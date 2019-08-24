Climate Criminal Australia Sabotages Pacific Islands Forum & Threatens All Island Nations

The 18 nations of the Pacific Islands Forum recently held their 50th meeting. US lackey and climate criminal Australia brought an anti-China American agenda, offered a $500 million dollar bribe (stolen and rebranded from its miniscule Aid budget), and sabotaged the consensus Forum statement on action over the worsening climate change threat to Island Nations.

Humanity is existentially threatened by nuclear weapons (most of humanity and the Biosphere will be destroyed in a post-nuclear holocaust nuclear winter) [1] and by man-made climate change (10 billion people may perish this century in a worsening Climate Genocide if man-made climate change is not requisitely addressed – indeed various eminent scholars have estimated that the carrying capacity of the Earth for humans in 2100 would be 1 billion or less) [1, 2].

The Small Island States of the Pacific, and indeed all around the world, head the list of countries most immediately threatened by man-made climate change. The nation of Tuvalu hosted the 50th meeting of the Pacific Islands Forum and is acutely threatened by man-made climate change – it may become uninhabitable by as early as 2030 [3].

Australia is a member of the 18-member Pacific Islands Forum but as a rich country occupying all of a 7.7 million square kilometer continent is far less threatened by climate change than tiny, coral atoll-based and low-lying Pacific Islands, most notably Tuvalu, Kiribati, Micronesia, Niue, Tokelau and the Marshall Islands. Indeed all members of the Pacific Islands Forum variously have climate-changed-threatened island and coastal areas. Thus the Pacific Islands Development Forum in its recent “Nadi Bay Declaration on the Pacific Islands Climate Change Crisis” (30 July 2019) stated: “The science warns of the real possibility that coral atoll nations could become uninhabitable as early as 2030. By 2100, the coral atoll nations of the Republic of the Marshall Islands, Tuvalu, Kiribati, Tokelau and the Maldives and many SIDS [Small Island Developing States] could be submerged… Call…on all coal producers to immediately cease any new mining of coal and develop a strategy for a decadal phase-out and closure of all existing coal production” [3].

The 18 members of the Pacific Islands Forum include Australia, Kiribati, New Caledonia, Papua New Guinea, Tuvalu, Cook Islands, Marshall Islands, New Zealand, Samoa, Vanuatu, Fiji, Micronesia, Niue, Solomon Islands, French Polynesia, Palau, Nauru, and Tonga [4].

Australia’s horrendous record of colonial abuse, slavery, genocide, subversion and holocaust denial in the Pacific.

Australia, like other genocidally racist European colonial enterprises (notably the US, the UK, Canada, New Zealand, Argentina, Brazil, Apartheid Israel, the former Apartheid South Africa and the former French Algeria), was founded on invasion, devastation, mass murder, theft and genocide [5-7]. However Australia is among world leaders in climate criminality in 14 key areas and has a disproportionately huge complicity in a worsening Climate Genocide that particularly impacts climate change-threatened tropical Island Nations (the largest being the Philippines and Indonesia) and mega-delta tropical or subtropical nations such as the US, Nigeria, Egypt, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Thailand, Cambodia, Vietnam and China [2].

Before the British Invasion in 1788, Indigenous Australians had been living in Australia for about 60,000 years. There were 350-750 different tribes and a similar number of languages and dialects, of which only 150 survive today and of these all but about 20 are endangered under racist White Australian policies against bilingual education. After the British Invasion, the Aboriginal population dropped from about 1 million in 1788 to about 0.1 million in the first century through introduced disease, deprivation and genocidal violence (an Australian Aboriginal Genocide and Aboriginal Ethnocide). The last officially-sanctioned massacres of Aborigines occurred in Central Australia in 1928 but no Treaty has ever been signed. Indigenous Australians were only counted as citizens after a referendum in 1967 and were finally given some protection by the 1975 Racial Discrimination Act that has been subsequently grossly violated in the ongoing, 21st century Northern Territory Invasion (the 2007 onwards Northern Territory National Emergency Response) [8].

The White Australian-imposed Aboriginal Genocide continues. In 1998 about 4,000 Aborigines out of an Aboriginal population of 500,000 died avoidably every year from deprivation but the avoidable death rate has declined from 0.8% pa in 1998 to 0.6% pa in 2013, with still circa 4,000 annual avoidable deaths out of an Indigenous population of about 670,000. Indigenous Australians are far worse off than White Australians in relation to housing, health, wealth, social conditions, imprisonment, forcible child removal, deaths in custody, avoidable death and life expectancy [8]. The over 2 century, UK-initiated Aboriginal Genocide and the over 1 century, UK- and US-backed , Zionist Palestinian Genocide in each case involve about 2 million avoidable deaths from imposed deprivation and about 0.1 million deaths from violence [9]. However present avoidable deaths from deprivation as a percentage of population is about 0.1% for the sorely-oppressed 5 million Occupied Palestinians, whereas it is 0.6% for the 0.7 million sorely oppressed Indigenous Australians in pro-Apartheid Israel and hence pro-Apartheid Australia. Indigenous Palestinians are now 50% of the subjects of Apartheid Israel but of the 5 million Occupied Palestinians 74% of them cannot vote for the government ruling them (Indigenous Australians are about 3% of the Australian population and only after a 1967 Referendum were finally counted as citizens with the right and indeed compulsory duty to vote).

However a violent and genocidally racist White Australia did not stop at genocide on the continent of Australia. Racist White Australia (variously as lackeys of the UK or the US ) has invaded 85 countries as compared to (in the last millennium) the British 193, France 82, the US 72 (52 after WW2), Germany 39, Japan 30, Russia 25, Canada 25, Apartheid Israel 12, China 2, Korea 0, and Iran 0 [10-15]. 30 of these Australian invasions have been associated with genocide [16]. A racist White Australia has brought invasion, colonialism, slavery (“blackbirding”) and genocide by introduced disease to the Pacific [12, 16-18]. For example and by way of personal disclaimer, all of the grandparents of my dear late wife Zareena née Lateef were Indian indentured labourers – 5 year slaves – brought from India to work on British and Australian sugarcane plantations in a Fiji that had been massively depopulated by measles introduced from Australia in 1875 (40,000 Fijians died out of a population of 150,000) [12, 16-18].

War is the penultimate in racism and genocidal war the ultimate in racism. Racist White Australia is America’s Deputy Sheriff in the South Pacific and is slavishly and cravenly devoted to a racist and serial war criminal America that has variously brought colonialism, total war, nuclear contamination, war gases, subversion and now Climate Genocide to the remote and innocent Pacific Island Nations. Australia has been involved in all US Asian wars since 1950, atrocities that have been associated with 40 million Asian deaths from violence or war-imposed deprivation [17]. Australia has learned well from its American big brother that subverts every country on earth, and has over 700 military bases in over 70 countries, including Australia [19].

Thus Australian Intelligence was involved in the US-backed overthrow of the democratically-elected Allende government of Chile [20], spying on the East Timor Government [21] ,and spying on the Indonesian President and his wife [22] . Racist, pro-Apartheid White Australia is second only to Zionist -subverted Trump America as a supporter of Apartheid Israel [23] and there is evidence that Australia, Apartheid Israel and America were variously involved in the overthrow of democratically elected governments in Fiji [24]. The Australian Government now spies on all Australians , and such bulk crude intelligence is transmitted to Apartheid Israel by the Americans [25]. Through the joint US-Australian Pine Gap electronic spying facility in Central Australia spies on other countries from the Middle East to the Pacific, Australia targets illegal and war criminal US drone attacks on 7 Muslim nations, and is crucial to US nuclear terrorism [26]. These abuses are on the public record, but now the Australian Government has passed legislation providing for up to 10 years imprisonment for journalists revealing “errors” in operations by Australian Government security agencies agents [27]. Indeed similar legislation provides for up to 2 years’ imprisonment for doctors , nurses, teachers and other care providers who disclose abuses in the Nauru and Manus Island (Papua New Guinea) concentration camps for the indefinite and highly abusive Australian imprisonment without charge or trial of innocent refugees [28]. Australian Government agents are very likely committing even worse atrocities throughout the Pacific but it is a serious criminal offence to reveal them [27, 28].

It gets worse. From a qualitative perspective the ongoing Australian Aboriginal Genocide and Aboriginal Ethnocide is the worst genocide in human history (350-750 different languages and dialects, of which only 150 survive today and of these all but about 20 are endangered) [8]. However from a quantitative perspective the Australia-complicit, British-imposed WW2 Bengali Holocaust (WW2 Bengal Famine, WW2 Indian Holocaust) was one of the worst genocides and holocausts in human history (6-7 million Indians deliberately starved to death by the British with racist White Australia complicit by withholding food from starving India from the huge wartime Australian grain stores) [16, 17, 29-31]. Indians represent a major group in the South Pacific, specifically in Fiji, Australia and New Zealand.

It gets even worse still. Climate criminal Australia as a world leading exporter of coal and gas, and in being among world leaders in 14 climate-related areas [32], is now a disproportionately high contributor to a worsening Climate Genocide that is predicted to kill about 10 billion people this century if man-made global warming is not requisitely addressed [2]. The damage-related cost of carbon pollution has been variously estimated at $US200 per tonne CO2, this enabling calculation of the inescapable Carbon Debt we are leaving to be paid by future generations. Australia with a population (25 million) that is only 0.3% of the world’s, has an annual increase in GHG pollution (and hence of Carbon Debt) that is 6% of that of the world [32]. The worsening Climate Genocide disproportionately impacts the Pacific Island states.

How climate criminal Australia stymied, sabotaged and betrayed the 2019 Pacific Islands Forum.

The 50th Pacific Islands Forum was held in Tuvalu in August 2019. Meeting the month before the formal Pacific Islands Forum, the leaders of the Pacific Small Islands Developing States (PSIDS) and the Small Island States (SIS) issued a strong “Nadi Bay Declaration on the Pacific Islands Climate Change Crisis” that demanded urgent action: “We the People of the Pacific islands Development Forum, Striving to advance the sustainable and inclusive development of Pacific Island nations … Declare that we … 3. Underscore the serious concerns and stark warnings, documented by the IPCC Special Report on 1.5oC and the Special Report on Oceans and Cryosphere, GHG emissions must be reduced immediately . The science warns of the real possibility that coral atoll nations could become uninhabitable as early as 2030. By 2100, the coral atoll nations of the Republic of the Marshall Islands, Tuvalu, Kiribati, Tokelau and the Maldives and many SIDS could be submerged” [3].

Prior to the 50th Pacific Islands Forum the Pacific Islands states issued a “Tuvalu Declaration on Climate Change for the Survival of Pacific Small Island Developing States (PSIDS)” that critically demanded strong action in a number of key areas [33]. The Tuvalu Declaration supported “the UN Secretary General’s call for an immediate global ban on the construction of new coal fired power plants and coal mines and calls on all countries to rapidly phase out their use of coal in the power sector”[33]. However at the Pacific Islands Forum climate criminal Australia, that is the world leader in coal and gas exports, refused to sign up to the final consensus declaration unless it was substantially weakened as set out below [33, 34].

On coal use:

Tuvalu Declaration: ”[We support] the UN Secretary General’s call for an immediate global ban on the construction of new coal fired power plants and coal mines and calls on all countries to rapidly phase out their use of coal in the power sector”.

Australia-subverted consensus Pacific Islands Forum statement: “[We] Invite all parties to the Paris Agreement to reflect [on the UN Secretary-General’s remarks on] fossil fuel subsidies and just transition from fossil fuels… [Call on] the members of the G7 and G20 to rapidly implement their commitment to phase out inefficient fossil fuel subsidies”. Australia is the world leader in coal exports and managed to remove any mention of “coal” from the final statement.

On Green Climate Fund.

Tuvalu Declaration: “[We support] the significant role that the GCF [Green Climate Fund] plays in supporting developing countries in their efforts to address climate change. We call for a prompt, ambitious and successful replenishment of the GCF”.

Australia-subverted consensus Pacific Islands Forum statement: “[The international community] continues efforts towards [meeting international funding commitments] including the replenishment of the Green Climate Fund”.

On GHG emissions reductions.

Tuvalu Declaration: “Encourage all countries to revise their nationally determined contributions so as to rapidly reduce greenhouse gas emissions”.

Australia-subverted consensus Pacific Islands Forum statement: “Call for… all parties to the Paris Agreement to meet or exceed their nationally determined contributions” [33, 34].

Anti-environment , pro-coal Australian reactions to the Australian sabotage of the 2019 Pacific Islands Forum.

Not content with Australia sabotaging the 2019 Pacific Islands Forum, various Australian politicians compounded the damage by issuing the following variously ignorant, crass and pro-coal statements. The hard right of the Australian Liberal Party-National Party Coalition government is expressly climate change denialist and the Coalition Government has a whole is effectively climate change denialist by rejecting strong action on climate change. Despite Australia being the world leader in coal and gas exports, third after Russia and Saudi Arabia in fossil fuel exports, and among world leaders in 14 areas relating to climate criminality (notably per capita GHG pollution, fossil fuel exploitation, land clearing and climate change inaction) [32], under a pro-coal Coalition (COALition) Government, Australian greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions are actually increasing but the Coalition offsets this obscenity by using “carry-over credits” and “carbon offsets” carbon accountancy tricks to falsely claim that it is on track to meet its Paris Climate Change Agreement commitments [35-37]. Australia’s Exported GHG pollution via its world leading coal and gas exports is about 2 times its Domestic GHG pollution [38]. The Coalition Government and the Labor Opposition differ in rhetoric and in GHG targets (Labor wants much more renewable energy, has better climate rhetoric, and has a better emissions reduction target) but there is a bipartisan Coalition and Labor agreement on unlimited coal and gas exports that are antithetical to the survival of coral atoll Island Nations.

Anthony Albanese (Australian Labor Opposition Leader) asked about Tuvalu and coal exports: “ Look, our export of coal will remain an important part of Australia’s economy. The fact is the global economy is transitioning. But coal will be a part of the energy mix for a period of time into the future. And so, in terms of the impact as well, to suggest that Australia which has high quality coal compared with what it would be replaced with is not necessarily a productive move forward” [39].

Alan Jones (highly influential, right-wing, pro-Coalition Australian radio “shock jock” commentator ) made a highly obnoxious and widely offending statement about New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern as reported thus by the ABC: “Jones said Mr Morrison should “shove a sock down [Ms Ardern’s] throat” after Ms Ardern said “Australia had to answer to the Pacific” on climate change during the Pacific Islands Forum in Tuvalu” [40].

Michael McCormack (pro-coal National Party Deputy PM of Australia): “I also get a little bit annoyed when we have people in those sorts of countries pointing the finger at Australia and say we should be shutting down all our resources sector so that, you know, they will continue to survive. They will continue to survive, there’s no question they’ll continue to survive and they’ll continue to survive on large aid assistance from Australia. They’ll continue to survive because many of their workers come here and pick our fruit, pick our fruit grown with hard Australian enterprise and endeavour and we welcome them and we always will. But the fact is we’re not going to be hijacked into doing something that will shut down an industry that provides tens of thousands of jobs, that provides two-thirds of our energy needs … and I’m only talking coal, let alone all of our other resources” [41].

Scott Morrison (pro-coal Coalition PM of Australia, who once brought a lump of coal into the Australian Parliament, and who was recently re-elected on a fervently pro-coal stance) on Pacific Islands blowback from his pro-coal position: “I am accountable to the Australia people – that’s who I’m accountable for… We want a viable, sustainable, successful, sovereign, independent set of Pacific Island states… and for them to maintain and realise their way of life” [42].

Senator Penny Wong (Labor Leader of the Opposition in the Senate and Labor Shadow Minister for Foreign Affairs): “[Re a coal ban] Of course not. Coal remains an important industry for Australia and it remains part of the global energy mix. But the point is that these negotiations proceeded on the basis of an Australian government which did not understand nor respect the importance of climate to Pacific Island nations and did not bring to the table any realistic policies to reduce emissions, which is the core of what we should be doing as a responsible nation” [43].

Pro-environment and anti-genocide statements re the Pacific Islands Forum by climate activists and Pacific Islands leaders.

Before the Pacific Islands Forum, Marshall Islands President Hilda Heine commented: “We’re discouraged and disappointed at the fact that Australia is still actively using coal for their own power generation, and it looks like that is something that is going to continue into the future. That’s not helping the issue of emissions and we know they understand that” [33]. Decent people aware of the existential threat of climate change to coral atoll Island Nations were appalled that climate criminal Australia sabotaged the Pacific Islands Forum by insisting on a softened final communique that did not even mention the Heart of Darkness – coal. Below is a selection of views from Pacific Islands leaders and some science-informed climate action humanitarians.

Jacinda Adern (widely admired and humane PM of New Zealand who attempted to reduce the gulf between pro-coal, climate criminal Australia and the climate change-threatened Pacific Island Nations ): “Like our Pacific Island neighbours, we will continue that international call. We will continue to say that New Zealand will do its bit and we have an expectation that everyone else will as well — we have to. New Zealand, relative to other nations, has a relatively small emissions profile, however, if we all took the perspective that if you’re small it doesn’t matter, we wouldn’t see change. Every single little bit matters” [44].

Frank Bainimarama, (forthright PM of Fiji): “I thought [Australian PM] Morrison was a good friend of mine; apparently not. The prime minister at one stage, because he was apparently [backed] into a corner by the leaders, came up with how much money Australia have been giving to the Pacific. He said: ‘I want that stated. I want that on the record.’ Very insulting… After what we went through with Morrison, nothing can be worse than him. China never insults the Pacific. You say it as if there’s a competition between Australia and China. There’s no competition, except to say the Chinese don’t insult us. They don’t go down and tell the world that we’ve given this much money to the Pacific islands. They don’t do that. They’re good people, definitely better than Morrison, I can tell you that. The prime minister was very insulting, very condescending, not good for the relationship. We had said ‘below 1.5 degrees’. That’s what was in our official drafts, but your prime minister didn’t want that because it means the Australians will have to come up with a lot of sacrifices. But we’re supposed to be here for the Pacific islands, not only for Australia… My sentiments hold true: Australia and New Zealand should not be in the Pacific Islands Forum. [New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern] was much more compromising. She was really good yesterday. She said the right things about climate change and Morrison did not” [45].

Frank Bainimarama further stated: “We came together in a nation that risks disappearing to the seas, but unfortunately we settled for the status quo in our communique. Watered-down climate language has real consequences — like water-logged homes, schools, communities, and ancestral burial grounds” [46].

Adam Bandt (pro-environment and pro-human rights Australian Greens MP): “The Pacific Islanders desperately want us to phase out coal mining. Instead, Morrison backs it in 100%” [46].

Joseph Moeono-Kolio (head of Greenpeace in the Pacific): “[Australia could become] the pariah of the Pacific… How does Morrison reconcile calling the Pacific family while he persistently ignores our demands for Australia to reduce its emissions?” [47].

Rachel Kyte (Chief Executive Officer of Sustainable Energy for All, and Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for Sustainable Energy for All): “Coal will endanger the environment, threaten jobs and expose even more Australians who are already suffering from the volatility of extreme weather as a result of carbon pollution. This approach to coal is not only short-sighted, it’s reckless and cruel”[46].

Patricia Mallam (of the 350 Pacific activist group): “The appalling fact in all this is that Australia is granted a seat at the same PIF [Pacific Island Forum] Meeting table as nations literally struggling to protect the lives and cultural integrity of their people. Australia bullies its way through negotiations, attempting to mask the gravity of the climate crisis on paper — when the visible proof in our lives shows otherwise” [46].

Richie Merzian (Climate and Energy program director at The Australia Institute): “ [Morrison’s overseas] carbon credits loophole is equivalent to eight years of fossil fuel emissions for the rest of the Pacific and New Zealand — and the Pacific rightly asked Australia to cancel them. The world was watching to see if Australia meets or sinks the hopes of its Pacific Islands neighbours. Australia’s Prime Minister waved a lump of coal around Parliament — and now he has put his love of coal ahead of the Pacific’s survival” [46].

Ralph Regenvanu (Foreign Minister of Vanuatu and part of the drafting committee of the forum communique): “On emissions reduction and dealing with your own climate, Australia is out there, they’re not with us, Pretty much on everything else we’re on the same team, in terms of mitigation, adaptation, making sure there’s resourcing for all this, it’s only in terms of [the coal, gas and land use] domestic emissions strategy that Australia is way out” [48].

Enele Sopoaga (PM of Tuvalu) at a joint press conference with Australian PM Morrison: “You are concerned about saving your economies, your situation in Australia, I’m concerned about saving my people in Tuvalu and likewise other leaders of small island countries… That was the tone of the discussion. Please don’t expect that [Australia] comes and we bow down or that … we were exchanging flarey language, not swearing, but of course you know, expressing the concerns of leaders and I was very happy with the exchange of ideas, it was frank. Prime minister Morrison, of course, stated his position and I stated my position and [that of] other leaders: we need to save these people” [48].

Anote Tong (former president of Kiribati) suggested sanctions against Australia: “What is the relevance of Australia’s ongoing protestations in the forum? If it’s going to continue with that line, it poses a danger to the other countries in that forum. How can you justify being part of a family and part of a group which you’re trying to destroy? … [Australia is increasing coal exploitation] at the same time, it is saying they’re a so-called friend. Should there be sanctions imposed? I think that’s a question that leaders are no doubt asking themselves. I think these things have got to be expressed. It’s not only in my mind, I’m sure it’s in everybody else’s mind. I’m surprised Australia is not seeing this, or they’re ignoring it, which is the height of arrogance” [49].

Malcolm Turnbull (pro-climate action former Coalition PM of Australia, removed in a 2018 Coalition Coup and replaced by pro-coal Morrison): “Climate change and the consequences of it are an existential matter for the Pacific. If you are a Pacific islander and your home is going to be washed away by rising sea levels caused by global warming then this is not a political issue, it’s an existential one. So it’s critically important that we show respect to the Pacific islanders and that we are seen to be helping climate change, both in reducing our emissions as part of a global effort, and of course as we do providing them with substantial resources to adapt to climate change” [41].

Matthew Wale (Deputy Opposition Leader of the Solomon Islands): “What a missed opportunity to really ‘step up’. ‘Family’ has been exploited for domestic Australian politics. Pacific islanders were hoping for sincerity when we hear ‘we’re family’. We were mistaken” [46].

The missing key issue – serial war criminal Australia’s disproportionate involvement in the existential nuclear threat to Island Nations, Humanity and the Biosphere.

Humanity and the Biosphere are existentially threatened not just by man-made climate change but also by nuclear weapons. After a major nuclear exchange the consequent nuclear winter will destroy most of Humanity and the Biosphere [1]. The people of Hiroshima and Nagasaki aside, the people of the Pacific Island nations of the Marshall Islands and Kiribati are the major victims nuclear weapons, and serial war criminal Australia has played a major role in UK and US nuclear terrorism [1].

The US conducted 67 nuclear weapons tests at Bikini and Enewetak atolls in the Marshall Islands between 1946 and 1958. The US subsequently established a deadly radioactive waste dump on Runit Island in Enewetak Atoll. Similarly in Kiribati there were 9 UK atmospheric nuclear tests on Christmas (Kiritimati) Island in 1957-58, followed by 24 US nuclear weapons tests on Kiritimati in 1962 [33]. The UK, US and France conducted over 300 nuclear detonations in the Pacific region – in Australia, the Marshall Islands, Kiribati, US-owned Johnston Atoll and Te Ao Maohi (French Polynesia) [50]. Radioactive contamination from these obscene nuclear tests is a major ongoing issue for the Indigenous inhabitants [33, 50-52], this now being complicated by rising sea levels from climate change and the leaching out of radioactive material from the Enewetak Runit “Dome”, albeit into an already badly contaminated area [52].

Australia has played – and continues to play – a major role in nuclear terrorism. The UK used Australia for the testing of nuclear weapons and missile delivery systems. Australia is key part of US nuclear terrorism through the joint US-Australian electronic spying facility at Pine Gap in Central Australia and through the hosting of nuclear armed US naval vessels. Australia is a major uranium producer and has supplied uranium to the nuclear terrorist states of the UK, US and France (and thence to nuclear weapons-armed Apartheid Israel via the US). Further developments include the stationing of up to 2,500 US military near Darwin in the Northern Territory (approved by fervently pro-Zionist and pro-US Labor PM Julia Gillard in 2013) , and very recent US Congressional budgetary revelations (Australians being the last to know) that the US is planning to build a US naval base near Darwin, the ABC reporting: “A recent draft US Congressional bill uncovered by the ABC reveals a total of $US211.5 million (A$305.9 million) has been allocated for new “Navy Military Construction” in Darwin, but few other details are available” [53]. Australia is a world leader in laser-based uranium isotope enrichment [54]. One again notes that racist, pro-Apartheid White Australia is second only to Zionist-subverted Trump America as a supporter of Apartheid Israel [23] and there is evidence that Australia, Apartheid Israel and America were variously involved in the overthrow of democratically elected governments in Fiji [24].

It gets worse. Thus journalist Michael Peck has stated (2019): “Australia has a close defense relationship with America. But that doesn’t mean Oz [Australia] wants to jeopardize its relations with China by allowing the United States to station missiles on its territory. Both Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Defense Minister Linda Reynolds have quashed the notion that American intermediate-range missiles—which would be aimed at China—could be stationed in northern Australia. Their responses came after U.S. Defense Secretary Mike Esper said that the U.S. hopes to station intermediate-range missiles in Asia, leading to speculation that Australia would be a prime candidate. Esper’s statements came after the United States withdrew from the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty between the United States and the Soviet Union, which banned land-based ballistic and cruise missiles with a range of 500 to 5,500 kilometers (300 to 3,400 miles)” [55]. But for how long will craven US lackey Australia reject this US request? Indeed a leading Australian security expert Professor Hugh White has recently raised the possibility of Australia acquiring nuclear weapons (in the context of a rising China and declining US) and on a recent “expert” ABC panel discussion of this matter the only person to unequivocally condemn this obscenity was an international human rights lawyer, Diana Sayed [56].

It gets worse still. Craven US lackey Australia has announced that it is joining the nuclear weapons-armed US armada in the Persian Gulf off the coast of Iran, claiming disingenuously that this is simply to support the US and the UK in upholding the “international rules-based order” [56]. US lackey Australia has thus effectively joined the 4-decade US War on Iran in which 4 million Iranians have died from US-backed violence, 1 million (in the 1980-1988 US-backed Iraq-Iran War), or from US-imposed deprivation via sanctions, 3 million [57]. Now UK machinations, US sanctions with threats of “obliteration”, and Apartheid Israeli bombing of Iranian facilities in Syria and Iraq threaten a devastating hot war of 3 nuclear powers against a peaceful and non-nuclear-armed Iran [57]. While Iran has no nuclear weapons, 9 other countries do, namely (upper estimates) the US (7,300), Russia (8,000), Apartheid Israel (400), France (300), UK (250), China (250), Pakistan (120), India (100), and North Korea (circa 10) [1, 57]. US lackey Australia voted against the UN General Assembly resolution to ban nuclear weapons [1].

Serial war criminal and US lackey Australia is already grossly violating the “international rules-based order” by targeting illegal US drone attacks on 7 Muslim countries [26] , backed by the UN the Australian Navy interdicts charcoal exports of impoverished Somalians [58], and Australia is part of the US Alliance that is occupying Afghanistan and in doing so grossly violating the Geneva Convention [59]. Thus the most fundamental human right is the right to life. While legitimately criticized for the one party state, the death penalty, censorship, urban air pollution and harsh treatment of dissidents, China has been hugely successful in radically reducing infant mortality and maternal mortality in Tibet and in China as a whole. In stark contrast, the war criminal US Alliance occupation of neighbouring Afghanistan continues to be associated with an under-1 infant mortality and maternal mortality incidence that is 7 times higher and 4-12 times higher, respectively, than that in neighbouring Tibet that is ruled by China (per capita GDP $9,000 as compared to $60,000, $58,000, $40,000 and $600 for the US, Australia, the UK, and Afghanistan respectively – evidence of gross violation by the US Alliance of the UN Genocide Convention and of Articles 55 and 56 of the Geneva Convention relative to the Protection of Civilian Persons in Time of War that both demand that an Occupier must provide the conquered Subjects with life-sustaining food and medical services “to the fullest extent of the means available to it” [59].

Stephen Hawking (eminent theoretical physicist and cosmologist) addressing the question “Will we survive on Earth?”, stated (2018): “In January 2018, the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, a journal founded by some of the physicists who had worked on the Manhattan Project to produce the first atomic weapons, moved the Doomsday Clock, their measurement of the imminence if catastrophe – military or environmental – facing our planet, forward to two minutes to midnight… In 1947, the clock was set at seven minutes to midnight. It is now closer to Doomsday than at any time since then, save in the early 1950s at the start of the Cold War… We see great peril if governments and societies do not take action now to render nuclear weapons obsolete and to prevent further climate change” [60]. Who should we believe, one of Humanity’s greatest minds, or the blustering, smirking, neoliberal, pro-coal, and anti-science failed advertising executive and now PM of Australia, Scott “Scomo” Morrison? Anti-science neoliberal Scomo (aka Scum-o, and thence also Scam-o, Scheme-o, and Skim-o) absurdly declared “I have always believed in miracles” after being recently re-elected by the variously Stupid, Ignorant and Egregiously Greedy (SIEG as in Dr Strangelove) half of the Australian electorate.

Final comments.

Humanity is existentially threatened by nuclear weapons and man-made climate change. Low-lying Island Nations and major mega-delta countries such as India, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Cambodia, Thailand, Vietnam and China are particularly threatened by global warming, attendant sea level rise and storm surges from more intense tropical and sub-tropical storms [1, 2]. While Island Nations beg the world to keep temperature rise under 1.5C , it now appears that 1.5C will be reached in 10 years’ time, a catastrophic plus 2C is unavoidable on present trends, and national commitments to the Paris Agreement imply plus 3.2C by 2100 [61-65]. Expert predictions of a sustainable human population of only 0.5-1.0 billion by 2100 [2] imply 10 billion deaths in a worsening Climate Genocide this century if global warming is not requisitely addressed [2].

A climate criminal Australia under PM Scott “Scomo” Morrison is among world leaders in 14 climate-related areas, specifically (1) annual per capita greenhouse gas pollution, (2) live methanogenic livestock exports, (3) natural gas exports, (4) recoverable shale gas reserves that can be accessed by hydraulic fracturing (fracking), (5) coal exports, (6) land clearing, deforestation and ecocide, (7) speciescide – species extinction, (8) coral reef destruction, (9) whale killing and extinction threat through global warming, (10) terminal carbon pollution budget exceedance, (11) per capita carbon debt, (12) GHG generating iron ore exports, (13) climate change inaction, and (14) climate genocide and an approach towards omnicide and terracide [32, 65]. Australia as a UK or US lackey has an appalling history of invasions of other countries, including Island Nations [12, 16], is variously complicit in US, UK and Apartheid Israeli nuclear terrorism, and is opposed to the UN General Assembly-supported a nuclear weapons ban [1].

US lackey Australia has obfuscated the horrendous actuality of its climate criminal threat to the Pacific by beating the drum about a US-asserted threat to the region and the world from an economically burgeoning China, notwithstanding the reality that China is Australia’s biggest trading partner. Indeed Australian PM Morrison had the same Trump America-derived Sinophobic message in visiting Vietnam in recent days, ignoring the horrendous reality that the climate criminality of US lackey Australia and Trump America is a huge threat to mega-delta Vietnam. One notes that Australia has been involved in all post-1950 US Asian wars, genocidal atrocities that have been associated with 40 million Asian deaths from violence or from war-imposed deprivation [17]. Now cometh Climate Genocide.

A pro-coal, climate criminal and Trumpist Australia sabotaged the 2019 Pacific Islands Forum by insisting on emasculation of the final communique, and is committed to Climate Genocide of Island Nations as collateral damage to Australian neoliberal greed that indeed threatens Humanity and the Biosphere. Decent Humanity will eventually unite in declaring a Climate Emergency and taking action against disproportionately climate criminal countries like Trumpist Australia and Trump America via International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutions, International Court of Justice (ICJ) litigations, application of Green Tariffs, and imposition of Boycotts, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS).

References.

[1]. “Nuclear weapons ban , end poverty & reverse climate change”: https://sites.google.com/site/300orgsite/nuclear-weapons-ban .

[3]. Pacific Islands Development Forum, “Nadi Bay Declaration on the Pacific Islands Climate Change Crisis”, 30 July 2019: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1cbSloYVSuY4mIZnUUC5ISpZUaV3NTb2y/view .

[4]. “Pacific Islands Forum”, Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pacific_Islands_Forum .

[5]. “Gideon Polya, “Body Count. Global avoidable mortality since 1950”, including an avoidable mortality-related history of every country from Neolithic times and is now available for free perusal on the web : http://globalbodycount.blogspot.com.au/ .

[6]. Gideon Polya, “Review: “This Land Is Our Land. An Immigrant’s Manifesto ” By Suketu Mehta – Trumping Trumpism”, Countercurrents, 26 July 2019: https://countercurrents.org/2019/07/review-this-land-is-our-land-an-immigrants-manifesto-by-suketu-mehta-trumping-trumpism .

[7]. Suketu Mehta , “This Land Is Our Land. An Immigrant’s Manifesto ”, Farrar, Straus and Giroux, New York, 2019.

[8]. “Aboriginal Genocide”: https://sites.google.com/site/aboriginalgenocide/ .

[9]. Gideon Polya, “Apartheid Israel’s Palestinian Genocide & Australia’s Aboriginal Genocide compared”, Countercurrents, 20 February 2018: https://countercurrents.org/2018/02/20/apartheid-israels-palestinian-genocide-australias-aboriginal-genocide-compared/ .

[10]. Gideon Polya, “The US Has Invaded 70 Nations Since 1776 – Make 4 July Independence From America Day”, Countercurrents, 5 July, 2013: http://www.countercurrents.org/polya050713.htm .

[11]. Gideon Polya, “British Have Invaded 193 Countries: Make 26 January ( Australia Day, Invasion Day) British Invasion Day”, Countercurrents, 23 January, 2015: http://www.countercurrents.org/polya230115.htm .

[12]. Gideon Polya, “As UK Lackeys Or US Lackeys Australians Have Invaded 85 Countries (British 193, French 80, US 70)”, Countercurrents, 9 February, 2015: http://www.countercurrents.org/polya090215.htm .

[13]. Gideon Polya, “President Hollande And French Invasion Of Privacy Versus French Invasion Of 80 Countries Since 800 AD”, Countercurrents, 15 January, 2014: http://www.countercurrents.org/polya150114.htm .

[14]. “Stop state terrorism” : https://sites.google.com/site/stopstateterrorism/ .

[15]. “State crime and non-state terrorism”: https://sites.google.com/site/statecrimeandnonstateterrorism/ .

[16]. Gideon Polya, “Review: “The Cambridge History Of Australia” Ignores Australian Involvement In 30 Genocides”, Countercurrents, 14 October, 2013: https://www.countercurrents.org/polya141013.htm .

[17]. “Gideon Polya, “Body Count. Global avoidable mortality since 1950”, including an avoidable mortality-related history of every country from Neolithic times and is now available for free perusal on the web : http://globalbodycount.blogspot.com.au/ .

[18]. Gideon Polya, “Review: “Tears In Paradise. Suffering and Struggle Of Indians In Fiji 1879-2004” by Rajendra Prasad – Britain’s Indentured Indian “5 Year Slaves””, Countercurrents, 4 March, 2015: https://www.countercurrents.org/polya040315.htm .

[19]. David Vine, “Where in the world is the US military?”, Politico, July/August 2015: https://www.politico.com/magazine/story/2015/06/us-military-bases-around-the-world-119321.

[20]. Peter Boyle interviewing Florencia Melgar, “How Australian intelligence helped Pinochet dictatorship”, Green Left Weekly, 29 November 2013: https://www.greenleft.org.au/content/how-australian-intelligence-helped-pinochet-dictatorship .

[21]. “Australia-East Timor spying scandal”, Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Australia%E2%80%93East_Timor_spying_scandal .

[22]. “Australia-Indonesia spying scandal”, Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Australia%E2%80%93Indonesia_spying_scandal .

[23]. Gideon Polya, “US-, Apartheid Israel- & Zionist-beholden Australian Government & ABC betray Australia’s reputation & international relations”, Countercurrents, 17 November 2018: https://countercurrents.org/2018/11/us-apartheid-israel-and-zionist-beholden-australian-government-abc-betray-australias-reputation-international-relations .

[24]. Gideon Polya, “Anti-Indian subversion of Fiji by Apartheid Israel, pro-Apartheid Australia & pro-Apartheid America”, Countercurrents, 20 October 2017: https://countercurrents.org/2017/10/anti-indian-subversion-of-fiji-by-apartheid-israel-pro-apartheid-australia-pro-apartheid-america .

[25]. Phillip Dorling, “ US shares raw intelligence on Australians with Israel ”, Sydney Morning Herald, 12 September 2013: http://www.smh.com.au/national/us-shares-raw-intelligence-on-australians-with-israel-20130912-2tllm.html .

[26]. Phillip Dorling, “Pine Gap drives US drone kills”, Sydney Morning Herald, 21 July 2013: http://www.smh.com.au/national/pine-gap-drives-us-drone-kills-20130720-2qbsa.html .

[27]. “Fact check: journalists face 10 years’ jail for exposing security agency bungles”, RMIT-ABC Fact Check, 14 October 2014: https://www.abc.net.au/news/2014-10-14/journalists-face-jail-for-exposing-security-agency-bungles/5776504 .

[28]. “Doctors challenge border force gag laws”, Australian Medical Association, 27 July 2016: https://ama.com.au/ausmed/doctors-challenge-border-force-gag-laws .

[29]. Gideon Polya, “Jane Austen and the Black Hole of British History. Colonial rapacity, holocaust denial and the crisis in biological sustainability”, G.M. Polya, Melbourne, 1998, 2008; 2008 edition is now available for free perusal on the web: http://janeaustenand.blogspot.com/ .

[30]. Gideon Polya (2011), “Australia And Britain Killed 6-7 Million Indians In WW2 Bengal Famine”, Countercurrents, 29 September, 2011: https://countercurrents.org/polya290911.htm .

[31]. “Bengali Holocaust (WW2 Bengal Famine) writings of Gideon Polya”, Gideon Polya: https://sites.google.com/site/drgideonpolya/bengali-holocaust .

[32]. Gideon Polya, “Climate criminal Australia ignores its hugely increasing Carbon Debt & massive subsidies for GHG pollution”, Countercurrents, 8 June 2019: https://countercurrents.org/2019/06/climate-criminal-australia-ignores-its-hugely-increasing-carbon-debt-massive-subsidies-for-ghg-pollution .

[33]. Nic Maclellan, “Marshall Islands president asks Australia t to reconsider on coal and GCF”, Pacific Mining Watch, 14 August 2019: https://mine.onepng.com/2019/08/marshall-islands-president-asks.html .

[34]. Melissa Clarke, “Pacific leaders, Australia agree to disagree on action on climate change”, ABC News, 16 August 2019: https://www.abc.net.au/news/2019-08-15/no-endorsements-come-out-of-tuvalu-declaration/11419342 .

[35]. “Australia’s greenhouse emissions to peak after 2030”, Climate Plus, 18 February 2016: http://www.climateplus.info/2016/02/18/australias-greenhouse-emissions-to-peak-after-2030/ .

[36]. Alan Pears, “Australia is counting on cooking the books to meet its climate targets”, The Conversation, 31 January 2019: https://theconversation.com/australia-is-counting-on-cooking-the-books-to-meet-its-climate-targets-110768 .

[37]. Alan Pears and Tim Baxter, “Carry-over credits and carbon offsets are hot topics this lection – but what are they?” , The Conversation, 10 May 2019: https://theconversation.com/carry-over-credits-and-carbon-offsets-are-hot-topics-this-election-but-what-do-they-actually-mean-116748 .

[38]. “2011 climate change course”: https://sites.google.com/site/300orgsite/2011-climate-change-course .

[39]. Anthony Albanese, “Transcript of doorstop – Marrickville – Thursday 15 August 2019: https://anthonyalbanese.com.au/transcript-of-doorstop-marrickville-thursday-15-august-2019 .

[40]. “Alan Jones continues criticism of Jacinda Ardern over climate change comments, despite rebuke from Scott Morrison”, ABC News, 16 August 2019: https://www.abc.net.au/news/2019-08-16/alan-jones-doubles-down-on-criticism-of-jacinda-ardern/11420102 .

[41]. Ben Smee, “Pacific islands will survive climate crisis because they “pick our fruit”, Australia’s deputy PM says”, Guardian, 16 August 2019: https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2019/aug/16/pacific-islands-will-survive-climate-crisis-because-they-can-pick-our-fruit-australias-deputy-pm-says .

[42]. Rob Harrison, ““I’m accountable to the Australian people”: Scott Morrison pushes back against Pacific leaders”, Sydney Morning Herald 16 August 2019: https://www.smh.com.au/politics/federal/i-m-accountable-to-the-australian-people-scott-morrison-pushes-back-against-pacific-leaders-20190816-p52hoo.html .

[43]. Tom McIlroy, “Labor would have rejected Pacific coal calls”, Australian Financial Review, 19 August 2019: https://www.afr.com/politics/federal/labor-would-have-rejected-pacific-coal-calls-wong-20190818-p52i9g .

[44]. Melissa Clarke, “New Zealand caught in the middle of Australia’s climate change tussle with the Pacific”, ABC News, 14 August 2019: https://www.abc.net.au/news/2019-08-14/australia-new-zealand-climate-change-pacific-island-forum/11414228 .

[45]. Kate Lyons, “Fiji PM accuses Scott Morrison of “insulting” and alienating” Pacific leaders”, Guardian, 17 August 2019: https://www.theguardian.com/world/2019/aug/16/fiji-pm-frank-bainimarama-insulting-scott-morrison-rift-pacific-countries .

[46]. Erin Handley, “Australia accused of putting coal before Pacific “family” as region calls for climate change action”, ABC News, 16 August 2019: https://www.abc.net.au/news/2019-08-16/australia-slammed-watering-down-action-climate-change-pacific/11420986 .

[47]. Kate Lyons, “Australia waters down Pacific Islands plea on climate crisis”, Guardian, 16 August 2019: https://www.theguardian.com/world/2019/aug/15/australia-waters-down-pacific-islands-plea-on-climate-crisis .

[48]. Kate Lyons, “Revealed: “fierce” Pacific forum meeting almost collapsed over climate crisis”, Guardian, 16 August 2019: https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2019/aug/16/revealed-fierce-pacific-forum-meeting-almost-collapsed-over-climate-crisis .

[49]. Lisa Cox, “Morrison’s “arrogance” on climate blasted as Australia accused of “trying to destroy” Pacific Islands”, Guardian, 17 August 2019: https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2019/aug/17/morrisons-arrogance-on-climate-has-trashed-australias-pacific-standing-labor-says .

[50]. “Don’t drink the water: nuclear tests in Kiribati”, Abolition 2000, 13 May 2018: http://www.abolition2000.org/en/news/2018/05/13/dont-drink-the-water-nuclear-tests-in-kiribati/ .

[51]. Carlisle E. W. Topping et al., “In situ measurements of cesium-137 contamination in fruits from the northern Marshall Islands”, PNAS, 30 July 30, 2019, 116 (31) 15414-15419: https://www.pnas.org/content/116/31/15414?fbclid=IwAR16xf-67wTs2BjyuF8Lynbu94jZd1pR1fDiMlO5uzzzKItV32iK_lH3sxg .

[52]. Mark Willacy, “A poison in our island”, ABC News, 27 November 2017: https://www.abc.net.au/news/2017-11-27/the-dome-runit-island-nuclear-test-leaking-due-to-climate-change/9161442 .

[53]. “America’s $300 million push to expand naval facilities in northern Australia”, ABC News, 29 July 2019: https://www.abc.net.au/news/2019-07-29/americas-push-to-expand-naval-facilities-in-northern-australia/11354926 .

[54]. “Separation of isotopes by laser excitation”, Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Separation_of_isotopes_by_laser_excitation.

[55]. “Nukes in an uncertain world”, ABC TV Q&A, 8 July 2019: https://www.abc.net.au/qanda/2019-08-07/11262430 .

[56]. “Australia to send warship and Defence Force personnel to Middle East to support US”, ABC News, 21 August 2019: https://www.abc.net.au/news/2019-08-21/scott-morrison-australia-to-join-us-uk-strait-of-hormuz/11434140 .

[57]. Gideon Polya, “Apartheid Israel bombing Syria & Iraq – hotting up deadly 4-decade US war on Iran”, Countercurrents, 14 August 2019: https://countercurrents.org/2019/08/apartheid-israel-bombing-syria-iraq-hotting-up-deadly-4-decade-us-war-on-iran .

[58]. Magne Frostad, “United Nations Authorized Embargos and Maritime Interdiction: A Special Focus on Somalia”, in G. Andreone (editor), “ The Future of the Law of the Sea”, Springer, 2017: https://link.springer.com/chapter/10.1007/978-3-319-51274-7_11 .

[59]. Gideon Polya, “China’s Tibet health success versus passive mass murder of Afghan women and children by US Alliance”, Global Research, 7 January 2018: https://www.globalresearch.ca/chinas-tibet-health-success-versus-passive-mass-murder-of-afghan-women-and-children-by-us-alliance/5625151 .

[60]. Stephen Hawking, “Brief Answers to the Big Questions”, John Murray, 2018, Chapter 7.

[62]. “Methane Bomb Threat”: https://sites.google.com/site/methanebombthreat/ .

[63]. “Too late to avoid global warming catastrophe”: https://sites.google.com/site/300orgsite/too-late-to-avoid-global-warming .

[64]. Gideon Polya, “The need for global governance” in “The New Enlightenment. On Steven Pinker & beyond”, by Brian Ellis (with contributions by Greg Bailey, Tony Lynch and Gideon Polya), Australian Scholarly Publishing, Melbourne, 2019.

[65]. Gideon Polya, “ABC and Mainstream media lying by omission enabled Trumpist & climate criminal Australian Coalition victory”, Countercurrents, 28 May 2019: https://countercurrents.org/2019/05/abc-mainstream-media-lying-by-omission-enabled-trumpist-climate-criminal-australian-coalition-victory .

Dr Gideon Polya taught science students at a major Australian university for 4 decades. He published some 130 works in a 5 decade scientific career, most recently a huge pharmacological reference text “Biochemical Targets of Plant Bioactive Compounds” (CRC Press/Taylor & Francis, New York & London , 2003). He has published “Body Count. Global avoidable mortality since 1950” (G.M. Polya, Melbourne, 2007: http://globalbodycount.blogspot.com/ ); see also his contributions “Australian complicity in Iraq mass mortality” in “Lies, Deep Fries & Statistics” (edited by Robyn Williams, ABC Books, Sydney, 2007: http://www.abc.net.au/radionational/programs/ockhamsrazor/australian-complicity-in-iraq-mass-mortality/3369002#transcript ) and “Ongoing Palestinian Genocide” in “The Plight of the Palestinians (edited by William Cook, Palgrave Macmillan, London, 2010: http://mwcnews.net/focus/analysis/4047-the-plight-of-the-palestinians.html ). He has published a revised and updated 2008 version of his 1998 book “Jane Austen and the Black Hole of British History” (see: http://janeaustenand.blogspot.com/ ) as biofuel-, globalization- and climate-driven global food price increases threaten a greater famine catastrophe than the man-made famine in British-ruled India that killed 6-7 million Indians in the “forgotten” World War 2 Bengal Famine (see recent BBC broadcast involving Dr Polya, Economics Nobel Laureate Professor Amartya Sen and others: http://www.open.edu/openlearn/history-the-arts/history/social-economic-history/listen-the-bengal-famine ; Gideon Polya: https://sites.google.com/site/drgideonpolya/home ; Gideon Polya Writing: https://sites.google.com/site/gideonpolyawriting/ ; Gideon Polya, Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gideon_Polya ) . When words fail one can say it in pictures – for images of Gideon Polya’s huge paintings for the Planet, Peace, Mother and Child see: http://sites.google.com/site/artforpeaceplanetmotherchild/ and http://www.flickr.com/photos/gideonpolya/ .

SIGN UP FOR COUNTERCURRENTS DAILY NEWS LETTER