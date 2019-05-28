ABC & Mainstream Media Lying By Omission Enabled Trumpist & Climate Criminal Australian Coalition Victory

The right-wing Liberal Party-National Party Coalition has just won the 2019 Australian Federal election, defeating an earnest Labor Party Opposition and gaining a bare majority in Parliament. The surprise defeat of the Labor Party came about because of neoliberal greed, support for the climate criminal Coalition from the racist One Nation Party, the Sinophobic and Trumpist United Australia Party of billionaire Clive Palmer, and the effective climate change denialist and monopolistic US Murdoch media empire, and extraordinary Mainstream media lying by omission, notably by the ABC, Australia’s taxpayer-funded equivalent of the mendacious UK BBC.

The victory of the neoliberal, anti-science, climate criminal and pro-coal COALition was a victory for ignorance, stupidity and neoliberal greed in the face of worsening climate emergency and climate crisis. While a catastrophic plus 2 degree Centigrade temperature rise is now effectively unavoidable in the coming decade with relentlessly increasing carbon pollution [1-6], a climate criminal Australia is among world leaders in per capita greenhouse gas (GHG) pollution, fossil fuel exploitation and climate change inaction [7-9].

An informed electorate is crucial for a properly functioning democracy but in perverted and subverted Australia Democracy has been replaced by Kleptocracy, Plutocracy, Murdochracy, Clivocracy, Palmerocracy, Corporatocracy, Lobbyocracy and Dollarocracy in which Big Money buys people, politicians, parties, policies, public perception of reality, votes, more private profit and more private power.

The victory of the US lackey, pro-war, pro-Apartheid, anti-science, anti-environment, pro-coal, climate criminal Coalition has been portrayed as a personal victory for PM Scott “Scomo” Morrison and his presidential election campaign that sidelined his appallingly ignorant and incompetent colleagues and secured victory despite 2 years of polls consistently indicating narrow Labor victory. The widespread adoption of the mobile phone had compromised polls previously heavily based on publicly-available landline phone numbers. Morrison had a simple Trump-like neoliberal message of $80 billion in tax cuts favouring the rich and wealthy, with asserted “trickle down” to the poor. This Trumpist position has been rejected by top economists, most notably by Economics Nobel Laureate Joseph Stiglitz (from 96-Nobel-Laureate Columbia University) [10, 11] who has argued: “[for policies to] increase the wellbeing of the majority of people in the country with growth that is sustainable inclusive and democratic… In terms of economic analysis, there is very little evidence that [a company tax rate cut] actually even spurs investment. Most investment at the margin is financed by debt, and the debt interest repayments are tax deductible. So while the tax rate affects the return, it also affects the cost of capital in exactly a symmetric way. And so at the margin there is essentially no effect on investment” [12]). The Coalition asserted that it had better financial management skills despite having in a mere 6 years more than doubled Australia’s gross national debt to A$545 billion (2019) from $237 billion (2013) [13], and having fanatically opposed rapid uptake of clean and cheaper renewable energy.

In contrast, Labor courageously proposed conservative changes to outrageous tax loop-holes for the wealthy (welfare for the rich) and rejection of the Coalition’s proposed $80 billion gift to the wealthy in order to pay for a wide range of humane social policies including much greater support for infant care, vocational training, universities, health and better wages for poorly paid workers. The Labor leader of the Opposition, Bill Shorten, was consistently less popular than PM Scott Morrison with the electorate. Labor argued its complex case well but evidently failed to justify its wide-ranging and humane economic policies to a significant part of the electorate, notably in the conservative and pro-coal mining state of Queensland. This failure in effective communication was assisted by the domination of the Australian media by the mendacious, fervently neoliberal, Trumpist, effectively climate change denialist and US-owned Murdoch media empire that has secured about 70% of city daily newspaper readership in Australia and is ferociously anti-Labor.

A key element in the surprise Labor defeat lies in Australia’s excellent voting system that involves compulsory voting, and preferential voting that takes into account secondary as well as primary voting preferences. In voting for the House of Representatives (that determines which party rules) voters must numerically indicate their preference for all candidates – they are required to place the number “1” against their first choice of candidate, known as the “first preference” or “primary vote”, and thence number “2” for the “second preference” etc. . Typically, if the Coalition or Labor candidates fail to gain over 50% of the primary vote then electoral officials will have to take into account “second preferences” of minor parties to establish a “2 party preferred vote”.

Thus in the 2019 elections for the House of Representatives the primary vote (with percent voting swing and presently predicted seats in brackets) was 41.4% (- 0.6%, 77 seats) (Coalition), 33.9% (-0.9%, 68 seats) (Labor), 10% (-0.2%, 1 seat) (Greens), 3.4% (+ 3.4%, 0 seats) (Clive Palmer’s United Australia Party), 3.0% (+1.7%, 0 seats) (Pauline Hanson’s One Nation Party) and 8.3% (- 2.2%, 5 seats) (Others) (21 May 2019, [14]).

This evident disparity between percentage vote and number of elected members is explained by the “2-party preferred vote” that can be crudely estimated by assuming that the second preferences of the Greens all went to Labor, that the second preferences of the One Nation Party and the United Australia Party went to the Coalition, and that the second preferences of the Others were equally divided between the Liberal Party-National Party Coalition and Labor (these being collectively known as the Lib-Labs). This crude analysis yields a “2 party preferred vote” of 52.0% for the Coalition and 48.0% for Labor, as compared to an actual “percentage of seats” of 51.0% (77 out of 151 total seats) for the Coalition and 45.0% (68 out of 151 total seats) for Labor, or of 53.1% (77 out of 145 Lib-Lab seats) for the Coalition and 46.9% (68 out of 151 Lib-Lab seats) for Labor.

The 2019 Federal Election was only slightly better for the Coalition than the 2016 Federal Election, and was in the last analysis won by the climate criminal Coalition due to the second preferences of the racist, anti-Asian, Islamophobic, bigoted, pro-coal and effective climate change denialist One Nation Party and the xenophobic, Sinophobic, neoliberal, pro-coal and effective climate change denialist United Australia Party of mining billionaire Clive Palmer who saturated the whole of Australia with anti-Labor propaganda at a reported cost to his personal wealth of $60-$80 million.

While the Coalition is on a continuum from ignorance, stupidity and xenophobia to homicidal and ecocidal greed, the One Nation and United Australia Party (which heavily determined the 2019 Coalition election victory) are at the stupid, ignorant, racist and xenophobic end of the spectrum. The election of an effective climate change denialist, anti-science, anti-environment, Trumpist and pro-coal COALition Australian Government further trashes the international reputation of a greedily homicidal, neoliberal and climate criminal Australia that – as nation among world leaders for per capita greenhouse gas (GHG) pollution climate change inaction – continues to betray its children, grandchildren, future generations, Humanity and the Biosphere.

Former PM and former climate change denialist turned effective climate change denier through inaction, Tony Abbott, did more than any other politician to block climate action by Australia. However in a rare good outcome of the 2019 Australian Federal elections, in the wealthy electorate of Warringah (Sydney), Abbott lost to the independent candidate and former Olympic athlete, Zali Steggall, who campaigned against him on the simple issue of the need for climate change action (“50% renewable energy by 2030”, the same as for Labor, versus“100% renewable energy by 2030” espoused by the Greens [15] ). In conceding defeat, Abbott remarkably and sensibly asserted that “[With climate change as a] moral issue, we do it tough. But where it’s an economic issue, we do very, very well” [16] i.e. an apparent confession that morality is trumped by greed in Australia, as borne out by the 2019 Federal election result. Labor might have done much better if it had not put utterly misplaced trust in the intelligence of the Australian electorate and had simply run on a simple albeit deficient “climate change action” platform, and had not threatened the tax loopholes and pecuniary interests of greedy Australians.

The right-wing Coalition, One Nation and United Australia Party are on a continuum from ignorance, stupidity and xenophobia to homicidal and ecocidal neoliberalism. Remorseless lying by the mendacious Mainstream media, including Australia’s taxpayer-funded ABC (Australia’s equivalent of the UK BBC) , played a major role in this national catastrophe that may further cripple effective climate action for at least 3 years and possibly for much longer. The election campaign was characterized by personal vilification and shameless falsehood by the climate criminal conservatives. Outrageous lying by commission that is still variously being perpetrated included (1) the sheer falsehood that Labor would introduce death duties; (2) that Labor was opposed to coal mining and in particular to the gigantic Indian Adani-proposed coal mine for Queensland (Labor repeatedly and explicitly stated that it was not opposed to the Adani mine, and indeed like the Coalition has a climate criminal policy of unlimited coal and gas exports); and that Labor opposition to dividend imputation, negative gearing, low capital gains tax, corporate and other tax minimization, and $80 billion in tax cuts for the rich amounted to a huge tax to pay for its health, welfare and education reforms (whereas in reality these proposed measures meant cessation of taxation of the relatively poor for the benefit of the obscenely rich).

These immense lies of commission were swallowed by backward, ignorant, parochial and greedy voters in the backward and parochial states of Tasmania and Queensland, with consequent defeat of Labor. Entrenchment of these lies by the Murdoch-dominated Mainstream media means that Labor may have to shift further to the neoliberal right to be competitive at the next Federal election.

However lies of omission are far, far worse than lies of commission because the latter at least admit the possibility of public refutation and public debate [17-20]. Utterly ignored by the Mainstream media, including the cowardly, taxpayer-funded ABC, are immense Elephant in the Room realities that exposed in a decent Australia should have flushed the US lackey, pro-Apartheid Israel, pro-Apartheid, racist, war criminal, anti-science, anti-environment, climate criminal and homicidally neoliberal Coalition down the sewer of history.

These ABC- and Mainstream-ignored Elephant in the Room realities are briefly outlined below.

Carbon pollution kills. A major issue in the 2019 election was the climate change impact of the proposed huge Adani Carmichael coal mine in the Galilee Basin of Queensland. Expert scientific opinion is that the world needs to rapidly cease fossil fuel exploitation, reduce atmospheric CO2 to about 300 ppm CO2 from the present dangerous and damaging 410 ppm CO2, and that there should be no new coal mines if we are to avoid a catastrophic plus 2C temperature rise [1-6, 21-34]. This position was most succinctly enunciated by the late Professor Stephen Hawking (from 118 Nobel Laureate University of Cambridge) thus (2007 and 2018): “We see great peril if governments and societies do not take action now to render nuclear weapons obsolete and to prevent further climate change” [21, 22]. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that 7 million people die annually from the effects of air pollution from burning carbon fuels, this including 10,000 Australians. Australia is a world-leading exporter of coal and gas, and it can be estimated that pollutants from the burning of Australia’s world-leading coal exports ultimately kill 75,000 people annually worldwide [23]. It is estimated that the original proposition for the gigantic Adani Carmichael coal mine in Queensland would mean 1.4 million Indian air pollution deaths from life-time operation of the mine [24, 25]. These horrible realities are utterly ignored by Australian Mainstream media and the craven ABC in what must be described as depraved indifference to mass mortality. A Saerch of the ABC for the key phrase “300 ppm CO2” yields zero (0) results.

Australia is among world-leaders in 14 carbon pollution-related areas. Australia is the driest inhabited continent but is profligate in the use of water and in the effective export of water through export of goods with a high water footprint (e.g. cotton and cattle). The worsening water crisis and the worsening climate emergency are intimately connected [35]. Rich Australia is among world leaders for the following 14 climate criminal activities or parameters: (1) annual per capita greenhouse gas pollution [7, 36, 37], (2) live methanogenic livestock exports [38-46], (3) natural gas exports [47-49], (4) recoverable shale gas reserves that can be accessed by hydraulic fracturing (fracking) [50], (5) coal exports [51-55], (6) land clearing, deforestation and ecocide [56, 57], (7) speciescide – species extinction [58], (8) coral reef destruction [31-33, 59-65], (9) whale killing and extinction threat through global warming [66], (10) terminal carbon pollution budget exceedance [67-75], (11) per capita carbon debt [18-20, 68-75], (12) GHG generating iron ore exports [8, 76, 77], (13) climate change inaction [9] and (14) climate genocide and approach towards omnicide and terracide [27-30]. Thanks to the homicidal greed of climate criminal countries such as Australia, the present plus 1C is already devastating Island Nations and a catastrophic plus 2C warming is now effectively unavoidable [1-6]. A Search of the ABC fr the key term “carbon debt” yields zero (0) results.

3. The horrendous cost of doing nothing about carbon pollution. During the Australian Federal elections the right-wing Labor leader, Bill Shorten, was repeatedly asked how much his climate action policies would cost. He could give no answer except to say (correctly) that the cost of doing nothing would be much greater. Accepting independent estimates of a damage-related carbon price of about US$200 per tonne CO2 from Professor James Hansen (96 Nobel Laureate Columbia University) and from Dr Chris Hope (118 Nobel Laureate University of Cambridge), one can determine an inescapable Carbon Debt that is (in US dollars) $200- $250 trillion and increasing by $16 trillion each year for the world.

Australia is a world-leading annual per capita GHG polluter with a 1751-2006 Carbon Debt of 5.9 Gt C x (3.67 Gt CO2-e/Gt C) x ($200 /t CO2-e) = $4.33 trillion plus a 2007-2019 Carbon Debt of 2 Gt CO2-e/year x ($200 /t CO2-e) x 12 years = $4.80 trillion i.e. a total 1751-2019 Carbon Debt of $9.1 trillion that is increasing at 2.5 Gt CO2-e /year x ($200 /t CO2-e) = $500 billion per year. Thus including its exported GHG pollution, Australia (population 25 million) with 0.34% of the world’s population is responsible for $9.1 trillion x 100/ $200 trillion = 4.6% of the world’s total Carbon Debt, and is responsible for $0.5 trillion x 100/ $16 trillion = 3.1% of the world’s annual increase in Carbon Debt. The Australian Carbon Debt will have to be paid by the young and future generations, and for under-30 year old Australians (9.8 million) is increasing at about $50,000 per person per year.

It is estimated that feasible exploitation of Australia’s presently discovered conventional and unconventional gas resources would generate 61.5 billion tonnes (Gt) of CO2-e and combustion of Australia’s huge coal resource potential of 1 trillion tonnes of coal would generate an estimated 692.7 Gt CO2 (from brown coal) plus 1,073.9 Gt CO2 (from black coal), for a total of 1,766.6 Gt CO2, with this corresponding to a Carbon Debt of 1.7666 trillion tonnes CO2 x $200 per tonne CO2 = $353 trillion (similar to the accumulated global wealth of $350 trillion in 2020). Australia has always been a deeply racist country, but bipartisan Coalition and Labor policy of unlimited coal and gas exports takes racism and exceptionalism to an extraordinary, genocidal and indeed terracidal level.

Australia’s annual increase in Carbon Debt of $500 billion per year is about the same as Australia’s present accumulated gross national debt ($545 billion) of which $308 billion has been generated by the Coalition Government. Under the grossly economically incompetent, and effective climate change denialist Coalition Government (2013-2019), Australia’s gross national debt has increased from $237 billion (2013) to $545 billion (2019) [13], and its annual Domestic GHG pollution (that decreased under Labor in 2007-2013) has also increased in the period 2013-2018 [78]. While gross national debt can be expunged by selling assets, printing money or defaulting, Carbon Debt is inescapable e.g. unless sea walls are built, cities will be inundated. Young Australians will have to pay back both the presently $0.6 trillion Gross National Debt and the 15-fold greater and inescapable $9.1 trillion Carbon Debt.

Gross Coalition lying and incompetence threatens national security. Australia’s huge gross national debt of about $0.6 trillion , and its inescapable Carbon Debt of $9.1 trillion (that is increasing at $0.5 trillion per year) encapsulate an horrendous and relentlessly increasing fiscal deficit for Australian governments which will impact on the funding of the Australian Federal Police, security, intelligence and defence. Thus the Australian budgets were $36 billion ( Defence, 2018) [79], $1.75 billion (Australian Federal Police) [80] ,and $0.5 billion (Australian Security Intelligence Organisation, ASIO, 2016-2017) [81]. However, despite zero (0) Australians having been killed by jihadis in Australia before 2014 and only 3 ever, the long-term accrual cost of Australia’s cross-institutional involvement in the US War on Terror has been estimated at about $10 billion [82].

Rational risk management, that is crucial for societal safety, successively involves (a) accurate data, (b) scientific analysis, this involving the critical testing of potentially falsifiable hypotheses, and (c) informed systemic change to minimize risk. Unfortunately, this rational risk management protocol is typically perverted at the individual, family or local level, or at the level of the family of nations, by (a) lying, self-deception, spin, obfuscation, intimidation and censorship, (b) anti-science spin, this involving the selective use of asserted facts to support a partisan position, and (c) blame and shame that is counterproductive because it blocks reportage crucial for rational risk management and in the worst cases leads to war [83]. Australian Coalition and Mainstream media mendacity – lying by omission and lying by commission – subverts rational risk management that is crucial for societal safety and security. An ABC Search for “rational risk management” yields zero (0) results.

The cost of 100% renewable energy. Neither the “cost of doing nothing” (see item #3 above) nor “the cost of achieving 50% renewable energy by 2030 for Australia” (Labor policy) were articulated during the election campaign. About a decade ago three expert schemes for achieving 100% renewable energy by 2030 for Australia were advanced: (1) the Beyond Zero Emissions (BZE) plan by a team of engineers and others for 100% renewable stationary energy for Australia by 2020 (Zero Carbon Australia by 2020, ZCA 2020) involving 40% wind energy, 60% concentrated solar thermal (CST) with molten salts energy storage for 24/7 baseload power, biomass and hydroelectric backup (for days of no wind and low sunshine) and a HV DC and HC AC national power grid at a total cost of $370 billion over 10 years, with roughly half spent on CST, one quarter on wind, and one quarter on the national electricity grid [36, 84]; (2) a scheme for 100% renewable energy for Australia was set out by top electrical engineer Professor Peter Seligman (a major player in development of the bionic ear), this involving wind, solar thermal, other energy sources, hydrological energy storage (in dams on the Nullabor Plain in Southern Australia), an HV AC and HV DC electricity transmission grid, and a cost over 20 years of $253 billion [36, 85]; and (3) ignoring cost-increasing energy storage and transmission grid costs and cost-decreasing economies of scale for a 2- to 10-fold size increase, there are 2 similar cost estimates for installation of wind power for 80% of Australia’s projected 325,000 GWh of annual electrical energy by 2020: (i) 90,000 MW capacity, 260,000 GWh/year, $200 billion/10 years (a 10-fold scale-up from GL Garrad Hassan) and (ii) 96,000 MW, 260,000 GWh/year, $144 billion (a 2-fold scale up from BZE), with hydrological storage [plus present day battery storage] [36, 86]. Of course over the last decade the cost of renewable energy has decreased very substantially.

An ABC Search for “Beyond Zero Emissions” yields 3 results from half a decade ago, and an ABC Search for “Peter Seligman” yields zero (0) relevant results, whereas an ABC Search for “Andrew Bolt” an inflammatory, right-wing, non-scientist, climate change sceptic and Murdoch media journalist yields 1,000 results.

Terra nullius, aqua nullius, and the cost of environmental water. R. Quentin Grafton and Sarah Jane Wheeler (2018): “[Re] Australia’s First Peoples, water is a part of everything in their culture, such as their dreaming stories, art, songs, and dance, and there is evidence that they have been managing water in the MDB [Murray-Darling Basin] for perhaps as long [as] 40,000 years. Indeed, the Brewarrina fish traps (Baiame’s Ngunnhu) on the Barwon River are possibly the oldest continuously used human water construction in the world… By comparison, European settlers typically viewed water as a resource to be used, manipulated, and harnessed for economic benefits. These two vastly different worlds have often clashed. Along with the legal fiction of terra nullius, there was also the myth of “aqua nullius” that rendered existing Indigenous water relationships invisible”. Capitalist greed by the descendants of the genocidal and thieving British invaders has meant that the Darling River has now been reduced to a succession of putrid water holes. For the dispossessed and impoverished survivors of the Aboriginal Genocide along the Darling River and its tributaries the Barwon and Namoi Rivers (that meet at the town of Walgett that means “the meeting of the two waters”), there is no water to drink, fish or swim in [88-90].

While the Developing World is existentially threatened by global warming and too little or too much water (drought, floods and storm surges), dire warning is now being given to rich countries by the need for bottled potable water in some towns in rich but drought-ravaged and arid Australia, where a Cayman Islands- and ruling Coalition-linked agricultural company exploiting swathes of historically ethnically cleansed and expropriated Aboriginal land for high water footprint cotton production (terra nullius and aqua nullius) has sold future contaminated flood water to the government for environmental relief purposes for 4 times more per megalitre than the price of drinkable water from desalination plants. Thus in what should be a huge “Watergate scandal”, a corporate entity with links to the National Party (the ecocidal farmer’s party that is part of the Australian Coalition Government) and with corporate structures involving the Cayman Islands tax haven, sold 28,700 ML of future “overflow” surface water to the Australian government for A$78.9 million, this yielding a water price of A$2,749 /ML (US$1.924/ML) (this “overflow” water from rare excessive precipitation would normally have flowed to downstream creeks, rivers and users, but was retained by artificial levees for private profit [91]) whereas the cost of expensively desalinated water for drinking is about $500/ML [92-94]). Unfortunately rational, equitable and humane solutions to the worsening water crisis are being trumped by ruthless, deadly and greedy neoliberalism [35].

Much of eastern Australia has recently been in the grip of years of severe drought, and sheep and cattle production has suffered in huge swathes of country without a blade of grass. Yet neoliberal governments have moved to support continued methanogenic livestock production that is immensely environmentally destructive. The Indigenous Australians had a 65,000 years old farming civilization based on use of fire to encourage pasture for kangaroos and other soft-footed macropod marsupials, with areas of strict conservation as emergency resources in times of drought. The British invaders actively and passively exterminated most of the Indigenous people in an ongoing Aboriginal Genocide and Aboriginal Ethnocide, engaged in massive ecosystem destruction (ecocide) and speciescide. The hard hooves of the ungulate sheep and cattle compacted soil and introduced feral animals (rabbits, rats, mice, cats, dogs, foxes, camels, cane toads and pigs) wiped out much of the Indigenous flora and fauna. Professor Jared Diamond in his seminal book “Collapse” described this carnage as “mining the land” and predicted that Australia would eventually become a food importer [38]. Australia is among world leaders in 14 areas of environmental destruction and climate criminal activities or parameters as set out in section #2 above, to whit (1) annual per capita greenhouse gas pollution, (2) live methanogenic livestock exports, (3) natural gas exports, (4) recoverable shale gas reserves that can be accessed by hydraulic fracturing (fracking), (5) coal exports, (6) land clearing, deforestation and ecocide, (7) speciescide – species extinction, (8) coral reef destruction, (9) whale killing and extinction threat through global warming impact on krill, (10) terminal carbon pollution budget exceedance, (11) per capita carbon debt, (12) GHG generating iron ore exports, (13) climate change inaction, and (14) climate genocide and an approach towards omnicide and terracide.

Australia is the world’s driest continent but with bipartisan support from the Liberal Party-National Party Coalition Government and Labor Opposition (aka the Lib-Labs) is effectively exporting water through exporting cotton (water footprint 9,113 L/kg for cotton lint and 9,982 L/kg for cotton textile versus 320 L/kg for vegetables [85]) and exporting meat from methanogenic livestock (the water footprint in litres per kilogram (L/kg) is as follows for the following products: milk (1,020), eggs (3,265), chicken meat (4,325), butter (5,553), pig meat (5,988), sheep or goat meat (8,763) and beef meat (15,415) [95, 96]).

Indigenous Australian Aboriginal Genocide and Aboriginal Ethnocide. Before the genocidal British Invasion in 1788, Indigenous Australians had been living in Australia for about 65,000 years. There were 350-750 different tribes and a similar number of languages and dialects, of which only 150 survive today and of these all but about 20 are endangered. After the brutish British Invasion, the Aboriginal population dropped from about 1 million in 1788 to about 0.1 million in the first century through introduced disease, dispossession, deprivation and genocidal violence. The last massacres of Aborigines occurred in the late 1920s but no Treaty has ever been signed. About 0.1 million Indigenous Australians were violently killed in the Frontier Wars and a further 2 million were killed through introduced disease and deprivation. Indigenous Australians were only counted after a referendum in 1967 and were finally given some protection by the 1975 Racial Discrimination Act that was blatantly violated by the Lib-Labs in the military invasion of Indigenous communities .in the Northern Territory in 2007 under Coalition PM John Howard (also notorious for ordering Australian participation in the illegal US invasion of Iraq in 2003 that resulted in the deaths of 2.7 million Iraqis from violence or from war-imposed deprivation; see section #8 below) [97-101].

In 1998 about 4,000 Aborigines out of an Aboriginal population of 500,000 died avoidably every year but the avoidable death rate has declined from 0.8% pa in 1998 to 0.6% pa in 2013, with still circa 4,000 annual avoidable deaths out of a population about 670,000 [97]. Indigenous Australians are far worse off than White Australians in relation to housing, health, wealth, social conditions, imprisonment, avoidable death and life expectancy [97-99]. The Aboriginal Ethnocide continues through removal of bilingual education, removal of support for remote communities and removal of Indigenous children from their mothers that is presently occurring at a record high rate. According to a recent expert study (2009): “At the end of 2008 the Northern Territory Government, supported by the Commonwealth Government, all but closed bilingual education in remote Indigenous schools by determining that the language of instruction for the first four hours of school must be English. This decision could spell the death of the remaining endangered Indigenous languages in Australia” [102, 103]. For a measure of genocidal White Australian racism, just imagine if the German Nazis had decided to eliminate all Indigenous languages in the continent of Europe except for German.

In the 2019 Federal elections a key difference between the Coalition and Labor was that the Coalition had rejected while Labor supported the unanimous Indigenous Australian demand for a legislatively enshrined Indigenous body that would have no power but would simply advise Federal Government on matters pertaining to Indigenous Australians [104]. The mendacious obfuscation and rejection by the Coalition of this reasonable, modest and essentially unanimous request from Indigenous Australians would have been sufficient reason for decent Australians to utterly reject the politically correct racist (PC racist) Coalition. Despite the fact that the Indigenous Australian Aboriginal Genocide and Aboriginal Ethnocide were the worst genocide and the worst ethnocide, respectively, in human history from a qualitative perspective, ABC Searches for “Aboriginal genocide” and “Aboriginal ethnocide” yield zero (0) results.

War crimes and PC racism of racist White Australia. During the 2019 Federal Election the PM , Scott “Scomo” Morrison essentially campaigned alone in US presidential style and kept his controversially inept Ministers under wraps to avoid public embarrassment. Indeed Scomo’s campaign was largely based on the falsely asserted economic benefits of neoliberalism and tax loopholes for the rich (see [12]) and on falsely smearing the Labor Opposition leader Bill Shorten, with a limited number of the usual “pork barrel” bribes for particular groups and electorates. However a notable exception was the use of former PM John Howard to support the Coalition campaign. John Howard and his associates had indeed instituted all kinds of lavish tax loopholes for the rich and for those greedily aspiring to be rich e.g. the gift of franking credits for those paying zero tax, negative gearing of interest payments on loans for investment properties, low capital gains tax and tax-free superannuation accumulation.

However another sufficient reason for never voting for the Coalition was the Coalition’s involvement of Australia in the ongoing Muslim Holocaust, Muslim Genocide, Iraqi Genocide, Afghan Genocide, Somali Genocide, and Syrian Genocide [105]. PM John Howard is notorious for ordering Australian participation in the illegal US invasion of Iraq in 2003 that was based on US lies about alleged Iraqi Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMD) and resulted in the deaths of 2.7 million Iraqis from violence, 1.5 million, or from war-imposed deprivation, 1.2 million [105, 106 ]. John Valder, former national president of Howard’s Australian Liberal Party, declared: “Bush, Blair, and Howard, as leaders of the three members of the coalition of the willing, inflicted enormous suffering on the people of Iraq. And, as such, they are criminals. I believe the only deterrent to a repetition of the Iraq situation is punishment in some form as war criminals” [107].

As of October 2011, the Afghan Holocaust and Afghan Genocide was associated with 1.4 million post-invasion violent deaths, 4.2 million non-violent excess deaths from deprivation; 2.9 million post-invasion under-5 infant deaths (90% avoidable and due to US Alliance war crimes in gross violation of the Geneva Convention and the UN Genocide Convention), 3-4 million refugees plus 2.5 million NW Pakistan Pashtun refugees [108]. Australia continues to be involved in the ongoing Somali Holocaust and Somali Genocide in starving Somalia that in the period 1992 – present has successively involved US, Ethiopian and most recently Kenyan invasion , 0.4 million violent deaths, 1.8 million avoidable deaths from war-imposed deprivation, 1.3 million under-5 year old infant deaths (90% avoidable and due to US Alliance war crimes in gross violation of the Geneva Convention and the UN Genocide Convention), and 2.0 million refugees [105]. Australia was similarly war criminally involved (without Syrian Government invitation) in the ongoing Syrian Civil War (the secular Syrian Government versus US Alliance-backed jihadis) that has been associated with 0.5 million killed violently, 0.5 million killed through war-imposed deprivation and 11 million refugees [105].

As a former UK lackey, and since the fall of Singapore (1942) a US lackey, Australia has invaded 85 countries as compared to the British 193, France 82, the US 72 (52 after WW2), Germany 39, Japan 30, Russia 25, Canada 25, Apartheid Israel 12, China 2 and North Korea arguably zero (0) [109-116]. About 30 of these Australian invasions have been genocidal [116]. As a US lackey Australia has been involved in all post-1950 US Asian Wars (atrocities associated with 40 million Asian deaths from violence or war-imposed deprivation” [109]), is an enthusiastic participant in the US War on Muslims that since 2001 has been associated with 32 million Muslim deaths from violence, 5 million, or from imposed deprivation, 27 million, in 20 Muslim countries invaded by the US Alliance since the US Government’s 9-11 false flag atrocity in which 3,000 people, mostly innocent Americans, were killed [117, 118].

War is the penultimate in racism, and genocidal war is the ultimate in racism. Australia continues to violated international law by targeting US drone strikes in 7 countries (Libya, starving Somalia, starving Yemen, Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan and Pakistan) via the joint US-Australia electronic spying base at Pine Gap in Central Australia [119, 120]. However Australia is involved in immense, war criminal violation of the Geneva Convention through its continuing involvement in the US occupation of Afghanistan. The most fundamental human right is the right to life. While legitimately criticized for the one party state, the death penalty, censorship, urban air pollution and harsh treatment of dissidents, China has been hugely successful in radically reducing infant mortality and maternal mortality in Tibet and in China as a whole. In stark contrast, the rich, war criminal US Alliance occupation of neighbouring Afghanistan continues to be associated with an under-1 infant mortality and maternal mortality incidence that is 7 times higher and 4-12 times higher, respectively, than that in Tibet – evidence of gross violation of the Geneva Convention and the UN Genocide Convention by the US Alliance, Thus Articles 55 and 56 of the Geneva Convention relative to the Protection of Civilian Persons in Time of War unequivocally state that an Occupier must supply life-sustaining food and medical requisites of the Conquered Subjects “to the fullest extent of the means available to it” [121, 122].

Remorseless mendacity by the ABC and by Mainstream media, politician, commentariat, and academic presstitutes means that none of the above was mentioned during the 2019 election. Indeed on the occasion of the US Alliance withdrawal from devastated Iraq in 2011 leaving 2.7 million dead Iraqis behind, the ABC reported: “The withdrawal ends a war that left tens of thousands of Iraqis and nearly 4,500 American soldiers dead, many more wounded and 1.75 million Iraqis displaced, after the 2003 US-led invasion unleashed brutal sectarian fighting” [123]. UK historian of Germany and WW2, David Irving, who was sentenced to 3 years in an Austrian prison in 2005 for “Holocaust denial”, has attracted considerable hostility around the world for his historical revisionist views [124]. Thus David Irving during an interview with the Australian journalist Ron Casey on 27 July, 1995 estimated up to 4 million Jewish deaths from violence or deprivation in WW2 [125]. David Irving’s underestimate of Jewish deaths in the WW2 Jewish Holocaust by a factor of 1.5 subjected him to imprisonment in Austria [124-127]. What then should a 270-fold underestimate of Iraqi deaths in the Australia-complicit Iraqi Holocaust merit the ABC? Indeed anti-racist Jewish American journalist Lesley Stahl is famous for asking former Secretary of State (1997-2001), Madeleine Albright, on “60 Minutes” in 1996 about the “half a million children” who had died under Sanctions on Iraq. On May 12, 1996, Albright defended UN sanctions against Iraq on a “60 Minutes” segment in which Lesley Stahl asked her “We have heard that half a million children have died. I mean, that’s more children than died in Hiroshima. And, you know, is the price worth it?” and Albright replied “we think the price is worth it” [106, 128].

One notes of Australian Mainstream media and the ABC that genocide ignoring and holocaust ignoring is far, far worse than repugnant genocide denial and holocaust denial because the latter at least permit public discussion. In the 2019 Federal Election the genocide-ignoring Australian Mainstream media and the ABC followed the injunction in the UK TV comedy “Fawlty Towers”: “Don’t mention the war”.

Coal lies, gas lies and the Methane Bomb. While the proposed Adani coal mine in Queensland was a major issue in the election for the decent, science-informed, pro-environment and pro-human rights Greens, the mendacious extreme right with Mainstream complicity falsely made it an Coalition versus Labor issue. In reality although the pro-coal COALition was enthusiastic about a huge new coal mine (Scomo had notoriously brought a lump of coal into parliament), Labor had a clear position that if the proposed Adani coal mine satisfied legal requirements and attracted capital then a Labor Government, conscious of sovereign risk re foreign capital investment, would not prevent it from going ahead. This Mainstream- and ABC- facilitated Big Lie played a major role in the massive Labor loss in Queensland and hence in Labor losing the election. For all that Labor claimed to be pro-environment on the basis of its paltry “50% renewable energy by 2030”, it had exactly the same Gadarene, fouling-the-nest policy as the Coalition in espousing unlimited coal and gas exports. Labor was “wedged” by the Coalition, the Mainstream media and the extreme right, and its failure to publicly celebrate, in addition to permitting, massive climate criminal coal exploitation was successfully, albeit falsely, portrayed to variously ignorant, stupid and greedily neoliberal Queensland voters as evidence of opposition to coal exploitation.

While coal was the ogre of the Greens, and the falsely Coalition-alleged ogre of Labor, little or no mention was made by Labor, Coalition or the Mainstream media about gas exploitation and about massive fracking (hydraulic fracturing) for natural gas in the Northern Territory that has just been green-lighted [129]. Thanks to Mainstream media and Lib-Lab mendacity, the public remained ignorant of the serious global threat from natural gas exploitation and methane leakage.

Methane (CH4) (about 85% of natural gas) is 105 times worse than CO2 as a greenhouse gas (GHG) on a 20 year time frame and taking aerosol impacts into account. Methane leaks (3.3% in the US based on the latest US EPA data and as high as 7.9% for methane from “fracking” coal seams; a 2.6 % leakage of CH4 yields the same greenhouse effect as burning the remaining 97.4% CH4). Using this information one can determine that gas burning for electricity can be much dirtier than coal burning greenhouse gas-wise (GHG-wise). While gas burning for power generates twice as much electrical energy per tonne of CO2 produced (MWh/tonne CO2) than coal burning, and the health-adverse pollution from gas burning is lower than for coal burning, gas leakage in the system actually means that gas burning for power can actually be worse GHG-wise than coal burning depending on the degree of systemic gas leakage. Gas is dirty energy and a coal-to-gas transition simply means long-term investment in another carbon fuel and delaying urgently required cessation of carbon fuel burning [130].

In the Arctic there are huge stores of methane (CH4) that exists with water (H2O) in clathrate crystal arrays. CH4 has 105 times the Global Warming Potential (GWP) of CO2 (on a 20 year time frame and with aerosol impacts considered). The predicted release of 50 Gt CH4 (5,250 Gt CO2-equivalent) from the Arctic in coming decades means game over for Humanity and the Biosphere [131]. 5,250 Gt CO2-equivalent is 9 times greater than the world’s Terminal Carbon Pollution Budget of 600 billion tonnes of CO2 that can be emitted between 2010 and zero emissions in 2050 for a 75% chance of avoiding a catastrophic plus 2C temperature rise [130-132]. Compounding this nightmare is a positive feedback loop in which warming -> decreased sea ice -> decreased albedo (reflectivity) -> increased light absorbance – > increased warming [36].

Belief in miracles, huge public subsidy of anti-science idiocy and intellectual child abuse. Pro-American, pro-Zionist, pro-war, anti-science, anti-environment, and neoliberal Australian PM Scott “Scomo” Morrison’s first public reaction to the Coalition victory in the 2019 Federal Australian elections was to idiotically state: “I have always believed in miracles”. This was not mere idiotic rhetoric because Scott “Scomo” Morrison (aka Scum-oh, Scam-oh, Skim-oh and Scheme-oh) is a fervent Pentecostal Christian like so many of the crazy Trump supporters in the US who actually do believe in miracles. While the religion-infested US has formal constitutional separation of church and state, in an utterly corrupt Australia there is a massive circa $30 billion annual subsidy for organized religion for political (vote-buying) reasons [133].

One third of Australian children suffer egregious intellectual child abuse through the foisting on their innocent minds of religion-based falsehoods such as belief in miracles, walking on water, water-into-wine, multiplication of loaves and fishes, virgin birth, rising from the dead, transubstantiation, heaven, limbo, hell, biblical literalism, creationism, ghosts, saintly intervention, intelligent design, anti-science clap-trap, anti-science denialism, sexism, anti-feminism, anti-women, anti-choice, anti-environmentalism, racism, nationalism, bigotry, jingoism, apartheid, social inequity, neoliberalism, fascism, exceptionalism, gender-bias, anti-LGBTIQ sentiment, homophobia, human rights abuse, fanaticism, fundamentalism, anti-free speech, censorship, death penalty, barbaric punishments, stoning to death for apostasy or other departures from fundamentalism, speciescide, ecocide, omnicide, terracide, religious war, genocide, and the right to invade, devastate, and ethnically cleanse other countries. And of course, in utterly corrupt and mendacious Australia there is draconian punishment for explicitly identifying specific religions involved in such egregious intellectual child abuse [134].

Franking credits for those paying zero tax and other massive and unjustifiable tax loopholes for the already rich and well-off. These issues changed the votes of greedy and selfish Australians. According to CommSec: “Dividends are paid out of profits which have already been subject to Australian company tax which is currently 30%. This means that shareholders receive a rebate for the tax paid by the company on profits distributed as dividends” [135]. Thus shareholder X receives a dividend statement declaring that the company has paid him a “fully franked dividend” of $700 and that there is a “franking credit” (“imputation credit”) of $300 representing the 30% company tax the company has already paid. This means the dividend, before company tax was deducted, would have been $700 + $300 = $1,000. In submitting his annual tax return X must declare this $1,000 (the $700 dividend plus the $300 franking credit) in his taxable income. If his marginal tax rate was 15%, he would have paid $150 tax on the dividend. Because the company has already paid $300 in tax, X will receive a refund of the difference, which is $150. The government will accordingly receive $300 (paid by the company) + $150 (paid by X) – $150 (tax refund) = $300.

If X were in a higher tax bracket he may not have been entitled to any refund of any of the franking credit and indeed might even have to pay additional tax. However, if he is a low income earner, it is possible to be refunded the full amount of the franking credit. Thus if X’s taxable income is zero (0) (because his income falls below a particular income threshold) the government would receive $300 (company tax) – $0 (tax paid by X) – $300 (tax refund to X) = $0 i.e. the government receives no tax on the dividend because X receives the “gift” of a refund of tax that he did not pay. A scheme originally designed to legitimately avoid “double taxation” was perverted by the Coalition into a scheme for tax minimization at the expense of government revenue, and hence of all the things that governments fund including hospitals, schools, the disabled, the aged, the unemployed, the disadvantaged, Indigenous Australians, defence, national security, Australian Federal Police, law and order, and indeed all public servants.

Now in Australia laws are written by the rich for the rich and accordingly Australia is a paradise for rich tax minimizers. Like any other deception the franking credits rort for those not paying any income tax is not honestly admitted to by the perpetrators and their mendacious Mainstream supporters. Not just the super rich but some modestly wealthy Australians took advantage of this rotten scheme to organize their retirement affairs. Accordingly when Labor courageously addressed the franking credits rort for those not paying any tax, the Mainstream media responded hysterically and dishonestly by describing Labor as imposing a “retiree tax” and a “toxic tax”.

Labor put in place protection for pensioners, retirees, charities and not-for-profit organizations and argued for abolition of this $8 billion per annum rort: “This change only affects a small number of shareholders who have no tax liability and use imputation credits to receive a cash refund. People will still be able to use imputation credits to reduce their tax liability to zero. While those people will no longer receive a cash refund, they will not be paying additional tax. More than 92 per cent of taxpayers do not receive a cash refund for excess imputation credits, and won’t be affected at all by this change. Australia is the only country in the world with refundable franking credits. Labor is cracking down on this tax loophole because it will soon cost the budget $8 billion a year. Much of this goes to high-wealth individuals, with 80 per cent of the benefit accruing to the wealthiest 20 per cent of retirees. The top one per cent of self-managed superannuation funds received an average cash refund of more than $80,000 in 2014-15. Labor does not think it is fair to spend $8 billion a year on a tax loophole that mainly benefits millionaires who don’t pay income tax – not when school standards are falling and hospital waiting lists are growing longer. $8 billion a year is more than we spend on public schools or child care. It’s three times what we spend on the Australian Federal Police. Charities and not-for-profit institutions, such as universities, are exempt from these changes” [136].

The Mainstream dishonestly argued that Labor opposition to dividend imputation, negative gearing (tax deductibility of mortgage payments for investment properties), low capital gains tax, corporate tax minimization, and $80 billion in tax cuts for the rich amounted to a huge tax to pay for its health, welfare and education reforms (whereas in reality these measures meant cessation of taxation of the relatively poor for the benefit of the obscenely rich). In a huge scandal in the ABC, its Chinese Australian Managing Director, Michelle Guthrie, was sacked for not sacking Emma Alberici, a smart ABC journalist who had upset the Coalition Government by monstering “trickle down economics” and revealing the horrendous extent of corporate tax minimization in Australia in which 700 companies paid zero tax [137-140]].

Again, Mainstream mendacity trumped rational argument, making it quite clear that “never get between a prosperous Australian and a bucket of money”.

Mainstream mendacity, Australian preventable deaths and election of an Australian-killing Coalition Government. About 85,000 Australians die preventably each year from “life-style” and ”political choice” reasons, the breakdown (involving some overlaps) including (1) 26,000 annual Australian deaths from adverse hospital events, (2) 18,800 smoking-related Australian deaths, (3) 17,000 obesity-related Australian deaths, (4) 10,000 carbon burning pollution-derived Australian deaths, (5) 4,000 avoidable Indigenous Australian avoidable deaths, (6) 5,600 Australian alcohol-related deaths, (7) 2,100 Australian suicides (including about 80 Australian war veterans) , (8) 1,400 Australian road deaths, (9) 630 Australian opiate drug-related deaths with 570 linked to US restoration of the Taliban-destroyed Afghan opium industry, (10) 550 heat stress deaths, and (11) 300 Australian homicides (80 being of women killed domestically) [141-146].

In the 2019 Federal Elections Labor offered sensible expenditure on education, infant care, dental services, health services (including free specialist services for cancer sufferers) instead of the Coalition plan to give $80 billion to wealthy Australians. Coalition and Mainstream mendacity and greed trumped rational and humane economics with the consequent election of an Australian-killing Coalition Government. One is reminded of the great Australian novelist Frank Hardy (author of “Power Without Glory” that was banned in Australia) [147, 148] , who declared of the greedy and heartless rich: “They wouldn’t show their blind granny the way to the dunny”.

13. Horrendous Australian child abuse. At any time Australia resolutely ignores the huge burden of child abuse in Australia. There is a shockingly high incidence of child sexual abuse in Australia [149-157]. Thus scholarly experts have estimated that 25% of adult Australians have been sexually abused as children [153, 154], this meaning that presently 4.4 million adult Australians have been sexually abused as children [155]. Many Australians are quite rightly upset because the Catholic Church hierarchy failed to act to expose and stop long-term, egregious child sexual abuse of about 40,000 Australian children by Catholic Church personnel. Indeed Australia has had a recently-concluded, long-running, $0.5 billion-cost Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse. However look-the-other-way, aren’t-we-nice Australia resolutely ignores the 99% of other victims, the 4.4 million Australians adults who have been sexually abused as children [155]. Expert opinion given to the Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse Child abuse was that victims lead shorter lives than other children, having a life expectancy 10-20 years shorter than for non-abused children [156].

Pro-Apartheid Australia is second only to Trump America as a supporter of Apartheid Israel. One can reasonably regard those fervently supporting Nazi Germany as pro-Nazi, those fervently supporting Apartheid South Africa as pro-Apartheid, and those fervently supporting Apartheid Israel as pro-Apartheid. From my anti-racist Jewish Australian perspective, Apartheid Israel is a nuclear terrorist, racist Zionist-run, genocidally racist, human rights -abusing, women-abusing, mother-abusing, child-abusing, neo-Nazi , democracy by genocide, Apartheid rogue state. The racist Zionists have now ethnically cleansed 90% of Palestine, and Apartheid Israel severely restricts Indigenous Palestinian access to mosques and churches. There are 8 million Palestinian refugees in camps, 7 million Exiled Palestinians (forbidden to enter Palestine) , 5 million Occupied Palestinians with zero human rights and highly abusively confined to the Gaza Concentration Camp (2 million) or to West Bank ghettoes (3 million), and 1.9 million Israeli Palestinians living as Third Class citizens under over 60 Nazi-style race-based laws. All of these 14 million Palestinians are variously excluded by the racist Zionists from all or part of Palestine [158-168].

Of 14 million Indigenous Palestinians (50% children and 75% women and children), 7 million are exiled from their homeland on pain of death, and 7 million are subjects of Apartheid Israel. Of the 7 million Indigenous Palestinian subjects of Apartheid Israel (now 50% of its subjects but ruled by a 47% minority of Jewish Israelis), 5 million are Occupied Palestinians with zero human rights [169] and highly abusively confined to the blockaded, shelled, bombed and starved Gaza Concentration Camp (2 million) or to military-ruled West Bank ghettoes (3 million), and 1.9 million .are “lucky” Palestinian Israelis living as voting but Third Class citizens of Apartheid Israel under over 60 Nazi-style race-based discriminatory laws [170, 171] and the often-enunciated threat of genocide by expulsion (800,000 Palestinians were expelled in 1948 and a further 400,000 Arabs were expelled in 1967). The 5 million Occupied Palestinians are 74% of the now 50% of Israeli subjects who are Indigenous Palestinians but cannot vote for the government ruling them i.e. this is egregious Apartheid, a crime and abomination under International law [172]. Starting with the Palestinian Famine occasioned by the Australian, New Zealand and British invasion of Palestine in WW1 (0.1 million deaths [173, 174]) , a total of 2.3 million Palestinians have died from violence (0.1 million) or from imposed deprivation (2.2 million) [162]. Apartheid Israel grossly violates international law in its war criminal treatment of its Occupied Palestinian subject [175-177]. For alphabetically-organized compendia of anti-racist Jewish and non-Jewish opinion about these atrocities see [162, 178- 182].

Imposed poverty kills – while the GDP per capita is $40,000 for Israelis it is a deadly $3,000 for Occupied Palestinians [183]. In the 21st century Apartheid Israel has killed an average of nearly 5,000 Occupied Palestinians each year, with 550 killed violently and about 4,200 passively murdered by egregious, Zionist- imposed deprivation [184].

Despite thus horrendous record of war crimes, human rights abuse, Apartheid and genocide, Apartheid Israel is resolutely supported by the US Alliance and by US lackey and Zionist-subverted Australia. Indeed the 2019 Federal Election campaign began with the forced withdrawal “for the good of the party” of outstanding human rights activist and anti-Apartheid lawyer Melissa Parke as a Labor candidate, a move welcomed by pro-Zionist Labor leader Bill Shorten. While other candidates withdrew before the election because of unacceptable racist or sexist comments they made in the near or distant past, Melissa Parke’s “crime” was to be critic of the horrendous human rights violations of Apartheid Israel, a position unacceptable to those running a politically correct racist (PC racist), US lackey, Zionist-subverted and Zionist-perverted Labor Party, and even more so to the PC racist, US lackey, Zionist-subverted Coalition [185].

After the 1960 Sharpeville Massacre (69 unarmed African demonstrators killed [186]) the world imposed boycotts and sanctions on Apartheid South Africa that finally led to one-person-one-vote and the final demise of Apartheid in South Africa in 1994. Despite behind-the-scenes Anglosphere support for Apartheid South Africa, the world condemned public support for Apartheid. Today Boycott, Divestment and Sanction (BDS) against Apartheid Israel has growing momentum [182] but in Australia and the Anglosphere there is fervent support for Apartheid Israel (despite the Zionists violently killing an average of 550 Occupied Palestinians each year this century) , dissenting politicians like Melissa Parke are defamed and forced out, and pro-Apartheid politicians are assured of Zionist support and lavish funding (indeed former PM Kevin Rudd declared that 20% of his election funding came from the substantially pro-Zionist Jewish community [187]).

Economic and social ideology aside, a fundamental common criterion for acceptability as a candidate in a democracy should be adherence to the principle of “one person one vote”. In Australia the Greens and Socialists support this principle, but the Coalition is 100% pro-Apartheid Israel and Labor lies in between. Pro-Apartheid Israel and hence pro-Apartheid candidates should be utterly unacceptable as candidates for office (personal disclaimer: humanity aside, I am an anti-racist Jewish-Celtic Australian and married for 52 years to a non-Indigenous Black Australian).

Of course for decent people the ethnic cleaning of 90% of Palestine by the genocidally racist Zionists is an abomination and has killed the “2-state solution” that is so dishonestly supported by the PC racist and Zionist -subverted Lib-Labs. A clear, humane solution to the continuing human rights catastrophe in Palestine is a unitary state (one-state solution, bi-national state) as in post-Apartheid South Africa that would involve return of all refugees, zero tolerance for racism, inter-communal love and respect, equal rights for all, all human rights for all, economic decency for all, one-person-one-vote democracy, justice, goodwill, reconciliation, airport-level security, nuclear weapons removal, internationally-guaranteed national security initially based on the present armed forces, and untrammeled access for all citizens to all of Palestine [188, 189].

An ABC Search for “Apartheid Israel” returns zero (0) results.

Foreign interference in Australian Federal elections. We are all familiar with the furore in America over the alleged Russian interference in the last US presidential election. However a key requirement for genuine democracy is an informed public and it is clear that the alleged Russian release of dirt on the Democrats actually helped American democracy such as it is (e.g. nearly 80% of male African American adults in Chicago are excluded from voting [190-193]) . Further, the US subverts all countries [194], has invaded 72 countries [109, 111], has nearly 800 military bases in over 70 countries and territories around the world [195], and has overthrown the governments of 67 countries, half of them democratically elected (if the US is successful in its current despicable efforts, the democratically elected Venezuelan and Iranian Governments will be the 68th and 69th national governments to be overthrown by the antidemocratic, war criminal Americans) [196].

The Americans are pathologically mendacious serial war criminals and have had a malignant impact on Australian democracy for 70 years, commencing with pushing the Japanese into WW2 [197, 198]. The reformist Whitlam Labor Government was overthrown in a 1975 CIA-backed coup [197], the Labor Opposition led by Mark Latham was publicly vetoed in the 2004 elections by the US Ambassador Thomas Schieffer (“Schiefferbrains” to Mark Latham) for wanting to bring Australian troops back from Iraq “by Christmas” [198], and the popular Labor PM Kevin Rudd was replaced as PM by a fervently pro-US and pro-Zionist Julia Gillard in a US-approved, mining corporation-backed and pro-Zionist-led overnight coup in 2010 (he had excited US ire by proposing a mining resources tax and elimination of Afghan opium crops [199-201], and one of the key plotters was revealed by Wikileaks to have been a US “protected” informant who reported internal Labor Government matters to the US embassy) [202].

After the 1975 Coup Labor policy quickly retuned to “All the way with the USA”. Indeed the American’s 2 Bobs in Australia (right-wing Australian Council of Trade Unions (ACTU) president and later Labor PM, Bob Hawke, and extreme right-wing Catholic Labor activist, Bob Santamaria), were very much to the liking of US CIA labour attaches [203]. John Pilger on these US machinations: “As Labor prime minister in the 1980s, Hawke and his treasurer Paul Keating eliminated the most equitable spread of personal income on earth: a model for the [UK Labor] Blairites. And the great Mate across the Pacific [America] loved Hawkie. Victor Marchetti, the CIA strategist who helped draft the treaty that gave America control over its most important spy base in the southern hemisphere, told me, “When Hawke came along… he immediately sent signals that he knew how the game was played and who was buttering his bread. He became very co-operative, and even obsequious.” The party overlooking Sydney Harbour on 12 July [2010] was to launch a book by Hawke’s [second] wife, Blanche d’Alpuget, whose effusions about the Silver Bodgie [Hawke] include his single-handed rescue of Nelson Mandela from apartheid’s clutches. A highlight of the occasion was the arrival of the brand new prime minister, Julia Gillard, who proclaimed Hawke her “role model” and the “gold standard” for running Australia” [204].

The ABC and Australian Mainstream journalist, politician, commentariat and academic presstitutes have resolutely ignored US and British involvement in the 1975 coup and the documented pro-Zionist involvement in the 2010 coup. Australia has been subject to egregious UK, US, Israeli and Zionist subversion [205-208] but the Mainstream silence is deafening. In contrast, successive, US-promoted and Australian Intelligence-complicit hysteria over Russian communist subversion, Asian communist subversion, jihadi subversion and now Chinese subversion has had a huge political impact in Australia. Thus the Cold War, US- asserted “Russian communist threat” of “Reds under the bed” kept Labor out of power for 2 decades. The US-promoted “Asian communist threat”, the “Yellow Peril”, and “the domino theory” of successive Asian countries falling to communism (“China, Vietnam, Indonesia and then Australia”) involved Australia support of the genocidal Indonesian Suharto military dictatorship for 35 years and in all post-1950 US Asian wars (atrocities associated with 40 million Asian deaths from violence or war-imposed deprivation) [109]. US-promoted China bashing has united with entrenched White Australian racism to solidify Sinophobia in Australia that was expressed most crudely in the Federal elections in the $60-80 million nation-wide campaign by billionaire Clive Palmer’s United Australia Party that was crucial for the Coalition victory. .

Apartheid Israel and its Zionist supporters have had a malignant effect on Australian public life. For a detailed and documented analysis concerned with 50 areas of racist Zionist Israeli Organized Crime and Israeli State Terrorism threats to Australians disseminated to Australian law officers, MPs, journalists, academics and other citizens in Australian national interest see Gideon Polya, “Racist Zionism and Israeli State Terrorism threats to Australia and Humanity” (2010) [208]. A humanist and half century career scientist, I have always offered science- and humanity-informed facts and opinions in the public interest about my country and the world [83], but was rendered “invisible” in about 2010 with Zionists and pro-Zionists being the most likely culprits as evidenced by documented false public defamation of people such as myself (see section #14 below). Anti-democracy Zionist and Apartheid Israeli interference in the Australian Federal election was clear at the outset with the forced withdrawal of outstanding anti-Apartheid Labor candidate Melissa Parke (pro-Zionist Labor leader Bill Shorten disgracefully dissociated himself from her views and approved of her withdrawal) [161]. Rather than protesting this Zionist perversion of Australian democracy in the interests of an Australia-violating, nuclear terrorist, genocidally racist Apartheid rogue state, a cowardly, Zionist-subverted and Zionist-perverted Australian Mainstream remained silent.

Of course the most blatant and damaging foreign interference in the 2019 Australia Federal election came from the US-owned Murdoch media empire that has 70% of the Australian and daily newspaper readership. The Murdoch media are variously pro-One Percenter, pro-US, pro-Zionist, pro-war, neoliberal, and climate change denialist or effectively climate change denialist. The Murdoch media mounted a ferocious and false campaign against Labor that complemented the media campaigns of the mining industry and of mining billionaire Clive Palmer. Contrary to the right wing propaganda, except for promoting a bit more renewable energy, Labor’s climate criminal climate change policy was that same as that of the Coalition in supporting unlimited coal and gas exports. However, unlike the Coalition, Labor did not publicly celebrate its climate criminality. Fervently pro-Zionist, pro-US and pro-war Australian-born US citizen, Rupert Murdoch (the “dirty digger’), was a key kingmaker in the 2019 Australia Federal election.

Section 44, Zionist exceptionalism, Mainstream “faux anti-racism” and Zionist and Mainstream media anti-Jewish anti-Semitism against anti-racist Jewish Australians. Ordinary Australian such as myself have only 1 vote (notwithstanding the Tammany Hall-derived Labor joke of “vote early and vote often”). However the US forbids dual citizenship (except for Zionists) and in becoming a US citizen, Australian kingmaker Rupert Murdoch effectively renounced his Australian citizenship, but in effect had millions of votes to the 1 of individual Australian citizens in Murdochracy Australia. In the 2019 Federal election, pro-Zionist Australian kingmaker Rupert Murdoch grossly violated the principle of “one person one vote” by effectively having millions of votes as a multi-billionaire non citizen, and through being fervent supporter of democracy-by-genocide Apartheid Israel.

However Zionist exceptionalism was apparent otherwise in Zionist-subverted and perverted, pro-Apartheid Australia. Thus Section 44 of the Australian Constitution states unequivocally that (my emphasis capitalized) : “Any person who – (i.) Is under ANY acknowledgement of allegiance, obedience, or adherence to a foreign power, or is a subject or a citizen or ENTITLED to the rights or privileges of a subject or citizen of a foreign power: or… shall be incapable of being chosen or of sitting as a senator or a member of the House of Representatives” [209]. These not unreasonable stipulations meant that a dozen MPs had to resign from parliament in the last 2 years and indeed this impacted legal candidacy in the 2019 Federal election. However in Zionist-subverted and perverted, pro-Apartheid Australia, Zionist exceptionalism excluded 6 fervently Zionist Jewish Lib-Lab MPs [210] from observing Section 44 of the Constitution, despite their evidently having SOME “acknowledgement of allegiance, obedience, or adherence to a foreign power [to whit, Apartheid Israel] ” and for being “a subject or a citizen or ENTITLED to the rights or privileges of a subject or citizen of a foreign power [to whit, Apartheid Israel, under the genocidal racist Israeli Law of Return that grants this to people with 1 Jewish grandparent but not to Indigenous Palestinians [211, 212]”.

Joshua Frydenberg (the Coalition Treasurer and Deputy Leader of the Liberal Party), Tim Hollo (the Greens candidate for the seat of Canberra) and myself are all of Jewish Hungarian origin and our families suffered in the WW2 Jewish Holocaust. Under Hungarian law you are a Hungarian citizen if 1 of your parents was a Hungarian citizen [213]. However while Tim Hollo went to great expense in terms of money and time to legally renounce his Hungarian citizenship [214], it is my understanding that Joshua Frydenberg has not and simply relies on the Zionist exceptionalism of former PM Malcolm Turnbull (fervently pro-Zionist, with a self-asserted Jewish background, and until his replacement as PM by present PM Scott Morrison, formerly representing the heavily Jewish electorate of Wentworth in Sydney). PM Turnbull argued that persecution of Frydenberg’s mother by the German and Hungarian Nazis (deadly persecution also suffered by the families of Tim Hollo and myself) had eliminated her Hungarian citizenship. However the Labor Shadow Attorney General Mark Dreyfus (of German Jewish origin) has stated: “It’s not for me to say, because I’m deeply sympathetic to Josh’s circumstances, that the constitution shouldn’t apply to him” i.e. it is a matter for the Australian High Court that made findings on other dual citizen MPs [215]. Proper High Court consideration of these matters could well reduce the new Coalition Government from being a bare majority government to a minority government [216].

Fervently pro-Zionist Pentecostal Christian Scott “Scomo” Morrison had sought to influence the by-election in Wentworth after his replacement of Malcolm Turnbull as PM by suggesting possible movement of the Australian embassy from Tel Aviv to war criminally occupied Jerusalem. Only fear of loss of a trade deal with a deeply angered Muslim Indonesia stopped Scomo from implementing this regressive action. The by-election was won by independent and progressive Jewish medical doctor candidate, Dr Kerryn Phelps, over the Liberal-endorsed, Indian-origin and Canadian-born David Sharma, a former Australian Ambassador to Apartheid Israel and fervently pro-Zionist . However in the recent 2019 Federal election this wealthy electorate evidently voted for climate criminality and tax loop-holes for the rich and David Sharma was successful. India led the world fight against Apartheid, but Indian-origin Sharma disgracefully supports the Trump America decision to move the US embassy in Israel to Jerusalem [217].

Politically correct racist (PC racist) Australians endlessly declare that they are not racists but nevertheless support genocidally racist atrocities such as genocidal US wars , serial war criminal Apartheid Israel and the worsening climate genocide (that presently largely impacts the non-White people of the global South and which may kill 10 billion people this century). However PC racist Australia loves to self-assertedly “prove” their non-racist credentials by lambasting non-politically correct racists of the far right. In the 2019 Federal elections candidates were disendorsed for racist or sexist comments, but the fury of the PC racist Australian Mainstream was directed at extreme right-wing Senator Fraser Anning for making racist, anti-Muslim, anti-Chinese, anti- Asian and pro-White Australia remarks. Both the Senate and the House of Representative responded to the Anning racism by passing motions supporting Australian multiculturalism and condemning Anning’s advocacy of a return to the White Australia Policy and in so doing using the “final solution” Nazi phrase: “The final solution to the immigration problem is, of course, a popular vote” [218, 219].

However, Fraser Anning, like his erstwhile leader, Pauline Hansen of the One Nation Party, did not know of the significance of the phrase “the final solution”. F. Anning denied using “final solution” in this Nazi context and refused to apologize for his offensive speech as a whole. Indeed the head of the EU recently made a reference to the “final solution” for the Brexit negotiations without any outcry over alleged “anti-Semitism”. The joke is on the PC racist Australians because a section of the Australian Jewish Zionist media lavishly praised Fraser Anning for demanding an Australian embassy move to Jerusalem: “Senator Fraser Anning (Qld) last night filed a Notice of Motion with the Clerk of the Senate to the effect that Australia will recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and move our embassy to the western side of Jerusalem…the motion was defeated in the senate today by 50-4. The Australia Jewish Association has said the nomination of the western side is obviously a strategy to reduce the scope for objections. In a statement the AJA said: “Dr David Adler, AJA President said “It is an explicit core policy of AJA that Jerusalem is the eternal undivided capital of Israel and the Jewish nation. We believe that the Australian embassy should be located in Israel’s capital”. AJA has worked closely with Sen Anning’s office and support his motion. “We want to recognise him as a friend of the Jewish people and thank him for this initiative. It is an opportunity to put Australian senators to the test on this important matter of principle” [220].

Of course just as Fraser Anning was falsely described as an anti-Semite, so the Zionist-subverted PC racist Mainstream media are happy to join with the racist Zionists in falsely defaming anti-racist Jewish and non-Jewish critics of Apartheid Israel as “anti-Semites”. The racist Zionists reserve particular venom for anti-racist Jews critical of Apartheid Israel and its ongoing genocidal crimes, falsely defaming them as “self-hating Jews” or “self -loathing Jews” . I get much of my Australian news and commentary from the ABC and have been deeply angered by the ABC repeatedly reporting these false defamations that amount to anti-Jewish anti-Semitism.

Finally, it must be noted that the former Australian Labor PM Bob Hawke died 2 days before the 2019 Federal election. He is famous for de-regulating the Australian economy in the 1980s for globalization and doing so by negotiating consensus between the trade unions and big business (a more consensual version of Thatcherite neoliberalism) . However in the public memorializing Hawke was lavishly praised for supporting Boycotts, Divestment and Sanctions (now known as BDS) against Apartheid South Africa that eventually resulted in the freeing Nelson Mandela and the bringing down Apartheid in South Africa. However Hawke must be condemned by anti-racists as a fervent supporter of Apartheid Israel who thus helped the malignant racist Zionist hold on Australian public life.

Respectful discussion and ABC lying by omission. The Australian taxpayer-funded ABC claims a position of “balance” in informing the Australian public. However “balance”: to the craven ABC means adopting a censorious s position between the far right (the racist One National Party, the United Australia Party, the National Party and the far-right of the Liberal Party) and a right-wing “sensible centre” of the moderate Liberal Party and the craven, US lackey, pro-Zionist, pragmatic, climate-weak Labor Party. The small progressive rump of the Labor Party and the decent Greens get minimal coverage and the morally and scientifically competent Socialists get essentially zero coverage. As set out above in relation to the 2019 Australian Federal election, the cowardly and irresponsible ABC ignored a veritable herd of Elephants in the Room, the electorate was woefully uninformed and misinformed, and a war criminal, climate criminal and neoliberal Coalition Government was re-elected. The cowardly and inept ABC gave oxygen to the Trumpist and xenophobic One National Party and United Australia Party, with the consequence that Labor’s carefully costed, carefully argued and humane program was rejected with the re-election of the Coalition on the second preferences of the extreme right .

The Australian ABC, like the UK BBC, has an entrenched culture of lying by omission, but if pressed it would justify its rotten conduct on the basis of “newsworthiness” (ignorant and stupid radical racism and bigotry is “newsworthy”) and of the need for “respectful discussion” (you can’t have a “respectful discussion” by accusing war criminals, climate criminals and homicidal neoliberals of their deadly crimes). The cowardly ABC has adopted the message from the UK comedy TV series “Fawlty Towers” of “Don’t mention the war” i.e. don’t mention the War on Muslims, the War on Humanity in the global South , or the neoliberal War on the Biosphere.

Final comments.

Progressive, science-informed, humane, and pro-environment Australians are devastated by the result of the 2019 Australian Federal election that was a victory for greed, ignorance, stupidity, racism, bigotry, xenophobia, human rights abuse, war criminality, anti-science climate criminality and environmental vandalism. It was also a victory for gross misinforming of the Australian public by the mendacious, Murdoch-dominated Mainstream media and by a cowardly and irresponsible ABC. The now-departed right-wing Labor leader, Bill Shorten, had major responsibility for the disastrous removal of 2 elected Labor PMs and for the subsequent 2-time failure to elect a Labor PM (himself). One hopes that Labor now under the leadership of the intelligent, likeable, decent and economics-trained Anthony “Albo” Albanese will not make concessions to the presently dominant and rampant neoliberal greed, selfishness and anti-science environmental vandalism in Australia. All that decent people can do is to inform everyone they can, resist compromising with evil, and espouse zero tolerance for the neoliberal barbarians hell-bent on private profit at the expense of Humanity and the Biosphere.

References.

[1]. William J. Ripple et al., 15,364 signatories from 184 countries, “World scientists’ warning to Humanity: a second notice”, Bioscience, 13 November 2017: https://academic.oup.com/bioscience/advance-article/doi/10.1093/biosci/bix125/4605229 .

[2]. Gideon Polya, “Over 15,000 scientists issue dire warning to humanity on catastrophic climate change and biodiversity loss” ”, Countercurrents, 20 November 2017: https://countercurrents.org/2017/11/20/over-15000-scientists-issue-dire-warning-to-humanity-on-catastrophic-climate-change-and-biodiversity-loss/ .

[3]. IPCC, “Global warming of 1.5 °C”, 8 October 2018: http://www.ipcc.ch/report/sr15/ .

[4]. IPCC, “Global warming of 1.5 °C. Summary for Policymakers”, 8 October 2018: http://report.ipcc.ch/sr15/pdf/sr15_spm_final.pdf .

[5]. Gideon Polya, “IPCC +1.5C avoidance report – effectively too late but stop coal burning for “less bad” catastrophes”, Countercurrents, 12 October 2018: https://countercurrents.org/2018/10/12/ipcc-1-5c-avoidance-report-effectively-too-late-but-stop-coal-burning-for-less-bad-catastrophes/ ,

[6]. Andrew Glikson, “The IPCC’s final warnings of extreme global warming”, Countercurrents, 10 October 2018: https://countercurrents.org/2018/10/10/the-ipccs-final-warnings-of-extreme-global-warming/ .

[7]. Gideon Polya, “Revised Annual Per Capita Greenhouse Gas Pollution For All Countries – What Is Your Country Doing?”, Countercurrents, 6 January, 2016: http://www.countercurrents.org/polya060116.htm .

[8]. Gideon Polya, “Australia ‘s Huge Coal, Gas & Iron Ore Exports Threaten Planet”, Countercurrents, 15 May 2012: http://www.countercurrents.org/polya150512.htm .

[9]. Climate Watch Performance Index, “Results 2018”: https://www.germanwatch.org/sites/germanwatch.org/files/publication/20504.pdf .

[10]. “Joseph Stiglitz”, Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Joseph_Stiglitz .

[11]. “List of Nobel laureates by university affiliation”, Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_Nobel_laureates_by_university_affiliation .

[12]. Greg Jericho, “Joseph Stiglitz: 2018 Sydney Peace Prize winner on tax cuts and Trump”, Guardian, 21 April 2018: https://www.theguardian.com/business/2018/apr/21/joseph-stiglitz-2018-sydney-peace-prize-winner-on-tax-cuts-and-trump .

[13]. Paul Gregoire, “$700 billion in debt: the Coalition’s proud economic track record”, The Big Smoke, 13 May 2019: https://thebigsmoke.com.au/2019/05/13/700-billion-in-debt-the-coalitions-proud-economic-track-record/ .

[14]. “Party totals”, ABC News: https://www.abc.net.au/news/elections/federal/2019/results/party-totals .

[15]. “Finally, the nation votes: Is this the Climate Change election?” Energy Matters, 17 May 2019: https://www.energymatters.com.au/renewable-news/nation-votes-climate-change-election/ .

[16]. Amanda Meade, “Australian election: Tony Abbott loses his Warringah seat to Zali Steggall” , Guardian, 18 May 2019: https://www.theguardian.com/global/2019/may/18/australian-election-tony-abbott-loses-his-warringah-seat-to-zali-steggall .

[17]. Gideon Polya, “Fake news: “Fake realities” and “Lying by omission””, Global Research, 18 April 2018: https://www.globalresearch.ca/mainstream-media-fake-news-through-lying-by-omission/5582944 .

[18]. “Lying by omission. Lying by omission is worse than lying by commission because at least the latter permits refutation and public debate”, Mainstream media lying: https://sites.google.com/site/mainstreammedialying/lying-by-omission .

[19]. “Lying by omission, avoidable mortality from deprivation, holocaust denial and looming terracide”, Countercurrents, 4 April 2019: https://countercurrents.org/2019/04/lying-by-omission-avoidable-mortality-from-deprivation-holocaust-denial-looming-terracide .

[20]. Gideon Polya, “Australian ABC & UK BBC fake news through lying by omission”, 2 May 2018: https://countercurrents.org/2017/05/australian-abc-and-uk-bbc-fake-news-through-lying-by-omission .

[21]. Professor Stephen Hawking quoted in Will Dunham, “Nuclear, climate perils push Doomsday Clock ahead”, Reuters, 22 January 2007: https://www.reuters.com/article/idUSN17314370 .

[22]. Stephen Hawking, “Brief Answers to the Big Questions”, John Murray, 2018, Chapter 7.

[23]. “Stop air pollution deaths”: https://sites.google.com/site/300orgsite/stop-air-pollution-deaths .

[24]. Gideon Polya, “Latest Lancet data imply Adani Australian coal project will kill 1.4 million Indians”, Countercurrents, 21 April 2017: https://countercurrents.org/2017/04/latest-lancet-data-imply-adani-australian-coal-project-will-kill-1-4-million-indians .

[25]. Gideon Polya and Richard Hil, “Green light for Adani will mean more death and destruction around the world”, Ngara Institute, 30 June 2017: https://www.ngarainstitute.org.au/articles/2017/6/30/green-light-for-adani-will-mean-more-death-and-destruction-around-the-world .

[26]. Gideon Polya, “Offences of Pentecostal Christian Scott Morrison, PM after Australia’s fourth PM-removing Coup in 8 years”, Countercurrents, 18 September 2018: https://countercurrents.org/2018/09/offences-of-pentecostal-christian-scott-morrison-pm-after-australias-fourth-pm-removing-coup-in-8-years .

[28]. “Methane Bomb Threat”: https://sites.google.com/site/methanebombthreat/ .

[29]. “Nuclear weapons ban, end poverty and reverse climate change”: https://sites.google.com/site/drgideonpolya/nuclear-weapons-ban .

[30]. “Climate Genocide”: https://sites.google.com/site/climategenocide/ .

[31]. Output of the technical working group meeting, The Royal Society, London, 6th July, 2009, “The Coral Reef Crisis: scientific justification for critical CO 2 threshold levels of less than 350ppm”: http://static.zsl.org/files/statement-of-the-coral-reef-crisis-working-group-890.pdf .

[32]. 300.org: . https://sites.google.com/site/300orgsite/300-org .

[33]. “300.org – return atmosphere CO2 to 300 ppm CO2”: https://sites.google.com/site/300orgsite/300-org—return-atmosphere-co2-to-300-ppm .

[34]. Gideon Polya, “How much negative carbon emissions, negative population growth & negative economic growth is needed to save planet?”, Countercurrents, 28 Novemeber 2018: https://countercurrents.org/2018/11/28/how-much-negative-carbon-emissions-negative-population-growth-negative-economic-growth-is-needed-to-save-planet/ .

[35]. Gideon Polya, “Water crisis, Global Avoidable Mortality Holocaust, Water Apartheid, global warming & Mina Guli”, Countercurrents, 17 May 2017: https://countercurrents.org/2019/05/water-crisis-global-avoidable-mortality-holocaust-water-apartheid-global-warming-mina-guli .

[36]. Gideon Polya, “2011 climate change course”: https://sites.google.com/site/300orgsite/2011-climate-change-course .

[37]. Gideon Polya, “Exposing And Thence Punishing Worst Polluter Nations Via Weighted Annual Per Capita Greenhouse Gas Pollution Scores”, Countercurrents, 19 March, 2016: https://countercurrents.org/polya190316.htm .

[38]. Jared Diamond, “Collapse”, Penguin, 2011.

[39]. Alison Penfold, “Australia leads the world in livestock export”, Issues, June 2013: http://www.issuesmagazine.com.au/article/issue-june-2013/australia-leads-world-livestock-export.html .

[40]. Khushboo Sheth, “Top 20 exporters of live cattle”, World Atlas, 25 April 2017: https://www.worldatlas.com/articles/top-20-exporters-of-live-cattle.html .

[41]. Mike Keogh and Adam Tomlinson, “Australia risks missing a big livestock export and animal welfare opportunity”, Australian Farm Institute, August 2013: http://www.farminstitute.org.au/newsletter/2013/August_2013/August_2013_featurearticle.html .

[42]. Robert Goodland and Jeff Anfang. “Livestock and climate change. What if the key actors in climate change are … cows, pigs and chickens?”, World Watch, November/December 2009: http://www.worldwatch.org/files/pdf/Livestock%20and%20Climate%20Change.pdf .

[43]. “List of countries by meat consumption”, Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_countries_by_meat_consumption .

[44]. Gideon Polya, “Biofuel famine, biofuel genocide, meat & global food price crisis”, Global Avoidable Mortality, 9 May 20008: http://globalavoidablemortality.blogspot.com/2008/05/biofuel-famine-biofuel-genocide-meat.html .

[45]. Gideon Polya , “Worsening Climate Emergency And Record CO2 Emissions Demand Vegetarian Diet For All To Help Save Planet”, Countercurrents, 20 June, 2016: https://www.countercurrents.org/polya200616.htm .

[46]. “Live animal exports”, RSPCA: https://www.rspca.org.au/campaigns/live-animal-export .

[47]. “List of countries by natural gas exports”, Wikipedoa: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_countries_by_natural_gas_exports .

[48]. “Liquefied natural gas export market share worldwide in 2017, by country”, Statista, 2017: https://www.statista.com/statistics/722846/lng-export-market-share-worldwide-by-country/ .

[49]. “Gas is not clean energy”: https://sites.google.com/site/gasisnotcleanenergy/ .

[50]. “List of countries by recoverable shale gas”, Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_countries_by_recoverable_shale_gas .

[51]. Daniel Workman, “Coal exports by country”, World’s top exports, 24 August 2018: http://www.worldstopexports.com/coal-exports-country/ .

[52]. Katharine Murphy, “Scott Morrison brings coal to question time: what fresh idiocy is this?”, Guardian, 9 February 2017: https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2017/feb/09/scott-morrison-brings-coal-to-question-time-what-fresh-idiocy-is-this .

[53]. Climate Council, “Too risky: stop Adani’s mine”: https://www.climatecouncil.org.au/actions/too-risky-stop-adanis-mine/?c=1#action-form-wrapper .

[54]. “Stop air pollution deaths”: https://sites.google.com/site/300orgsite/stop-air-pollution-deaths .

[55]. Gideon Polya, “Latest Lancet data imply Adani Australian coal project will kill 1.4 million Indians”, Countercurrents, 21 April 2017: https://countercurrents.org/2017/04/21/latest-lancet-data-imply-adani-australian-coal-project-will-kill-1-4-million-indians/ .

[56]. “Fact check: is Queensland clearing land as fast as Brazil?”, Fact Check, 16 July 2018: http://www.abc.net.au/news/2017-12-01/fact-check-queensland-land-clearing-brazilian-rainforest/9183596 .

[57]. Michael Slezak, ““Global deforestation hotspot”: 3m hectares of Australian forest to be list in 15 years”, Guardian, 5 March 2018: https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2018/mar/05/global-deforestation-hotspot-3m-hectares-of-australian-forest-to-be-lost-in-15-years .

[58]. Ben Spraggon, “Chart of the day: Australia named as fourth-worst country for species extinctions”, ABC News, 20 July 2018: http://www.abc.net.au/news/2018-07-20/australia-fourth-on-animal-extinction-list/10002380 .

[59]. Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority, “Climate change impacts on coral reefs”: http://www.gbrmpa.gov.au/managing-the-reef/threats-to-the-reef/climate-change/what-does-this-mean-for-habitats/coral-reefs .

[60]. “Great Barrier Reef”, Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Great_Barrier_Reef .

[61]. Louisa Rebgetz and Laura Gartry, “Great Barrier Reef to get $500m to tackle pollution and breed resilient coal”, ABC News, 29 April 2018: http://www.abc.net.au/news/2018-04-29/great-barrier-reef-$500m-package-to-preserve-area/9708230 .

[62 ]. “Great Barrier Reef Foundation”: https://www.barrierreef.org/ .

[63]. Output of the technical working group meeting, The Royal Society, London, 6th July, 2009, “The Coral Reef Crisis: scientific justification for critical CO 2 threshold levels of less than 350ppm”: http://static.zsl.org/files/statement-of-the-coral-reef-crisis-working-group-890.pdf .

[64]. J.E.N. Veron, O. Hoegh-Guldberg, T.M. Lenton, J.M. Lough, D.O. Obura, P. Pearce-Kelly, C.R.C. Sheppard, M. Spalding, M.G. Stafford-Smith and A.D. Rogers, “The coral reef crisis: the critical importance of <350 ppm CO2”, Marine Pollution Bulletin, vol. 58, (10), October 2009, 1428-1436: http://www.sciencedirect.com/science?_ob=ArticleURL&_udi=B6V6N-4X9NKG7-3&_user=10&_rdoc=1&_fmt=&_orig=search&_sort=d&_docanchor=&view=c&_searchStrId=1072337698&_rerunOrigin=google&_acct=C000050221&_version=1&_urlVersion=0&_userid=10&md5=6858c5ff7172f9355068393496a5b35d .

[65]. Professor Ove Hoegh-Guldberg quoted in “Scientists call for urgent “global cooling” to save coral reefs”, University of Queensland News, 8 November 2009: https://www.uq.edu.au/news/article/2009/11/scientists-call-urgent-global-cooling-save-coral-reefs .

[66]. Matthew Taylor, “Decline in krill threatens Antarctic wildlife, from whales to penguins”, Guardian, 15 February 2018: https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2018/feb/14/decline-in-krill-threatens-antarctic-wildlife-from-whales-to-penguins .

[67]. WBGU, “Solving the climate dilemma: the budget approach”: : http://www.ecoequity.org/2009/10/solving-the-climate-dilemma-the-budget-approach/ .

[68]. Gideon Polya, “Current Carbon Debt Or Carbon Credit For All Countries: Australia , Canada And US Default On Carbon Debt”, Countercurrents, 4 October, 2013: https://www.countercurrents.org/polya041013.htm

[69]. “Carbon Debt Carbon Credit”: https://sites.google.com/site/carbondebtcarboncredit/ .

[70]. James Hansen, “Letter to PM Kevin Rudd by Dr James Hansen”, 2008: http://www.aussmc.org.au/documents/Hansen2008LetterToKevinRudd_000.pdf .

[71]. “Climate Justice & Intergenerational Equity”: https://sites.google.com/site/300orgsite/climate-justice .

[74]. Gideon Polya, “Resolutely promised prosecutions of climate criminals may force urgent climate action”, Global Research, 8 February 2019: https://www.globalresearch.ca/resolutely-promised-prosecutions-of-climate-criminals-may-force-urgent-climate-action/5667949 .

[75]. Gideon Polya, “Inescapable $200-$250 trillion global Carbon Debt increasing by $16 trillion annually”, Countercurrents, 27 April 2019: https://countercurrents.org/2019/04/27/inescapable-200-250-trillion-global-carbon-debt-increasing-by-16-trillion-annually-gideon-polya/ .

[77]. “Top iron ore producing countries in the world”, World Atlas: https://www.worldatlas.com/articles/top-iron-ore-producing-countries-in-the-world.html .

[78]. Lisa Cox, “Australia’s carbon emissions highest on record, data shows”, Guardian, 13 December 2018: https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2018/dec/13/australias-carbon-emissions-highest-on-record-data-shows .

[79]. Katherine Ziesing, “Defence budget 2018 at a glance”, Australian Defence Magazine, 8 May 2018: https://www.australiandefence.com.au/budget-policy/defence-budget-2018-at-a-glance .

[80]. “Australian Federal Police”, Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Australian_Federal_Police .

[81]. “Australian Security Intelligence Organisation”, Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Australian_Security_Intelligence_Organisation .

[82]. Gideon Polya, “Horrendous Cost For Australia Of US War On Terror”, Countercurrents, 14 October, 2012: https://countercurrents.org/polya141012.htm

[83]. “Gideon Polya”: https://sites.google.com/site/drgideonpolya/home .

[84]. Beyond Zero Emissions Zero (BZE), Zero Carbon Australia by 2020 Report (BZE ZCA2020 Report), 2010: http://www.beyondzeroemissions.org/about/bze-brand .

[85]. Peter Seligman, “Australian sustainable energy – by the numbers”, Melbourne Energy Institute, University of Melbourne , 2010: http://energy.unimelb.edu.au/ozsebtn/.

[86]. GL Garrad Hassan https://www.cleanenergycouncil.org.au/mediaObject/events/2010-conference/presentations/1600-Barber—White/original/CEC%202010%20conference%20-%20GLGH.pdf .

[87]. R. Quentin Grafton and Sarah Jane Wheeler, “Economics of water recovery in the Murray-Darling Basin, Australia”, Annual Review of Resource Economics, 2018: https://www.mdbrc.sa.gov.au/sites/g/files/net3846/f/mdbrc-exhibit-61-grafton-and-wheeler-economics-of-water-recovery-in-the-murray-darling-basin-5-march-2018.pdf?v=1530682071 .

[88]. “Cry me a river”, ABC News, 2May 2018: https://www.abc.net.au/news/2019-05-02/cry-me-a-river/11074384 .

[89]. Michael Vincent, “Walgett has 2 rivers but no water left to drink”, ABC News, 19 December 2018: https://www.abc.net.au/news/2018-12-19/walgett-has-two-rivers-but-no-water-left-to-drink/10558428 .

[90]. Danielle Bonica, “The Barwon River at Walgett is just a series of stagnant pools at the moment”, ABC News, : 11 December2018: https://www.abc.net.au/news/2018-12-11/walgett-water-victor-murray/10599352 .

[91]. “Joyce “doesn’t care” about inquiry into $80 million water deal, as auditor general to investigate”, SBS News, 2 May 2019: https://www.sbs.com.au/news/joyce-doesn-t-care-about-inquiry-into-80-million-water-deal-as-auditor-general-to-investigate .

[92]. “Reverse osmosis”, Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Reverse_osmosis .

[93]. “Sorek desalination plant”: https://www.ide-tech.com/en/our-projects/sorek-desalination-plant/?data=item_1 .

[94]. “Desalination”, Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Desalination .

[95]. M.M. Mekonnen and A.Y. Hoekstra, “The green , blue and grey water footprint of crops and crop-derived products. Volume 1: main report”, December 20101: https://waterfootprint.org/media/downloads/Report47-WaterFootprintCrops-Vol1.pdf .

[96]. Water footprint network, “Water footprint of crop and animal products: a comparison”: https://waterfootprint.org/en/water-footprint/product-water-footprint/water-footprint-crop-and-animal-products/ .

[97]. “Aboriginal genocide”: https://sites.google.com/site/aboriginalgenocide/ .

[98]. Gideon Polya, “Aboriginal Genocide by Apartheid Australia”, National Unity Government, 16 February 2014: http://nationalunitygovernment.org/content/aboriginal-genocide-apartheid-australia .

[99]. Gideon Polya, “Film Review: “Utopia” By John Pilger Exposes Genocidal Maltreatment Of Indigenous Australians By Apartheid Australia”, Countercurrents, 14 March, 2014: http://www.countercurrents.org/polya140314.htm .

[100]. “1967 Australian referendum (Aboriginals)”, Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1967_Australian_referendum_(Aboriginals) and “Northern Territory National Emergency Response”, Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Northern_Territory_National_Emergency_Response .

[101]. “Australian frontier wars”, Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Australian_frontier_wars .

[102]. Jo Caffery, Patrick McConvell, and Jane Simpson, “Gaps in Australia’s Indigenous language policy”, AIATSIS, December 2009: https://aiatsis.gov.au/publications/products/gaps-australias-indigenous-language-policy-dismantling-bilingual-education-northern-territory .

[103]. Gideon Polya, “26 January: Indian Republic Day (Freedom) versus Australia Day (British Invasion & Aboriginal Genocide”, Global Research, 28 January 2019: https://www.globalresearch.ca/26-january-indian-republic-day-freedom-versus-australia-day-british-invasion-aboriginal-genocide/5666709 .

[104]. “Uluru statement from the heart”: https://www.referendumcouncil.org.au/sites/default/files/2017-05/Uluru_Statement_From_The_Heart_0.PDF .

[105]. “Muslim Holocaust Muslim Genocide”: https://sites.google.com/site/muslimholocaustmuslimgenocide/ .

[106]. “Iraqi Holocaust, Iraqi Genocide”: http://sites.google.com/site/iraqiholocaustiraqigenocide/ .

[107]. “Howard is a war criminal, says former colleague”, Sydney Morning Herald, 19 July 2004: https://www.smh.com.au/world/middle-east/howard-is-war-criminal-says-former-colleague-20040719-gdjdem.html .

[108]. “Afghan Holocaust, Afghan Genocide”: http://sites.google.com/site/afghanholocaustafghangenocide/ .

[109]. Gideon Polya, “Body Count. Global avoidable mortality since 1950”, that includes a succinct history of every country and is now available for free perusal on the web: http://globalbodycount.blogspot.com/ .

[110]. Gideon Polya, “As UK Lackeys Or US Lackeys Australians Have Invaded 85 Countries (British 193, French 80, US 70)”, Countercurrents, 9 February, 2015: http://www.countercurrents.org/polya090215.htm .

[111]. Gideon Polya, “The US Has Invaded 70 Nations Since 1776 – Make 4 July Independence From America Day”, Countercurrents, 5 July, 2013: http://www.countercurrents.org/polya050713.htm .

[112]. Gideon Polya, “British Have Invaded 193 Countries: Make 26 January ( Australia Day, Invasion Day) British Invasion Day”, Countercurrents, 23 January, 2015: http://www.countercurrents.org/polya230115.htm .

[113]. Gideon Polya, “President Hollande And French Invasion Of Privacy Versus French Invasion Of 80 Countries Since 800 AD”, Countercurrents, 15 January, 2014: http://www.countercurrents.org/polya150114.htm .

[114]. “Stop state terrorism” : https://sites.google.com/site/stopstateterrorism/ .

[115]. “State crime and non-state terrorism”: https://sites.google.com/site/statecrimeandnonstateterrorism/ .

[116]. Gideon Polya,”Review: “The Cambridge History Of Australia” Ignores Australian Involvement In 30 Genocides”, Countercurrents, 14 October, 2013: http://www.countercurrents.org/polya141013.htm .

[117]. Gideon Polya, “Paris Atrocity Context: 27 Million Muslim Avoidable Deaths From Imposed Deprivation In 20 Countries Violated By US Alliance Since 9-11”, Countercurrents, 22 November, 2015: http://www.countercurrents.org/polya221115A.htm .

[118]. “Experts: US did 9-11”: https://sites.google.com/site/expertsusdid911/ .

[119]. “UK drone strike stats”, Drone Wars UK: https://dronewars.net/uk-drone-strike-list-2/ .

[120]. Phillip Dorling, “Pine Gap drives US drone kills”, Sydney Morning Herald, 21 July 2013: http://www.smh.com.au/national/pine-gap-drives-us-drone-kills-20130720-2qbsa.html .

[121]. Gideon Polya, “China’s Tibet health success versus passive mass murder of Afghan women and children by US Alliance”, Global Research, 7 January 2017: https://www.globalresearch.ca/chinas-tibet-health-success-versus-passive-mass-murder-of-afghan-women-and-children-by-us-alliance/5625151 .

[122]. “Geneva Convention Relative to the Protection of Civilians in Time of War”: http://www.refworld.org/docid/3ae6b36d2.html .

[123]. Ann Barker, “US military marks end of its Iraq war”, ABC News, 16 Decemebr 2011: https://www.abc.net.au/news/2011-12-15/us-military-marks-end-of-its-war-in-iraq/3733982 .

[124]. “David Irving”, Wikipedia: http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/David_Irving .

[125]. Richard J. Evans, “David Irving, Hitler and holocaust denial”, Holocaust Denial on Trial: http://www.hdot.org/en/trial/defense/evans/340.html .

[126]. Eric Silver, “An interview with David Irving, Confronting Hitler’s defender”, Action Report, 4 June 2000: http://www.fpp.co.uk/online/00/05/Silver.html .

[127]. Gideon Polya , “UK Zionist Historian Sir Martin Gilbert (1936-2015) Variously Ignored Or Minimized WW2 Bengali Holocaust”, Countercurrents, 19 February, 2015 https://countercurrents.org/polya190215.htm .

[128]. Lesley Stahl and Madeleine Albright quoted in “Madeleine Albright”, Wikipedia: http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Madeleine_Albright .

[129]. Georgia Hitch and Sarah Everington, “Fracking set to resume in the Northern Territory as moratorium lifted”, ABC News, 17 April 2018: https://www.abc.net.au/news/2018-04-17/fracking-to-resume-in-the-northern-territory-moratorium-lifted/9666022 .

[130]. “Gas is not clean energy”: https://sites.google.com/site/gasisnotcleanenergy/ .

[131]. “Methane Bomb Threat”: https://sites.google.com/site/methanebombthreat/ .

[132]. WBGU, “Solving the climate dilemma: the budget approach”: http://www.ecoequity.org/2009/10/solving-the-climate-dilemma-the-budget-approach/ and Australian Climate Commission, “The critical decade 2013: a summary of climate change science, risks and responses”, 2013, p7: http://climatecommission.gov.au/wp-content/uploads/The-Critical-Decade-2013-Summary_lowres.pdf .

[133]. Gideon Polya, “Australian Coalition Government Sacrifices Key Industries While Committing Hundreds Of Billions Of Dollars To Carbon Pollution & War”, Countercurrents, 10 February, 2014: https://www.countercurrents.org/polya100214.htm .

[134]. Gideon Polya, “37 Ways Of Tackling Australian Educational Apartheid And Social Inequity”, Countercurrents, 22 May, 2013: https://countercurrents.org/polya220513.htm .

[135]. “Educational Apartheid”: https://sites.google.com/site/educationalapartheid/ .

[136]. Labor, “Dividend imputation credits”: https://www.alp.org.au/other/dividend-imputation-credits/ .

[137]. Sustainable Engineering Society, “Emma Alberici’s deleted article on corporate tax cuts”, https://www.seng.org.au/node/767 .

[138]. Emily Clark, “The ATO just dropped corporate tax data and more than 700 companies paid nothing”, ABC, 7 December 2017: http://www.abc.net.au/news/2017-12-07/corporate-tax-data-released-by-ato/9236878 .

[139]. Jennifer Duke, “”Shoot him”: ABC chairman told Guthrie to sack political editor”, Sydney Morning Herald, 17 September 2018: https://www.smh.com.au/business/companies/shoot-him-abc-chairman-told-guthrie-to-sack-political-editor-20180927-p5069v.html .

[140]. Gideon Polya, “ABC journalistic independence threatened by Coalition Government & largely Coalition-appointed Board”, Countercurrents, 29 Septemebr 2018: https://countercurrents.org/2018/09/australian-abc-journalistic-independence-threatened-by-coalition-government-largely-coalition-appointed-abc-board ”

[141]. Gideon Polya, “Australian State Terrorism – Zero Australian Terrorism Deaths, 1 Million Preventable Australian Deaths & 10 Million Muslims Killed By US Alliance Since 9-11”, Countercurrents, 23 September, 2014: https://countercurrents.org/polya230914.htm .

[142]. Gideon Polya, “Endless War on Terror, Huge cost for Australia & America”, MWC News, 14 October 2012: http://mwcnews.net/focus/analysis/22149-endless-war-on-terror.html .

[143]. Gideon Polya, “Coalition Climate Crimes & 200 Reasons Why Australia Must Dump Pro-coal, Pro-war Coalition PM Malcolm Turnbull”, Countercurrents, 1 November, 2015: https://countercurrents.org/polya011115.htm .

[144]. Gideon Polya, “Pro-Apartheid Australia’s New White Australia Policy & compulsory Australian values statement”;, Countercurrents, 12 May 2017: https://countercurrents.org/2017/05/12/pro-apartheid-australias-new-white-australia-policy-compulsory-australian-values-statement/ .

[145]. Gideon Polya, “On Anzac Day Australia ignores its complicity in horrendous war crimes & climate crimes”, Countercurrents, 24 April 2017: https://countercurrents.org/2017/04/on-anzac-day-australia-ignores-its-complicity-in-horrendous-war-crimes-climate-crimes .

[146]. Gideon Polya, “Jingoistic, US lackey Australia’s deadly betrayal of its traumatized veterans”, Countercurrents, 18 May 2018: https://countercurrents.org/2018/05/26768 .

[147]. Frank Hardy, “Power Without Glory”, 1950.

[148]. “Power Without Glory”, Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Power_Without_Glory .

[149]. Gideon Polya, “Horrendous Australian child sexual abuse”, MWC News, 15 November 2012: http://mwcnews.net/focus/analysis/22859-gideonpolya-sexual-abuse.html .

[150]. Gideon Polya, “Horrendous Child Abuse By Pro-war, Pro-Zionist, Climate Criminal Australian Coalition Governments”, Countercurrents, 4 December, 2013: https://countercurrents.org/polya041213.htm .

[151]. Gideon Polya, “Australian And Western Mainstream Media Ignore Massive And Deadly Western Child Abuse In War And Peace”, Countercurrents, 9 March, 2016: https://countercurrents.org/polya090316.htm .

[152]. Gideon Polya, “Neoliberal Australia re-elects war criminal, climate criminal, pro-Apartheid, child-abusing Coalition Government, Countercurrents, 19 July 2016: https://countercurrents.org/2016/07/19/neoliberal-australia-re-elects-war-criminal-climate-criminal-pro-apartheid-child-abusing-coalition-government/ .

[153]. “Little Children are Sacred” Report: http://web.archive.org/web/20070703014641/http://www.nt.gov.au/dcm/inquirysaac/pdf/bipacsa_final_report.pdf .

[154]. Dunne, M.P., Purdie, D.M., Cook, M.D., Boyle, F.M. & Najman, J.M.(2003), Is child sexual abuse declining? Evidence from a population-based survey of men and women in Australia , Child Abuse & Neglect, vol. 27 (2), pp141-152).

[155]. Gideon Polya, “Sectarian Australian Mainstream Ignores Horrendous Child Sexual Abuse Of 4.4 Million Australians”, Countercurrents, 15 November, 2012: http://www.countercurrents.org/polya151112.htm .

[156]. Jane Lee, “Child abuse victims lead “shorter lives” than other children, royal commission hears”, The Age, 25 May 2015: http://www.theage.com.au/victoria/child-abuse-victims-live-shorter-lives-than-other-children-royal-commission-hears-20150525-gh8y1d.html .

[157]. Gideon Polya, “Australia shocked by cricket ball tampering but ignores horrendous Australian crimes from child abuse to genocide”, Countercurrents, 24 April 2018: https://countercurrents.org/2018/04/24/australia-shocked-by-cricket-ball-tampering-but-ignores-horrendous-australian-crimes-from-child-abuse-to-genocide/ .

[158]. Gideon Polya, “100th anniversary of 1918 Australian and New Zealand Surafend Massacre of Palestinians”, Countercurrents, 10 December 2017: https://countercurrents.org/2018/12/10/100th-anniversary-of-1918-australian-new-zealand-surafend-massacre-of-palestinians/ .

[159]. Gideon Polya, “70th anniversary of Apartheid Israel & commencement of large-scale Palestinian Genocide”, Countercurrents, 11 May 2018: https://countercurrents.org/2018/05/11/70th-anniversary-of-apartheid-israel-commencement-of-large-scale-palestinian-genocide/ .

[160]. Gideon Polya, “Israeli-Palestinian & Middle East conflict – from oil to climate genocide”, Countercurrents, 21 August 2017: https://countercurrents.org/2017/08/21/israeli-palestinian-middle-east-conflict-from-oil-to-climate-genocide/ .

[161}. Gideon Polya: pro-Apartheid Israel Australian Labor Party scraps outstanding anti-Apartheid candidate, Melissa Parke”, Countercurrents, 17 April 2019: https://countercurrents.org/2019/04/17/pro-apartheid-israel-australian-labor-party-scraps-outstanding-anti-apartheid-candidate-melissa-parke/ .

[162]. “Palestinian Genocide”: “Palestinian Genocide”: https://sites.google.com/site/palestiniangenocide/ .

[163]. Gideon Polya, “WW1 Start Centenary, Ongoing Palestinian Genocide, Latest Israeli Gaza Massacre & Western Lying”, Countercurrents, 5 August, 2014: https://countercurrents.org/polya050814.htm .

[164]. Gideon Polya, “End 50 Years Of Genocidal Occupation & Human Rights Abuse By US-Backed Apartheid Israel”, Countercurrents, 9 June 2017: https://countercurrents.org/2017/06/09/end-50-years-of-genocidal-occupation-human-rights-abuse-by-us-backed-apartheid-israel/ .

[165]. William A. Cook (editor), “The Plight of the Palestinians: a Long History of Destruction”, Palgrave Macmillan, 2010.

[166]. Gideon Polya, “Review: “The Plight Of The Palestinians. A Long History Of Destruction””, Countercurrents, 17 June, 2012: https://countercurrents.org/polya170612.htm .

[167]. Francis A. Boyle, “The Palestinian Genocide By Israel”, Countercurrents, 30 August, 2013: https://countercurrents.org/boyle300813.htm .

[168]. Francis A. Boyle, “The genocide of the Palestinian people: an international law and human rights perspective”, Center for Constitutional Rights, 25 August 2016: https://ccrjustice.org/genocide-palestinian-people-international-law-and-human-rights-perspective#_ftn5 .

[169]. Gideon Polya, “Apartheid Israel Excludes Occupied Palestinians From All Provisions Of The Universal Declaration Of Human Rights”, Countercurrents, 20 May 2012: https://countercurrents.org/polya200512.htm .

[170]. Susan Abulhawa, “Israel’s “nation-state law” parallels the Nazi Nuremburg Laws”, Al Jazeera, 27 July 2018: https://www.aljazeera.com/indepth/opinion/israel-nation-state-law-parallels-nazi-nuremberg-laws-180725084739536.html .

[171]. “Discriminatory laws in Israel”, Adalah, https://www.adalah.org/en/law/index?page=4 .

[172]. John Dugard, “International Convention on the Suppression and Punishment of the crime of Apartheid”, Audiovisual Library of International Law: http://untreaty.un.org/cod/avl/ha/cspca/cspca.html .

[173]. Justin McCarty, “Palestine population: during the Ottoman and British mandate period”, Palestine Remembered: 8 September 2001: http://www.palestineremembered.com/Acre/Palestine-Remembered/Story559.html .

[174]. “Historic population of Israel/Palestine”: http://palestineisraelpopulation.blogspot.com.au/ .

[175]. United Nations, “Israel’s settlements have no legal validity, constitute flagrant violations of international law, Security Council reaffirms. 14 delegations in favour of Resolution 2334 as United States abstains”, 23 December 2016: https://www.un.org/press/en/2016/sc12657.doc.htm .

[176]. Gideon Polya, “Is UN Security Council Resolution 2334 the beginning of the end for Apartheid Israel?””, Countercurrents, 28 December 2016: http://www.countercurrents.org/2016/12/28/is-un-security-council-resolution-2334-the-beginning-of-the-end-for-apartheid-israel/ .

[177]. Gideon Polya, “Anti-racist Jewish humanitarians oppose Apartheid Israel & support UN Security Council resolution 2334”, Countercurrents, 13 January 2017: http://www.countercurrents.org/2017/01/13/anti-racist-jewish-humanitarians-oppose-apartheid-israel-support-un-security-council-resolution-2334/ .

[178]. “Gaza Concentration Camp”: https://sites.google.com/site/palestiniangenocide/gaza-concentration .

[179]. “Jews Against Racist Zionism”: https://sites.google.com/site/jewsagainstracistzionism/ .

[180]. “Non-Jews Against Racist Zionism”: https://sites.google.com/site/nonjewsagainstracistzionism/ .

[181]. Apartheid Israeli state terrorism: (A) individuals exposing Apartheid Israeli state terrorism, and (B) countries subject to Apartheid Israeli state terrorism.”, Palestinian Genocide: https://sites.google.com/site/palestiniangenocide/apartheid-israeli-state-terrorism .

[182]. “Boycott Apartheid Israel”: https://sites.google.com/site/boycottapartheidisrael/ .

[183]. “List of countries by GDP (nominal) per capita”, Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_countries_by_GDP_(nominal)_per_capita .

[184]. Gideon Polya, “Israelis kill ten times more Israelis in Apartheid Israeli than do terrorists”, Countercurrents, 1 March 2017: https://countercurrents.org/2017/03/israelis-kill-ten-times-more-israelis-in-apartheid-israel-than-do-terrorists .

[185]. Gideon Polya, “Gideon Polya: pro-Apartheid Israel Australian Labor Party scraps outstanding anti-Apartheid candidate, Melissa Parke”, Countercurrents, 17 April 2019: https://countercurrents.org/2019/04/pro-apartheid-israel-australian-labor-party-scraps-outstanding-anti-apartheid-candidate-melissa-parke .

[186]. Gideon Polya, “Sharpeville Massacre & Gaza Massacres compared – boycott Apartheid Israel & all its supporters”, Countercurrents, 6 May 2018: https://countercurrents.org/2018/05/sharpeville-massacre-gaza-massacres-compared-boycott-apartheid-israel-all-its-supporters .

[187]. Michelle Grattan, “Carr sparks brawl over political influence of Melbourne Jewish lobby”, The Conversation, 10 April 2014: https://theconversation.com/carr-sparks-brawl-over-political-influence-of-melbourne-jewish-lobby-25482 .

[188]. Gideon Polya, “Democratic one-state solution ( unitary state, bi-national state) for post-Apartheid Palestine”, Countercurrents, 22 Decemebr 2018: https://countercurrents.org/2018/12/22/democratic-one-state-solution-unitary-state-bi-national-state-for-post-apartheid-palestine/ .

[189]. “One-state solution, unitary state, bi-national state for a democratic, equal rights, post-apartheid Palestine”, : https://sites.google.com/site/boycottapartheidisrael/one-state-solution .

[190]. Gideon Polya, “Truth & Boycotts, Divestment & Sanctions (BDS) Can Overcome Huge Inequities Suffered By African Americans Under American Apartheid”, Countercurrents, 29 September, 2014: https://countercurrents.org/polya290914.htm

[191]. Saki Knafo, “Voting rights of Black Americans trampled by “New Jim Crow”, civil rights advocates say”, Huffington Post Black Voices, 21 September2014: http://www.huffingtonpost.com/2013/07/25/black-america-2013_n_3647789.html .

[192]. Michelle Alexander, “The New Jim Crow: Mass Incarceration in the Age of Colorblindness”, The New Press, 2010.

[193]. Michelle Alexander, “The war on drugs and the New Jim Crow”, Race, Poverty, Environment, Vol. 17, No. 1 | Spring 2010: http://reimaginerpe.org/20years/alexander .

[194]. William Blum, “Rogue State”. Zed Books, 2006.

[195]. David Vine, “Where in the world is the U.S. military?”, Politico, July/August 2015: https://www.politico.com/magazine/story/2015/06/us-military-bases-around-the-world-119321 .

[196]. John Pilger, “John Pilger: the war on Venezuela is built on lies”, Green Left Weekly, 1 March 2019: https://www.greenleft.org.au/content/john-pilger-war-venezuela-built-lies .

[197]. John Pilger, “The British and American coup that ended Australian independence”, Guardian, 23 October 2014: https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2014/oct/23/gough-whitlam-1975-coup-ended-australian-independence .

[198]. Mark Latham, “The Latham Diaries”, Melbourne University Press, 2005.

[199]. Antony Loewenstein’s “Does the Zionist Lobby have blood on its hands in Australia?”: http://antonyloewenstein.com/2010/07/02/does-the-zionist-lobby-have-blood-on-its-hands-in-australia/ .

[200]. Gideon Polya, “ Pro-Zionist, Pro-war, Anti-Asian Australian Labor Government Threatens Anti-racist Jews”, Countercurrents, 15 March, 2012: https://countercurrents.org/polya150312.htm .

[201]. Gideon Polya, “Australian xenophobia targets China but ignores huge Israeli subversion of Australia”, Countercurrents, 7 July 2018: https://countercurrents.org/2018/07/07/australian-xenophobia-targets-china-but-ignores-huge-israeli-subversion-of-australia/ .

[202]. “The facts about Wikileaks and Mark Arbib”, Sydney Morning Herald, 19 December 2010: https://www.smh.com.au/national/the-facts-about-wikileaks-and-mark-arbib-20101218-191e0.html .

[203]. David McKnight, “Labor and the Quiet Americans”, Sydney Morning Herald, 20 February 2003: https://www.theage.com.au/national/labor-and-the-quiet-americans-20030220-gdv97n.html .

[204]. John Pilger, “The new warlord of Oz”, John Pilger, 22 July 2010: http://johnpilger.com/articles/the-new-warlord-of-oz .

[205]. Francis Enden, “Treating Australia with contempt”, Countercurrents, 4 December 2010: http://www.countercurrents.org/enden041210.htm .

[206]. Middle East Reality Check, “I’ve been to Israel too”: http://middleeastrealitycheck.blogspot.com.au/2009/03/ive-been-to-israel-too.html .

[207]. “Subversion of Australia”: https://sites.google.com/site/subversionofaustralia/ .

[208]. Gideon Polya, “Racist Zionism and Israeli State Terrorism threats to Australia and Humanity”, Palestinian Genocide, 2010: https://sites.google.com/site/palestiniangenocide/racist-zionism-and-israeli .

[209]. “Section 44 of the Constitution of Australia”, Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Section_44_of_the_Constitution_of_Australia .

[210]. “Record number of Jews elected”, Australian Jewish News, 7 July 2016: https://www.jewishnews.net.au/elected-record-number-jews/54641 .

[211]. “Law of Return”, Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Law_of_Return .

[212]. “Petition Against the Right of Return to Israel on Behalf of Australian Jews”, Jews Against Racist Zionism: https://sites.google.com/site/jewsagainstracistzionism/antiracist-australian-jews .

[213]. “Hungarian nationality law”, Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hungarian_nationality_law .

[214]. Sally Whyte, “A 14-month battle to run for parliament: a triple citizen’s experience”, Sydney Morning Herald, 16 February 2019: https://www.smh.com.au/politics/federal/a-14-month-battle-to-run-for-parliament-a-triple-citizen-s-experience-20190215-p50y3i.html .

[215]. Caitlin Gribben, “Mark Dreyfus draws Josh Frydenberg back into citizenship saga”, ABC News, 11 December 2017: https://www.abc.net.au/news/2017-12-10/josh-frydenbergs-citizenship-dividing-labor/9244440 .

[216]. Gideon Polya, “Dual Australian citizenship & Zionist perversion of America, Australia, India & Humanity”, Countercurrents, 30 July 2017: https://countercurrents.org/2017/07/dual-israeli-citizenship-zionist-perversion-of-america-australia-india-humanity .

[217]. Ronald Mlzen, “Neither “conservative” nor “moderate”: who is Liberal candidate Dave Sharma?”, Australian Financial Review, 12 September 2018: https://www.afr.com/news/politics/national/neither-conservative-nor-moderate-who-is-liberal-candidate-dave-sharma-20180914-h15dpv .

[218]. Louise Yaxley and Stephanie Borys, “MPs condemn Fraser Anning for controversial maiden speech which called for a ban on Muslims”, ABC News, 15 August 2018: http://www.abc.net.au/news/2018-08-15/fraser-anning-condemned-for-using-phrase-of-nazi-germany/10121844 .

[219]. Gideon Polya, “Senator F. Anning hugely offends PC racist Mainstream Australia by fanning racism and bigotry”, Countercurents, 23 August 2018: https://countercurrents.org/2018/08/senator-f-anning-hugely-offends-pc-racist-mainstream-australia-by-fanning-racism-bigotry .

[220]. “A motion to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and to move the Australia embassy there”, J-wire, 19 June 2018: http://www.jwire.com.au/a-motion-to-recognise-jerusalem-as-israels-capital-and-to-move-the-australia-embassy-there/ .

Dr Gideon Polya taught science students at a major Australian university for 4 decades. He published some 130 works in a 5 decade scientific career, most recently a huge pharmacological reference text “Biochemical Targets of Plant Bioactive Compounds” (CRC Press/Taylor & Francis, New York & London , 2003). He has published “Body Count. Global avoidable mortality since 1950” (G.M. Polya, Melbourne, 2007: http://globalbodycount.blogspot.com/ ); see also his contributions “Australian complicity in Iraq mass mortality” in “Lies, Deep Fries & Statistics” (edited by Robyn Williams, ABC Books, Sydney, 2007: http://www.abc.net.au/radionational/programs/ockhamsrazor/australian-complicity-in-iraq-mass-mortality/3369002#transcript

) and “Ongoing Palestinian Genocide” in “The Plight of the Palestinians (edited by William Cook, Palgrave Macmillan, London, 2010: http://mwcnews.net/focus/analysis/4047-the-plight-of-the-palestinians.html ). He has published a revised and updated 2008 version of his 1998 book “Jane Austen and the Black Hole of British History” (see: http://janeaustenand.blogspot.com/ ) as biofuel-, globalization- and climate-driven global food price increases threaten a greater famine catastrophe than the man-made famine in British-ruled India that killed 6-7 million Indians in the “forgotten” World War 2 Bengal Famine (see recent BBC broadcast involving Dr Polya, Economics Nobel Laureate Professor Amartya Sen and others: http://www.open.edu/openlearn/history-the-arts/history/social-economic-history/listen-the-bengal-famine ; Gideon Polya: https://sites.google.com/site/drgideonpolya/home ; Gideon Polya Writing: https://sites.google.com/site/gideonpolyawriting/ ; Gideon Polya, Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gideon_Polya ) . When words fail one can say it in pictures – for images of Gideon Polya’s huge paintings for the Planet, Peace, Mother and Child see: http://sites.google.com/site/artforpeaceplanetmotherchild/ and http://www.flickr.com/photos/gideonpolya/ .

SUPPORT HONEST JOURNALISM

Join Our News Letter