May we be receptive to the wisdom of nature and the knowledge
that if her laws are obeyed, our lands and people will flourish
May we save the planet from present practices of destruction
and allow the raw wounds of the earth to heal
May we bring back the natural harmony of nature and
restore to our souls the richness which strengthens our bodies
May we treat the Earth and all that dwell thereon, man and
animal, with respect and kindness
May we get rid of intolerance and prejudice
and encourage true balance between both the genders
May we give assistance and kindness wherever needed
and work together for the benefit of all
May we only do what we know to be right
and take full responsibility for our actions
May we be brave enough to take a stand,
and courageous enough to make a commitment.
May we dedicate a share of our efforts to the greater good
May we take care of the wellbeing of our own mind and body
May we practice mindfulness, and be more connected –
to ourselves, to others, and to the world around us
And, may we laugh. Laugh at ourselves and with others!
Pratap Antony writes on ecology and environment, social justice and pluralism, management ideas and issues, jazz and western classical music and Indian classical dance.
SIGN UP FOR COUNTERCURRENTS DAILY NEWS LETTER