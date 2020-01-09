Three pellets and a cradle

biscuit

a pellet

hit her small palm

that clutched

a half eaten biscuit.

she broke into a rasping wail

“bikoot mama bikoot”

the biscuit fell to the ground

near her, near her mamma.

mamma

a pellet

hit her left breast

that smelt of milk.

a fount of blood spurted

all over her baby and

soaked a biscuit on the ground.

eye

a pellet

hit Hiba’s right eye

in the corner where tear ducts end.

blood and translucent

pieces of flesh erupted

before her palm covered her eye.

as the biscuit left her hand

and she fell from mamma’s grip

and mamma fell, her face a sieve,

she cried ” eye mamma my eye!”

Kashmir’s youngest pellet gun victim could lose complete sight

Ravi Shanker (Ra Sh) is a poet from Kerala

