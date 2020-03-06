The Earth Sign: Greeting Each Other in the Age of the Coronavirus

My students doing the “Earth sign” or the “Gaia Sign” while floating in space. It is a gesture of greeting symbolizing respect for our mother Earth It might be a good idea to resurrect this kind of greeting in the times of the coronavirus.

Humans have been greeting each other all over their long history. The standard hand-shaking is also very ancient, although it came back in fashion only in recent times. Mainly, it was only during the 19th century that hand-shaking replaced hat-tipping. The latter was seen as elitarian because hats were used to mark one’s social status.

Some greeting gestures have an ominous ring, such as the “Roman Salute” that the Italian Fascists had adopted and diffused. Conversely, the traditional Buddhist greeting gesture has no such bad fame. It is called the Anjali Mudra, or Namaste in Hindi. It is done with the hands joined in front of one’s chest and bowing forward a little, as you see done by Richard Gere. There are other kinds of gentle gestures. For instance, in Iran, I saw people greeting each other by putting their hand on their chest and bowing slightly forward. I think it is old-fashioned even in Iran, but it is a nice way to show one’s respect to another person.

Any of these gestures and many more could be good for a new style of greetings in the age of coronavirus, when it is not advisable for people to touch each other. The idea seems to be spreading: in Italy, some idiot even proposed to go back to the Fascist salute! Personally, I have been often using the namaste gesture. It is very nice and I see it is diffusing, although at first people are surprised if you greet them in that way.

But I had been asking myself a question even before the outbreak of the coronavirus. Could we devise some new gesture, suitable for our times? What could be a recognizable gesture that would define the various movements we call “Extinction Rebellion,” “Fridays for the Future” and the like?