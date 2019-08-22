Sometimes I do not like meeting people

Whenever I do not like meeting myself

Meaningless actions and meaningless words

Among the multitude of meaningless people

Make me feel the need to enjoy the absurdity

To understand that a word in need

Is just a word indeed.

And when the heaven fell on earth

I thought it was a dead flower from an old tree

And I slept thinking that there would be no more dreams

But I woke up with a dream telling me

That what I saw was just a dream.

When I looked out through the window

I saw that the dead flower fallen from the old tree

Still remained as a beautiful red flower on the tree

With blushing green leaves all around.

K.P. Sasi is a writer, cartoonist and film maker

SIGN UP FOR COUNTERCURRENTS DAILY NEWS LETTER