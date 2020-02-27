Will vandalism, arson, killings stop in India?

The germs of arson, killings and vandalism run through blood of Hindutva organizations. There is no denying the fact that the Hindutva outfits got extraordinary power to organize communal violence across India under the nose of Narendra Modi. These powerful Hindutva outfits feels that they want to correct history so whatever they are doing is correct.

The act of vandalism began in the prestigious Jawaharlal Nehru University(JNU) when goons affiliated to the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad(ABVP), a student wing affiliated to the ruling dispensation, entered JNU campus in the middle of the night and beaten students mercilessly. It is unfortunate the police could not arrest the criminals till date despite CCTV footage.

The same set of people entered Jamia Millia Islamia University and beaten boys and girls without any guilt or shame. The girls reported that the goons hit their private parts. There is no arrest of such goons till date despite CCTV footage. The same set of people did not rest and went to Shaheen Bagh, a place in the capital of India, and disturbed the peaceful gathering of women who are sitting on indefinite protest against Citizenship Act (CAA). CAA deny entry of Muslims from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

The same set of people again did not rest when they entered a girls college in Delhi where annual college function was being celebrated. The goons touched girl students` private parts and ran away. As per Principal of the college, police did not bother about who was entering in the college despite gate pass.

The same set of people with the support of the ruling dispensation did not rest. They organized arson, looting during maiden visit of US President Donald Trump. While Prime Minister Modi was discussing and signing the deals with US President Donald Trump, miscreants with the help of the police were dancing on the streets of the capital with pistol in hand; burning & looting shops . People lost their life and property during arson and looting in Delhi but the central as well as state government is found blaming each other. It is awfully strange that the government is so weak as not to identify and catch them. If the ruling government is so weak how it will face formidable enemy like China and Pakistan in the battlefield.

Experts assert that Delhi violence was organized by the same set of people to show US President Donald Trump that Muslims in India agitating against Citizenship Amendment Act(CAA). During his maiden visit to India, the US President Donald Trump seems to be convinced that it is the Muslims who are the trouble shooters in the globe. President very nicely said that “ CAA is an internal issue of India” His statement made in India will definitely strengthen the hands of leaders of US Hindu organizations who are working day and night to tell the Americans that it is the Muslims who are agitating against CAA, the rest of the religious communities appreciated this step taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Narendra Modi should sit and think about internal issues of the country. The RSS leaders must sit with the leaders of the BJP and discuss with all parties to resolve burning issues. People of India gave Narendra Modi full five years from 2014-2019 to promote image of India in the international arena. Let us suppose he has done a commendable work to convince the leaders of foreign countries that his government is sincerely working for religious freedom. Let us also suppose he has been making strenuous efforts to bring peace and normalcy to the valley of Kashmir despite a threat from Pakistan. India has already slid to social, religious anarchy. No citizen can afford to bear arson, vandalism and killings anymore. India needs Indian Modi not a foreigner Modi.

Dr. Rahul Kumar is an independent researcher and senior media columnist. His research & writing interest extends to macro social, economic, political & international affairs. The views expressed by the author in this article are personal and do not necessarily reflect the official policy of the paper.

