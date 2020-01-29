The Dissent

How many days

people keep silence

how many days

keep them in prisons

How many batons

and bullets in store

to keep a nation scared

now and forever

Listen to the cries

it is not for mercy

but for the rights

granted by nation

Look at these people

who are gathered

all under skies

meek, weak and tired

Still they do not

go home but call

together the slogans

for the loving nation

Old are there

not fit to fight

but only to request

to let live

Children are there

not for any malice

but follow the tears

of their parents

Women there do not

come for any fight

but they sit together

seeking solace

Youth are there

daring police lathis

tear gas and shells

goons wading rodes

Men there only seek

ways to go ahead

with people of nation

in harmony ever

Do any one of them

say no to saving brethren

only ask to let all live

in peace at homes

what rock-hearted wills

make one deny

right to live for any

with good hearts

The mighty nature

grant all on earth

right to live in her lap

no denial of it prolong

Power and authority

prevail till sun set

but rising sun witness

a new day for sure

Burning night oils

sufferings and struggles

all lead to victory

of the oppressed

It is not yet late

to put off hardness

before it is too late

to save dear ones ….

(C G Prince is an artist, sculptor and poet. His artistic works using stainless steel are well-known).

SIGN UP FOR COUNTERCURRENTS DAILY NEWS LETTER