The small bird who has just learnt to fly
Flapping her wings with joy and confidence
Moving across the wind in the sky
With the earth and her people under her feet
The little bird who flies in the sky
Does not feel that she owns the sky.
The young fish who has just come out of the egg
Swimming to glory in the vastness of the sea
With the deepest undiscovered lands and life below
Dancing up and down in the depth of the sea
The young fish who has just come out of the egg
Does not feel that she owns the deep blue sea.
The slender pink elongated body of the earth worm
Penetrating between the sand grains amidst the earth
Providing nutrition and fertilizer for agriculture and nature
Enriching and regenerating all life on earth
The closest friend of a farmer and soil,
The earth worm does not feel that he owns the earth.
The elephant with his magnificent tusks
Worth millions for the mankind in business
Moving inside the secrets of the forest with a big body
Bigger than other ordinary mammals in the forest
The elephant looking at the smaller creatures around
Does not feel that he owns the forest.
The snake in the lake with poisonous fangs
Powerful enough to kill others with ease
Floating on top of the river against the flow
Keeping the power of death inside his mouth,
The snake leaving movements of curves on the river
Does not feel that he owns the river
The poets and artists who search for inspiration
From the nature that fills the beauty of creation
With works of art that heals the souls of millions
For generations on this running wheel of time
The artists with the power to spark great minds forever
Do not feel that they own nature.
Then how come a leader of a nation with a gang around
With appropriated institutions of power and wealth
With servants in uniform to bring shame and harm
And media loudspeakers to glorify even his sneeze
The leader with votes for just a few more years perhaps
Feels with arrogance that he owns this nation?
K.P. Sasi is a film maker, cartoonist and writer
SIGN UP FOR COUNTERCURRENTS DAILY NEWS LETTER