Tarred And Feathered Bernie Sanders Runs Out Of U.S. Election On A Rail

U.S. Democratic Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders has virtually been, so to speak, tarred and feathered by the American press and run out of the U.S. election on a rail. Amidst the horrific COVID-19 Pandemic, that has all but over-shadowed and sidelined the U.S. Presidential election process, the progressive movement that Bernie Sanders had fostered represented a strong sentiment among elements of the American electorate but not nearly enough to withstand and overcome the massive media onslaught of biased, vituperative reporting, misinformation and disinformation of America’s established right-wing Wall Street corporate press, from the New York Times and Washington Post to the far-reaching octopi behemoth of Fox News.

For writers like this one it has been an appalling experience to stand by and watch while so many mainstream corporate newspaper columnists, television commentators and political analysts have so unabashedly served as veritable press shills for the 2020 Presidential election of Joe Biden and the Democratic Party’s neo-conservative philosophy. The process has been a bitter reminder of how real democracy and democratic processes in America politics have always been, and continue to be, sabotaged, gutted and subjected to a withering onslaught of constant propaganda by a corporate press.

Nothing virtually has changed in American Politics since the once hopeful days of Franklin Delano Roosevelt and the New Deal when the architects of the Gilded Age decided enough was enough with anything that remotely smacked of Socialism, Unionism or Civil Rights. They’d had their fill of any notion of socialism for the poor and decided that, by hook or by crook, however long it took them, they were going to return America to its original system of socialism for the rich and privileged few, upon which the nation was originally predicated at the time of its birth in spite of all the propaganda of the “American Dream” and “Bill of Rights”. Ever since, anything that smacks of socialism, unionism and civil rights has been met with a ‘dead-on-arrival’ notice.

The Red Scare of the 1920’s is still alive and well. One only has to scratch the surface to elicit strong reactions by the American electorate against anything that remotely alludes to: equal pay for women; a guaranteed living wage for the poor and middle class, or; universal health care for all.

At the same time, the American electorate has been conditioned to believe that socialistic programs for the rich are an acceptable given The Occupy Wall Street Movement in 2011 attempted to raise the nation’s awareness of the existing gross economic inequalities and put the feet to the fire of the Wall Street bankers and financiers who, during the Crash of 2008, had pulled off the then biggest heist of the Treasury Department in history that was otherwise euphemistically referred to as a bail out. But the movement went nowhere due to a general lack of public interest and support. Now, in 2020, with the COVID-19 Pandemic when another ‘bail out’ opportunity arose to lay their hands on even trillions more of taxpayers monies an even more grandiose heist of America’s collective wealth now continues to make the Crash of 2008 and even greater lack of accountability and oversight look like a piker’s tea party by comparison.

So what America now faces is yet another presidential election where, in spite of Bernie Sander’s declared intent to remain on the ballot and attempt to place some of his progressive movement’s principles on the Democratic Party’s platform, the electorate will continue to passively look on while whatever party is elected to power will still be allowed to continue to drain America’s coffers, to the tune of 8.5 million dollars per day, to be awarded to Israel while it continues to perpetrate, with America’s blessings, even greater, more heinous acts of Apartheid against the Palestinian people that already makes the face of South Africa’s once heinous apartheid pall by comparison.

Likewise, the American public will have as their moral leader a choice between a Republican Trump who was recorded in 2005 crassly bragging, “When you’re a star, they (women) let you do it. You can do anything. Grab them by the pussy. You can do anything.” Or they can choose a Democratic Biden who, in 1993, is alleged to have sexually assaulted Tara Reade, a then Biden staffer, whose life has virtually been ruined as a result of continuing to claim, without any successful resolution, that Biden digitally penetrated here without her consent and when she protested, he contemptuously walked away, while remarking, “You’re Nothing to Me!”

So now that “Uncle Bernie” has been run out of town on a rail by the Fat Cats who now have an open field to continue America’s ‘business as usual’ model of government, voters must choose between the moral leadership of either a severely-narcissistic sitting Republican President who might possibly be the scariest thing this side of Nero and Rasputin, or a former Democratic Vice-President who was once a party under President Obama to the largest deportation of refugees and immigrants in U.S. history and the greatest murder of people in the Middle East by drone warfare of any president before or since; while the massive national attempt to create a single payer, Medicare Plan for All was methodically sabotaged and any. Biden, on a number of occasions, has made it clear that any single payer system won’t provide America with a healthy medical system.

Whether Trump or Biden is elected voters can bet their bottom dollar that either one will at some point during their term in office convene a commission to study how to shrink Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid until, as the Republican tax reformer Grover Norquist once advocated, government should be “shrunk down to the point where we can drown it in a bathtub” and, once and for all, finally get rid of “government spending for the greater public good.”

Whether Trump or Biden is elected it’s all but a sure bet that what will follow are: lower taxes for the wealthy; subsidies to the prescription drug industry will increase; the nation’s debt ceiling will go up as will military spending; subsidies to big industry, like GM and Boeing, will go up; Savings and Loans or Wall Street Banking bubbles will continue to go up, while investments in small town, main street America will go down; as war crimes in the Middle East and South America will go up and respect for international laws will go down while the ability of international courts to prosecute international crimes will go down; while the real threat of prosecution of whistle blowers like Julian Assange and Edward Snowden will go up and the prosecution and convictions of criminal politicians will go down as crooked political election abuses go up, and a rise in climate crises will continue to escalate as the protections of the earth’s natural resources will go down. Meanwhile the funding of government department’s like the EPA, FDA and Education will go down as their privatization goes up.

Bernie Sanders and his remaining loyal supporters may attempt to create at the Democratic Party’s Convention, if or when it will be held, virtually or otherwise, in the midst of the COVID-19 Pandemic, some type of rump party, faction or breakaway group that will seek to merge with or form a completely new third party in American politics.

Welcome to America on the Wild Side!

Jerome Irwin is a freelance writer and author of “The Wild Gentle Ones; A Turtle Island Odyssey” (www.turtle-island-odyssey.com), a three volume account of his travels as a spiritual sojourner, during the 1960’s, 70’s & 80’s, among Native American & First Nation peoples in North America. It encompasses the Indigenous Spiritual Renaissance & Liberation Movements that emerged throughout North America during the civil rights era. Irwin has authored over the years a number of environmental, political, cultural, spiritual articles with a special focus on Native Americans, First Nations, Australian aboriginals, Israeli, Gazans, Palestinian and Syrian peoples. Irwin also is the publisher of The Wild Gentle Press. Email: jerome_irwin@yahoo.com

SIGN UP FOR COUNTERCURRENTS DAILY NEWS LETTER