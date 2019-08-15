Night of the broken glass for Huzaifa Pandit

On the night of broken glass

he reads a poem by Faiz.

Outside, someone

drives under influence

down a frail bridge

across the river, after the rains.

jo toot gaya, so toot gaya

‘Khuda Hafiz. Khuda Hafiz,

Would there be salvage

after the wreck?’ asks

the squeaky wiper blades

to the tune of filmy rain

dance that fogs the pane.

Sheeshon ki maseeha

koi nahin…

‘No messiah of glass exists’

Huzaifa listens to the dead poet

he summoned as witness tonight.

‘Why do you hope perpetually?’

When we translate,

words come crashing down

with a terrible sound.

We pick them up

shard by shard.

Why do you hope perpetually?

Mend broken things with

the lacquered gild of art when

cracks keep branching

like streams of blood

and jagged music of barbed wires.

Why do you hope perpetually?

Write the word freedom on the mirror

And make it closer than appear

From the broken windshield

on the road, we gather a numbing

pain – crystals with the texture

of snow and look

for a patron saint of water.

(Huzaifa Pandit is under lock-down in Kashmir for the past 11 days. A poem by Agha Shahid Ali that I sent to him on August 4 has not been delivered yet. His last updates on FB were an Urdu couplet and what appears to be a partial translation of Faiz Ahmed Faiz poem Sheeshon ki maseeha)

Binu Karunakaran is a poet

