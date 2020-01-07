It is a system

not a sudden gathering

or attack, it doesn’t have a group

it has a body planning to speed up chaos,

attack wasn’t just about fifty men in masks

it was about the doors they found open so easily!

It is a crime

yet it is done with no fear,

happy are they to masturbate out

every kind of hate they’ve for the liberals,

it is not about who bleeds or how many died

here beneath the umbrella, it is their scary face!

It is a pimple,

formed by our ignorance

towards all the deep shit we’re into,

it swells up into a pain which if bursted

in its juvenile can be a tumor, its peripheries

run soft as it grows, the time to squeeze it has come!

It is our fault

to not see the pattern

of barging doors of rationality,

it is the fascism of yesterday with just

tomato sauce, to hurt the ones of the mass

is just a preliminary step before we get murdered!

It is really scary

to think of their freedom,

they darken the light of every place

to build a nexus, there they wear the ruler

like a badge of honor, he teaches them about

the anatomy of violence, about how to kill the gaddars!

Who’s a gaddar?

To us it is them

to them it is not only us,

one who thinks the country is dead

is a gaddar, no matter how many deaths

he sees, or how his sister got raped for once

she came as a woman, all the others here are gaddars!

It is a business

to have a chaos in air

keeping the motive pretty clear,

to stun us after five days of angry head,

then the scene would have a new plot, it will

be a new day with clocks showing wrong time!

It is right time

to leave our shelter

and to block the roads, to not

work at all, to shaken up the market,

it is no time to think about the conclusion,

it is better to have two deaths instead of millions!

He’s a Hitler

with a new Bormann,

they define chaos as bravery,

nationalism is a new term for treachery,

we can’t let him swallow every thing we have,

if crushing them needs to die, I’ll be the first one!

It is a protest against the saffron brigade who attacked us for we have a spine, for we are India, not them. We won’t let Gauri die. We’ll fulfill Safdar Hashmi’s dream!

Kabir Deb is a poet

SIGN UP FOR COUNTERCURRENTS DAILY NEWS LETTER