70th Anniversary Of Apartheid Israel & Commencement Of Large-Scale Palestinian Genocide

14 May 2018 marks the 70th anniversary of the Israeli Declaration of Independence by Zionist terrorist David Ben Gurion, the foundation of an invasion-, violence-, racism- , genocide- and theft-based Apartheid Israel, and commencement of the large-scale, Rohingya Genocide-scale ethnic cleansing of Indigenous Palestinians from Palestine. US Alliance backers of Apartheid Israel will mark the occasion with lying praise for this evil rogue state, but decent Humanity will tell the truth and demand “Free Palestine”, an end to Israeli Apartheid, return of all refugees and a democratic, multi-ethnic Unitary State in Palestine.

To mark this occasion, I have set out below (A) the chronology of the violent invasion and ethnic cleansing of Palestine, (B) a summary of the appalling conditions of the Indigenous Palestinians, (C) the impact of Apartheid Israel on the world, and (D) a humane outcome for a democratic post-Apartheid Palestine.

(A). Chronology of the violent invasion and ethnic cleansing of Palestine.

In 1880 there were about 500,000 Arab Palestinians and about 25,000 Jews (half of the latter being immigrants) living in Palestine. Genocidally racist Zionists have been responsible for a Palestinian Genocide involving successive mass expulsions (800,000 in 1948 and 400,00 in 1967) , ethnic cleansing of 90% of the land of Palestine, and in the century since the British invasion of Palestine about 2.3 million Palestinian deaths from violence (0.1 million) or from violently-imposed deprivation (2.2 million). Presently there are now 8 million Palestinian refugees, and of 14 million Palestinians about 50% (7 million) are forbidden to even step foot in their own country on pain of death, only 1.8 million Palestinian Israelis (13%) are permitted to vote for the government ruling all of the former Mandated Palestine, and 5.0 million Palestinians have zero human rights as Occupied Palestinians in West Bank Bantustans (3.0 million) or in the Gaza Concentration Camp (2.0 million) [1-6]. True Orthodox Judaism is opposed to Zionism (a) because Zionism is genocidal racism , and (b) because the traditional Orthodox Jewish position for 2,000 years was that Jews can only return to Zion (Jerusalem) when the Messiah arrives to reveal the glory of the Lord to the whole world. Orthodox Judaism fostered the beautiful idea of a Kingdom of the Mind that has transmuted in the secular world into the wonderful international communities of scientists, scholars, musicians, artists and writers. However in response to Russian pogroms and discrimination against both religious and secular Jews, Zionist activists (many being secular socialists) argued for a Jewish State. Nathan Birnbaum, who coined the term Zionism, later rejected the evil Zionist ideology and reverted to the humanity of Orthodox Judaism. Racist Zionism substantially originated with racist psychopath Theodor Herzl, a Jewish Hungarian writer and activist. In his book “Der Judenstaat” (“The Jewish State”) Herzl declares (1896): “Shall we choose Palestine or Argentine? We shall take what is given us… For Europe we shall constitute there [in Palestine] a sector of the wall against Asia, we shall serve as the vanguard of culture against barbarism” [7-9]. Over 20 other territories have been proposed for a Jewish colony, including Australia (in a scheme by the anti-Zionist Jewish Freeland League that was finally vetoed in 1944 by the war-time Curtin Labor Government) but the racist Zionists and successive racist British Governments decided to colonize and thence ethnically cleanse Palestine. Indeed genocidally racist psychopath Theodor Herzl notoriously stated (1895): “We shall try to spirit the penniless [Palestinian] population across the border by procuring employment for it in the transit countries, while denying it employment in our country. The property owners will come over to our side. Both the process of expropriation and the removal of the poor must be carried out discretely and circumspectly” [8, 9] The British Sinai and Palestine Campaign of WW1 began with repulse of a Turkish advance in the Sinai from Palestine in 1915. The British and French divided up the formerly Ottoman Empire-ruled Middle East via the Sykes-Picot Agreement of 1916 [6]. British, Australian and New Zealand soldiers were critically involved in the conquest of Palestine and Syria in WW1 [10] that led to a famine in which 100,000 Palestinians died, this marking the beginning of the Palestinian Genocide that would involve 2.3 million premature Palestinian deaths from violence or deprivation over the next century [1, 11, 12]. 2 days after the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps (ANZAC) victory at Beersheba (31 October 1917), on 2 November 1917 racist British warmonger and UK Foreign Secretary, Lord Balfour, offered Palestine as a Jewish Homeland to the Zionists in a letter to the degenerate Zionist Lord Rothschild that included the caveat (subsequently grossly violated by the genocidally racist Zionists) that there should be no detriment to the Indigenous inhabitants or indeed to Jewish people around the world: “His Majesty’s government view with favour the establishment in Palestine of a national home for the Jewish people, and will use their best endeavours to facilitate the achievement of this object, it being clearly understood that nothing shall be done which may prejudice the civil and religious rights of existing non-Jewish communities in Palestine, or the rights and political status enjoyed by Jews in any other country” [13-16]. According to genocide-ignoring, holocaust-ignoring and racist Zionist historian, the late Professor Sir Martin Gilbert, the Balfour Declaration was issued in an ultimately unsuccessful attempt to get traitorous Russian Zionists to keep Russia in WW1 [17, 18]. There were 20 schemes for Jewish colonies around the world, including in Australia [19-21] Australian and New Zealand Army Corps (ANZAC) soldiers were responsible for the Surafend Massacre on 10 December 1918 in which about 100 Palestinian villagers were killed in retaliation for the death of a New Zealand soldier [23-24].

1918-1939. Between WW1 and WW2 there was massive, British-permitted Jewish immigration to Palestine resulting in massive and deadly displacement of Palestinian workers and tenant farmers from agricultural land. Resultant Palestinian opposition lead to armed conflict between Indigenous Palestinians and increasingly violent and racist Zionist invaders. In 1939 the British Government, concerned to maintain the loyalty of its scores of millions of Muslim subjects in the coming war, issued a White Paper constraining further Jewish entry to Palestine. Indeed the first WW2 casualties in the British Empire were Jewish illegal immigrants shot while attempting to land in Palestine [6].

The 1939 British White Paper stopped Jewish immigration to Palestine in a move designed to increase global Muslim support for Britain in the looming war with Nazi Germany.

1939-1945. Zionist terrorist groups, notably Irgun, collaborated with the Nazis, and killed Allied servicemen before, during and after WW2 [25-29]. The neo-Nazi Zionist terrorist organization Irgun was heavily involved in the ethnic cleansing of Palestine and spawned the current rightwing Israeli leadership, but was removed from the pro-Zionist Australian Government’s list of terrorist organizations in the 21st century. Zionists opposed sanctuary in non-Palestine venues for Jews fleeing Nazi Europe and hence contributed to the WW2 Jewish Holocaust (5-6 million Jews killed) that was part of a much wider but Zionist-ignored WW2 Holocaust (30 million Slaves, Jews and Gypsies killed by the Nazis) [6].

Some Jews recognized the great wrong being done to the Indigenous Palestinians. Thus the anti-Zionist Freeland League under Dr Isaac Steinberg proposed to make the Kimberley region of North West Australia a region of exclusive Jewish settlement. This proposal won widespread political support in White Australia (Indigenous Australians were not even counted as Australians until after a 1967 Referendum) but was eventually vetoed by PM John Curtin in 1944 on Intelligence advice that quite possibly related to the 1944 British War Cabinet decision to Partition Palestine [19-21]. The “forgotten” Joel Brand scheme to “buy” 800,000 Jewish Hungarians from the Nazis and transport them to Turkey was vetoed by Zionist mass murderer Churchill and 400,000 Jewish Hungarians subsequently perished [25-27] (also “forgotten” has been Churchill’s responsibility for the 1942-1945 Bengali Holocaust in which the British with Australian complicity deliberately starved 6-7 million Indians to death for strategic reasons) [30-33]. Sir Isaac Isaacs, a staunch anti-Zionist and Australia’s most famous Jewish citizen as the first Australian-born Australian Governor-General, stated in 1946: “The honour of Jews throughout the world demands the renunciation of political Zionism” and “the Zionist movement as a whole…now places its own unwarranted interpretation on the Balfour Declaration, and makes demands that are arousing the antagonism of the Moslem world of nearly 400 millions, thereby menacing the safety of our Empire, endangering world peace and imperilling some of the most sacred associations of the Jewish, Christian, and Moslem faiths. Besides their inherent injustice to others these demands would, I believe, seriously and detrimentally affect the general position of Jews throughout the world” [25, 34].

1945-1947. After WW2 a greatly weakened Britain faced the reality of being unable to hold on to its vast Empire. Racist Britain had already decided on a Partition of India (perhaps for anti-Soviet strategic reasons) and enabled India to be partitioned on Independence in 1947 in a catastrophic process that generated 20 million refugees and killed 1 million people. Similarly, in 1944 the British had decided on withdrawal from Palestine and the Partition of Palestine. In 1947 the UN approved a Partition Plan. In 1948 the last British left the day after genocidal racist Ben Gurion declared Israeli independence, and the UN recognized the State of Israel [6].

Well-armed Israeli forces committed atrocities against Palestinians (e.g. the horrendous Deir Yassin massacre that distressed anti-racist Jews like Albert Einstein [25, 35]) that encouraged 800,000 Palestinians to flee cities, towns and hundreds of villages in the 1948 Nakba (Disaster). The incipient Apartheid Israel seized a substantially ethnically cleansed 78% of the former British Mandated Palestine after defeating Arab forces from UK- or France-dominated neighbouring countries. The Convention for the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide was adopted by the United Nations General Assembly on 9 December 1948. Article 2 of the UN Genocide Convention defined genocide as “defines “genocide” thus: “In the present Convention, genocide means any of the following acts committed with intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnic, racial or religious group, as such: a) Killing members of the group; b) Causing serious bodily or mental harm to members of the group; c) Deliberately inflicting on the group conditions of life calculated to bring about its physical destruction in whole or in part; d) Imposing measures intended to prevent births within the group; e) Forcibly transferring children of the group to another group”[36]. Genocidal “intent” is established sustained ethnic cleansing action and more rarely by confession. However the genocidal Zionists established “intent” by a remorseless, 100 year and continuing Palestinian Genocide and numerous statements of genocidal intent from the Zionist leadership from Theodor Herzl to Benjamin Netanyahu [8, 9]. Israel waged an illegal war of aggression against Egypt in collusion with the UK and France who wanted to re-take the Suez Canal in a move opposed by the US. Many of the Egyptian soldiers were vitamin A deficient and were essentially blind “sitting ducks” at night [6]. In 1967 Israel, now armed with nuclear weapons (with US and French help) [37, 38], invaded all its neighbours in the Six Day War, conquered all of Palestine, the Sinai Peninsular of Egypt and the Golan Heights of Syria. A further 400,000 Indigenous Palestinians fled their homes, their communities and their country in the 1967 Naksa (Setback). The Israeli war machine did not confine itself to killing Arabs but also attacked an unarmed US spy ship, the USS Liberty, in international waters, killing 34 and wounding 171, a crime that the Zionist-subverted US responded to in the most craven and secretive fashion. A massive increase in Zionist power in the US dates from about this time, most likely connected with the new nuclear weapons status of a genocidal Apartheid Israel [38-41]. Apartheid Israel has justified its war criminal attacks in the Six-Day War with holocaust-threatened Israel David versus a genocidal Arab Goliath propaganda (hasbara) but a succession of top Israeli officials have confessed otherwise. Thus General Matituahu Peled, chief of logistical command during the war: “The thesis according to which the danger of genocide hung over us in June 1967, and according to which Israel was fighting for her very physical survival, was nothing but a bluff which was born and bred after the war”. Mordechai Bentov, a member of the wartime government, stated in 1971: “This whole story about the threat of extermination was totally contrived, and then elaborated upon, a posteriori, to justify the annexation of new Arab territories.” War criminal Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin, stated in 1982 that “In June 1967 we had a choice. The Egyptian army concentrations in the Sinai approaches did not prove that Nasser was really about to attack us. We must be honest with ourselves. We decided to attack him” . According to the late Itzhak Yaakov, a retired Brigadier General responsible for the development of Israeli nuclear weapons, Apartheid Israel planned to detonate a nuclear bomb in the Egypt if the war it launched in June 1967 turned against it (in 2001 Yaakov was given a two-year suspended sentence in Israel for attempting to reveal this) [8, 9]. In the 1973 Yom Kippur War, Egypt unsuccessfully sought to recover the Israeli-occupied Sinai Peninsular but the Sinai was returned in a US-brokered 1979 peace agreement between a now US lackey Egypt and a nuclear-armed Apartheid Israel.

1982-2000. Between1982 and 2000 there was Israeli occupation of much of Lebanon. The war criminal Israeli invasion of Lebanon was associated with the Sabra and Shatila refugee camp massacres in which 3,000 unarmed Palestinians were murdered in Israeli-occupied Beirut by Christian Falangist forces.

The first Palestinian Intifada began in 1987 and was violently suppressed. In 1988 the Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO) under Yassir Arafat recognized Israel. The Oslo 1993 Agreement permitted constrained Occupied Palestinian self-government. However the continued seizure of Arab lands led to a renewed Intifada in 2000. In response to Israeli Occupation, ethnic cleansing and illegal settlements, the second Palestinian Intifada commenced in 2000 with disproportionate Israeli responses to Palestinian resistance. Israeli withdrew from Lebanon in 2000.

2000 – present. In the 21st century, US-backed Israeli Occupation, illegal Settlements and violence continued with limited violent responses from Palestinians yielding disproportionate responses from the Israelis. In 2005 Israel pulled out from the Gaza Strip leaving a densely populated Gaza Concentration Camp violently guarded by land, air and sea and subject to crippling blockade by the neo-Nazi Israelis. Rocket and mortar attacks from Gaza killed 34 Israelis in the period 2004-2017 [42] but the disproportionate Israeli responses involved high explosive bombardment from land, air and sea in repeated Gaza Massacres inflicted on one of the most densely populated urban areas in the world and with about 10,000 Palestinians being violently killed and tens of thousands wounded [43]. Israeli deaths from Palestinian violence or “terrorism deaths” in the period January 2000 – February 2017 totalled 1,347 as compared to 9,505 Palestinians killed by Israelis in this same period. If one considers total 21st century Israeli deaths from terrorism, the Palestinian/Israeli death ratio for this period is 9,505/1,347 = 7.1. If one considers total 20th century plus 21st century violent deaths, the Palestinian/Israeli death ratio is about 110,000/ 3,847 = 29. By way of comparison, blood-soaked German Nazi leader and war criminal Adolph Hitler recommended an enemy partisan/German military reprisal death ratio of 10 [43] . Nazi is as Nazi does.

In democratic elections held under Occupier Israeli guns, the Occupied Palestinians overwhelmingly supported Hamas which gained a majority of representatives. However the US-backed Israelis did not recognize the results and Hamas MPs were variously killed, imprisoned or exiled to the Gaza Concentration Camp. Apartheid Israel and Egypt commenced blockade of the Gaza Concentration Camp [44]. The Israeli-backed Fatah attempted a coup in Gaza that was suppressed by Hamas. Hamas officials were sacked in the West Bank. [44]

2008-2009. In the 2008-2009 Gaza War (called Operation Cast Lead by the Israelis) about 1,400 Palestinians were killed and 5,300 were wounded. 13 Israelis were killed, this including 10 from friendly fire and 3 civilians [45].

In the 1-week Israeli Operation Pillar of Defense (220 Palestinians killed, half civilians, and 1,000 wounded, as compared to 2 Israeli soldiers killed and 20 wounded) [46]. In 2012 the UN formally recognized the State of Palestine with official observer status at the UN [47, 48]. In the 2014 Gaza Massacre (called Operation Protective Edge by the Israelis) 2,300 Palestinians were killed (including about 1,500 civilians) and 10,600 were wounded. 73 Israelis (66 of them soldiers) were killed [49]. The 2016 UN Security Council Resolution 2334 condemning illegal Israeli settlements and other Israeli war crimes in the Occupied Palestinian Territories was passed unanimously (except for an Obama America abstention rather than veto). Trump America and US lackey Australia subsequently vehemently opposed the resolution, this making them #1 and #2, respectively, as supporters of Apartheid Israel and hence of Apartheid [50-52]. This year has been appallingly marked by the cold-blooded killing by Israeli soldiers of nearly 50 Palestinians and the wounding of about 6,800 more out of thousands of unarmed Occupied Palestinians protesting 70 years of exile and highly abusive confinement in the Gaza Concentration Camp. Comparisons with the 1960 Sharpeville Massacre in Apartheid South Africa (involving 69 unarmed demonstrators killed and 220 wounded) demand global Boycotts, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) against Apartheid Israel and all its supporters that were successfully applied by the World against Apartheid South Africa[53-55].

(B). Summary of the appalling conditions of the Indigenous Palestinians.

(1). The Palestinian Genocide commenced with the famine deaths of 100,000 Palestinians associated with conquest of Palestine in WW1 by the British and the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps (ANZAC) [1, 10].

(2). The violent killing of Indigenous Palestinians commenced with the 1918 Surafend Massacre by ANZAC soldiers in which about 100 Palestinian villagers were massacred [22-24].

(3). Since the British invasion of Palestine in WW1 there have been 2.3 million Palestinian deaths from Zionist violence (0.1 million) or from imposed deprivation (2.2 million ) [1].

(4). There are 8 million Palestinian refugees and all of the 14 million Palestinians are excluded from all or part of Palestine [1].

(5). Of about 14 million Palestinians (half of them children, three quarters women and children), 7 million are forbidden to even step foot in their own country, 5 million are held hostage with zero human rights under Israeli guns in the Gaza Concentration Camp (2.0 million) or in ever-dwindling West Bank Bantustan ghettoes (3.0 million), and 1.8 million live as Third Class citizens as Israeli Palestinians under Nazi-style Apartheid Israeli race laws [1].

(6). 90% of Palestine has now been ethnically cleansed of Indigenous Palestinian inhabitants in an ongoing war criminal ethnic cleansing that has been repeatedly condemned by the UN and most recently by UN Security Council Resolution 2334 that was unanimously supported (with a remarkable Obama US abstention rather than a veto) [50-52].

(7). GDP per capita is US$2,800 for Occupied Palestinians as compared to US$39,000 for Apartheid Israel [56].

(8). Through imposed deprivation, each year Apartheid Israel passively murders about 2,700 under-5 year old Palestinian infants and passively murders 4,200 Occupied Palestinians in general who die avoidably under Israeli Apartheid each year. There is an approximately 10 year life expectancy gap between Occupied Palestinians ands Israelis [1, 6], this grossly violating Articles 55 and 56 of the Geneva Convention Relative to the Protection of Civilian Persons in Time of War that demand that an Occupier must provide life-sustaining food and medical services to the Occupied “to the fullest extent of the means available to it” ) [57].

(9). Apartheid Israel violently kills an average of about 550 Occupied Palestinians each year [43].

(10). Occupied Palestinians are deprived of essentially all human rights and civil rights by Apartheid Israel (e.g. Apartheid Israeli home invasions, beatings, executions, killings, exilings, mass imprisonments, seizures of land and homes, and population transfer in violation of the UN Genocide Convention and the Geneva Convention) [5, 36, 57].

(11). Nuclear terrorist, serial war criminal, genocidally racist, democracy-by-genocide Apartheid Israel determines that 74% of its now 50% Indigenous Palestinian subjects who are Occupied Palestinians cannot vote for the government ruling them i.e. egregious Apartheid [1, 58]. The UN regards Apartheid as one of the worst of human rights violations [58, 59].

(12). In its genocidal treatment of the Palestinians, US-, UK-, Canada-, France- and Australia-backed Apartheid Israel ignores numerous UN General Assembly Resolutions and UN Security Council Resolutions, the UN Genocide Convention, the Geneva Convention, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the Rights of the Child Convention, the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, and many other aspects of International Law [36, 57, 59-64].

(13). Apartheid Israel has attacked 12 countries and occupied 5 with 1950-2005 avoidable deaths from deprivation in countries neighbouring and variously occupied by Apartheid Israel totalling 24 million [6].

(14). 5 million Occupied Palestinians (half of them children) are routinely blackmailed through torture or denial of life-saving medical care to spy on fellow Palestinians for Apartheid Israel [65].

(15). 5 million Occupied Palestinians (half of them children) are excluded by armed military check points from Jews-only areas and Jews-only roads.

(16). 50% of Israeli children are physically, psychologically or sexually abused each year [66-68] but 100% of Occupied Palestinian children are subject to traumatizing human rights abuse by the serial war criminal Israel Defence Force (IDF) through actual or threatened deadly violence [65].

(17). With continuing blockade and after repeated, large-scale destruction of homes, schools, hospitals ands infrastructure, conditions in the Gaza Concentration Camp are appalling [69], with the UN stating that Gaza may become unliveable within several years [69, 70].

(18). In March-May 2018 the IDF killed about 50 Palestinians and wounded about 6,800 more out of thousands of unarmed Occupied Palestinians protesting 70 years of exile and highly abusive confinement in the Gaza Concentration Camp. By way of comparisons, in the 1960 Sharpeville Massacre in Apartheid South Africa some 5,000-7,000 unarmed African protestors held a demonstration against the racist pass laws outside the police station in Sharpeville, Transvaal, South Africa when the police opened fire, killing 69 demonstrators and causing a total of 289 casualties including 29 children [53-55].

(19). Apartheid Israel has been stealing water from West Bank aquifers but water allocations to Occupied Palestinians violate WHO standards for potable water [73] .

(20). US-backed Apartheid Israel has attacked 12 countries including all its immediate neighbours [6], has up to 400 nuclear weapons and possess missile delivery systems including those based on Germany-supplied submarines [37]. This dangerous, war-exacerbating conduct acutely threatens all 13.9 million Israeli subjects, these comprising 6.6 million Jewish, 6.9 million Indigenous Palestinian and 0.4 million non-Jewish and non-Arab subjects.

(C). Impact of Apartheid Israel on the world.

(1). Presently there are 16 million avoidable deaths from deprivation and deprivation-exacerbated disease each year globally and there have been 1,500 million such deaths since 1950 (this including 600 million Muslims) [6], this carnage being significantly linked to continuing Zionist perversion of US aid and foreign policy [6].

(2). There have been 32 million Muslim deaths from violence, 5 million, or from deprivation, 27 million, in 20 countries invaded by the pro-Zionist US Alliance in the US War on Terror (US War on Muslims) since the US Government’s 9-11 false flag atrocity in which Apartheid Israel is very likely to have been complicit [72, 73].

(3). There have been millions of refugees generated and millions of Indigenous deaths from violence or imposed deprivation in countries subject to Apartheid Israeli-backed, genocidal civil wars, notably Guatemala, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Syria, Sudan and South Sudan [74].

(4). There have been 28 million American preventable deaths since 9-11 (1.7 million annually) that are inescapably linked to Zionist-beholden US Governments committing to a $40 trillion long-term accrual cost of supporting Apartheid Israel, this including a $7 trillion long-term accrual cost for the killing of millions of Muslims abroad in the Zionist-promoted War on Terror instead of keeping millions of Americans alive at home. Australia has similarly committed to $11 billion per year long-term to the War on Terror ($176 billion since 9-11) with this fiscal perversion linked to 1.4 million preventable Australian deaths since 9-11 (85,000 annually). Canada has similarly committed hugely to the War on Terror with this inescapably linked to 0.1 million Canadian preventable deaths annually or 1.7 million preventable deaths in Canada since 9-11. The UK has similarly committed hugely to the War on Terror with this linked in terms of fiscal deprivation to 0.15 million UK preventable deaths annually or 2.5 million preventable deaths in the UK since the 9-11 atrocity that killed 3,000 people [75-81].

(5). Zionists are notoriously involved in perversion of Western democracies, governments, media and other institutions , most notably in pro-Apartheid US and pro-Apartheid Australia that are the 2 strongest supporters of Apartheid Israel and hence of the obscene ideology of Apartheid. Thus in September 2015 the US, Australia, Canada, Apartheid Israel and 4 US lackey Pacific Island States voted “No” to a UN General Assembly motion to permit the flying of the State of Palestine flag at the UN while 119 other nations decently voted “Yes”. Trump America and US lackey Trumpist Australia fervently oppose UN Security Council Resolution 2334 that condemned genocidal Israeli war crimes [50-52]. Racist Zionism is a huge threat to Australia in 50 areas but the threat is publicly ignored by the US lackey, pro-Apartheid, Zionist-beholden major parties (the Liberal Party and National Party Coalition Government and the Labor Party Opposition) even after Australian PM Kevin Rudd was removed in a US approved, mining company-backed, and pro-Zionist-led coup [82-87]. Israeli war criminal Ariel Sharon (the “butcher of Beirut”) notoriously stated: “Don’t worry about American pressure on Israel. We, the Jewish people, control America, and the Americans know it” [8, 9, 38].

(6). The world is existentially threatened by (a) nuclear weapons, (b) poverty and (c) climate change but (a) Apartheid Israel reportedly has up to 400 nuclear warheads and indeed proposed to use them against Egypt in 1967 [37], (b) 16 million people die avoidably each year in the Developing World minus China [6], this being linked to Zionist-backed US wars, notably the US War on Muslims, and the horrendous perversion of the US aid budget for arms, notably for Apartheid Israel; and (c) an entrenched Western culture of lying, emplaced by a dominant, homicidally greedy, neoliberal, Neocon American and Zionist Imperialist (NAZI) One Percenter Establishment, has now made a catastrophic global plus 2C temperature rise unavoidable – it is predicted that 10 billion people will die this century in a near-terminal Climate Genocide if climate change from remorselessly increasing GHG pollution is not requisitely addressed [88].

(7). The racist Zionists have a deadly record of mendacity. Indeed e-LIARS is an appropriate anagram for ISRAEL. There is massive Zionist presence on the boards of the top American media companies that represent 2/3 of the top 30 global Mainstream media corporations. While numerous anti-racist Jewish intellectuals are resolutely critical of Apartheid Israel and the ongoing Palestinian Genocide [25], Western Mainstream Media variously censor or white-wash the nuclear terrorist, genocidally racist, and grossly human rights-abusing conduct of Apartheid Israel. A part explanation for this massive lying is that the American 60% of the world’s 30 biggest media companies have a disproportionately high Jewish Board membership. Jews and females represent 2% and 51%, respectively, of the US population but average 33% and 19%, respectively, of Board members of the top 18 US media companies [89]. Zionist-perverted Mainstream media fake news through lying by omission and lying by commission [89-97] threaten rational risk management that is crucial for societal safety and successively involves (a) accurate data, (b) scientific analysis, and (c) informed systemic change to minimize risk. However mendacity and spin pervert this science-based protocol to a lying- and spin-based protocol successively involving (a) lying, censorship, self-censorship, intimidation, (b) anti-science spin-based analysis, and (c) counterproductive blame and shame that cripples mandatory reportage and can ultimately lead to irrational acts, violence and war [98].

(8). Racist Zionism is deadly anti-Arab anti-Semitism through the ongoing Palestinian Genocide and the ongoing Muslim Genocide and Muslim Holocaust. However racist Zionism is also anti-Jewish anti-Semitic through (a) falsely conflating the activities of genocidally racist Apartheid Israel with all Jews, and (b) by endlessly and falsely defaming the large body of anti-racist Jews who, together with numerous anti-racist non-Jews, are utterly opposed to the human rights abuses and genocidal crimes of Apartheid Israel [99, 100] and resolutely speak out about these crimes against Humanity [1, 25, 37, 101-106].

(9). Zionism, Israeli Apartheid and the ongoing Palestinian Genocide are an awful blot on Jewry, Judaism and Humanity, and as such contribute to repugnant anti-Jewish anti-Semitism, this leading to the crie de coeur of anti-racist Jews: “Not in our name”.

(10). For anti-racist Jews and indeed all anti-racist humanitarians the core moral messages from the WW2 Jewish Holocaust (5-6 million dead, 1 in 6 dying from deprivation) and from the more general WW2 European Holocaust (30 million Slav, Jewish and Gypsy dead) are “zero tolerance for racism”, “never again to anyone”, “bear witness” and “zero tolerance for lying”. However these sacred injunctions are grossly violated by the anti-Arab anti-Semitic , Islamophobic and indeed anti-Jewish anti-Semitic racist Zionists running Apartheid Israel and their Western backers

(D). A humane outcome of a democratic post-Apartheid Palestine.

The Humanity-threatening awfulness outlined above has been utterly avoidable. The 2-State Solution for Palestine has been a Western excuse for inaction and is now dead because of the ethnic cleansing of 90% of the land of Palestine. However, a peaceful , humane solution informed by the post-Apartheid South African experience is for a Unitary State in Palestine with return of all refugees, zero tolerance for racism, equal rights for all, all human rights for all, one-person-one-vote, justice, goodwill, reconciliation, airport-level security, nuclear weapons removal, internationally-guaranteed national security initially based on the present armed forces, and untrammelled access for all citizens to all of the Holy Land. It can and should happen tomorrow. In the face of continuing Occupation, continuing Exile, continuing Apartheid and ongoing Palestinian Genocide, the world must act against Apartheid Israel with Boycotts and Sanctions as it successfully did to Apartheid South Africa. Peace is the only way but silence kills and silence is complicity. All decent Humanity must (a) inform everyone they can, and (b) urge and apply Boycotts, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) against Apartheid Israel and all people, politicians, parties, collectives, corporations and countries supporting this genocidally racist, nuclear terrorist rogue state.

References.

[1]. “Palestinian Genocide”: https://sites.google.com/site/palestiniangenocide/ .

[2]. Gideon Polya, “Apartheid Israel’s Palestinian Genocide & Australia’s Aboriginal Genocide compared”, Countercurrents, 20 February 2018: https://countercurrents.org/2018/02/20/apartheid-israels-palestinian-genocide-australias-aboriginal-genocide-compared/ .

[3]. Gideon Polya, “Israeli-Palestinian & Middle East conflict – from oil to climate genocide”, Countercurrents, 21 August 2017: https://countercurrents.org/2017/08/21/israeli-palestinian-middle-east-conflict-from-oil-to-climate-genocide/ .

[4]. Gideon Polya, “End 50 Years Of Genocidal Occupation & Human Rights Abuse By US-Backed Apartheid Israel”, Countercurrents, 9 June 2017: https://countercurrents.org/2017/06/09/end-50-years-of-genocidal-occupation-human-rights-abuse-by-us-backed-apartheid-israel/ .

[5]. Gideon Polya, “Universal Declaration of Human Rights & Palestinians. Apartheid Israel violates ALL Palestinian Human Rights”, Palestine Genocide Essays, 24 January 2009: https://sites.google.com/site/palestinegenocideessays/universal-declaration-of-human-rights-palestinians .

[6]. Gideon Polya, “Body Count. Global avoidable mortality since 1950”, that includes a succinct history of every country and is now available for free perusal on the web: http://globalbodycount.blogspot.com/ .

[7]. Theodor Herzl, “Der Judenstaat” (“The Jewish State”), 1896.

[8]. Gideon Polya, “Zionist quotes reveal genocidal racism”, MWC News, 12 January 2018: http://mwcnews.net/focus/analysis/69955-zionist-quotes-reveal-genocidal-racism.html .

[9]. Gideon Polya, “Zionist quotes re racism and Palestinian Genocide”, Palestinian Genocide : https://sites.google.com/site/palestiniangenocide/zionist-quotes .

[10]. “Battle of Beersheba (1917) “, Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Battle_of_Beersheba_(1917) .

[11]. Justin McCarty, “Palestine population: during the Ottoman and British mandate period”, Palestine Remembered: 8 September 2001: http://www.palestineremembered.com/Acre/Palestine-Remembered/Story559.html .

[12]. “Historic population of Israel/Palestine”: http://palestineisraelpopulation.blogspot.com.au/ .

[13]. “Balfour Declaration”, Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Balfour_Declaration .

[14]. Arthur Balfour, Wikipedia: http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Arthur_Balfour .

[15]. William Gerhardie, “God’s Fifth Column. A biography of the Age 1890-1940” (Hodder & Stoughton, 1981; The Hogarth Press, 1990, with editing and an Introduction by Michael Holroyd and Robert Skidelsky).

[16]. Gideon Polya, “Book Review: “God’s Fifth Column” By William Gerhardie”, Countercurrents, 6 May, 2014: https://countercurrents.org/polya060514.htm .

[17]. Gideon Polya, “UK Zionist Historian Sir Martin Gilbert (1936-2015) Variously Ignored Or Minimized WW2 Bengali Holocaust”, Countercurrents, 19 February, 2015: https://countercurrents.org/polya190215.htm

[18]. Martin Gilbert (1994), “The First World War”, Holt, London, 1994.

[19]. Martin Gilbert, “Jewish History Atlas”, Weidenfeld & Nicolson, London, 1969.

[20]. Leon Gettler , “An Unpromised Land” ( Fremantle Arts Centre Press, Fremantle, Western Australia, 1993.

[21]. Gideon Polya, “Book review: “An Unpromised Land” by Leon Gettler” – How Australia escaped becoming Apartheid Israel”: https://sites.google.com/site/bookreviewsbydrgideonpolya/gettler-leon .

[22]. “Surafend Affair”, Wikipedia: http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Surafend_affair .

[23]. Paul Daley, “Beersheba: A journey through Australia’s forgotten war ”, Melbourne University Publishing, 2012.

[24]. Tim Elliott, “Massacre that stained the Light Horse”, Sydney Morning Herald, 24 July 2004: http://www.smh.com.au/national/massacre-that-stained-the-light-horse-20090723-dux9.html .

[25]. “Jews Against Racist Zionism”: https://sites.google.com/site/jewsagainstracistzionism/ .

[26]. “Joel Brand”, Wikipedia: http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Joel_Brand .

[27]. Alex Weissberg, “Advocate for the Dead. The story of Joel Brand”, Andre Deutsch, London, 1958.

[28]. Lenni Brenner, “51 documents: Zionist collaboration with the Nazis”, CounterPunch, 23 December 2002: http://www.counterpunch.org/brenner1223.html .

[29]. “Lenni Brenner”, Wikipedia: http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lenni_Brenner .

[30]. Gideon Polya (2011), “Australia And Britain Killed 6-7 Million Indians In WW2 Bengal Famine”, Countercurrents, 29 September, 2011: http://www.countercurrents.org/polya290911.htm .

[31]. Gideon Polya, “Jane Austen and the Black Hole of British History. Colonial rapacity, holocaust denial and the crisis in biological sustainability”, G.M. Polya, Melbourne, 1998, 2008 that is now available for free perusal on the web: http://janeaustenand.blogspot.com/ .

[32]. “Bengali Holocaust (WW2 Bengal Famine) writings of Gideon Polya”, Gideon Polya: https://sites.google.com/site/drgideonpolya/bengali-holocaust .

[33]. Gideon Polya, “Economist Mahima Khanna, Cambridge Stevenson Prize And Dire Indian Poverty”, Countercurrents, 20 November, 2011: https://www.countercurrents.org/polya201111.htm .

[34]. Sir Isaac Isaacs, quoted by Wikipedia, ”Isaac Isaacs”: http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Isaac_Isaacs .

[35]. Albert Einstein’s letter about the Deir Yassin Massacre (1948) : http://www.ifamericansknew.org/history/ter-einstein.html .

[36]. “UN Genocide Convention”: http://www.edwebproject.org/sideshow/genocide/convention.html .

[37]. “Nuclear weapons ban, end poverty and reverse climate change”: https://sites.google.com/site/300orgsite/nuclear-weapons-ban and https://sites.google.com/site/drgideonpolya/nuclear-weapons-ban .

[38]. Gideon Polya, “Apartheid Israel buries serial war criminal, genocidal racist and nuclear terrorist Shimon Peres”, Countercurrents, 1 October 2016: https://countercurrents.org/2016/10/01/apartheid-israel-buries-serial-war-criminal-genocidal-racist-and-nuclear-terrorist-shimon-peres/ .

[39]. Gideon Polya, “Dual Israeli citizenship & Zionist perversion of America, Australia, India & Humanity”, Countercurrents, 30 July 2017: https://countercurrents.org/2017/07/30/dual-israeli-citizenship-zionist-perversion-of-america-australia-india-humanity/ .

[40]. Gideon Polya, “American Holocaust, Millions Of Untimely American Deaths And $40 Trillion Cost Of Israel To Americans”, Countercurrents, 27 August, 2013: https://www.countercurrents.org/polya270813.htm .

[41]. “USS Liberty incident”, Wikipedia: http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/USS_Liberty_incident .

[42]. “Palestinian rocket attacks on Israel”, Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Palestinian_rocket_attacks_on_Israel .

[43]. Gideon Polya, “Israelis kill 10 times more Israelis in Apartheid Israel than do terrorists”, Countercurrents, 1 March 2017: https://countercurrents.org/2017/03/01/israelis-kill-ten-times-more-israelis-in-apartheid-israel-than-do-terrorists/ .

[44]. “Hamas”, Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hamas .

[45]. “Gaza War (2008-2009)”, Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gaza_War_(2008%E2%80%9309) .

[46]. “Operation Pillar of Defense”, Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Operation_Pillar_of_Defense .

[47]. “State of Palestine”, Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/State_of_Palestine .

[48]. “Palestine”, Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Palestine_(region) .

[49]. “2014 Israel-Gaza conflict”, Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2014_Israel%E2%80%93Gaza_conflict .

[50]. United Nations, “Israel’s settlements have no legal validity, constitute flagrant violations of international law, Security Council reaffirms. 14 delegations in favour of Resolution 2334 as United States abstains”, 23 December 2016: https://www.un.org/press/en/2016/sc12657.doc.htm .

[51]. Gideon Polya, “Is UN Security Council Resolution 2334 the beginning of the end for Apartheid Israel?””, Countercurrents, 28 December 2016: http://www.countercurrents.org/2016/12/28/is-un-security-council-resolution-2334-the-beginning-of-the-end-for-apartheid-israel/ .

[52]. Gideon Polya, “Anti-racist Jewish humanitarians oppose Apartheid Israel & support UN Security Council resolution 2334”, Countercurrents, 13 January 2017: http://www.countercurrents.org/2017/01/13/anti-racist-jewish-humanitarians-oppose-apartheid-israel-support-un-security-council-resolution-2334/ .

[53]. “Sharpeville Massacre”, Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sharpeville_massacre .

[54]. Robert Inlakesh, “Gaza death toll reaches 47: Palestinians prepare for Friday demonstrations”, AMN, 3 May 2018: https://www.almasdarnews.com/article/gaza-death-toll-reaches-47-palestinians-prepare-for-friday-demonstrations/ .

[55]. Gideon Polya, “Sharpeville Massacre & Gaza Massacres compared – Boycott Apartheid Israel & all its supporters”, Countercurrents, 6 May 2018: https://countercurrents.org/2018/05/06/sharpeville-massacre-gaza-massacres-compared-boycott-apartheid-israel-all-its-supporters/ .

[56]. “List of countries by GDP (nominal) per capita”, Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_countries_by_GDP_(nominal)_per_capita .

[57]. “Geneva Convention relative to the Protection of Civilian Persons in Time of War”: http://www1.umn.edu/humanrts/instree/y4gcpcp.htm .

[58]. “Boycott Apartheid Israel”: https://sites.google.com/site/boycottapartheidisrael/.

[59]. John Dugard, “International Convention on the Suppression and Punishment of the crime of Apartheid”, Audiovisual Library of International Law: http://untreaty.un.org/cod/avl/ha/cspca/cspca.html .

[60]. “Convention on the Rights of the Child”, Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Convention_on_the_Rights_of_the_Child .

[61]. “UN Charter (full text)”, UN: http://www.un.org/en/sections/un-charter/un-charter-full-text/ .

[62]. “UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous People”, UN: https://www.un.org/development/desa/indigenouspeoples/declaration-on-the-rights-of-indigenous-peoples.html .

[63]. “Universal Declaration of Human Rights”, UN: http://www.un.org/en/universal-declaration-human-rights/ .

[64]. “Convention Relating to the Status of Refugees”, Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Convention_Relating_to_the_Status_of_Refugees .

[65]. John Lyons, Janine Cohen and Sylvie Le Clezio , “Stone cold justice”, ABC TV Four Corners, 24 February 2014: http://www.abc.net.au/4corners/stories/2014/02/10/3939266.htm .

[66]. Gideon Polya, “Horrendous Pro-Zionist, Zionist And Apartheid Israeli Child Abuse Exposed”, Countercurrents, 21 April, 2014: https://www.countercurrents.org/polya210414.htm .

[67]. Yarden Skop, “Nearly half of Israel ‘s children suffer physical, sexual or emotional abuse, study finds”, Haaretz, 13 November 2013: http://www.haaretz.com/news/national/.premium-1.557668 .

[68]. Danielle Ziri, “Child abuse more prevalent than ever, report shows”, The Jerusalem Post, 11 December 2013: http://www.jpost.com/National-News/Child-abuse-more-prevalent-than-ever-report-shows-331434 .

[69]. Michael Brull, “The siege on Gaza: a brief guide (Part 1)”, New Matilda, 5 May 2018: https://newmatilda.com/2018/05/05/siege-gaza-brief-guide-part-1/ .

[70]. Diaa Hadid, “Gaza: U.N. issues warning about living conditions”, New York Times, 2 September 2015: https://www.nytimes.com/2015/09/03/world/middleeast/gaza-un-issues-warning-about-living-conditions.html .

[71]. Adel Fathi, “Palestine’s water crisis: 50 years of injustice”, AA, 11 August 2017: https://www.aa.com.tr/en/middle-east/palestine-s-water-crisis-50-years-of-injustice/882105 .

[72]. Gideon Polya, “Paris Atrocity Context: 27 Million Muslim Avoidable Deaths From Imposed Deprivation In 20 Countries Violated By US Alliance Since 9-11”, Countercurrents, 22 November, 2015: http://www.countercurrents.org/polya221115.htm .

[73]. “Experts: US did 9-11”: https://sites.google.com/site/expertsusdid911/ .

[74]. Gideon Polya, “Palestinian Genocide-imposing Apartheid Israel complicit in Rohingya Genocide, other genocides, & US, UK & Australian state terrorism”, Countercurrents, 30 November 2017: https://countercurrents.org/2017/11/30/palestinian-genocide-imposing-apartheid-israel-complicit-in-rohingya-genocide-other-genocides-us-uk-australian-state-terrorism/ .

[75]. Gideon Polya, “Australian State Terrorism – Zero Australian Terrorism Deaths, 1 Million Preventable Australian Deaths & 10 Million Muslims Killed By US Alliance Since 9-11”, Countercurrents, 23 September, 2014: http://www.countercurrents.org/polya230914.htm .

[76]. Gideon Polya, “Pro-Zionist, Pro-war, Pro-Opium, War Criminal Canadian Government Defames Iran & Cuts Diplomatic Links”, Countercurrents, 10 September, 2012: http://www.countercurrents.org/polya100912.htm .

[77]. Gideon Polya, “UK Terror Hysteria exposed – Empirical Annual Probability of UK Terrorism Death 1 in 16 million”, Countercurrents, 16 September, 2014: http://www.countercurrents.org/polya160914.htm .

[78]. Gideon Polya, “West Ignores 11 Million Muslim War Deaths & 23 Million Preventable American Deaths Since US Government’s False-flag 9-11 Atrocity”, Countercurrents, 9 September, 2015: http://www.countercurrents.org/polya090915.htm

[79]. Gideon Polya, “Corporate terrorism is state sanctioned, kills over 30 million people annually and dooms humanity by lying”, State crime and non-state terrorism: https://sites.google.com/site/statecrimeandnonstateterrorism/corporate-terrorism .

[80]. Gideon Polya, “Save Humanity And The Biosphere Through Zero Tolerance For Deadly Neoliberalism And Remorseless Neoliberals”, Countercurrents, 13 May, 2016: https://www.countercurrents.org/polya130516.htm .

[81]. Gideon Polya, “American Holocaust, Millions Of Untimely American Deaths And $40 Trillion Cost Of Israel To Americans”, Countercurrents, 27 August, 2013: https://www.countercurrents.org/polya270813.htm .

[82]. Antony Loewenstein, “Does the Zionist Lobby have blood on its hands in Australia?”: http://antonyloewenstein.com/2010/07/02/does-the-zionist-lobby-have-blood-on-its-hands-in-australia/ .

[83]. Gideon Polya, “Pro-Zionist-led Coup ousts Australian PM Rudd”, MWC News, 29 June 2010: http://mwcnews.net/focus/politics/3488-pro-zionist-led-coup.html .

[84]. Gideon Polya, “Dual Australian citizenship & Zionist perversion of America, Australia, India & Humanity”, Countercurrents, 30 July 2017: https://countercurrents.org/2017/07/30/dual-israeli-citizenship-zionist-perversion-of-america-australia-india-humanity/ .

[85]. Phillip Dorling, “ US shares raw intelligence on Australians with Israel ”, Sydney Morning Herald, 12 September 2013: http://www.smh.com.au/national/us-shares-raw-intelligence-on-australians-with-israel-20130912-2tllm.html .

[86]. Gideon Polya, “50 Ways Australian Intelligence Spies On Australia And The World For UK , Israeli And US State Terrorism”, Countercurrents, 11 December, 2013: https://countercurrents.org/polya111213.htm .

[87]. Gideon Polya, “Racist Zionism and Israeli State Terrorism threats to Australia and Humanity”, Palestinian Genocide: https://sites.google.com/site/palestiniangenocide/racist-zionism-and-israeli .

[89]. Gideon Polya, “Zionist subversion, Mainstream media censorship”, Countercurrents, 9 March 2018: https://countercurrents.org/2018/03/09/zionist-subversion-mainstream-media-censorship-disproportionate-jewish-board-membership-of-us-media-companies/ .

[90]. Gideon Polya, “Google censorship & Zionist constraint on effective free speech threaten the Planet”, Countercurrents, 9 August 2017: https://countercurrents.org/2017/08/09/google-censorship-zionist-constraint-on-effective-free-speech-threaten-planet/ .

[91]. WSWS, “Google’s new search protocol is restricting access to 13 leading socialist, progressive and anti-war sites”, WSWS, 2 August 2017: http://www.wsws.org/en/articles/2017/08/02/pers-a02.html .

[92]. “Who controls America? Who controls Google?”, The Zog: https://thezog.wordpress.com/who-controls-google/ .

[93]. Kenneth E. Bauzon, “Media bias and the Israel Lobby in the United States”, Countercurrents, 10 August 2017: https://countercurrents.org/2017/08/10/media-bias-and-the-israel-lobby-in-the-united-states/ .

[94]. Gideon Polya, “Mainstream media fake news through lying by omission”, Global Research, 1 April 2017: http://www.globalresearch.ca/mainstream-media-fake-news-through-lying-by-omission/5582944 .

[95]. “Lying by omission is worse than lying by commission because at least the latter permits refutation and public debate”, Mainstream media lying: https://sites.google.com/site/mainstreammedialying/lying-by-omission .

[96]. “Mainstream media censorship”; https://sites.google.com/site/mainstreammediacensorship/home .

[97]. “Mainstream media lying”: https://sites.google.com/site/mainstreammedialying/ .

[98]. “Gideon Polya”: https://sites.google.com/site/drgideonpolya/home .

[99]. Gideon Polya, “Apartheid Israel’s Palestinian Genocide & Australia’s Aboriginal Genocide compared”, Countercurrents, 20 February 2018: https://countercurrents.org/2018/02/20/apartheid-israels-palestinian-genocide-australias-aboriginal-genocide-compared/ .

[100]. Gideon Polya, “Palestinian Me Too: 140 alphabetically-listed Zionist crimes expose Western complicity & hypocrisy”, Countercurrents, 7 February 2018: https://countercurrents.org/2018/02/07/palestinian-140-alphabetically-listed-zionist-crimes-expose-appalling-western-complicity-hypocrisy/ .

[101]. “Boycott Apartheid Israel”: https://sites.google.com/site/boycottapartheidisrael/.

[102]. “Gaza Concentration Camp”: https://sites.google.com/site/palestiniangenocide/gaza-concentration .

[103]. “Non-Jews Against Racist Zionism”: https://sites.google.com/site/nonjewsagainstracistzionism/ .

[104]. “Apartheid Israeli state terrorism: (A) Individuals exposing Apartheid Israeli state terrorism & (B) Countries subject to Apartheid Israeli state terrorism”, Palestinian Genocide: https://sites.google.com/site/palestiniangenocide/apartheid-israeli-state-terrorism .

[105]. “Stop state terrorism” : https://sites.google.com/site/stopstateterrorism/ .

[106]. “State crime and non-state terrorism”: https://sites.google.com/site/statecrimeandnonstateterrorism/ .

Dr Gideon Polya taught science students at a major Australian university for 4 decades. He published some 130 works in a 5 decade scientific career, most recently a huge pharmacological reference text “Biochemical Targets of Plant Bioactive Compounds” (CRC Press/Taylor & Francis, New York & London , 2003). He has published “Body Count. Global avoidable mortality since 1950” (G.M. Polya, Melbourne, 2007: http://globalbodycount.blogspot.com/ ); see also his contributions “Australian complicity in Iraq mass mortality” in “Lies, Deep Fries & Statistics” (edited by Robyn Williams, ABC Books, Sydney, 2007: http://www.abc.net.au/radionational/programs/ockhamsrazor/australian-complicity-in-iraq-mass-mortality/3369002#transcript

) and “Ongoing Palestinian Genocide” in “The Plight of the Palestinians (edited by William Cook, Palgrave Macmillan, London, 2010: http://mwcnews.net/focus/analysis/4047-the-plight-of-the-palestinians.html ). He has published a revised and updated 2008 version of his 1998 book “Jane Austen and the Black Hole of British History” (see: http://janeaustenand.blogspot.com/ ) as biofuel-, globalization- and climate-driven global food price increases threaten a greater famine catastrophe than the man-made famine in British-ruled India that killed 6-7 million Indians in the “forgotten” World War 2 Bengal Famine (see recent BBC broadcast involving Dr Polya, Economics Nobel Laureate Professor Amartya Sen and others: http://www.open.edu/openlearn/history-the-arts/history/social-economic-history/listen-the-bengal-famine ; Gideon Polya: https://sites.google.com/site/drgideonpolya/home ; Gideon Polya Writing: https://sites.google.com/site/gideonpolyawriting/ ; Gideon Polya, Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gideon_Polya ) . When words fail one can say it in pictures – for images of Gideon Polya’s huge paintings for the Planet, Peace, Mother and Child see: http://sites.google.com/site/artforpeaceplanetmotherchild/ and http://www.flickr.com/photos/gideonpolya/ .