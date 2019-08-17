A soul without a body was walking

Wondering how much time was left in his life

The corpses on the side of the road

Seemed to be breathing

A man with a chopped hand

Was struggling to ride a bicycle

Women hid their faces

For the shame others have done to them

The past was best to be forgotten

The rights and wrongs were not to be repeated

The clock was ticking with an unclear sound

How much more time to breathe

Was the most anxious question

The destination was unclear

He put his hand in his pocket

And pulled out a GPS

Pushed the buttons with nervous hands

The screen image came on his hand

It was the image of his hand on the GPS

At the same place where he was standing

The GPS fell down with a thud

Where even ants dared not to walk.

K.P. Sasi is a writer, cartoonist and film maker

