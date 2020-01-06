The Triumphing of Democracy

We see
And yet we will see —
The war clouds turn the sky aflame
The razing ground do much the same
Neanderthals died of unknown cause
Homosapiens crossed a borderless world.
Civilisation spread
Nuclear Armament
Bloodied wars
Unhouse the ones who read
Shroud them
Beat them till they bleed
Only one can lead
The rest must cede
Intolerance breed
Breed bleed
Bleed
Bleed
Bleed
And yet, Faiz will sing,
Rise up and ring…
We will see,
Hum Dekhenge…
Is it the trump-petting of Armageddon?
What clouds fill the sky with red smokes of hell?
Kangaroos die before the parting knell.
Is it in our hands to live and die?
The moving finger writes across the sky.
The world order changes as we know.
Nostradamus predicted of yore.
But should we just believe
Or move forward to create
A new World of Peace?
This is the storm before the rainbow gets drawn
The World of Leaders draws to a close.
Time has come to free our bonds—
Rise in unison and sing
Hum Dekhenge,
We Will See,
Hum Dekhenge,
And let Faiz win-