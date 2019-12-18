Locked, In Assam

A cage grows

around me each day

Everyone is free they say,

Wishes plummet to the bottom

and gets locked in platinum vaults

Everyone is free they say,

A pact is signed today

where the larynx is laminated

they tell it is to protect all the homes,

a fire is built, curfewed are all the nights

just to have the ignition temperature

to the top, a shadow runs wild

to get to a caged me!

Everyone is free they say,

Tires are separated

its screws are fed to rebels,

chained are our bones soon to die

the tire burns in my window

doors are wide open!

Everyone is free they say,

A different winter

with differences being shut,

our forehead in point blank range

and the parrots scavenge on our bodies

we’re smuggled to a square room

where we’re sliced like onion,

and called enemies!

Everyone is free they say,

Peace is a rubix

its colors to us is different,

to you it is reddened with blood

of ours, for us it is a moth dying free

and our death ain’t much different from it!

Freedom ain’t a word

it is the ease to play a song,

read a book, talk useless things

which you may not like but it’ll be spoken,

we might be caged over here

but there’s a man in love

a woman dying for him

they’ll speak for us.

Kabir Deb is a published writer and poet. Born in Haflong and completed his Masters on Life Sciences from Assam University. His work has been published from different national and international magazine like Different bTruths, Counter Currents, Reviews, Cafe Dissensus, Spillwords magazine and his works rely on political activisvm. He recently won the Reuel International Poetry Prize in 2019