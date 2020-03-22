Uttar Pradesh leads nationally in Dalit oppression

The crime report released by the National Crime Bureau (NCRB) last year” Crime in India – 2018” has been released with a delay of about one year in which crime and atrocity figures against Scheduled Castes have been released along with other crimes. With these figures, on the one hand, the rate of crime / oppression against these sections in Uttar Pradesh is seen to increase continuously like before (10,426 in 2016, 11,444 in 2017 and 11,924 in 2018) while on the other hand the rate of crime against Dalits ( Crime per one lac population) is much higher than the national rate. This is 28.8% which is higher than the national rate of 21.3%. Crime against Dalits in Uttar Pradesh in 2018 is 27.9 percent of the total crime in the country. This rate is more than 21.1% of the Dalits in the national population. On the contrary, the Yogi government claims to reduce crime in the state while the rate of crime against Dalits seems to be defying it.

The above situation becomes clearer from the following crime-wise crime against Dalits in the year 2018: –

Crime including SC / ST Act IPC – Uttar Pradesh has this rate at 22.6 whereas the national rate is only 19.0. Crime in Uttar Pradesh is 9434, 23.5% of the crime at the national level 40077, which is much higher than the national rate. Murder – The crime rate of Uttar Pradesh is 0.6 while the national crime rate is 0.4. Out of 821 cases at the national level, 239 occurred in Uttar Pradesh alone, which is 29.11% of the crime committed at the national level. This is a worrying situation. Grievous Hurt – Crime rate of Uttar Pradesh is 0.7 as compared to the national rate of 0.6. The crime committed in Uttar Pradesh 285 is 22.05 percent of the 1283 crime at the national level, which is a matter of concern. Outrage Modesty of Dalit women– The national rate of this crime is 0.5 whereas for Uttar Pradesh it is 1.3 which is very high. Uttar Pradesh crime at 557 is 59% of the nationwide crime 944 which shows how vulnerable Dalit women are in Uttar Pradesh. Assault on Dalit women and girls with intent to outrage her modesty – Uttar Pradesh has this rate at 1.7 while the national rate is 1.5. The crime committed in Uttar Pradesh is 711 which is 22.69% of the 3133 crimes at national level, which is a symbol of insecurity of Dalit women. Assault on Adult Dalit women with the intent to outrage her modesty – Crime rate of Uttar Pradesh is 1.6 while at the national level it is 1.4. In contrast to the 2759 total crimes at the national level, Uttar Pradesh alone has 643 cases, which is 23.30% of it. This figure also shows the insecurity of Dalit women in Uttar Pradesh. Kidnapping and Abduction of Dalit Women – Uttar Pradesh has this rate at 1.3 while the national rate is only 0.5. It is noteworthy that out of a total of 944 such crimes at the national level, 557 cases occurred in Uttar Pradesh alone which is 59% of the total crime at national level. It shows how insecure are Dalit women in Uttar Pradesh. Abduction of Dalit women – The crime rate for Uttar Pradesh is 0.4 while the national rate is only 0.1. In Uttar Pradesh, the number of crimes is 158, which is 52.14% of 303 crimes at national level. It is again a matter of grave concern. Kidnapping and Abduction of Dalit women with intent to murder – Out of total 13 crimes committed at the national level under this title, 12 occurred in Uttar Pradesh alone, which is 92.30% of crime at national level. It is really very lamentable. Kidnapping and Abduction of Dalit women to compel her for marriage – Uttar Pradesh has this rate at 0.9 while the national rate is only 0.2. It is noteworthy that out of total 494 crimes at the national level, 381 crimes occurred in Uttar Pradesh alone, which shows how vulnerable Dalit women are in Uttar Pradesh. Rape of adult Dalit women – Uttar Pradesh has this rate at 1.1 while the national rate is 1.0. The 438 crimes committed in Uttar Pradesh are 21% of the total crimes 2086 committed at the national level. By the way, the crime of rape has also increased against women of general castes in Uttar Pradesh. Attempt to Rape – Under this title, 48 out of 132 crimes committed in the entire country occurred only in Uttar Pradesh, which is 36% of the total crime. It is also a symbol of insecurity of Dalit women. Riots against Dalits – For Uttar Pradesh this rate is 1.2 while the national rate is only 0.7. In Uttar Pradesh, 509 which is 32% of the total crimes of 1569 at the national level,. This is also a sign of insecurity of Dalits. Criminal Intimidation of Dalits – Uttar Pradesh has this rate at 2.5 whereas the national rate is only 1.6. It is worth considering that out of 3223 total crimes committed at the national level, there were 1037 crimes in Uttar Pradesh alone which is 32% of the total crime. It symbolizes the unsafe condition of Dalits in U.P. Other IPC Crimes – The rate of Oher IPC crimes against Dalits in Uttar Pradesh is 9.6 whereas at the national level this rate is only 5.3. It is noteworthy that out of 10,835 total crimes at the national level, 3986 crimes occurred in Uttar Pradesh alone which is 37% of the total crime. It is also a symbol of the pathetic condition of Dalits in Uttar Pradesh. Crimes under SC / ST Prevention of Atrocities Act – In Uttar Pradesh the rate of these crimes is 5.7 whereas at the national level this rate is only 2.1. It is lamentable that out of 4322 total crimes at the national level, 2399 crimes occurred in Uttar Pradesh alone which is 56% of the total crime i.e. more than half of the total crime in the country. Intentionally insult or Intimidation with Intent to Insult – In Uttar Pradesh, the rate is 2.8 while at the national level the rate is only 1.1. It is noteworthy that 1184 crimes which occurred in U.P. are 51.68% of total crimes 2291 at national level. It is a matter of grave concern. Other Offences- The crime rate for U.P. is 2.9 as compared with 0.9 at the national level. It is painful to note that out of a total crime of 1880 at national level 1189 crimes were committed in U.P. alone which forms 63.24% of national crime. It speaks very loudly about the pitiable condition of Dalits in U.P. Total of SC / ST Act Crime with or without IPC – In Uttar Pradesh the rate of crime under this title is 28.3 whereas at the national level rate is only 21.1. The crimes11833 in Uttar Pradesh are 27% of 44399 crimes at the national level. It is clear from this that the rate of crime of Atrocities is very high in Uttar Pradesh. Court conviction rate in crimes against Dalits – In the year 2018, the rate of conviction in the crime against Dalits in Uttar Pradesh was 55%, which is higher than other states but still much lower. In this way, 45% of Crimes against Dalits in Uttar Pradesh end in acquittal which is a matter of grave concern.

It is clear from the above discussion that rate of crimes against Dalits in Uttar Pradesh in the year 2018, such as murder, atrocities, Grievous Hurt, riots etc. was much higher than the rate of crimes at national level. Crimes against Dalit women such as outrage of modesty, kidnapping for murder, rape and abduction are much more than crimes at the national level. It shows how vulnerable are Dalit women in U.P. under BJP rule. In Uttar Pradesh, the rate of conviction in courts in crimes against Dalits is also very low. Therefore, it is clear that the Yogi government’s claim to reduce crime in Uttar Pradesh is hollow especially in the context of Dalits and Dalits / Dalit women are not safe at all.

In fact, ever since the Yogi government was formed in Uttar Pradesh, the morale of criminals and feudal forces has gone up tremendously due to protection from the government. In this government, people like those who killed the police inspector and accused of rape like Chinmayanand are welcomed on release from jail. The arrest of the murderer BJP MLA takes place only after heavy public pressure. Daylight robbery takes place in the capital city of Lucknow. Overall, the government’s fear seems to be over. Nowhere does the rule of law prevail. The government itself has waged a war against ordinary citizens.

One of the reasons for increasing atrocities on Dalits is that Mayawati, who claims to be the leader of Dalits, is silent on the attacks of this government, not only because of fear of the CBI and because of her corrupt politics, but she has also prohibited her workers from holding demonstrations or agitating, as has been revealed during the incident of killing of 10 Tribals by feudal lords in Sonbhadra last year. For this reason, for the life, honour and security of common citizens including Dalits, we have launched a “Save Democracy Campaign” so that every attack by the feudal forces under this government and its protection can be countered and a safe Uttar Pradesh is built. In the present circumstances, Babasaheb’s slogan “Educate, Agitate and organize” becomes even more relevant.

SR Darapuri, I.P.S. (Retd) and President, Save Democracy Campaign

SIGN UP FOR COUNTERCURRENTS DAILY NEWS LETTER