Police failure to protect JNU from terror attack need to be investigated

The terror attack on JNU last night is the reminder how the BJP has increasingly supported lumpenism and goondaism of its student wing Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad during the last few years particularly after the Narendra Modi government took over. It is a well known factor that ABVP is unable to take the opponent head on in most of the campuses in India and is now actively encouraged and promoted by the state apparatus to make its presence felt.

There is nothing wrong for different political ideologies flourishing in the student group as they are the future of the country and need fearless debate and discussion. Unfortunately, democratic debate and discussions have now been completely closed in the political parties. Most of the parties have left the politics of mass mobilisation and act according to their convenience and suitability. The protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act as well as NPR and NRC is purely people’s protests as well as that of the students and in this entire exercise JNU remain pivotal and an inspiration to all the people of India.

The fact is that during the last five years after this government took over, JNU became their target number one as they wanted to teach the ‘leftists’ a lesson as they failed to take them politically, they decided how a bunch of these people are able to shout loud, with their head high and with complete understanding of the issue explained the issue to the world and stood up fighting for the cause not only of their own but also of the people.

That the RSS-BJP affiliates have no interest in the education of the marginalised and their target is JNU because the institution has provided hope and aspirations to millions of India’s youth who come from socially and economically backward communities and the most marginalised sections of our society. It is impossible for a rural poor of any community to get admission into any prestigious institutions in the country as the government is hell bent to make education domain of the brahmanical elite and deny the marginalised their due.

JNU is target because it has provided India what opposition parties failed to do, a credible critique of the current government’s policies and activities. That is the reason why it got the tag of being ‘anti national’. Have you heard any government and its leaders speaking against its own university which provide India the huge number of bureaucrats as well as political activists and leaders.

The worst part of the current dispensation is the absolute unprofessionalism of police and its tacit support to the rogue and goonda elements of the political right. The ABVP cant do anything in any campuses without active police support and the police cant do it without the support of the higher ups. Already, jolted with yesterdays events, the political leaders of the ruling party still spoke the same language such as ‘ we condemn the violence in the campus as it tarnish the image of a ‘reputed’ institution’ and the Home Minister asking for action against ‘tukde tudke gang’. Isnt it true that the hint to take action against political opponent came from the top BJP leadership ? Isnt it true that police, paramilitary forces are now considering every political opponent of BJP as criminal and anti national. Can we imagine independent investigation and impartial attitude from such agencies who have developed such thinking and are now behaving as ruling party political militias.

We are in a state of hopelessness. The answer to this frustration and hopelessness will emerge from powerful movements and equally important role will be of judiciary which is not visible at the moment but we hope it play the role of our constitutional guardian. Supreme Court must form a committee on police reform and take serious action erring police officials.

As far as JNU violence is concern, it is time for Delhi police to come clean on this. How it allowed the goons to enter the campus and then let them go. Why has none of them been arrested even when most of the media has openly carried report of planned action allegedly by the ABVP members in Delhi University. Will the BJP speak against its own student wing and take action against the goons who invaded JNU.

It is not the JNU which is attacked. it is a message to all students and educational institutions to shut their mouth and toe the line of India’s ruling party. It is a message to all the opponent to keep quiet or face the party militia and that left, Ambedkarite, freethinkers, humanists should not expect any police support if they are attacked by the right wing goons. This is serious and must be a matter of concern for all those who believe in constitution and idea of a secular, plural and inclusive India. It is time to stand up and protect our constitutional values and our India from those who wish to impose a Manuwadi theocracy over us by destroying our educational institutions, beating up opponents, intimidating students who stand for secular constitutional values and controlling our information with fake news. The fact is whatever they feel, the unity of all Indians and right thinking people world over, they are now frustrated and afraid. The oppressive regime has finally waken up the people of India to reclaim our secular republic. Thank you Sarkar for your good work in uniting the people and making them celebrate our diversity. Jai Hind.

Vidya Bhushan Rawat is a social activist. Twitter @freetohumanity

Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/vbrawat

