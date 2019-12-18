Locked, In Assam

A cage grows
around me each day
Everyone is free they say,
Wishes plummet to the bottom
and gets locked in platinum vaults
Everyone is free they say,
A pact is signed today
where the larynx is laminated
they tell it is to protect all the homes,
a fire is built, curfewed are all the nights
just to have the ignition temperature
to the top, a shadow runs wild
to get to a caged me!
Everyone is free they say,
Tires are separated
its screws are fed to rebels,
chained are our bones soon to die
the tire burns in my window
doors are wide open!
Everyone is free they say,
A different winter
with differences being shut,
our forehead in point blank range
and the parrots scavenge on our bodies
we’re smuggled to a square room
where we’re sliced like onion,
and called enemies!
Everyone is free they say,
Peace is a rubix
its colors to us is different,
to you it is reddened with blood
of ours, for us it is a moth dying free
and our death ain’t much different from it!
Freedom ain’t a word
it is the ease to play a song,
read a book, talk useless things
which you may not like but it’ll be spoken,
we might be caged over here
but there’s a man in love
a woman dying for him
they’ll speak for us.
Kabir Deb is a published writer and poet. Born in Haflong and completed his Masters on Life Sciences from Assam University. His work has been published from different national and international magazine like Different bTruths, Counter Currents, Reviews, Cafe Dissensus, Spillwords magazine and his works rely on political activisvm. He recently won the Reuel International Poetry Prize in 2019