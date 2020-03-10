Warriors of Peace – What do We Fight for?

For this country of our fathers and forefathers

who laid down their lives to unshackle it

and rebuilt it with their sweat and blood

India of their hopes and dreams

the land we kiss, whose dust adorns our foreheads

We fight for the Constitution

collective conscience of wise men and women

who wanted to ensure that each one of us

savour the fruits of hard won independence

give back dignity that religion robbed from us

A blueprint of utopia where all stand equal

We fight for the idea of New India

that inspired Bhagat Singh and Gandhi

Ambedkar, Kitchlew and Ajmal Khan

beside the thousands who languished in dungeons

and died nameless and faceless in Kalapani

We fight for the love

of our countrymen whose forefathers chose

to throw in their lot with ‘secular’ us and

made this country their home

our brethren who, today

fear for their life and liberty

We fight for the right of our sons and daughters

to live in a free and fair country

where mob lynchings never go unpunished

and life is not determined by clothes or foreskin

we fight for our very souls

and everything we hold sacred

Nalini Priyadarshni is a feminist poet, writer, translator, and educationist though not necessarily in that order who has authored Doppelganger in My House and co-authored Lines Across Oceans with late D. Russel Micnhimer. She is the poetry editor of the literary magazine, The Women Inc. Her poetry, prose and photographs have appeared in numerous literary journals, podcasts and international anthologies including The Lie of the Land published by Sahitya Akademi, New Delhi. A nominee for the Best of The Net 2017 she lives in Punjab, India and moonlights as a linguistic consultant.

SIGN UP FOR COUNTERCURRENTS DAILY NEWS LETTER