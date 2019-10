What hides underneath all those layers?

The layers you got padded with since birth?

The layers you did not get to choose

But accept without questioning

The unwarranted layers

You feel comforted in

The layers

You think

Define you

Your identity

Your being

Your existence

Peel away the layers

My friend

Peel

Layer

After layer

Until

You emerge

To yourself

Shailaja Rao, Dhanak of Humanity

