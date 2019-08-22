Sometimes I do not like meeting people
Whenever I do not like meeting myself
Meaningless actions and meaningless words
Among the multitude of meaningless people
Make me feel the need to enjoy the absurdity
To understand that a word in need
Is just a word indeed.
And when the heaven fell on earth
I thought it was a dead flower from an old tree
And I slept thinking that there would be no more dreams
But I woke up with a dream telling me
That what I saw was just a dream.
When I looked out through the window
I saw that the dead flower fallen from the old tree
Still remained as a beautiful red flower on the tree
With blushing green leaves all around.
K.P. Sasi is a writer, cartoonist and film maker
