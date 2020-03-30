We the abandoned – Migrant workers

We the abandoned people of this world
Out there walking miles to our villages
With none in your cities to protect us
During these times of lockdown
We built your houses
We constructed your offices
We built your shopping malls
We produced in your factories
We built your cities from the scratch
We served your needs in your factories, offices and homes
While we still lived in congested locations
We ensured that all your comforts and needs are met
Yet at a time when a thunder has struck
We see that we have been abandoned
While you needed us for making your lives comfortable
You leave us to our fate during these unfortunate times
Staying in the comforts of your home
Washing and cleaning, sanitising and distancing
Trying to protect your lives
You have forgotten our lives
While you brought the disease
We become suspects to be distanced and abandoned
We receive the lathis of your police
We receive apathy of your government in getting transported back
In the comforts of your home
You preach a national duty of preventing the spread
You teach us to stay back
But never thinking that we lack a shelter to stay
You leave us to our fate to reach back
Neither providing the means to go
Nor providing the food to address hunger on our way
Completely devoid of monetary means
While preaching to avoid crowds in these difficult times
You force us to get crowded
Least caring of its implications on us
Making the talk of physical distancing meaningless
T Navin is a Researcher and works with an NGO
