India: PM Modi To Get A Second Term

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s far right Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is certain to get a second term in Indian general election. As results are coming in BJP on its has crossed the half way mark of 272 seats. BJP and allies are leading in 342 seats out of the 542 seats where elections are held. Congress the main opposition party and its allies are leading only in 88 seats. Independents and other regional parties are leading in 112 seats.

Opposition parties failed to capture Uttar Pradesh the largest state. The grand alliance was expected to put up a strong performance in the state but could manage only 28 out of the 80 seats. BJP alliance is leading in 52 seats.

In the Hindi heartland BJP is doing exceptionally well. Madhyapradesh, Rajasthan, Chattisgarh where Congress won the the recently held assembly elections have also gone to BJP.

In West Bengal where Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamul Congress is heading the regional government, BJP has done exceptionally well by capturing 18 seats out of 42. Trinamul Congress is leading in 22 seats. The Communist parties which ruled the state for three decades drew a blank in Bengal.

In Kerala and Tamil Nadu the opposition parties are doing exceptionally well. The Congress led UDF is set to win all the 20 seats in Kerala. In Tamil Nadu DMK is leading 35 seats out of 39. In Punjab also Congress is doing well. Out of the 13 seats Congress is leading in 9 seats.

In the last general elections held in 2014, BJP led NDA won 336 seats.

India is marred by high unemployment, rural agricultural distress, farmer’s suicide, corruption, crony capitalism etc. It seems that none of these issues have made an impact on the electorate. It looks like the voters were swayed by the highly polarizing divisive campaign by the Prime Minister and his party.