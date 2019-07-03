A Walk Between Love and Hate

The love that you gave me

Was more than what I could handle

For I do not know

How to return your love

So, I placed your love in a fixed deposit

And I do not dare to open the deposit

In the bank of love where I did not belong.

The hatred that you showered on me

Could ignite my energies

It was more easy to handle hate

Rather than returning the expectations of love

For the real love is what one gives

Without any expectations in return.

And when I walk on this thin string between love and hate

I am aware that my feet are still not on the ground.

This walk over the kingdoms of love and hate

Is only an adjustment of a shower between hot and cold water.

K.P. Sasi is a film maker, cartoonist and writer

