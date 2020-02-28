Blame Rests With Right-Wing For Fomenting Riots In Delhi

When I say that the right wing is responsible for the anti-Muslim riots happening in Delhi, it means that the right wing, aka the RSS and BJP, its media and its affiliates are entirely responsible for the mess. From failing on the economic front to other policies, the right wing party wants to hide its failures and is not living up to its promises such providing crores of jobs, etc. It is using the unemployed Hindu youth as fodder to keep them busy. From demonizing Muslims and calling them outsiders to calling to shoot the protestors and openly daring not to amend or revoke CAA, the right-wing BJP has been somewhere responsible for all the trouble and the riots in Delhi.

Having lived in Delhi for about six years (while studying at JNU) and enjoying everything in this beautiful city with such a huge diversity, I could have never imagined that this could happen in (forgetting for some time about 1984 anti-Sikh riots). Delhi had left 1984 behind, and it had progressed on many fronts. From roads to flyovers, the Metro and some world class institutions, Delhi is not what it was decades ago.

I used to walk on the streets of Delhi for many miles from JNU to RK Puram, from JNU to Vasant Kunj and Connaught Place, Rajiv Chowk, Sarojini Nagar without any hesitation or fear. But now, at the present moment, I can’t imagine walking in Delhi streets and markets freely. I may have to prove/hide my identity at every step, in every street, and this is a severe blow to Delhi, to what I believe in and have enjoyed for many years.

In the last few days of violence in Delhi, mostly Muslims, their houses, shops along with a mosque were set on fire by Hindu mobs. So was Delhi’s diversity and multi-culturalism. Terror and mayhem are everywhere, and around 20 people have lost their lives. This is very unfortunate for a city that boasts and thrives on diversity—where people from all religions across India come to study and bring with them different languages and cultures. It is not only unfortunate but also exposes the threat the divisive, right wing ideology and its affiliates pose to this country.

Muslims are a part of this country as much a Hindu or any other non-Muslim. The people of India must rise against this terror unleashed on Muslims and other minorities in India and save its secularism from this hate-filled group. The inclusive and diverse India is what Indians should feel proud of.

Ashraf Lone, JNU, New Delhi

SIGN UP FOR COUNTERCURRENTS DAILY NEWS LETTER