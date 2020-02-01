If there is peace-
where does it live?
how does it look?
when to look for it?
Is it in the lathis of police
or the iron rods of the bajrang goons?
Is it in being mob lynched
for carrying a surname in a plastic bag?
Is it in the dead bodies of ganeshguri blast
whose forgotten stains the treaty covers?
Is it in the suicide of vemula
for being born in a dalit lap?
Is it in the bullets of bhakts in jamia
and the injured bodies of students?
Is it in the words of the saffron sudhir
spitting hatred each time it opens the mouth?
Is it in the banning on art
to appease the accounts of vote?
Is it in patriarchy chaining women
to be at the centre of decisions?
Is it in the rowdiness of mps’
provoking people to kill in support?
If there is peace
where is it?
Sutputra Radheye is a poet and commentator who delve into the themes affecting the socio-eco-political scenario. His works have been published in prestigious platforms like ‘Frontier’, ‘Countercurrents’, ‘Janata Weekly’, ‘Culture Matters’ (UK), and many more throughout the years.