses. However, this self-styled Chanakya Amit shah came withdifferent plan. Whatever he used to saying in the election campaign tried to Implement on ground. Amit shah, a man with criminal charges became the president of BJP first and now Home minister. On 5th August 2019, he passed a bill which abrogated the article 370 and 35 A in Kashmir. the emergency that created in Kashmir will be remembered by people. The communication blockade, militarisation, detention and mass arrest were the methods used by Home Minister and passed bill unconstitutionally. The government used bond system in order to avail any service. Those who oppose the bond have to face six months detention. The project of abrogating article 370 and 35 A was to integrate the Kashmir into India, which according to United Nations is a disputed territory. Home Minister issued orders to the security forces to open direct fire on protestors. However, the prediction which Home Minister had done with party members and well-wishers failed in nature, as Kashmiri’s protested against this move in a salient way. This move was the basis for polarising the Indian state. The second aspect which BJP predicted for polarising common masses was decision of Adohaya verdict by Supreme Court. However, the Indian Muslims respected the Supreme Court decision, which went against the wishes of BJP. The Third trend which BJP used is citizen amendment bill (CAB)and later on, national register of citizen (NRC) 2019

The citizenship Amendment Bill 2019 promises to open door for Indian citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Christians and parsis who got into India on or before December 31, 2014 from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. Home Minister stated that such nationality would be provided to these religious sections as they face religious persecution in these Muslim nations.Home Minister stated that this bill is in line of with the India’s old -ethos of assimilation and belief in humanitarian values. However, it is remarkable that such kind of bill was implemented first time after 1947. This bill violates Indian constitution which in article 15 states that “no one should be discriminated on the basis of religion, race, caste, sex or place of birth.

The Home minister who once stated that western human rights laws are not applicable in India comes with a humanitarian heart that India welcomes those who come here due to persecution, to save their religion and honour. However, the humanitarian Amit Shah does not include the persecuted Muslims like Shias, Ahmadiyya’s, UighurMuslims from China, Tamils from Srilanka, Rohingyas from Myanmar for this offer. The Ideologue of BJP is grounded on hate and they are openly doing it. The word has been terminated as enemy by the supporters of BJP Ideologue. The party accepts MS Golwalkar as their founding member, who in his book Bunch of Thoughts (1996) page no:193 states Muslim are number one enemies and Christians are second, and both of these communities are Internal threat to the Indian Nation. The Implementation of CAB 2019 is the resurrection of what the Ideologue of RSS, BJP is grounded on.

The formula of BJP and RSS was to make India a Hindu Rastra and Amit Shah wants to take credit of it. Golwalkar in his book we or our nationhood 1939 defines the character of Indian Nation. According to him, India is and will remain aHindu nation and those who are against it are real traitors and enemies of this nation (pg.43-44). In the same book, Golwalkar confessed that he was a supporter of Hilter and Mussolini. By glorifying the genocide of Jews: he states that Germans belong to aryan race, which is pure and pride. To keep up the purity of the race and culture, Germany proved to the world by purging the Semitic races like Jews from the country. India should also learn from Germany how to keep our culture and pride alive (Emphasis added). The speeches of Modi and Amit Shah in which both the leaders urges people that the bill is not against minorities. However, in reality, it is against the democratic-secular constitution of India. the Citizen Amendment Bill is thus a macro-historical conviction of Hindutva right-wing that India is in essence a Hindu country and deserves to be a Hindu Rashtra.

The CAB is one of the formulas that expresses the ideology of Hindutva and seeks to reconstitute the republic India into theocracy. It is also remarkable that during partition, there was also two-nation theory, which Indian Muslims can accept and live happily. However, they choose motherland rather than religion and sowed the seeds of secularism in the Indian constitution. Now these Muslims are considered as threat to the Indian nation and every effort is going on to prosecute them from India. the need of hour is to become M.K. Gandhi, who considered Hindus and Muslims as his two eyes, but his efforts did not work as the theory of two nation was strong in ground. However, this time followers of Gandhi would not fail and stand against this unconstitutional bill and protect India from another division.

The author is a Research Scholar, Central University of Gujarat

