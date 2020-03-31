Why the U.S. is the World’s Leading Perpetrator of Global Terrorism

For nearly a century, the U.S. regime has made it its goal to terrorise (defenceless) nations it deemed geopolitically unfriendly to its imperialist dictates. It is a well-financed and deliberate campaign of unprovoked aggression, heinous war crimes and wanton destruction to dominate the world. Without effective deterrence, every nation is at the mercy of U.S. barbarism.

What is terrorism? The U.S. Military Guide to Terrorism in the 21st Century (August 2007) defines terrorism by function, not identity, as: “The calculated use of unlawful violence or threat of unlawful violence to inculcate fear; intended to coerce or to intimidate governments or societies in the pursuit of goals that are generally political, religious or ideological.” Western-Zionist mainstream media and Western political establishments have always defined terrorism “by the means used to carry out act of violence rather than the targets of that violence, and have always emphasized the identity [race and religion] of the perpetrators rather than their political motives” to avoid being called hypocrites. (FAIR, 13 Feb. 2020). The decades-long U.S.-led wars of aggression, “Counter Terrorism” and “War on Terror” fit this definition of terrorism. This essay is primarily intended to provide an overview of the U.S. as a leading perpetuator and sponsor of global terrorism.

Nuclear Terrorism

The terrorist attacks on the Japanese cities of Hiroshima, and Nagasaki was the most heinous war crimes and unnecessary acts of barbaric terrorism. The atomic bombings – with indiscriminate killing of women and children – of Hiroshima (Uranium bomb) and Nagasaki (Plutonium bomb) and the fire-bombings (using incendiaries) of other cities caused the death of hundreds of thousands of innocent civilians – estimated to be between 400,000 and 600,000 civilians. “While at least 67 other Japanese cities, including the capital Tokyo, were reduced to rubble by daily conventional firebombing, including the use of napalm and other incendiaries, Hiroshima and Nagasaki had been deliberately spared for the sole purpose of testing the destructiveness of the new atomic device “[1]. The bombing of Hiroshima described as the “greatest thing in history” by no other than former U.S. president, the coward Harry Truman. It was a monstrous act of terror – a war crime – carried out by the U.S. regime. It was deliberate and designed to terrorise and frighten other nations that refuse to submit to U.S. imperialist dictates, including the former U.S.S.R. In other words, it was to bully and intimidate other nations. “It is my opinion that the use of this barbarous weapon at Hiroshima and Nagasaki was of no material assistance in our war against Japan. The Japanese were already defeated and ready to surrender. My own feeling was that in being the first to use it, we had adopted an ethical standard common to the barbarians of the Dark Ages. I was taught not to make war in that fashion, and wars cannot be won by destroying woman and children,” said former President Harry Truman’s Chief of Staff, Admiral William D. Leahy [1]. Today’s Japan is a U.S.-occupied nation.

Globally, the U.S. has over 800 formal military bases in 80 countries, “a number that could exceed 1,000 if you count troops stationed at embassies and missions and so-called ‘lily-pond’ bases, with some 138,000 soldiers stationed around the globe” (The Nation, 24 Jan. 2018). In other words, the U.S. regime has a military presence of some sort in approximately 84% of the nations on this planet. In addition, U.S. Special Operations Forces — Navy SEALs, Army Green Berets, and Marine Raiders among them — operated in 141 countries, according U.S. Special Operations Command (SOCOM) figures. They deployed to roughly 72% of the nations on this planet

In Japan alone, there are approximately 113 U.S. military bases. The U.S. has more than 60,000 U.S. troops in Japan, as well as a very large contingent of warships and aircraft. Japan is effectively a U.S. aircraft carrier. The U.S. continues to manufacture nuclear bombs and threaten other nations with what the U.S. regimes calls “tactical nuclear attacks”. Japan is used by the U.S. as a staging post from which the U.S. will threat (and possibly attack) other nations, including Russia, China and North Korea.

The North Korean Genocide

After the occupation of Japan by U.S. forces, the U.S. turned its attention to the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, the DPRK (North Korea). During the U.S. reign of terror on the DPRK in the early 1950s, the U.S. Air Force dropped more bombs on the DPRK than was dropped during the whole of U.S. Pacific War against Japan. The U.S. bombed virtually all of the DPRK territory. It dropped massive quantities of Napalm bombs. The criminal U.S. aggression against the DPRK killed more than 4 million Korean civilians and ravaged a once bountiful nation. It was all-out mass-slaughter of defenceless people aimed at exterminating the entire civilian population of the DPRK.

While destroying irrigation dams, rice fields, bridges and every house, and threatened nuclear attack, the U.S. most criminal war crimes was the use of bacteriological or biological weapons during the U.S. reign of terror on the DPRK. It is well documented that the U.S dropped on the DPRK (and China) insects and feathers carrying anthrax, cholera, encephalitis, and bubonic plague. As always in U.S. terror, it was a deliberate act of genocide against defenceless population. It is well acknowledged today that defenceless is an invitation to U.S. aggression, terrorism and permanent U.S. military occupation.

In his testimony to U.S. Congress in 1951, war criminal General Douglas MacArthur said: “I have never seen such devastation … you are perpetuating a slaughter such as I have never heard of in the history of mankind.” The U.S. political establishment has never been held to account for its war crimes in the Korean Peninsula or elsewhere. It is evident that the U.S. political establishment lacks the compunction about committing war crimes against defenceless civilians. The DPRK survived U.S. barbarism and is standing-up to Anglo-Zionist fascism. The DPRK knows very well how valuable its steadfast commitment to its nuclear program and defensive military strategy. The people of DPRK have built and continue to build their country and their formidable defence force, despite the U.S.-UN-enforced genocidal economic sanctions imposed upon it. These inhumane collective punishment can only be described as economic terrorism.

Economic Terrorism

More than 39 countries are currently under U.S.-imposed economic sanctions – more than a quarter of the world’s population. Every country can be routinely threatened with economic sanctions for the smallest attempt to refuse to submit to U.S. dictates. Hundreds of millions of people livelihoods impacted by geopolitical decisions made half a world away by the U.S. regime. Sanctions are blatant violations of international law. Sanctions are crimes against humanity. As Vanessa Beeley of MintPress explained, “sanctions never protect the people, they deprive the people of basic needs, they decimate essential infrastructure. They are designed to weaken the target state or leadership, to turn the people against the government, to serve U.S.-led foreign policy agendas in the region. Sanctions enable war and destruction, they are taken to bring resistant nations into line with horrifying consequences for the civilian population.” If economic sanctions are not effective enough and the targeted nation is defenceless, the U.S. and its “allies” will resort to Fascism’s old trick of “humanitarian intervention” to terrorise the population by cold-blooded murderous invasion and deliberate wanton destruction on barbaric scales. From Afghanistan to Iraq, the U.S. and its “allies” are guilty of war crimes and crimes against humanity (Read the links here and here).

The Supreme International War Crime

The 2003 U.S.-Britain illegal and murderous invasion of Iraq was another act of barbaric terrorism, dubbed “Shock and Awe” terror. The ultimate racist atrocity characterised by tyrannous disregard of the lives of the Iraqi people and their cultural and religious heritages. It was a savage act of terrorism, deliberately targeted the civilian population (mass murder) and Iraq’s vital infrastructures, leaving the country without power or drinking water, electricity and sanitation.

The murderous invasion and occupation of Iraq preceded by the 1991 mass murder of Iraqi civilians (disguised as the “Gulf War”) and more than a decade-long genocidal sanctions (U.S.-Britain-imposed economic terrorism) and a vicious propaganda campaign led by Western-Zionist media to demonise Iraq and Muslims in general, and justify a premeditated wanton destruction and slaughter. The sanctions on Iraq were the most heinous of war crimes committed in the 20th century. It is estimated that since 1991, the U.S.-Britain wars of aggression and daily terror against the people of Iraq caused the death of more than 5 million innocent Iraqi civilians. The overwhelming majority of them were women and children. More often, U.S. politicians were bragging about how well the “sanctions are working” and how murdering more than 567,000 Iraqi children under the age of five was “worth it”. At least two million Iraqis died as a result of sanctions’ caused contaminated water and infectious diseases (Thomas Nagy, The Progressive; September 2001; T. Nagy’s interview, Democracy Now, 13 August 2001, See also: John Pilger, 04 March 2000).

Thirsty for more Iraqi blood, the Anglo-American regimes (supported by an array of murderous dictators) invaded and occupied Iraq in March 2003. The pretexts to justify the barbaric wanton destruction of Iraq were a pack of lies, concocted by the regimes of Israel, the U.S. and Britain. The accusations that Iraq was in possession of “Weapons of Mass Destruction” (WMD) have since been proven completely false, as Iraq was found to have neither the chemical or biological WMD. Iraq was a defenceless nation that lacked any deterrence capability to self-defence. As a result of U.S.-Britain barbarism, Iraq was deliberately destroyed and the lives of millions of Iraqis have been ruined. The so-called “War for Oil” hype propagated by U.S.-Western “anti-war” movements is just a Zionist diversion designed to deflect attention away from Israel and its Jewish Lobby in Washington as the main driving elements in America’s aggressive-interventionist foreign policy in the Middle East and beyond.

As the British writer and Nobel laureate, Harold Pinter said: “The invasion of Iraq was a bandit act, an act of blatant state terrorism, demonstrating absolute contempt for the concept of international law … How many people do you have to kill before you qualify to be described as a mass murderer and a war criminal? One hundred thousand? More than enough. I would have thought. Therefore it is just that [George W.] Bush and [Tony] Blair be arraigned before the international Criminal Court of Justice”. The invasion of Iraq was no different from the Nazis invasion of Poland, France, the U.S.S.R., and so on. The international war crimes in Iraq were no different from the international war crimes committed by the Nazis in Europe. The invasion of Iraq was an illegal act of aggression, the Supreme International War Crime under international law because “it contains within itself the accumulated evil” of all other war crimes. The perpetrators of the crime should be held accountable for committing premeditated war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Since 2003, Iraqis have endured an offensive aggressive U.S.-led foreign occupation coupled with war crimes, including cruelty, sexual violence and torture by U.S.-led forces. There is no democracy in Iraq. It is a colonial dictatorship. It is not much different from the Nazi puppet Vichy regime in France. The current Iraqi “government” – if one can call it government – is based in the U.S.-fortified “Green Zone”. Its (mostly males) members and their affiliates are the corrupted expatriate dogs and traitors that the U.S. flew in with its invading forces in 2003, as Nicholas Davies observes. Together with the Kurds – imperialism’s most obedient dogs –, they are nurturing instability and chaos in Iraq to serve U.S.-Zionist interests at the expense of the Iraqi people. The U.S. colonial occupation stripped Iraq of its sovereignty, forced families to flee their homes, and tore Iraqi communities apart, including Christian and many other communities. Once a prosperous nation and a leader in energy export, Iraq is on the brink of energy crisis and has to import gas and one third of its electricity needs from Iran. This dependency is used by the U.S. to control Iraq’s lifeline. The U.S. allows Iraq a “sanctions waiver”, which the U.S. just renewed to allow Iraq to import electricity and gas from Iran. The waiver is now limited to only 30 days. If the waiver is not renewed, Iraqi hospitals will go dark just when the Coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic will reach its zenith. (More on COVID-19 later).

After destroying the Iraqi state and preventing its reconstitution, the U.S.-led (NATO) forces are deliberately keeping Iraq in the worst condition it has been since the barbaric (Hulagu Khan) Mongol invasion of 1258. The U.S. paid no reparations for its illegal aggression and wanton destruction of Iraq. The U.S. is intentionally destabilising the country and hindering foreign investments to rebuild Iraq, because peace and stability would be a major strategic blow to the Anglo-Zionists’ agenda of controlling the Middle East. The destruction of Iraq continues. On Friday 13 March 2020, the U.S. military attacked and destroyed the newly built Karbala Airport, killing a number of Iraqi civilians, soldiers and police officers in flagrant violation of Iraq’s sovereignty.

The situation of the Iraqi people did not improve with the fall of the Government of Saddam Hussein, but it is getting worse. The once proud and progressive nation, where education and health services were free, and women enjoyed equal rights, is now a nation in ruins occupied by murderous U.S.-led foreign forces. Despite concerted efforts by Iraqis to free themselves and their nation from U.S. violent oppression, the U.S. finds pretext to continue the occupation. The U.S.-led occupation have never brought anything good to Iraq. It brought untold suffering upon the Iraqi people, as millions were senselessly murdered and denied their rights to live in peace, freedom and dignity. Among colonialism paraphernalia that the U.S. brought into Iraq, a U.S. culture of moral decadence, including rampant corruption, paedophilia, rape, murder, extortion, injustice, the destruction of woman rights, kidnapping, racism, and more importantly terrorism and military occupation. Child mortality, poverty and homelessness are very common in Iraq today. Iraqis dream of the days under President Hussein rule. Most Iraqis see the U.S. as a reviled contagious virus and hate the U.S. as a nation and as a people. Iraqis most fervent wish is that the U.S. as the world’s most barbaric occupier stops destroying their lives and leave their country. The U.S. should admit its criminal war, pays reparation, compensates Iraqis and leave Iraq.

It is revealed recently that, Trump threatened to kill the Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi if he does not cancel a deal with China to rebuild Iraq’s electricity grid and other vital infrastructures that have been deliberately destroyed by the U.S.-led foreign forces and U.S.-sponsored “Islamic State” IS or ISIS (Daesh) and al-Qaeda terrorists. It is important to note that, the destruction of Iraqi cities, including the cultural City of Mosul on the pretext of “fighting ISIS” where more than 40,000 Iraqi civilians were killed was deliberate because most of the terrorists were deployed safely to Syria. It was not “fighting terrorism” that triggered the wanton destruction; it was the Iraqi resistance to U.S. occupation and its proxy al-Qaeda/ISIS terrorists. Cities like Mosul in Iraq and Raqqa in Syria occupied by U.S.-sponsored terrorist organisations like al-Qaeda and ISIS served as pretexts for the U.S.-led forces to commit wanton destruction and war crimes.

In September 2019, Trump demanded that Iraq pays for completion of key infrastructure projects destroyed by recent U.S. bombing and ISIS acts of terrorism by paying the Trump’s Zionist regime 50% of Iraqi oil revenues, an outrageous demand. Iraq refused U.S. demand and continues the discussion with China to rebuild Iraq (Read the recent Analysis by Whitney Webb). As Iraqi Prime Minster Abdul Mahdi explained (Please read carefully). Essentially, the U.S. is carrying out economic terrorism and blackmail in order to advance its imperialist interests and in keeping Iraq’s economy hostage.

The U.S. regime’s aim is to keep Iraq in ruins (after nearly three decade-long reign of terror, genocidal sanctions and murderous invasion and occupation) and forever unstable. The destruction of Iraq was part of the Anglo-Zionist (Jewish) plan for the Middle East, which is to foment sectarian strife, sow political disorder and economic chaos, and keep the region defenceless and forever backwards on behalf of Israel. Furthermore, the Trump’s Zionist regime has threatened to impose harsh economic sanctions on Iraq “as they have never seen before” if the Iraqi government vote against expel all U.S.-led forces and end the occupation. And in a “pure mobster-style intimidation”, Trump threatened Iraq will risk losing access to its government bank account if Iraq goes through with its decision to expel U.S.-led foreign forces from the region and, the U.S. will confiscate 35 billion dollars of Iraqi fund held at the Jewish-controlled Federal Reserve Bank in New York. U.S. Extortionist-in-Chief has reiterated that if Iraqis insist on ending the murderous U.S.-led occupation that caused the death of millions of innocent Iraqi civilians, they will first have to “payback” the cost of the murderous invasion and occupation of their country, “otherwise we’ll stay there”. It is as if Adolf Hitler asking the Jews to pay for the so-called “Jewish Holocaust”. By comparison, the U.S. is an evil and a corrupt society plunges deep into the Dark Ages. The primary aim of U.S. occupation of Iraq is to use Iraq as a staging post from which to attack Iran and Syria, and to defend the Fascist state of Israel. The Iraqi people have the legal right to take up arms to liberate their nation from U.S.-led foreign forces. The U.S. is an illegal occupier and cannot claim self-defence. The best-self-defence is to withdraw its military forces from Iraq and end a murderous occupation.

Recently, the Iraqi Parliament voted overwhelmingly to remove all U.S.-led foreign forces from Iraqi soil. Two weeks after the vote, over four million Iraqis demonstrated against the U.S.-led occupation and demanded the removal of the repugnant U.S.-led foreign forces from Iraq. Despite the mayhem and hardship it is causing in Iraq, the U.S. is ignoring Iraqis request and refusing to withdraw its troops from Iraq and refusing to even discuss a withdrawal with Iraqi officials, U.S. so-called “commitment to train Iraqi forces” remains dubious.

The U.S. regime thrives on violence and on the suffering and slaughter of defenceless women and children. It is naked fascism with human face. The preaching of artificial constructs of “human rights”, “freedom” and “democracy” by the U.S.-led regimes is not a mere hollow rhetoric but a steady diet of false propaganda (lies) coupled with racism and chauvinism to tranquilize and brainwash the largely bewildered U.S.-Western populations. The results were growing appetites for mass killings of dark-skinned people (mostly Muslim women and children) and a self-induced ignorance to the daily war crimes and terrorism that are committed in their names. The U.S. will not leave Iraq unless Iraqis step up their anti-occupation armed resistance attacks to free their nation from U.S.-led military occupation and regain their real independence and sovereignty.

Sponsoring Terrorists in Syria

It is now common knowledge that the U.S., Israel, Turkey, France, Britain, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, Jordan, among others, (Read the Report) have been arming, training, financing, equipping, and defending ISIS, al-Qaeda and al-Nusra terrorists. In fact, on 03rd March 2020, two senior U.S. officials (U.S. representative to UN, Kelly Craft and U.S. Special Envoy for Syria, the Zionist James Jeffrey) sneaked into Syria illegal to meet with and pledged $108 million aid to the so-called White Helmets, the group which is affiliated with the al-Qaeda terrorists and acts as the propaganda arm for the terrorists in Syria. In fact, James Jeffrey has admitted that the U.S. goal in Syria is to defend the terrorists and make it difficult for Russia and the Syrian Government to defeat the terrorists. He said: “Our goal is to make it very difficult for them to do that by a variety of diplomatic, military, and other actions.” There is no doubt that the U.S.-led regimes against Syria are the root of the conflict and its dire humanitarian consequences, including the current refugee’s crisis.

The war on Syria is not a “civil war” as it is often depicted by Western-Zionist propaganda, the “news” media. This is because the initiators, financiers and the terrorists come from abroad. The terrorists were recruited from more than 80 countries, and were labelled and relabelled as “Rebels”, “Freedom Fighters”, “Moderate Opposition” and “Jihadists” – to associate terrorism with Islam – to suit the U.S.-led Anglo-Zionist agenda (The Syrian Deception). Bulgarian journalist Dilyana Gaytandzhieva in Armswatch.com, and Irish author Finian Cunningham in Sputniknews.com have uncovered hard evidence linking the terrorists to the U.S. and its “allies”. The Trump’s Zionist regime claims the occupation of Iraq and Syria is necessary in the “fight against ISIS”, but the so-called “fight against terrorism” is a concocted pretext to justify the ongoing U.S. military presence and occupation of the region.

The truth is that the U.S., Turkey and Israel are the main defenders of the terrorists. For example, as the defeat of the terrorists in Syria near complete, the U.S. is acting as a mediator to negotiate a truce and spare the terrorists from definitive military defeat, further demonstrates the allegiance between the U.S., its “allies” and the terrorists. It is naïve to suggest that the U.S. is “fighting terrorism”. To the contrary, the U.S. spreads terrorism, and it is terrorism life lines. The U.S. is not only the world’s leading perpetrator and sponsor of global terrorism. The U.S. recruits, supports, arms and finances terrorists around the world. That is why wherever the U.S. goes terrorism follows. It is ironic that the U.S. and its terrorism-sponsoring “allies” are not on the list of “State Sponsors of Terrorism”.

The Murder of General Soleimani

The gangland-style assassination of Iranian Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad Airport on 03 January 2020 was a cowardly act of global terrorism. He was a leading General in the fight against terrorism in Syria and Iraq. General Soleimani was carrying a diplomatic passport (with immunity) on his flight into Baghdad Airport which is controlled by U.S.-led occupation forces. There was no intelligence involved. The U.S. depends heavily on its Iraqi expatriate dogs to conduct its ongoing criminal assassination of anti-U.S. resistance leaders. The International Association of Democratic Lawyers, in an assessment of the Soleimani killing condemned the murder as an illegal extrajudicial killing and an act of aggression by the U.S. toward Iran and Iraq. According to Irish author Finian Cunningham: “Neither Trump nor his senior regime officials have presented any evidence to link General Soleimani with the rocket attack on U.S. military base at Kirkuk. U.S. regime officials say their information is classified and therefore cannot be disclosed publicly. According to Iraqi military, it was ISIS-staged terror attack. The New York Times quoted Iraq’s Brigadier General Ahmed Adnan as saying: “‘All the indications are that it was Daesh… We as Iraqi forces cannot even come to this area unless we have a large force because it is not secure. How could it be that someone [Iran-linked Khataib Hezbollah] who doesn’t know the area could come here and find that firing position and launch an attack?’” It sounds and smells like premeditated false lag terror attack designed to implicate Iran.

General Soleimani was murdered merely on the say-so of the Israeli fascist regime. General Soleimani was widely credited with being the master strategist of the successful campaign to defeat the U.S.-Israel-sponsored terrorists (ISIS, al-Qaeda and affiliates) in Syria and Iraq. In fact, the Israeli fascist regime and ISIS/Daesh terrorists have celebrated and praised Soleimani’s murder. General Soleimani was to attend the funeral of 31 Iraqi security forces killed by the U.S. near the Syrian border. They were securing the crossing into Syria from ISIS terrorist. General Soleimani was on a peace mission – invited by the Iraqi Prime Minister – to go to Saudi Arabia. As Iraqi PM said: “Soleimani arrived in Iraq at my request to receive a response from Saudi Arabia to Iran’s peace initiative. Trump killed a foreign officer and an envoy of peace who landed on a territory (Trump supposed to protect) at the request of the Prime Minister.”

The murder of General Soleimani was orchestrated to provoke war with Iran on behalf of Israel, a war the Israeli fascist Benyamin Netanyahu is craving for. “Soleimani was not only the second most powerful man in Iran and the main figure in its foreign policy; he was idolized by millions of the most strongly nationalist citizens of the country. Killing him in a drone strike was an open invitation to the military confrontation Israeli fascist Benyamin Netanyahu and former C.I.A. director and current U.S. Secretary of State Terror, the self-proclaimed liar Mike Pompeo so desperately sought”, writes investigative journalist Gareth Porter. As a “serial murderer” with a global reach, like the U.S., the Jewish entity has an alarming history of violence, terrorism and anti-Muslim/anti-Arab hatred. The world’s two largest terrorism organisations are the Israeli Mossad and the Central Intelligence Agency (C.I.A.). The two entities are unaccountable secret armies that have been involved in everything from assassinating foreign leaders, to overthrowing democratic governments, from kidnapping and torturing people, to running drug trafficking operations, and to covertly recruiting, training, arming, and funding terrorists (ISIS, al-Qaeda, and their affiliates) and to fomenting violence and fabricating fake news. “We had knowledge of what they were doing, what they were plotting”, said Robert Scheer, editor of Truthdig. They are responsible not only for the murder of General Soleimani and other high-profile leaders but also the recent killing of 300 Iraqi demonstrators. President Trump, just like his predecessors, is a hostage to the Zionists in the White House. And just like his predecessors, Trump is merely acting as Anglo-Zionist propagandist-in-chief. He is surrounded by Zionist Jews and completely controlled by the Jewish power in the United States. “The White House looked like Habayit Hayehudi [“Jewish Home”] the other day, awash in Kippot and Yiddishkeit. Does one have to be an “anti-Semite to wonder about this?” writes Gideon Levy in Haaretz, 30 January 2020). With their vast money and control of global finance, Jews own Trump, just like they own America. Trump’s foreign policy is made by Jews in Israel. The pro-Israel Jewish Lobby (wealthy Jews) bought and owned every politician and government official in the U.S. They write Trump’s policies and speeches. Just like the New York Times depicted Trump relation to Jews, they guide him on a leash like a blind dog. He is the most obedient Gentile president in history. This was not the first time the U.S. and Israel have conspired to commit acts of terrorism and murder a foreign leader. There have been countless acts of terrorism committed by the U.S. and Israel, where political, religions and humanitarian leaders (and their loved ones) have been murdered in broad daylight. The U.S. and Israel are engaging in “Murder Incorporated” to silence anyone (guilty or innocent) who resists U.S. and Israel terrorism.

There was no evidence that General Soleimani was planning any violent act against the U.S. Those claims have been discredited. Indeed, U.S. Defence Secretary Mark Esper admitted that he did not see specific evidence from intelligence officials that Iran was planning to attack U.S. embassies, though Trump has since claimed whether or not Soleimani or his Iraqi allies posed an imminent threat “doesn’t really matter.” He will destroy “52 cultural and religious sites” in Iran, if Iran will retaliate, putting himself in the same barbaric category as ISIS terrorists and Hitler. Of course, Iran did legitimately retaliate.

Targeting Iran

The U.S. and Israel are accusing Iran of “developing” nuclear weapons. It is an atrocious lie. There is no evidence (zilch) that Iran has a nuclear weapons program. Iran has consistently refrained from pursuing the production of nuclear weapons. “The Pentagon and 16 major U.S. intelligence agencies supported by the National Intelligence Estimate (NIE) confirmed that Iran is NOT developing nuclear weapons and poses NO military threat. Even the IAEA, a U.S.-controlled imperialist tool, has failed to provide hard evidence to prove that Iran is engaged in developing nuclear weapons.” It is Israel that has been stealing nuclear secrets (from the West) and covertly making nuclear and chemical weapons since the 1950s (The Guardian, 16 January 2014). Today, Israel is defended and allowed to produce hundreds of nuclear bombs in its U.S.-paid large arsenal of WMD, including chemical and biological weapons. It is Israel which is threatening and violently attacking other countries. According to American counter-intelligence agencies, Israel is considered to be one of the U.S.’s worst threats. Israel was listed as one of the five “priority targets” of counterintelligence: “China, Russia, Iran, Cuba, and Israel.” There is no denying that the nature of U.S. terrorism in the Middle East is to terrorise Muslims and defend Israel’s persecution of the Palestinian people as it is doing on a daily basis.

To avoid the fate of Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya and Syria, Iranian leaders should pursue a defensive military strategy by emulating the DPRK’s formidable defence capability model (achieved despite genocidal U.S. and UN-enforced sanctions) to stop any U.S. acts of terrorism against their nation. The DPRK knows very well how valuable its steadfast commitment to its nuclear program. It is within Iran’s right to seek and develop the most effective deterrence to counter U.S.-Israel’s terrorism. The U.S. and Israel only understand force, and therefore Iran must show that it is willing to use force against its criminal enemies. The U.S. and Israel will not attack a nation that they know it possesses effective defence capabilities to defend its independent.

Iran is under illegal genocidal sanctions (economic terrorism), where thousands of Iranians are dying from preventable diseases and malnutrition even as the COVID-19 strikes in its full force. In particular, the survival of Iranian children with cancer has decreased significantly because the U.S. denies them critical medical supplies. In October 2018, the United Nations’ International Court of Justice found that the U.S.-imposed barbaric sanctions were unlawful and violate humanitarian law. The U.S.-imposed sanctions are an obstacle to prevent Iran from importing vital humanitarian supplies. By hindering the supplies of medicine and medical equipments to Iran, Syria and Venezuela, the U.S. regime is committing a crime against humanity by indiscriminately targeting the civilian population, including the sick. One of the primary goals of the U.S. regime is to destroy the health care system of the targeted nations and kill the civilian population en masse (Sara Flounders, Workers World 10 March 2020). The decade-long genocidal sanctions against the people of Iraq is a case in point. As of writing, Iran is being denied the right to import basic medicines and medical supplies to fight the current outbreak of COVID-19 infections.

COVID-19

As nations around the world are collaborating in solidarity to prevent the spread of Coronavirus, COVID-19 – a stronger mutation of the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS Virus) genetically engineered in a laboratory, rather than evolved naturally – infections in bid to save lives, the U.S. regime – with its utter contempt for humanity – is waging aggression, plotting economic terrorism (more sanctions) on Iran Syria and Venezuela, and is doing its best weaponising the Virus to cause immense human suffering globally, coupled with a deliberately instilled fear to control an already ignorant and easily manipulated public.

Moreover, there is mounting evidence (Read the links here and here) that COVID-19 pandemic originated in the U.S. and may have been a terror attack perpetuated by the U.S., which is pursuing a massive expansion of biological weapons program. “It also may be a coincidence that the primary U.S. bioweapons lab, Fort Detrick, was shut down in summer 2019 over fears that weaponized pathogens might escape. It may be a coincidence that absurdly under-performing U.S. military athletes came to Wuhan for the World Military Games in October and have since been accused by China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs of being the source of the COVID-19 pandemic. It may be a coincidence that at the same time those ‘athletes’ were in Wuhan, the World Economic Forum, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Johnson & Johnson, and other Establishment titans were hosting a pandemic simulation called Event 201”, writes scholar Kevin Barrett . Event 201 focused on simulating a worldwide epidemic, which was coincidentally based on the SARS outbreak and called 2019-nCoV, the name first given to the outbreak in China, before WHO changed it to a more generic form, COVID-19. The simulation resulted over an 18-month period in 65 million deaths worldwide, a stock market dive of 15%-plus and countless bankruptcies and unemployment. Just a few weeks later, the first 2019-nCoV infected person was identified in Wuhan. “It may be purely coincidental that the virus appeared in Wuhan, home of China’s biggest biodefense laboratory, and China’s biggest transportation hub, just in time for the Chinese New Year, when most Chinese travel to visit relatives. Likewise, it could be coincidental that the real-life COVID-19 pandemic almost perfectly mimics Lockstep, the Rockefeller Foundation’s recipe for a global police state emerging on the back of a coronavirus-style pandemic”, added Kevin Barrett. The U.S. regime unleashed this disease on the world, and the U.S. regime has to be held accountable.

Furthermore, the so-called “China Virus” or “Wuhan Virus” is part of the U.S. regime’s anti-China disinformation campaign. “Labelling COVID-19 the ‘Chinese virus’ is entirely in keeping with Donald Trump’s pattern of dog-whistling. The term is designed to trigger racist fears of foreigners (Chinese and Muslims as disease-carriers), while preserving plausible deniability” (FAIR, 24/03/2020). Moreover, it is a convenient misnomer designed: 1) to deflects attention away from U.S. criminal actions; 2) to demonise the Chinese people in the same way 9/11 was used to demonize Muslims and Islam; and 3) to offer the Trump’s regime a cover about a bioweapon terror attack gone awry. Moreover, the only country with Italy’s variety of COVID-19 is the U.S. and more than 80% of all infections in Australia occurred in the U.S. then travelled home (Read the link here). Furthermore, Chinese, Japanese and Taiwanese studies point to the U.S. as the most likely source of COVID-19. It is possible that, China and Iran were the intended targets. Both nations are the subject of U.S. hostility. Washington’s Mafia Secretary Pompeo has exploited COVID-19 pandemic to impose more genocidal sanctions on the Iranian people while bullying other nations and international businesses to prevent urgently needed medicine and medical supplies from entering Iran. Pompeo called OVID-19, “a live military exercise”. He added: “This is not about retribution … This matter is going forward – we are in a live exercise here to get this right” (Read the link here). It follows that the U.S. – not China – is the “Sick Man” of the world who feeds on the misery and death of others using economic terrorism. Unlike the U.S., China managed to contain the Virus (Nature, 17/03/2020) and has begun helping others nations, including Italy, Spain, Serbia, Iraq and Iran, among others to do the same. Like China, Cuba – even though the small nation has been under seven decades of U.S.-imposed economic terrorism – and Russia are doing the same. By contrast, the U.S. (the epicentre of CIVID-19 outbreak) remains exceptionally vulnerable because of its uniquely broken healthcare system. The regime has enough bombs to terrorise people around the world, but not enough ventilators, respirators, face masks or even beds to accommodate the flood of sick Americans. Why emulate the U.S. when it failed in its most basic duty to serve its citizens? COVID-19 has exposed the exploitative nature of Western Capitalism which is built on inequality and enforced by wars and economic terrorism.

Conclusion

It is paramount for all independent nations especially Muslim-majority and Arab nations, threatened by the U.S. and Israel to develop defensive capability and acquire superior weapons to deter any U.S.-Israel aggression. Solidarity between Muslim-majority nations is needed more than ever. Instead of fighting among themselves and bleeding each other to advance Anglo-Zionist agenda, Muslim-majority nations need to work together to confront U.S.-Israel aggression against their fellow Muslims.

A century-long of needless acts of terrorism, the U.S. proved to be the world’s leading perpetrator of global terrorism. The U.S. will only stop perpetrating terrorism if peace-seeking nations stand up for international law and fight U.S. terrorism by building effective defence capabilities against U.S. terrorism.

Ghali Hassan is a researcher and an independent political analyst.

