Disinfectant spray on Migrant workers

We look for a shelter to stay
A transportation to move us back
Food to eat and water to drink
As any humans of this world
We receive mass spray of disinfectants on our bodies
And chemical spray on our individual bodies
Reducing us to mere pests and insects in this world
When we merely expected a more humane treatment from you
It makes us to question
Who are the ones really infected
Not the one infected with carona virus, but a class virus
Who looks at the poor with utter callousness
The carona virus may come and go
And get reduced and eliminated over a period of time
But what would happen to the class virus
With which you are infected in this world
While you look at us as someone to be disinfected
We look at you as ones who need to be disinfected
Disinfected from the class attitudes
Which reduces the poor as less than humans
T Navin is a Researcher and works with an NGO
