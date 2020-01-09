Three pellets and a cradle

biscuit
a pellet
hit her small palm
that clutched
a half eaten biscuit.
she broke into a rasping wail
“bikoot mama bikoot”
the biscuit fell to the ground
near her, near her mamma.
mamma
a pellet
hit her left breast
that smelt of milk.
a fount of blood spurted
all over her baby and
soaked a biscuit on the ground.
eye
a pellet
hit Hiba’s right eye
in the corner where tear ducts end.
blood and translucent
pieces of flesh erupted
before her palm covered her eye.
as the biscuit left her hand
and she fell from mamma’s grip
and mamma fell, her face a sieve,
she cried ” eye mamma my eye!”
Kashmir’s youngest pellet gun victim could lose complete sight
Ravi Shanker (Ra Sh) is a poet from Kerala
