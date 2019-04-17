Gideon Polya: Pro-Apartheid Israel Australian Labor Party Scraps Outstanding Anti-Apartheid Candidate, Melissa Parke

Decent Australians want the Labor Party to win in the forthcoming Australian elections for the sake of the young, poor, disabled , sick, elderly, unemployed, Indigenous and the environment. However the right wing-dominated Labor Opposition is merely better than the appalling present Coalition Government and is just as bad as a pro-Apartheid Israel, pro-Apartheid, and pro-war US lackey. Now pro-Apartheid Israel Labor has blatantly revealed its pro-Apartheid degeneracy by scrapping an outstanding, anti-Apartheid, anti-nuclear weapons and pro-human rights candidate, Melissa Parke, in the forthcoming Federal election.

Outstanding anti-Apartheid Labor candidate Melissa Parke forced to withdraw by pro-Apartheid Israel Australian Labor Party.

It is relatively common for candidates to be scrapped just before Australian Federal elections because they have been found to have made racist, homophobic or other offensive comments, have been found to be legally ineligible because of having dual citizenship of Australia and another country, or have been alleged to have committed some offence from alleged bullying to alleged sexual assault. Indeed in relation to the present Federal election, an excellent female Labor candidate withdrew candidacy last year over allegations of bullying but was not re-instated as a candidate after the allegations were dismissed [1]. Three Coalition candidates have had to withdraw because of dual citizenship that is prohibited under Section 44 of the Australian Constitution [2, 3] (however while a Jewish Hungarian-origin Greens candidate for the seat of Canberra has requisitely expunged his Hungarian citizenship, the fervently pro-Zionist, Jewish Hungarian-origin, Coalition Government Treasurer, Josh Frydenberg, has apparently declined to legally expunge his Hungarian citizenship in an example of outrageous Zionist exceptionalism) [3-6]. Now another Coalition candidate has been outed for allegedly disparaging LGBTI (Lesbian, Gay, Homosexual, Transgender and Intersex) issues [7].

However the scrapping of outstanding, anti-Apartheid, anti-nuclear weapons and pro-human rights candidate and lawyer, Melissa Parke, in the forthcoming Federal election turns morality on its head – in any decent country it is surely the pro-Apartheid candidates who would be rejected by voters and not decent anti-Apartheid candidates. One is reminded of Samuel Butler’s dystopian novel “Erewhon” that describes a society in which sociopaths and psychopaths are empowered and treated with great solicitude whereas the sick are ostracized and maltreated [8]. This episode demonstrates the power of the Zionist Lobby in Zionist-perverted and subverted Australia, with the cravenly pro-Apartheid Israel, pro-Apartheid and US lackey Australian Labor Party (the ALP, and evidently an Apartheid Labor Party, an Anti-human rights Labor Party) removing a truly outstanding candidate, Melissa Parke, for fear of offending the rich and powerful supporters of nuclear terrorist, racist Zionist-run, genocidally racist, democracy-by-genocide Apartheid Israel.

Indeed, surely the fundamental requirement for any candidates for office in a one-person-one-vote democracy like Australia is that they must unflinchingly support the proposition of one-person-one-vote. Presently it appears that in Australia all of Coalition candidates and most of Labor candidates in practice reject the proposition of one-person-one-vote by fervently supporting grossly human rights-violating Apartheid Israel – the only candidates unequivocally supporting one-person-one-vote are the Greens, the Socialists and a tiny body of decent Labor Leftists,.

In addition to being anti-Apartheid and pro-one-person-one-vote, Melissa Parke is an exemplary former Federal MP, a long-standing Labor Party member, a human rights lawyer, and an anti-nuclear weapons Ambassador for the Nobel Prize-winning ICAN (International Campaign Against Nuclear Weapons [9]. Melissa Parke on her standing down from candidacy in the Australian Federal elections: “[Israeli treatment of Palestinians] worse than the South African system of apartheid… “I’ve had 20 years’ experience in international relations and law including living and working in the Middle East. My views are well known. But I don’t want them to be a running distraction from electing a Labor government which will take urgent and strong action on climate change. That’s why I have decided to withdraw my candidacy. I look forward to working and supporting the party in other ways” [9].

Melissa Parke must be commended for her loyalty to Labor and to one-person-one-vote. Further, she is quite correct in that climate change that existentially threatens 7.6 billion people is vastly more important than Israeli Apartheid that violates the lives of 14 million Palestinians. Unfortunately, just as Labor remorselessly ignores the human rights of Palestinians so grossly violated by Apartheid Israel, so its policy on climate change is largely confined to more rapidly increasing renewable energy than the climate criminal Coalition, although this is actually already being rapidly effected by individual home owners and corporations regardless of Federal Government policy. Further, Labor has exactly the same climate criminal policy as the effective climate change denialist , pro-gas and pro-coal COALition in supporting unlimited gas and coal exports. Greenhouse gas ) GHG) pollution from burning Australia’s world-leading gas and coal exports is twice that of Australia’s Domestic GHG pollution [10]. Pollutants from the burning of Australia’s coal exports are estimated to kill 75,000 people each year [11].

Indeed, ignored by the climate criminal Lib-Labs (the Liberal Party- National Party Coalition and Labor) are the horrible realities that taking land use and a the Global Warming Potential for methane into account, Australia’s per capita GHG pollution in tonnes CO2-e per person per year (116 tonnes if including its huge GHG-generating exports) is 55 times that of India (2.1 ) [12], and that Australia is among the world leaders for climate change inaction in 14 areas: (1) annual per capita greenhouse gas pollution, (2) live methanogenic livestock exports, (3) natural gas exports, (4) recoverable shale gas reserves that can be accessed by hydraulic fracturing (fracking), (5) coal exports, (6) land clearing and deforestation, (7) speciescide – species extinction, (8) coral reef destruction, (9) whale killing and extinction threat through global warming, (10) terminal carbon pollution budget exceedance, (11) per capita carbon debt, (12) GHG generating iron ore exports, (13) climate change inaction, and (14) complicity in worsening climate genocide [13].

Bill Shorten (Labor Leader of the Opposition): “[Melissa Parke has] done the right thing… I don’t share her views… I have a view that Israel has the right to security behind its borders and the Palestinian people have a legitimate issue in statehood” [9]. Pro-Apartheid Labor and the pro-Apartheid Coalition hide their utterly disgusting moral depravity behind the fig leaf of the “2-state solution”. However the “2-state solution” is now dead because US-, UK-, Canada-, Australia- and EU-backed Apartheid Israel has now ethnically cleansed 90% of Palestine. A clear, humane solution to the continuing human rights catastrophe in Palestine is a unitary state (one-state solution, bi-national state) as in post-Apartheid South Africa that would involve return of all refugees, zero tolerance for racism, equal rights for all, all human rights for all, economic decency for all, one-person-one-vote democracy, justice, goodwill, reconciliation, airport-level security, nuclear weapons removal, internationally-guaranteed national security initially based on the present armed forces, and untrammelled access for all citizens to all of Palestine [14-16].

Pro-Zionist Labor leader Bill Shorten evidently disagrees with Melissa Parkes’ expert view (deriving from being a human rights lawyer with extensive experience on the ground in the Middle East) that Israeli Apartheid is worse than South African Apartheid. Bill Shorten is utterly wrong and should abjectly apologize to the 14 million Indigenous Palestinian victims of genocidal Israeli Apartheid for his deeply offensive comments or otherwise simply remove himself from public life.

Melissa Parkes’ view that Israeli Apartheid is an awful racist reality and is worse than South African Apartheid is consonant with the views of a huge body of anti-racist Jewish and non-Jewish humanitarians [17-25] . Thus, for example, those anti-Apartheid heroes stating that Israeli Apartheid is worse than South African Apartheid notably include Mandla Mandela (grandson of Nelson Mandela) (2017: “The movement from one settlement to another under heavy security checkpoints reminds us of a lighter experience in Apartheid South Africa of the ciskei homeland. This is more extreme than ciskei, because ciskeins were allowed to travel back and forth into King Williams Town and East London. Palestinians are confined to a settlement, even though in Ramallah they can see Jerusalem, but are not able to go without a permit from the Israeli government” [26], and anti-racist Jewish South African and anti-Apartheid hero Ronnie Kasrils: “Like the Gaza Strip, the West Bank is effectively a hermetically sealed prison. It is shocking to discover that certain roads are barred to Palestinians and reserved for Jewish settlers. I try in vain to recall anything quite as obscene in apartheid South Africa” [19]. Anti-Apartheid hero Reverend Alan Boesak “[Israeli apartheid is] in its practical manifestation even worse than South African apartheid” [20]. Anti-Apartheid hero Nelson Mandela (1997): “The UN took a strong stand against apartheid; and over the years, an international consensus was built, which helped to bring an end to this iniquitous system. But we know too well that our freedom is incomplete without the freedom of the Palestinians” [20].

This large body of anti-racist Jewish and non-Jewish humanitarian opinion is countermanded by the virulent, false and defamatory assertions of the Zionists who defame all critics of Apartheid Israel as “anti-Semites” and defame anti-racist Jewish critics of Apartheid Israel (such as myself) not only as “anti-Semites” but also as “self-hating Jews” and “self-loathing Jews”. The racist Zionists so beloved by the Australian Lib-Labs are the worst ant-Arab anti-Semites in the world through their support for the ongoing Palestinian Genocide (2.3 million deaths from violence, 0.1 million, or from deprivation , 2.2 million since 1915 ) [22, 27-30] and the ongoing Muslim Holocaust and Muslim Genocide (32 million Muslims deaths from violence, 5 million, or avoidably from deprivation, 27 million, in 20 countries invaded by the US Alliance since the US Government’s 9-11 false flag atrocity that killed 3,000 innocent people) [31, 32]. The racist Zionists so loved by the Australian Coalition and Labor are also the worst anti-Jewish anti-Semites in the world through falsely conflation of these appalling genocidal crimes with all Jews, including anti-racist Jewish humanitarians who resolutely condemn these crimes.

In stark contrast, the racist Zionists so fervently supported by the Zionist-subverted and perverted Coalition and Labor in Australia have an appalling record of genocidally racist assertions from the racist psychopath founder of European Zionism, Theodor Herzl (“We shall try to spirit the penniless population across the border” , “We should there [Palestine] form a portion of a rampart of Europe against Asia, an outpost of civilization as opposed to barbarism”) , to the serial war criminal present PM of Apartheid Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu (“Israel should have exploited the repression of the demonstrations in China, when world attention focused on that country, to carry out mass expulsions among the Arabs of the territories”) [33, 34].

Melissa Parke’s anti-Apartheid position has support from the decent Labor Left, Greens and Socialists.

At this point I must confess that my decent, anti-racist position as an anti-racist Jewish Australian derives not just from an innate philosophic humanitarianism but also from lived experience. I must give the disclaimer that for over 50 years I was happily married to a non-Indigenous non-White Australian and, of course, from our circumstances and as humanist humanitarians we were implacably opposed to Apartheid in all its disgusting manifestations in Apartheid South Africa and Apartheid Israel. My dear late wife, Zareena, was Fiji Indian of Bengali and Bihari origin and came from a large Muslim family. All Zareena’s grandparents were “5-year slaves” of the British in Fiji (called “Girmityas” after Indian mispronunciation of “Agreement”) [35-38], and her eminent lawyer father, Abdul Lateef MBE, was a great advocate of inter-ethnic harmony, and helped negotiate independence of Fiji from Britain [39]. As for myself, I am of British Celtic and Hungarian Ashkenazi Jewish origin. My family made major contributions to Hungary (ask any mathematician or surgeon [39-42]) but all but a dozen perished in the WW2 Jewish Holocaust in Hungary in 1944-1945 [42, 43].

For anti-racist Jews and indeed all anti-racist humanitarians the core moral messages from the Jewish Holocaust (5-6 million dead, 1 in 6 dying from deprivation) and from the more general WW2 European Holocaust (30 million Slav, Jewish and Gypsy dead) are “zero tolerance for racism”, “never again to anyone”, “bear witness” and “zero tolerance for lying”. However these sacred injunctions are grossly violated by the anti-Arab anti-Semitic , Islamophobic and indeed anti-Jewish anti-Semitic racist Zionists running Apartheid Israel and their Western backers variously involved in the ongoing Palestinian Genocide, Iraqi Genocide, Somali Genocide, Afghan Genocide, Yemeni Genocide and the Muslim Holocaust and Muslim Genocide (32 million Muslims killed by violence, 5 million, or through imposed deprivation, 27 million, in 20 countries invaded by the US Alliance since the US Government’s 9-11 false flag atrocity that killed about 3,000 innocent people, mostly Americans [31, 32]. The racist Zionists and their racist US Alliance backers are anti-Jewish anti-Semitic by utterly falsely conflating the appalling deeds of Apartheid Israel with all Jews, including anti-racist Jews opposed to a neo-Nazi Apartheid Israel and its ongoing Palestinian Genocide [19].

To put the sacrifice of outstanding Labor candidate Melissa Parke in context, Australian politics is dominated by the extreme right-wing Liberal Party-National Party Coalition (presently mis-ruling Australia) and the right-wing-dominated Labor Party (presently the Opposition), these being collectively known as the Lib-Labs. The Coalition is economically conservative and variously socially conservative, ferociously neoliberal, and panders to corporations, business, farmers, and the non-Muslim religious right. Labor has trade union origins and ostensibly stands for the disadvantaged, the workers and the middle class. However when it comes to foreign policy the Lib-Labs are firmly united as craven pro-war, pro-Apartheid Israel (and hence pro-Apartheid) US lackeys.

Those who supported Nazi Germany could reasonably be described as pro-Nazi. Those who supported Apartheid South Africa (the Americans, British, Australians and Israelis) could reasonably be described as pro-Apartheid. Those who support Apartheid Israel (the Americans, British, Australians, Canadians, French, Germans and Israelis) could also be reasonably described as pro-Apartheid. The Lib-Labs who collectively get about 80% electoral support in Australia are fervently pro-Apartheid Israel and hence pro-Apartheid, noting that Apartheid is condemned by the UN as one of the worst of crimes [44]. The Greens (10% of the vote) and the Socialists (1% tops) are genuine anti-racists and accordingly support Palestinian human rights.

The politically correct racist (PC racist) Australians will vehemently declare that “I am not a racist” but 80% of them will give their primary vote to pro-Apartheid Lib-Labs. The Coalition supporters don’t know any better and range from the ignorant and stupid to the homicidally and genocidally greedy. Professor Gillian Triggs, an outstanding former Australian Human Rights Commissioner, nailed it when she declared that the Coalition “was ideologically opposed to human rights” [45]. The Liberal Party- National Party Coalition has supported all post-1950 US Asian wars, atrocities associated with 50 million Asian deaths from violence or war-imposed deprivation [46-48]. About half of the Liberals, the Far Right Liberals, are pro-Apartheid Israel, US lackey, pro-war climate change denialists and the other half are pro-Apartheid Israel, US lackey, pro-war effective climate change denialists committed to deadly climate change inaction. The National Party represent the farmers whose forebears , variously within living memory, were involved in the Aboriginal Genocide, Aboriginal Ethnocide and Aboriginal dispossession, and are like the war criminal and climate criminal Far Right Liberals.

Labor supporters are a bit more respectable but are deceived by pro-Apartheid Israel Mainstream media and by overwhelmingly pro-Apartheid Israel Labor MPs of the Labor Right. In 2014 in response to the latest Israeli Gaza Massacre, 66 MPs signed an open letter stating : “We the undersigned members of Australian federal and state parliaments, call on all Australian politicians to condemn the ongoing Israeli military bombardment and invasion of Gaza. We call on Australian politicians to support an immediate cessation of hostilities and a ceasefire deal which includes an end to Israel’s occupation of the Palestinian territories and to the blockade of Gaza. We call on all Australian politicians to also support the United Nations Human Rights Council’s decision to launch an independent inquiry into purported violations of international humanitarian and human rights laws in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem”. Of the 66 MPs, there were 2 Independents, 1 former Liberal PM (Malcolm Fraser who subsequently left the Liberal Party), 23 Greens and 40 Labor MPs including Melissa Parke [49].

When in 2017 former PM Malcolm Turnbull of the less extremist faction of the Liberal Party lavishly welcomed nuclear terrorist, genocidal racist and serial war criminal Apartheid Israeli PM Netanyahu to Australia, 60 variously eminent Australians protested thus (2017): “Australia should not welcome the Prime Minister of Israel We strongly oppose the official visit to Australia of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Israel continues to defy all United Nations calls for it to comply with international law in respect of its illegal settlement building, and its treatment of the indigenous Palestinian population. Instead, over the last 50 years, Israel has held the people of Palestine under military occupation and: continues to illegally build settlements on Palestinian land in the West Bank and East Jerusalem; continues to confiscate Palestinian land; continues to demolish Palestinian homes; continues its policy of imprisonment of Palestinians without trial even of children as young as 12; and continues its blockade of the 1.8 million civilian inhabitants of Gaza. Those actions are not symbolic of a nation desirous of building peace with its neighbours. Those policies build understandable resentment, anger and desperation amongst Palestinians. We want all Israelis and Palestinians to have peace and freedom; we oppose all forms of terrorism and criminal violence by either side. We recognise when there is a gross imbalance of power, conflict will never be resolved” [50] . The 60 signatories included 6 MPs, namely Jon Stanhope (Labor ACT Chief Minister 2001-2011), Alan Griffin (former Federal Labor MP and a Minister), Jill Hall (former Federal Labor MP), Laurie Ferguson (former Federal Labor MP), Sandra Kanck (former SA State Democrat MP) and Melissa Parke, (former WA Federal Labor MP, lawyer for the United Nations in Gaza and an Ambassador for ICAN (International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons that won the 2017 Nobel Peace Prize for its role in achieving the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons) [51].

The Apartheid Israel realities ignored in gross lying by omission by utterly mendacious, pro-Apartheid Lib-Lab Australia.

The Zionist-subverted, US lackey Australian Lib-Labs maintain a fiction of a “balanced approach” for an ultimate 2-state solution between 2 assertedly “equal” disputants . This racist fiction ignores the realities of a nuclear-armed Apartheid Israel with a huge army, navy and air force (state terrorism) physically and brutally occupying the Occupied Palestinian territories inhabited by utterly impoverished Occupied Palestinians, of whom a few armed with limited knives, small arms and home-made, ineffectual rockets permit the Western descriptive of the Palestinian Hamas as “terrorists” (a descriptive also applied to the lightly armed Hezbollah soldiers defending Lebanon from the might of nuclear terrorist Apartheid Israel). 90% of Palestine has now been ethnically cleansed, this rendering the 2-state solution dead. An updated summary of the Palestine realities ignored by the mendacious, genocidally racist, pro-Zionist, pro-Apartheid, anti-Palestinian, anti-Arab anti-Semitic, anti-Asian, Islamophobic and covertly White Supremacist Australian Lib-Labs is given below:

(1). In 1880 there were 500,000 Arab Palestinians and 25,000 Jews, 50% of the latter being immigrants. The Palestinian Genocide commenced with the famine deaths of 100,000 Palestinians associated with conquest of Palestine in WW1 by the British and the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps (ANZAC).

(2). The violent killing of Indigenous Palestinians commenced with the 1918 Surafend Massacre by ANZAC soldiers in which about 100 Palestinian villagers were massacred.

(3). Since the British invasion of Palestine in WW1 there have been 2.3 million Palestinian deaths from Zionist violence (0.1 million) or from imposed deprivation (2.2 million) – a Palestinian Genocide.

(4). There are 8 million Palestinian refugees, 7 million Exiled Palestinians, 5 million Occupied Palestinians, and 1.9 million Israeli Palestinians, with all of these 14 million Palestinians variously excluded from all or part of Palestine.

(5). Of about 14 million Palestinians (50% children, 75% women and children), 7 million are forbidden to even step foot in their own country, 5 million are highly abusively imprisoned in the blockaded and bombed Gaza Concentration Camp (2.0 million) or in ever-dwindling West Bank ghettoes (3.0 million), and 1.9 million live as Third Class citizens as Israeli Palestinians under over 60 Nazi-style Apartheid Israeli race laws.

(6). 90% of Palestine has now been ethnically cleansed of Indigenous Palestinian inhabitants in an ongoing war criminal ethnic cleansing that has been repeatedly condemned by the UN and most recently by UN Security Council Resolution 2334 that was unanimously supported (with a remarkable Obama US abstention).

(7). GDP per capita is US$3,000 for Occupied Palestinians as compared to US$40,000 for Israelis.

(8). Through imposed deprivation, each year Apartheid Israel passively murders about 2,700 under-5 year old Palestinian infants and passively murders 4,200 Occupied Palestinians in general who die avoidably from deprivation each year. under Israeli Apartheid. There is a circa 10 year life expectancy gap between Occupied Palestinians ands Israelis, this grossly violating Articles 55 and 56 of the Geneva Convention Relative to the Protection of Civilian Persons in Time of War that demand that an Occupier must provide life-sustaining food and medical services to the Occupied “to the fullest extent of the means available to it”.

(9). This century Apartheid Israel has violently killed an average of about 550 Occupied Palestinians each year.

(10). Occupied Palestinians are deprived of essentially all human rights and civil rights by Apartheid Israel.

(11). Nuclear terrorist, serial war criminal, genocidally racist, democracy-by-genocide Apartheid Israel determines that 72% of its now 50% Indigenous Palestinian subjects who are Occupied Palestinians cannot vote for the government ruling them i.e. egregious Apartheid.

(12). In its genocidal treatment of the Palestinians, US-, UK-, Canada-, France- and Australia-backed Apartheid Israel ignores numerous UN General Assembly Resolutions and UN Security Council Resolutions, the UN Genocide Convention, the Geneva Convention, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the Rights of the Child Convention, the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, and many other aspects of International Law.

(13). Apartheid Israel has attacked 12 countries and occupied 5 with 1950-2005 avoidable deaths from deprivation in countries neighbouring and variously occupied by Apartheid Israel totalling 24 million.

(14). 5 million Occupied Palestinians (half of them children) are routinely blackmailed through torture or denial of life-saving medical care to spy on fellow Palestinians for Apartheid Israel.

(15). 5 million Occupied Palestinians (half of them children) are excluded by armed military check points from Jews-only areas and Jews-only roads.

(16). 50% of Israeli children are physically, psychologically or sexually abused each year but 100% of Occupied Palestinian children are subject to traumatizing human rights abuse by the serial war criminal Israel Defence Force (IDF) through actual or threatened deadly violence.

(17). With continuing blockade and after repeated, large-scale destruction of homes, schools, hospitals ands infrastructure, conditions in the Gaza Concentration Camp are appalling, with the UN warning that it is becoming unliveable

(18). Since March 2018 the Israelis have killed about 200 unarmed Palestinians and wounded about 18,000 more out of scores of thousands of unarmed Occupied Palestinians protesting in Gaza (in the 1960 Sharpeville Massacre in Apartheid South Africa police killed 69 demonstrators and wounded 220 more).

(19). Apartheid Israel has been stealing water from Occupied West Bank aquifers but water allocations to Occupied Palestinians violate WHO standards for potable water .

(20). US-backed Apartheid Israel has attacked 12 countries including all its immediate neighbours, has up to 400 nuclear weapons and possesses missile delivery systems including those based on Germany-supplied submarines. This dangerous, war-exacerbating conduct acutely threatens all 13.9 million Israeli subjects, these comprising 6.6 million Jewish Israelis , 1.9 million Indigenous Palestinian Israelis, 5 million Occupied Palestinians, and 0.4 million non-Jewish and non-Arab Israeli subjects (for detailed documentation see [29]).

Double standards and egregious cognitive dissonance of the pro-Apartheid Australian Coalition and Labor Lib-Labs.

Outstanding human rights lawyer and former Labor MP, Melissa Parkes, was effectively forced to relinquish her candidacy in the forthcoming Australian elections because her expert, first-hand assessment of the ongoing Palestinian catastrophe – summarized in the term Israeli Apartheid – differed from the utterly false and “benign”, Zionist-derived perceptions of the right-dominated, Zionist-subverted, US lackey and pro-Apartheid Australian Labor Party Opposition , and indeed of the similarly Zionist-subverted, extreme right-dominated , pro-Apartheid Coalition Australian Government.

Decent Australians want the Labor Party to win the forthcoming Australian elections for the sake of the disadvantaged because the mendacious and neoliberal Coalition has a cruel and deadly disregard for disadvantaged Australians. Indeed about 80,000 Australians die preventably each year from “life-style” and “political choice” reasons, but this is not reported by Australia’s mendacious Mainstream media [52]. Of course this massive mendacity is not peculiar to Australia – it is entrenched in all the racist, neoliberal and pro-Apartheid US Alliance countries. Lying by commission and omission short-circuits rational risk management that is crucial for societal safety [53], noting that lying by omission is far, far worse than lying by commission because the latter at least permits public refutation and public discussion [54].

For nearly 2 decades Australia has been in the grip of Neocon American and Zionist Imperialist (NAZI)-promoted terror hysteria that has led to draconian anti-terrorism laws, massive spying on Australians, and the creation of a quasi police state [55-58]. Thus, for example, reportage of illegal or questionable operations by Australian Intelligence (with or without Israeli, American or other foreign involvement) is punishable by up to 10 years in prison [58]. Past Australian Intelligence crimes such as helping the US overthrow foreign governments (democratically elected or otherwise), spying on foreign political figures or governments, and targeting illegal drone attacks with extra-judicial executions of people the Americans don’t like (including Australians) were on the public record prior to this Nazi-style legislation that was supported by both the US lackey Labor Opposition as well as by the US lackey Coalition Government . One supposes that since passage of this regressive legislation in 2014, Australian Intelligence has had impunity to do the same sorts of things and worse. The Zionist-subverted Lib-Labs permit the US to share a huge volume of raw intelligence on Australians with Apartheid Israel [55].

Under the Coalition but with craven Labor Opposition support, Australia has become second only to Trump America as a supporter of nuclear terrorist, racist Zionist-run, genocidally racist, serial war criminal, grossly human rights-abusing, democracy-by-genocide Apartheid Israel. The Zionist-subverted and pro-Apartheid Labor Opposition and Coalition Government have trashed Australia’s international reputation abroad and are party to Zionist subversion of Australian democracy and institutions at home [59, 60].

The 2019 Christchurch Massacre of 50 Muslims by an Australian White Supremacist has tempered public expressions of the Neocon American and Zionist Imperialist (NAZI)-emplaced anti-Arab anti-Semitism and Islamophobia that is entrenched in Australia [61]. However a new target has emerged: China, notwithstanding the hard reality that China is Australia’s biggest trading partner [62, 63]. Laws have been rushed through (with the Chinese as targets) making foreign political donations and unregistered foreign lobbying illegal [64-69] but there are no constraints on wealthy Zionists with a fanatical support for Apartheid Israel being major political donors and political lobbyists. Australian Democracy has become a Plutocracy, Kleptocracy, Murdochracy, Lobbyocracy, Corporatocracy and Dollarocracy in which Big Money purchases people, politicians, parties, political influence, public perception of reality, votes , more power and more private profit. The Greens want major constraints on this perversion of democracy [70].

Thus former PM Rudd revealed that 20% of his electoral funding came from the Jewish community (0.5% of the population) [71] but his attempts to placate the Zionist Lobby over his defence of Australians from Israeli crimes (violent kidnapping of Australians in international waters and large-scale forging of Australian passports for terrorism purposes) were unsuccessful – within a month he was removed from office in a US-approved, Mining Corporation-backed, pro-Zionist-led Coup [72, 73]. Conversely union leader Bill Shorten’s public image in Australia was greatly enhanced in the Beaconsfield Mine accident in Tasmania, during which Australia’s biggest white collar criminal and also a fervently pro-Zionist Jew, Richard Pratt, famously gave Shorten use of his private jet to fly to Tasmania [74, 75]. Shorten also flew on holiday to Easter Island, Argentina and Cuba with his former wife, financier Deborah Beale, on Pratt’s private jet [75].

The Chinese Government , like other governments including Australia’s, seeks to increase its influence and to obtain information both overtly (licitly) and covertly (illicitly). However while Australian politicians have been severely punished for merely having dinner with Chinese business figures [62, 63], there is massive Israeli subversion of Australian politicians through free trips to Apartheid Israel and benign media coverage if they ignore the horrendous crimes of this neo-Nazi Apartheid state [77]. Indeed the number one rule of Australian politics (as for UK, Canadian and US politics) is not to offend the genocidally racist and Australia- and human rights-betraying Israel Lobby. Thus Ali Kazak (former Palestinian Ambassador to Australia): “Forget China, no country has interfered, spied and endangered Australia’s security, sovereignty and the integrity of its national institutions more than Israel and its powerful lobbyists, writes Australia” [78]. The utterly cowardly, timorous, gutless and yellow Australian Lib-Labs ignore the kidnapping, shooting, tasering, imprisonment, robbing, mangling, killing, torturing, defaming, abusing, deceiving, perverting and subverting of Australians variously by genocidally racist Israeli Zionists or by traitorous Australian Zionists [60].

Melissa Parke was forced to remove herself from candidacy in the forthcoming Federal elections for being critical of Apartheid Israel. However other decent, anti-racist Australians, including myself, have similarly fallen foul of the Zionist Lobby. Thus Muslim Australian engineer and ABC journalist Yassmin Abdel-Magied made the mistake of simply publishing on her Facebook page the following 7 words: “Lest we forget (Manus, Nauru, Syria, Palestine)”. Savaged by public outcry, Ms Abdel-Magied rapidly deleted the post and apologized, the ABC apologized and a month later removed her TV program, and Yassmin Abdel-Magied left for London [79]. The post was correct and her silencing by rabid jingoists was a stain on Australia and an attack on free speech [79]. Other Australian truth-tellers variously subject to attempted to ferocious Zionist censorship include author and teacher Paul Gilby (for referring to US and Israeli state terrorism) [80, 81], top columnist Mike Carlton (for criticizing the horrendous 2014 Gaza Massacre by Apartheid Israel) [82], and academic Dr Sandra Nasr (for comparing Biblical and present-day Palestinian Genocides) [83]. A resolutely truth-telling, scientist and humanitarian, I have been rendered “invisible” to Mainstream Australia over the last 10 years through remorseless and false defamation by Zionists.

The pro-Zionist, pro-Apartheid, US lackey Liberal Party-National Party Coalition and the Australian Labor Party (aka the Lib-Labs) utterly ignore the horrendous Palestinian realities listed in items 1-20 in Section 3 above. While Labor has scrapped outstanding anti-Apartheid candidate Melissa Parke for her expressions of humanity and support for Palestinian human rights, the Lib-Labs have turned a blind eye to 6 pro-Zionist Jewish Lib-Lab MPs (fervently pro-Israel and entitled to be Israeli citizens) who have sat in the Australian Federal Parliament for the last 3 years but who may be in violation of Section 44 of the Australian Constitution that states (my emphasis in capitals) that any person “under ANY acknowledgement of allegiance, obedience, or adherence to a foreign power, or … a subject or a citizen or ENTITLED to the rights or privileges of a subject or citizen of a foreign power” is ineligible to be a Member of Parliament. Indeed the present Coalition Government’s Treasurer , Josh Frydenberg, is – like me – of Jewish Hungarian origin and has dual Hungarian citizenship and Australian citizenship and is thus ineligible to be an Australian Federal MP [84-87].

The egregious cognitive dissonance of the US lackey Lib-Labs over Apartheid Israel derives heavily from their craven support for Zionist-dominated America and blind acceptance of Zionist hasbara (propaganda). No doubt, only when the long-suffering Americans throw off the shackles of the traitorous racist Zionists will the US lackey Lib-Labs discard their support for Israeli Apartheid. As we approach the Jewish Passover and the Christian Easter it is worth noting that there is no non-Biblical evidence for the Hebrew Exile from Egypt, for the Kingdom of David and Solomon, or the Exile of Jews from Palestine. Indeed the cultural and ethnic descendants of the Palestinian Jews at the time of Jesus are today’s sorely oppressed Palestinians, whose the Jewish Israeli oppressors largely descend from Berber, Yemeni and Khazar converts to Judaism in the first millennium AD [88-94]. Indeed I am walking proof of the untruth of the Zionist assertion that the Eastern European Jews (Ashkenazim) derived from Palestine via Spain, and thence Western Europe – DNA analysis says that I am 57% Ashkenazi Jewish and 24% British Celtic with zero English, Western European, Middle Eastern or Palestinian contribution.

Final comments.

What can decent people do? Decent anti-racist folk around the world must (a) inform everyone they can about the horrendous crimes of Apartheid Israel , (b) demand the sidelining from public life of racist Zionists and their racist supporters, and (c) urge and apply Boycotts, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) against Apartheid Israel and all people, politicians, parties, collectives, countries and corporations supporting this nuclear terrorist, neo-Nazi rogue state and its ongoing Palestinian Genocide.

Decent Australians fervently hope that the present pro-Zionist, pro-Apartheid, and effectively climate change denialist Coalition will be kicked out in the May 2019 elections, and be replaced by a Labor Government that will ameliorate the lives of millions of disadvantaged Australians and take some action, albeit disgracefully limited, on the worsening climate emergency. In Australia’s compulsory, preferential voting system, decent Australians who care for human rights, future generations and the environment will utterly reject the pro-Apartheid Coalition, vote 1 Green, put the racist One Nation Party last, and put the pro-Apartheid Coalition second last.

Dr Gideon Polya taught science students at a major Australian university for 4 decades. He published some 130 works in a 5 decade scientific career, most recently a huge pharmacological reference text “Biochemical Targets of Plant Bioactive Compounds” (CRC Press/Taylor & Francis, New York & London , 2003). He has published “Body Count. Global avoidable mortality since 1950” (G.M. Polya, Melbourne, 2007: http://globalbodycount.blogspot.com/ ); see also his contributions “Australian complicity in Iraq mass mortality” in “Lies, Deep Fries & Statistics” (edited by Robyn Williams, ABC Books, Sydney, 2007: http://www.abc.net.au/radionational/programs/ockhamsrazor/australian-complicity-in-iraq-mass-mortality/3369002#transcript

) and “Ongoing Palestinian Genocide” in “The Plight of the Palestinians (edited by William Cook, Palgrave Macmillan, London, 2010: http://mwcnews.net/focus/analysis/4047-the-plight-of-the-palestinians.html ). He has published a revised and updated 2008 version of his 1998 book “Jane Austen and the Black Hole of British History” (see: http://janeaustenand.blogspot.com/ ) as biofuel-, globalization- and climate-driven global food price increases threaten a greater famine catastrophe than the man-made famine in British-ruled India that killed 6-7 million Indians in the “forgotten” World War 2 Bengal Famine (see recent BBC broadcast involving Dr Polya, Economics Nobel Laureate Professor Amartya Sen and others: http://www.open.edu/openlearn/history-the-arts/history/social-economic-history/listen-the-bengal-famine ; Gideon Polya: https://sites.google.com/site/drgideonpolya/home ; Gideon Polya Writing: https://sites.google.com/site/gideonpolyawriting/ ; Gideon Polya, Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gideon_Polya ) . When words fail one can say it in pictures – for images of Gideon Polya’s huge paintings for the Planet, Peace, Mother and Child see: http://sites.google.com/site/artforpeaceplanetmotherchild/ and http://www.flickr.com/photos/gideonpolya/ .