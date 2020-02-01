If there is peace-

where does it live?

how does it look?

when to look for it?

Is it in the lathis of police

or the iron rods of the bajrang goons?

Is it in being mob lynched

for carrying a surname in a plastic bag?

Is it in the dead bodies of ganeshguri blast

whose forgotten stains the treaty covers?

Is it in the suicide of vemula

for being born in a dalit lap?

Is it in the bullets of bhakts in jamia

and the injured bodies of students?

Is it in the words of the saffron sudhir

spitting hatred each time it opens the mouth?

Is it in the banning on art

to appease the accounts of vote?

Is it in patriarchy chaining women

to be at the centre of decisions?

Is it in the rowdiness of mps’

provoking people to kill in support?

If there is peace

where is it?

Sutputra Radheye is a poet and commentator who delve into the themes affecting the socio-eco-political scenario. His works have been published in prestigious platforms like ‘Frontier’, ‘Countercurrents’, ‘Janata Weekly’, ‘Culture Matters’ (UK), and many more throughout the years.