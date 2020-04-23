May we be receptive to the wisdom of nature and the knowledge

that if her laws are obeyed, our lands and people will flourish

May we save the planet from present practices of destruction

and allow the raw wounds of the earth to heal

May we bring back the natural harmony of nature and

restore to our souls the richness which strengthens our bodies

May we treat the Earth and all that dwell thereon, man and

animal, with respect and kindness

May we get rid of intolerance and prejudice

and encourage true balance between both the genders

May we give assistance and kindness wherever needed

and work together for the benefit of all

May we only do what we know to be right

and take full responsibility for our actions

May we be brave enough to take a stand,

and courageous enough to make a commitment.

May we dedicate a share of our efforts to the greater good

May we take care of the wellbeing of our own mind and body

May we practice mindfulness, and be more connected –

to ourselves, to others, and to the world around us

And, may we laugh. Laugh at ourselves and with others!

Pratap Antony writes on ecology and environment, social justice and pluralism, management ideas and issues, jazz and western classical music and Indian classical dance.

