A Walk Between Love and Hate

The love that you gave me
Was more than what I could handle
For I do not know
How to return your love
So, I placed your love in a fixed deposit
And I do not dare to open the deposit
In the bank of love where I did not belong.
The hatred that you showered on me
Could ignite my energies
It was more easy to handle hate
Rather than returning the expectations of love
For the real love is what one gives
Without any expectations in return.
And when I walk on this thin string between love and hate
I am aware that my feet are still not on the ground.
This walk over the kingdoms of love and hate
Is only an adjustment of a shower between hot and cold water.
K.P. Sasi is a film maker, cartoonist and writer