Offences Of Pentecostal Christian Scott Morrison,  PM After Australia’s Fourth PM-Removing Coup In 8 Years

Pentecostalist Evangelical Christian Scott Morrison became the latest Australian Prime Minister (PM) after Australia’s 4th Prime Minister-removing Coup in about 8 years. PM Morrison leads a Liberal Party-National Party Coalition Government that survives by a 1 vote majority in Parliament and may fall at any time. As documented here, successive Coalition Governments with which Morrison has been associated since 2013 have appalling and distinctly un-Christian policies in 12 areas ranging from gross violation of refugee children to war criminality and climate criminality for which Australia is among world leaders.

Australia’s 4th PM-removing Coup in 8 years removed fervently Christian Zionist PM Malcolm Turnbull from office, replacing him as PM and Leader of the Liberal Party with Pentecostalist Evangelist Christian Zionist Scott Morrison. Turnbull’s Deputy Leader, fervent Zionist Julie Bishop, was replaced by fervent Jewish Zionist and likely Constitution-violating dual Hungarian and Australian citizen, Joshua Frydenberg. Religious Right Morrison’s complicities make a long and appalling list that is ignored by a look-the-other-way Australia that also ignores Zionist empowerment in this latest Coup.

Most Australians were relieved that in the August 2018 Coup, that removed Australian PM Malcolm Turnbull from office, the Australian Government did not fall into the hands of the vengeful, extreme Hard Right Coup Plotters led by former Queensland cop, Minister for Home Affairs Peter Dutton. Progressive Centrist Malcolm Turnbull cleverly resisted the Coup for just long enough to ensure that he was replaced as PM and Leader of the Liberal Party by his assertedly “moderately conservative” Liberal colleague, former Treasurer Scott Morrison, with his assertedly “moderate” Liberal colleague, former Minister for Energy and the Environment, Josh Frydenberg, becoming the new Deputy Leader and Treasurer. However look-the-other-way, US lackey Australia ignores Pentecostal Christian Zionist and Jewish Zionist empowerment in Australia’s 4th PM-removing Coup in 8 years.

Despite fervent Zionists PM Malcolm Turnbull and Foreign Minister Julie Bishop being replaced as Leader and Deputy Leader of the Liberal Party by fervent Christian Zionist Morrison and fervent Jewish Zionist Frydenberg in a shocking 4th Coup, I suspect that most Australians wouldn’t know what a Zionist was, “even if it bit them on the bum”. Indeed Searches of the ABC (Australia’s equivalent the UK BBC) for “Christian Zionist” and “Jewish Zionist” yield 12 and 8 results, respectively, of which only several deal with these ideological perversions per se and none use these precise terms.

US- and Zionist-subverted Australian Mainstream media portray Pentecostal Christian Zionist Scott Morrison (aka “Scomo”) and his Deputy Jewish Zionist Josh Frydenberg as assertedly “moderate” cleanskins who were key and loyal associates of former PM Malcolm Turnbull and not involved in this extreme right-wing, voter-trashing and PM-removing Coup – Australia’s 5th in 43 years and its 4th in 8 years. However expert political journalists are now saying that the Morrison supporters must have been major players in the Coup. Further, as leading Coalition figures, Morrison and Frydenberg are still horribly soiled by intimate, high-level association with successive pro-Apartheid Israel, US lackey, war criminal and climate criminal Coalition Australian Governments with entrenched collective positions that are anti-environment, anti-science, pro-fossil fuels, pro-coal, pro-gas, pro-oil, effective climate change denialist, speciesidal, ecocidal, ultimately omnicidal, ultimately terracidal, pro-US, pro-war, pro-Zionist, pro-nuclear terrorism, pro-Apartheid, human rights-violating, refugee-violating, mother-abusing, child-abusing, anti-equity, corporatist and greedily neoliberal [1-15].

Australian politics summarized.

Australia is one of very few countries with a continuous record of uninterrupted democracy, and is one of the first countries to have female suffrage (the colonial Australian States federated in 1901 and the Federal Franchise Act 1902 enabled White women to vote at Federal elections and to stand for election for the Federal Australian Parliament) [16]. Indigenous Australians (Aborigines, Aboriginals, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders, Black Australians) were only finally counted as Australian citizens after a Referendum in 1967 [17]. Notwithstanding an ongoing Aboriginal Genocide and Aboriginal Ethnocide (1788 onwards) [18, 19] and the notorious White Australia Policy (1901-1974) , Australia is presently 76% White and 24% non-White (i.e. having some non-European origin) but analysis of top executive positions reveals that they are 95% held by Whites and only 5% by non-Whites [20].

Australian politics is dominated by the presently governing Liberal Party-National Party Coalition and the Labor Party which is presently in Opposition. 2 years ago the Coalition had about 40% of the primary vote, Labor 35%, the Greens 10%, the One Nation Party 10% and other 5%. The National Party is economically and socially conservative, effective climate change denialist, rural-based party. The Liberal Party, the major party of the Coalition, is an economically conservative, pro-fossil fuels, effectively climate change denialist and urban party that represents small to big business and is split more or less evenly between a fanatical, socially conservative (generally anti-same sex marriage and anti-abortion) Hard Right (like the US Trump Republicans) and the socially liberal, more centrist Moderates (like the US conservative Democrats). The One Nation Party is a bigoted, ignorant and racist extreme version of the Nationals and the Liberal Hard Right.

In contrast, The Labor Party is economically conservative, socially progressive, represents the less wealthy half of society, is in favour of more rapid uptake of renewable energy and is split between the Labor Right (almost indistinguishable from the Liberal Moderates i.e. like the conservative Democrats) and the Labor Left who are more socialist and progressive (i.e. are similar to the Bernie Sanders Democrats or Jeremy Corbyn Labor supporters). The Greens are economically conservative but favour a better social safety net and are very progressive on human rights, other social issues, the environment and urgent action on climate change (the Greens are similar to the Labor Left i.e. similar to the pro-equity, pro-peace, pro-human rights, pro-refugee, pro-environment US Greens under Dr Jill Stein).

Crucially, Australia has a compulsory, preferential voting system that meant that in the September 2015 elections the presently ruling Coalition was elected with a knife-edge working majority in Parliament due to preferences from the One Nation and like parties that gave them a 51% 2-party-preferred votes as compared to Labor’s 49% (due to Labor’s 35% primary vote plus preferences from the Greens and others). Australian have been utterly disgusted by this 4th PM-removing Coup in 4 years and according to the latest polls the Coalition has shrunk to 35% of the primary vote, and Labor has increased to 40%. With the Greens 10%, the One Nation Party 10% and other 5%, this resulted in a 2 party-preferred vote of 56% for Labor, and 44% for the Coalition, this adumbrating an electoral disaster for the disunited rabble of the Coalition (the elections are due in May 2019 but a Parliamentary crisis could bring them on much earlier – all it now takes is 1 Coalition MP abstaining or failing to make it to the Parliament’s House of Representatives in time for a vote).

Australia’s 4th PM-removing Coup in about 8 years.

Most Australians believe that when they are voting in Federal elections they are not just voting for a particular party but are also voting for installation as Prime Minister (PM) of the Leader of the victorious party. However that century-old convention in one of the world’s oldest continuous democracies has been blatantly overturned 4 times in the last circa 8 years.

Coup #1. In June 2010 Labor PM Kevin Rudd (elected as a very popular PM in 2007) was removed in a US-approved, Mining Corporation-backed and pro-Zionist-led Coup that installed fervent pro-Zionist and pro-US Julia Gillard as PM. PM Rudd had very unwisely offended the rich and powerful Zionist Lobby by objecting to Israeli kidnapping of Australians in international waters and large-scale Israeli forging of Australian passports for terrorism purposes. Rudd had offended the US by opposing the Iraq War and proposing that the US Coalition Occupiers wipe out the Occupied Afghanistan opium crop (that kills about 100,000 people world-wide each year). However Rudd had crucially offended the Mining Lobby by proposing a Mining Profits Tax (the Minerals Resource Rent Tax) and a Carbon Price mechanism (an Emissions Trading Scheme or ETS that Rudd eventually decided to delay) – the Mining Lobby committed $23 million to getting rid of Rudd and his policies.

Coup #2. At a subsequent August 2010 election Gillard was barely returned as PM leading a Minority Labor Government in a Hung Parliament. Gillard had promised before the election that “There will be no carbon tax under a government I lead” but in order to get Greens support in a Hung Parliament had reneged on the promise by passing a Carbon Price measure (a fixed-price Carbon Tax that would proceed to a floating-price ETS). Continuing unpopularity as determined by media polls (and accompanied by ugly misogyny directed at Australia’s first female PM) resulted in her removal and replacement as PM by Kevin Rudd in a second Coup in June 2013. The media polls had revealed worsening unpopularity of the Gillard Government and a likely better electoral outcome if Rudd were leader. Despite offering selfish Australians a draconian policy to exclude any boat-borne refugees from Australia, Rudd was defeated in the subsequent September 2013 Federal Election that elected Tony Abbott as PM Liberal Party leader heading a Liberal Party-National Party Coalition Government.

Coup #3. Hard Right conservative, climate change denialist (“climate change is crap”), anti-science and hard neoliberal PM Tony Abbott was elected mainly on the basis of 2 key slogans, to whit “No Carbon Tax” and “Stop the boats” (turning refugee boats around and discouraging further boats by highly abusively and indefinitely imprisoning boat-borne refugees in off-shore concentration camps in Nauru and Papua New Guinea (Manus Island), a policy brutally enforced on men, women and child refugees by Pentecostal Evangelical Christian Immigration Minister Scott Morrison). However a horrible 2014 Budget targeting the poor and disadvantaged and introduced by PM Abbott’s Treasurer Joe Hockey (later and still Australian Ambassador to Washington) resulted in 30 consecutive fortnights of bad, election-losing media poll results and worsening unpopularity of former Catholic seminarian, social conservative and economic conservative Tony Abbott. Indeed this bad polling was explicitly used to justify a Third Australian PM-removing Coup in September 2015 in which PM Tony Abbott was replaced as PM by all-smiles, oh-so-charming, “sensible Centre”, and social liberal but economic conservative, Malcolm Turnbull.

Coup #4. Malcolm Turnbull was defeated as Liberal Leader by Tony Abbott in 2009 over climate change policy. However Tony Abbott was not going to take his removal in Coup #3 lying down and slowly gathered support for a counter-coup Coup #4. The economically conservative Liberal Party, the major party of the Liberal Party –National Party Coalition, was split roughly evenly between the socially conservative Abbott camp (monarchist, anti-science, anti-abortion, anti-same sex marriage, pro-religion) and the socially liberal Turnbull camp (centrist, republican, assertedly science -informed, pro-choice, pro-marriage equality, secular). Turnbull having seized power had to keep the social conservatives happy and basically pandered to the Hard Right on climate change (pro-coal, pro-gas, anti-renewables and climate change inaction policies), same-sex marriage (conceding a $150 million plebiscite for a proposition that was massively supported by Australians), opposing a Royal Commission into the finance sector and banks (finally conceded in deference to the socially conservative and economically conservative National Party whose farmer supporters have fared badly from bankers), and wealth redistribution for the wealthy (proposed Trumpist $85 billion tax-cuts for corporations at the expense of the poor, disabled, disadvantaged, schools and hospitals). Turnbull was returned with a razor-thin, 1-seat majority in the July 2016 elections and after nearly 40 fortnights of bad polls for the Turnbull Government, the Hard Right led by Home Affairs (Immigration and Border Security) Peter Dutton struck with Turnbull being discarded in Coup #4 in August 2018. In the vote for his replacement, Peter Dutton who had led the coup was narrowly defeated 45 to 40 by Scott Morrison supported by the Turnbull camp.

Hard Right Dutton (a progressive’s nightmare) had failed by a mere 3 votes to become PM and in his attempt to create a Hard Right Coalition attractive to the 10% of the electorate voting for the ignorant, bigoted and racist Extreme Right One Nation Party. In retrospect this Coup #4, that has been described by many as “madness”, simply replaced smart and articulate Turnbull with a ponderous, “blokey”, Religious Right Morrison. Labor now leads the Coalition in the polls by a catastrophic 56% to 44%. However the endless lying by omission of Zionist-subverted, US lackey Australian Mainstream media means that they utterly ignore the horrible reality that Australia now has a fervently Pentecostal Evangelical Christian Zionist PM and Leader of the Liberal Party, Scott Morrison, with a fervently Jewish Zionist Deputy Leader, Josh Frydenberg. While most Australian politicians blindly support Apartheid Israel because it is US policy and out of fear of the ferocious Zionist Lobby, PM Morrison and his Deputy Frydenberg evidently have a fanatical, religious imperative in this matter.

The offences and complicities of Australia’s new Pentecostal Christian pro-Zionist Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

Australia’s “Bible-bashing”, self-righteous, Pentecostal Christian pro-Zionist Prime Minister Scott Morrison is far from being the nice, “blokey”, “family values”, guy-next-door, suburban MP because his actions and complicities variously violate the humane precepts of the wonderful Palestinian humanitarian Jesus who has been described as “the first socialist” by Mikhail Gorbachev ( the last leader of the Communist USSR, author of Russia-West rapprochement and 1990 Nobel Peace Prize winner) who famously declared that “Jesus was the first socialist, the first to seek a better life for mankind” [21]. Scott Morrison is presented as a “moderate” conservative (unlike Hard Right Coup leader Peter Dutton) and a Christian family man, but on detailed inspection turns out to be quite nasty. Indeed Morrison has been cleverly described as “Dutton dressed up as lamb” (old, tough mutton masquerading as young, succulent lamb).

Jesus declared: “Wherefore by their fruits ye shall know them” (Matthew, 7:20 [22]). Set out below is a critique of Scott Morrison’s various associations, offences and complicities.

(i). Walking by on the other side – silence is complicity.

Presently the Victorian State Government is a running a campaign against domestic violence, and is running a TV advertisement in which a man drinking with his mates bullies and publicly ridicules his wife on his mobile phone. He is ticked off by his friends who intervene, and when he laughs it off, his mate says “It’s not a joke”. Unlike the bully’s mates, Pentecostal Evangelical Christian Scott Morrison failed in a similar “Good Samaritan” moment caught on video. Then Immigration Minister Mr Dutton was involved in a 11 September 2015 Canberra conversation with then Social Services Minister, Scott Morrison, and with then Prime Minister Tony Abbott who had just returned from lengthy talks on Island Nation-threatening climate change with Pacific Island leaders in Port Moresby in Papua New Guinea ( tropical Island Nations in the Pacific and around the world are presently seriously threatened by worsening man-made climate change and attendant sea level rise, high energy hurricanes and storm surges) [23]. Noting that a planned meeting on Syrian refugees was running a bit late, Mr Dutton offensively remarked that it was running to “Cape York [remote, significantly Aboriginal, Northern Australia] time”, to which Mr Abbott offensively replied, “We had a bit of that up in Port Moresby” . Dutton then observed “Time doesn’t mean anything when you’re about to have water lapping at your door” . Abbott laughed heartily but Morrison soberly observed: “There’s a [microphone] boom up there” [24]. A few days later, on 14 September 2015, Abbott was defeated in a vote for the Liberal leadership (54 votes to 44) by Malcolm Turnbull, who replaced Abbott as Prime Minister the following day in Australia’s 3rd PM-removing Coup in 5 years.

Numerous other examples can be given in which Morrison has ignored the precept “silence is complicity” and the more serious examples relating to child sexual abuse, intellectual child abuse, refugee child abuse, human rights abuse, war crimes and climate crimes of successive Coalition Governments of which he was a part are succinctly set out below.

(ii). False witness by his supporters.

The Old Testament enjoins that “Thou shalt not bear false witness against thy neighbour” (Exodus 20:16, [22]). Wikipedia reports the following misdeeds of supporters of Scott Morrison (but not of Scott Morrison himself) that enabled his entry into Federal Parliament on 24 November 2007: “Morrison sought Liberal preselection for the Division of Cook, an electorate in the southern suburbs of Sydney which includes Cronulla, Caringbah, and Miranda, in the 2007 election following the retirement of Bruce Baird, who had served as the member since 1998. He lost the ballot 82 votes to 8 to Michael Towke, a telecommunications engineer and the candidate of the Liberals’ right faction. However, allegations surfaced that Towke had engaged in branch stacking and had embellished his resume. The state executive of the Liberal Party disendorsed Towke and held a new pre-selection ballot, which Morrison won. The allegations against Towke were subsequently proved to be false, and The Daily Telegraph was forced to pay an undisclosed amount to settle a defamation suit filed by Towke” [25].

(iii). Horrendous maltreatment of asylum-seeking refugees, notably children – physical and psychological child abuse.

Jesus declared that “Thou shalt love thy neighbour as thyself” (Matthew, 22:39, [22]) and in relation to children Jesus passionately declared “But whoso shall offend one of these little ones which believe in me, it were better for him that a millstone were hanged about his neck, and that he were drowned in the depth of the sea” (Matthew 18:6, [22]).

As a member of the Abbott and Turnbull Coalition Governments and in particular as Minister for Immigration and Border Protection under PM Abbott and presently as PM of Australia, Scott Morrison has variously been complicit in the horrendous Coalition maltreatment of boat-borne asylum-seeking refugees, notably children. As Minister for Immigration Scott Morrison implemented the draconian “stop the boats” and “indefinite detention” policies of the Coalition Government. Faced with the “problem” of thousands of refugees heading for Australia on boats, the Coalition adopted the Labor policy of discouraging this by turning boats around where possible and highly abusive , indefinite imprisonment without charge or trial in remote concentration camps in Nauru or Papua New Guinea. The “moral” argument to justify this international law-violating immorality was that such draconian punishment of refugees would discourage further boat-borne refugees and thus avoid tragic loss of refugee lives at sea. Boat-borne refugees reached a peak of 20,587 in 2013 and fell to 158 in 2014 and to zero by 2015 [26, 27].

The drowning of asylum seekers is dreadful and should be addressed appropriately, effectively, humanely and legally in collaboration with neighbouring countries and primary and secondary refugee source countries. Highly abusive and indefinite imprisonment of refugees without charge or trial is gross human rights abuse and in relation to refugee children is utterly unacceptable and intolerable physical and psychological child abuse. Labor introduced this as a temporary measure in late 2013 and at least now feels morally obliged to close down these concentration camps ASAP – but in doing so faces vote-losing, public , “stop the boats” hysteria from child-abusing Coalition politicians. Short-term temporary detention for the purposes of validating refugee claims is accepted by human rights groups but the large-scale, long-term, indefinite detention of tens of thousands of refugees including thousands of children by Australia this century has been a gross abuse of human rights. The indefinite detention in off-shore concentration camps since 2013 has grown out of this appalling and continuing long-term abuse of refugees in on-shore concentration camps (“detention centres”).

The Refugee Council of Australia presents the latest (26 April 2018) statistics on on-shore detention in Australia: “Numbers of people in held detention: 1,369 with key sites being Villawood (481), Christmas Island (304), and Yongah Hill (264). Average length of detention: 434 days, with 264 people having spent more than 730 days in detention. Numbers of people held in detention because they came seeking asylum by boat: 349. Of children: in detention facilities: 7, in Nauru Regional Processing Centre: 22, in community detention: 180, and in the community on a bridging visa E: 3,038” [28].

The Refugee Council of Australia presents the latest (3 August 2018) statistics on off-shore detention in Australia: “3,127 people have been sent to Nauru or PNG as part of offshore processing arrangements. An estimated 1,534 people are still on Nauru or PNG as of 29 July 2018, and as of 30 June 2018 219 are still in Nauru Regional Processing Centre… The most recent statistics, as at 21 May 2018, is that there are 939 people left in Nauru (247 in the centre, and 692 outside) and 716 left in PNG (567 in Manus, 113 in Port Moresby, and 36 in the community)” [29]. There are now about 112 refugee children on Nauru with many traumatized, suicidal, self-harming and now suffering severe “resignation syndrome” with dire long-term consequences [30, 31].

Professor Louise Newman (director of the Centre for Women’s Mental Health at the Royal Women’s Hospital and professor of psychiatry at the University of Melbourne) (2018): “Reports from Nauru are raising concerns about an outbreak of a severe trauma-related psychological disorder known as traumatic withdrawal syndrome, or resignation syndrome… Resignation syndrome is a rare psychiatric condition that presents as a progressive social withdrawal and reluctance to engage in usual activities such as school and play. Children may become isolated and appear depressed and irritable. They frequently resist others’ attempts to support or encourage them to engage. As the condition progresses, the child may stop talking and isolate themselves in bed, and may stop eating and drinking. The most serious stage of the disorder is when the child enters a state of profound withdrawal and is unconscious or in a comatose state. This appears to be a state of “hibernation” in response to an intolerable reality. They are unresponsive, even to pain … The moral imperative is to rethink current policy, and to act urgently to protect children and save lives” [30].

Susanne Legena (CEO of international child rights agency Plan International Australia) (2018): “Health professionals outlined an appalling and escalating situation of the Australian Government’s making: tiny children, who want to die, after a short and hopeless life in detention. Many of the 112 children living in this nightmarish place know nothing else. They have no hope for the future… We can stop this horror — we, the ordinary people from all across the nation, who say enough with your hubris, selfishness and rancour — get these children off of Nauru now or face our wrath at the only place many politicians seem to care about: the ballot box” [31].

In late 2013 as the new Coalition Government Immigration and Border Protection Minister, Scott Morrison wanted to minimize asylum seeker entry. The Immigration Department advised that 700 refugees might be able to secure safe under the pre-election “old rules” if they could avoid a deadline and thus not be subject to the “ new rules” under which no boat-borne refugees could ever come to Australia. Scott Morrison requested ASIO (the Australian Security and Intelligence Organization) to slow down security checks so that these refugees would miss the deadline, be excluded and be subject to highly abusive indefinite detention in off-shore concentration camps [32]. In marked contrast, it is now revealed that the Morrison Coalition Government’s present Immigration Minister, Peter Dutton, had formerly responded to private, personal, “friend-of-a friend” connection representations by intervening against public servant advice to prevent several European au pairs being deported for violating their visa requirements [33].

(iv). Educational Apartheid, school bullying and taxpayer-subsidized religious education involving intellectual child abuse.

In his previous position as Coalition Government Treasurer under PM Turnbull, Morrison had a policy that would have significantly de-funded and hence severely disadvantaged the relatively poorly funded Catholic schools. The Catholic education system was very vocal in condemning the Coalition’s move and Labor promised to restore the funding if elected in 2019 . In one of his first acts as PM, Scott Morrison reversed the decision in a move that would cost the taxpayer nearly $4 billion over the next 4 years. However by back-tracking Morrison has angered the Australian Education Union which will mount a huge nation-wide campaign calling for better funding for the generally impoverished government-funded public school system that educates 2.5 million Australian children (about 2 out of 3 Australian children) [34].

The 2 out of 3 Australian children who attend generally impoverished government-funded public schools are subject to an Educational Apartheid system in which they are greatly discriminated against in relation to educational quality, educational resources, educational opportunity, access to university, access to top universities and access to top courses (e.g. medicine) [35-37]. However the 1 in 3 Australian children who attend private religious schools are variously subject to “intellectual child abuse” (what Professor Paul Ehrlich has bluntly described as “ child abuse” [38] ) through brainwashing imposition of dangerous and damaging falsehoods such as misogyny, sexism, sexual guilt, anti-safe sex, anti-vaccination, anti-transfusion, transgender intolerance, homophobia, creationism, intelligent design, Biblical literalism, anti-science clap-trap, miracles, walking on water, virgin birth, transubstantiation, rising from the dead, death for apostates, war, genocide, and the right to invade, occupy, devastate and ethnically cleanse other countries [37].

Religious Right Morrison evidently supports generous taxpayer-funding of religious private schools and is a social conservative opposing same-sex marriage and objecting to the Safe Schools program in government schools that addresses horrible bullying of homosexual and transgender students. Scott Morrison: “I don’t want the values of others being imposed on my children in my [non-government, religious] school and I don’t think that should be happening in a public school or a private schools. That’s why I want to protect the independent schools to ensure they can continue on providing at least that choice. When it comes to public schools … how about we just have state schools that focus on things like learning maths [and] learning science” [39].

(v). Coalition and Labor (aka Lib-Lab) MPs and PMs ignore horrendous child sexual abuse epidemic impacting 25% of Australian children.

After Australia’s 1st PM-removing Coup of the 20th century, PM Julia Gillard, emplaced a $500 million Royal Commission (highly empowered judicial inquiry) into institutional child sexual abuse in Australia. The Royal Commission website stated by way of quantitative summary “42,041 calls handled, 25,964 letters & e-mails received, 8,013 private sessions held, 2,575 referrals to authorities (including police)” [40] and in the Executive Summary of its huge, volume Final Report stated “The Commissioners have listened to the personal stories of over 8,000 survivors and read over 1,000 written accounts… Tens of thousands of children have been sexually abused in many Australian institutions. We will never know the true number. Whatever the number, it is a national tragedy, perpetrated over generations within many of our most trusted institutions” [41].

However the Royal Commission was not empowered to examine child sexual abuse in general and was obliged to confine itself to a mere one percent (1%) of the greater problem, an horrendous Australian child sexual abuse epidemic in which an estimated 4.4 million adult Australians (25% of adult Australians) have been sexually abused as children [42-55]. The horrendous extent of this abuse in Australia was revealed by expert scholars 15 years ago [55] and reported by a range of experts [42-55]. Thus psychiatrist Dr Carolyn Quadrio (University of New South Wales School of Psychiatry) advised the Australian Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse that “They [child abuse victims] often have unhealthy lifestyles so they’re prone to substance abuse and poverty and unemployment … and all of that adds up to something like 10 to 20 years less life for a child who’s been traumatised” and estimated that 25- 30% of Australian girls and about 5- 15% of Australian boys suffered some form of sexual abuse, with 30% of girls and 20 % of boys in institutions being abused [47]. Dr Deidre Thompson (clinical psychologist with Bravehearts) (2018): “One in five children will be sexually harmed in some manner before their 18th birthday… sadly, the majority of child sexual assaults occurs in a family setting” [53].

In 2008 I made the following recommendations to PM Kevin Rudd’s “2020 Ideas Summit” that related to child abuse: “bxiv. There should NO taxpayer funding of false, dangerous and anti-social instruction of children (e.g. teaching of Creationism, Intelligent Design, Biblical Literalism, anti-safe-sex instruction, homophobia, anti-Arab anti-Semitism and Islamophobia, and historical lies of omission amounting to racist holocaust-denial) (this sort of anti-social intellectual child abuse is rampant in Australia). … b xxii. Their variously uninformed, cowardly or evil Parents WON’T so CHILDREN should set up organizations dedicated to exposing the physical abuse, sexual abuse, intellectual abuse of Australian children, the Climate Emergency and the active and passive mass murder of our Occupied Asian subjects (an intellectual equivalent of the medieval Children’s Crusade but with peaceful, Web-savvy, documented exposure of lies and crimes against Children and the Planet)” [54]. I suggested a solution to non-reportage: “1BXXVIII. Child abuse and in particular child sexual abuse is a huge problem in Australia but the problems of child unwillingness to report (and hence of no access to counselling) can be very simply overcome by formalized and advertised anonymous and confidential electronic reportage (the child could then opt for electronic counselling and as confidence grows for direct medical or psychologist counselling” [55]. The Silence has been Deafening.

Australia recently achieved a world first in the successful; prosecution of 67-year-old Catholic Archbishop of Adelaide (South Australia), Philip Wilson, for failing to report and hence concealing the sexual abuse of children at the hands of paedophile priest. He was found guilty and sentenced to 12 months detention with a non-parole period of 6 months [20]. (A personal note: although a non-Catholic I attended a Catholic high school in the 1950s. Decades later a friend told me about his experience of a child abusing teacher at the school. A year ago at an unrelated gathering I asked another friend whether he was aware of this, to which he replied that everybody knew about the behaviour of this teacher – all the boys knew except for me). This successful prosecution may just be the tip of the iceberg and many more prosecutions may follow. However while self-righteously basking in the glow of the $500 million Royal Commission that dealt with institution-based 1% of the problem, successive PMs and the endlessly mendacious and lying-by-omission Lib-Lab (Liberal-National Coalition and Labor) MPs are silent over the ongoing, horrendous Australian child sexual abuse epidemic in which 25% of Australian children will suffer sexual abuse before the age of 18.

Pentecostal Evangelical Christian and current Australian PM, Scott Morrison, should be reminded of Jesus’ words: “Suffer little children, and forbid them not, to come unto me” (Matthew 19:14 [22], “But whoso shall offend one of these little ones which believe in me, it were better for him that a millstone were hanged about his neck, and that he were drowned in the depth of the sea” (Matthew 18:6, [22]) and His parable of the Good Samaritan who on encountering a beaten, robbed and injured man had not “passed by on the other side”(Luke 10: 25-37 [22]).

(vi). Religion-based irrational risk management, human rights abuse and deadly fiscal perversion with 85,000 preventable Australian deaths annually.

Now although and because I am a rational atheist I would consider the following 2 key points that could be raised by people of faith in defence of religion [my objections in square brackets]:

(1) Science is about the critical testing of potentially falsifiable hypotheses and accordingly “belief in God” , like poetry, literature, art and music, is not science-based because it cannot be critically tested, and hence belongs in the arena of non-science that nevertheless can have a real, uplifting and fulfilling impact e.g. a glorious Bach cantata, a marvellous sunrise or the English of the King James Bible. [However, “belief in God” as a first Creator still leaves the question of “what made God”; belief in the untestable gives rise to the reductio ad absurdum of “tea potism” that posits faith that a tea pot is orbiting the earth; and the physical basis of the psychological impact of literature, music and art is amenable to scientific analysis]; and

(2) Religious belief can be good for people by variously making them happy, assured, resilient, altruistic, law-abiding and able to better cope with the vicissitudes of life and dying. [However, these beneficial outcomes of religious faith can be realized through rational inquiry without recourse to irrationality that is inevitably associated with collateral downside impacts ranging from the obvious inherent risks of irrationality in general (e.g. suicide after the shock of rational epiphany) to the historically-realized atrocities of mass irrationality, bigotry, brain-washing, intellectual child abuse, persecution, torture, killing, war and indeed the presently looming Anthropocene terracide from ideology-driven nuclear terrorism, neoliberal greed and man-made climate change [15]].

Scott Morrison’s adherence to Pentecostal Evangelical Christianity is not “his own business” and is not in the same category of potential harmfulness as his “blokey Aussie” adherence to the Cronulla Sharks (a leading Sydney Rugby League football team). Thus already realized possible consequences of politicians supporting professional football clubs and other clubs have been support for socially destructive gambling and diversion of government fiscal resources away from hospitals and schools in favour of stadiums and tax advantages for sporting and other clubs. However support for politically powerful, financially significant, socially engaged, dogmatic and variously Biblically literalist religion such as Pentecostal Evangelical Christianity has consequences that go much further than mere tax advantages that are already quite considerable – thus the annual Australian Defence Budget is $35 billion [57] whereas tax advantages for organized religion amount to $31 billion each year at the expense of hospitals, schools and indeed Defence and National Security [58, 59].

Thus, unlike the Cronulla Sharks Rugby League club that is politically and ideologically uninvolved and is very good for State and Federal Government budgets as a profit-making business, Pentecostal Evangelical Christianity is a drain on the State and Federal Budgets and is major and fanatical lobbyist for all kinds of ideological causes that variously negatively impact the lives of millions of Australians. Indeed Pentecostal Evangelical Christianity has a deadly impact on the world as a key driver of the Racist Religious Right Republicans (R4s) who have installed racist, bigoted, serial invader, serial war criminal, nuclear terrorist, holocaust-threatening, pro-Apartheid Israel, pro-Apartheid, illicit opiate drug-protecting, climate criminal, human rights-abusing and homicidally neoliberal Donald Trump as president of the United States.

Scott Morrison is notoriously quiet on many controversial ideological matters, confining himself largely in his public statements to support for “America”, “Border Security”, “capitalism”, “business”, “economic growth”, “low taxes” and his “local football club” – positions that are non-controversial in Australia because they are firmly backed by most supporters of both the Coalition Government and the Labor Opposition. However Pentecostal Evangelical Christianity, with which Religious Right PM Scott Morrison is associated, variously pushes a number of variously bigoted, obscene, dangerous and deadly Religious Right causes e.g. (most notably in the US) opposing abortion, same-sex marriage and anti-bullying sex education programs while giving fervent, Biblical literalist support to nuclear terrorist, racist Zionist-run, genocidally racist, serial war criminal, democracy-by-genocide Apartheid Israel.

However the annual $31 billion fiscal perversion in support of organized religion in Australia is inescapably linked to 85,000 Australian preventable deaths annually. Thus, in contrast to only 2-4 jihadi terrorism deaths ever in Australia, 85,000 Australians die preventably each year from a variety of causes, the breakdown (involving some overlaps) including (1) 26,000 annual Australian deaths from adverse hospital events, (2) 17,000 obesity-related Australian deaths, (3) 15,500 smoking-related Australian deaths, (4) 10,000 carbon burning pollution-derived Australian deaths, (5). 4,000 avoidable Indigenous Australian deaths, (6). 5,600 Australians die alcohol-related deaths, (7) 2,100 Australian suicides, (8) 1,400 Australian road deaths, (9) 630 Australian illicit opiate drug-related deaths with 570 linked to US restoration of the Taliban-destroyed Afghan opium industry, and (10) 300 Australian homicides (80 being of women killed domestically). Each year look-the-other-way, US lackey, religion-perverted Australia commits about $31 billion to organized religion and $11 billion in terms of long-term accrual cost to the US War on Terror (and the present cumulative active and passive post-9-11 killing of over 30 million Muslims) instead of trying to save the lives of the 85,000 Australians who die preventably each year [37].

Science-based rational risk management, that is crucial for societal safety, successively involves (a) accurate information, (b) science-based analysis, and (c) informed systemic change to minimize risk. However in look-the-other-way, lying-by-omission Australia this is typically perverted by (a) lying, self-deception, spin, obfuscation, intimidation and censorship, (b) anti-science spin, this involving the selective use of asserted facts to support a partisan position, and (c) blame and shame that is counterproductive because it blocks reportage crucial for rational risk management and in the worst cases leads to war [60]. Religious, jingoist and neoliberal irrationality subverts the science-based rational risk management that is crucial for societal safety.

(vii). Religion-based social conservatism that variously violates the human rights of women and LGBTI people.

Australian PM Scott Morrison adheres to Pentecostal Evangelical Christianity that is linked to social conservatism that variously violates the human rights of women (notably by opposing abortion and the woman’s right to choose ) and of LGBTI people (opposing same-sex marriage and anti-bullying sex education programs). The malignant effect of Evangelical Christianity on human rights is most notable in Trump America where the Religious Right are the major backers of Donald Trump. Australia has become increasingly non-religious but the social conservatism of the Religious Right is overwhelmingly dominant in the rural-based National Party (junior partner to the Liberal Party in the Liberal Party-National Party Coalition) and is overwhelmingly dominant in the Hard Right 50% of Liberal Party MPs.

It is not clear where social conservative Scott Morrison stands on abortion, although according to Guardian Australia re a 19-week pregnant asylum seeker in the Nauru concentration camp: “Scott Morrison intervened when he was immigration minister to express his concerns about a late-term abortion that an asylum seeker was considering undergoing… In a high-level brief by senior immigration staff, the department advised Morrison to leave the case to medical staff at the detention health provider International Health and Medical Services (IHMS). But Morrison declined to take the advice and expressed some “pretty strong views about late-term procedures” which “restricted our options a lot”, according to a high-level official at the immigration department. The claims are backed by sources involved in the decision making surrounding the woman’s case” [61].

Scott Morrison was firmly opposed to marriage equality, stating: “’I have always supported retaining the existing definition of marriage between a man and a woman in the Marriage Act. I have also always been upfront and consistent in my views on this issue with my electorate and will continue to do so, consistent with my own beliefs and values. For those who share my view, remember it’s OK to say no. If that is what you believe, then I encourage you to stick to your values and not be intimidated out of your view. It is a private survey, just like your vote, and you can and should say what you truly believe” [62]. The Religious Right in the Australian Parliament led by former PM Tony Abbott, Scott Morrison and the socially conservative Nationals opposed same-sex marriage but finally permitted a very expensive $160 million postal plebiscite that revealed 61.6% supporting the proposition as did but Labor, the Greens and then Coalition PM Malcolm Turnbull. Subsequent legislation meant that same-sex marriage became legal in Australia since 9 December 2017 [63].

In relation to the Safe Schools anti-bullying sex and gender education in government schools, social conservative Scott Morrison (who sends his children to a private Baptist school) declared: “I don’t want the values of others being imposed on my children” [39] . However the Religious Right social conservatives are prepared to foist their religion-based values on everyone else in society. Indeed after the overwhelming Yes vote in the plebiscite on marriage equality and the subsequent enabling legislation, the Coalition Religious Right wants legislation to preserve “religious freedoms” e.g. the freedom for a baker to refuse a wedding cake for a gay couple, the freedom to sack or refuse employment to a non-believer and, of course, the freedom to engage in large-scale, taxpayer-subsidized intellectual child abuse.

(viii). Coalition and Lib-Lab War crimes.

Scott Morrison entered the Australian Federal Parliament in Opposition in November 2007 and finally became a member of the Coalition Federal Government after the September 2014 elections. As a member of the Coalition, fervent Pentacostal Christian Scott Morrison was morally complicit as a Coalition supporter in the war criminal Coalition invasion of Iraq in 2003, and was certainly complicit as a Coalition MP in the deadly occupation of Iraq in 2003-2011 that was associated with 1.5 million violent Iraqi deaths, 1.2 million Iraqi deaths from war-imposed deprivation and 5-6 million refugees (an Iraqi Holocaust (deaths of a huge number of people) and an Iraqi Genocide (with genocide as defined by the UN Genocide Convention as “acts committed with intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnic, racial or religious group” ) [64-66]. It gets worse. Thus Iraqi deaths from violence or imposed deprivation total 2.7 million (Occupation, 2013-2011), 4.6 million (Sanctions, Gulf War and Occupation 1990-2011) and 9 million (since UK invasion and occupation of Iraq in WW1) [65, 66]. The death toll of the 1990-2011 Iraqi Holocaust similar to that of the WW2 Jewish Holocaust (5-6 million Jewish deaths from violence or deprivation) that was part of a WW2 European Holocaust (30 million Slav, Jewish and Gypsy deaths) [67-71]. Indeed the death toll of the 1990-2011 Iraqi Holocaust is similar to the death toll in the “forgotten” WW2 Bengali Holocaust (WW2 Indian Holocaust, WW2 Bengal Famine) in which the British with Australian complicity deliberately starved 6-7 million Indians to death in 1942-1945 (genocidally racist White Australia being complicit through withholding food for its starving ally India from its huge war-time grain stores) [1-5, 7, 19, 71-84].

Fervent Pentacostal Christian Scott Morrison has been a key member of successive war criminal Coalition Governments involved in the ongoing Muslim Holocaust and Muslim Genocide (32 million Muslim deaths from violence, 5 million, or from imposed deprivation, 27 million, in 20 countries invaded by the US Alliance since the US Government’s 9-11 false flag atrocity) [66, 85, 86], the ongoing Afghan Holocaust and Afghan Genocide (7.2 million Afghan deaths in 2001-2014 from violence, 1.7 million, or from deprivation, 5.5 million) [66, 87], and the continuing illegal, war criminal US drone bombing of devastated Libya, starving Somalia, starving Yemen, devastated Syria, devastated Iraq, devastated Afghanistan and impoverished Pakistan (the Australian-US joint electronic spying base at Pine Gap in Central Australia helps the US spy on all of Humanity and targets illegal US drone attacks over a huge swathe of the world). As UK or US lackeys Australians have invaded and devastated 85 other countries so far, as compared to the British 193, France 82, the US 72 (52 after WW2), Germany 39, Japan 30, Russia 25, Canada 25, Apartheid Israel 12 and China 2 and North Korea arguably 0) [4, 87]. Australia under PM Scott Morrison is thus continuing to invade other countries. War is the penultimate expression of racism with genocide being the ultimate expression of racism.

Fervent Pentacostal Christian Scott Morrison has been a part of successive Coalition Governments that continue to remorselessly and grossly violate Articles 55 and 56 of the Geneva Convention relative to the Protection of Civilian Persons in Time of War that unequivocally demand that an Occupier must provide its conquered Subjects with life-sustaining food and medical requisites “to the fullest extent of the means available to it” [88]. Thus the infant mortality (under-1 infant deaths per 1,000 live births) is 12 ( China ), 16 ( Tibet ), 6 ( USA ) and 111 (US Alliance- and Australia-occupied Afghanistan ). Similarly, the Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR) (maternal deaths per 100,000 live births) is 20- 27 ( China ), 100 ( Tibet ), 14 ( USA ) and 400-1,200 (US Alliance- and Australia-occupied Afghanistan ) [89]. China with an annual per capita GDP of merely $8,126 (as compared to America’s $56,054 and Australia’s $51,352) [90] has obtained an infant mortality in the Tibet Autonomous Region that is 7 times lower than that in Occupied Afghanistan and a Maternal Mortality in Tibet that is 4-12 times lower than that in US- and Australia-occupied Afghanistan [89].

As of 2017, failure of the US Alliance to observe the unequivocal demands of the Geneva Convention results in the avoidable death of under-1 Afghan infants totalling 121,328 each year or 40 times the carnage in the US Government’s 9-11 false flag atrocity (3,000 killed). Over the 16 years of the Afghan War this US Alliance mass murder of infants amounts to the death of 16 years x 121,328 per year = 1.9 million under-1 year old Afghan infants. Similarly, the Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR) (maternal deaths per 100,000 live births) of 400-1,200 for US Alliance-occupied Afghanistan means that (400-1,200) x 11.55 = 4,620- 13,860 Afghan women suffer maternal mortality each year as compared to 14 x 11.55 = 162 if the US Alliance observed the Geneva Convention. Thus the failure of the US Alliance to observed the Geneva Convention kills 4,458- 13,698 Afghan women each year. The Afghan maternal mortality due to US Alliance war crimes over the 16 years of the Afghan War is accordingly 71,000-219,000 [89].

The US lackey Coalition has made Australia complicit in all post-1950 US Asian wars, atrocities associated with 40 million Asian deaths from violence or deprivation [1]. Indeed as a UK lackey or a US lackey Australia has invaded 85 countries with 30 of these invasions being associated with genocide as described above [84-86]. The Coalition and indeed the Lib-Labs get away with these continuing atrocities because US lackey and Zionist-subverted Mainstream media look the other way in an outrageous process of fake news through lying by omission [91-97]. Silence is complicity, and just because nobody is talking about it doesn’t make the truth go away. Thus British WW2 hero Winston Churchill deleted from his 6-volume work “The Second World War” any mention of the WW2 Bengali Holocaust, the 1942-1945 man-made Bengal Famine in which the British with Australian complicity deliberately starved to death 6-7 million Indians for strategic reasons – yet a small body of honest and humane scholars has ensured that the Awful Truth will not go away even if Mainstream media lying ensures that this atrocity remains unknown to most British , Australian and Anglosphere citizens [1-5, 7, 19, 71-84].

The Old Testament of the Holy Bible beloved of the Religious Right instructs that “Thou shalt not kill” (Exodus 20:13 [22]).

(ix). Pro-coal COALition and Lib-Lab climate criminality.

Under the anti-science, anti-environment, anti-renewable energy, remorselessly neoliberal, pro-fossil fuels, pro-oil, pro-gas, pro-coal COALition, Australia is among the world leaders for the following 14 climate criminal activities or parameters: (a) annual per capita greenhouse gas pollution [99-101], (b) live methanogenic livestock exports [102-109], (c) natural gas exports [110-112], (d) recoverable shale gas reserves that can be accessed by hydraulic fracturing (fracking) [113], (e) coal exports [114-118], (f) land clearing and deforestation [119, 120], (g) speciescide – species extinction [121], (h) coral reef destruction [122-128], (i) whale killing and extinction threat through global warming [129], (j) terminal carbon pollution budget exceedance [130-133], (k) per capita carbon debt [131-137], (l) GHG generating iron ore exports [138-140], (m) climate change inaction [141] and (n) climate genocide [15].

Great British physicist Lord Kelvin famously argued that it is important to use numbers in debate and inquiry, declaring “To measure is to know” and “In physical science the first essential step in the direction of learning any subject is to find principles of numerical reckoning and practicable methods for measuring some quality connected with it. I often say that when you can measure what you are speaking about, and express it in numbers, you know something about it; but when you cannot measure it, when you cannot express it in numbers, your knowledge is of a meagre and unsatisfactory kind; it may be the beginning of knowledge, but you have scarcely in your thoughts advanced to the state of Science, whatever the matter may be” [98]. I have followed that advice in assessing the climate criminality of successive Australian Coalition Governments with which Scott Morrison has been associated, climate criminality that put Australia among the world leaders in the following 12 areas.

(a). Annual per capita greenhouse gas pollution. In 2015 Australia (population 23.8 million) had an annual Domestic greenhouse gas (GHG) pollution in Mt CO2-e (millions of tonnes of CO2 equivalent) of about 600 and its Exported GHG pollution was about 1,400, this corresponding to annual per capita Domestic and Exported GHG pollution (tonnes CO2-e per person per year) of 25.2 and 58.8, respectively [99]. However a revised estimate of annual per capita Domestic GHG pollution taking land use into account (in tonnes CO2-e per person per year) is 52.9 for Australia, making it 14th out of 193 countries after Belize (366.9) as compared to the world average (8.9) , China (7.4) and India (2.1) [100]. However Australia’s per capita GHG pollution jumps to 116 if including its huge GHG-generating exports, this making it 4th in the world [100]. However this ranking is unfair to poor countries for which fossil fuel exports or deforestation are major sources of income. A “weighted annual per capita greenhouse gas (GHG) pollution” taking per capita GDP (nominal) into account gives Australia a score of 306.8 (making it 1st in the world) or 672.8 (if including its huge GHG-generating exports) as compared to China (5.2 ) and India, Pakistan and Bangladesh (0.3) [101].

(b). Live methanogenic livestock exports. Australian Science/Issues: “Australia leads the world in livestock export. The Australian livestock export industry has become a world leader in terms of the quality of livestock it supplies, its efficiency and animal welfare. Australia has exported livestock to overseas markets for more than 50 years. The livestock export industry is an important component of the Australian agricultural sector, contributing an average of $1 billion in export earnings annually to the national economy. The industry employs approximately 13,000 people, mainly in regional and rural Australia, and provides significant employment opportunities to indigenous people across northern Australia” [102]. Australia ranks 3rd in the world after France (#1) and Canada (#2) for live cattle exports [103]. In 2010 Australia was by far the world leader in live sheep exports [104].

There are huge downsides to this industry, specifically (i) properly taking land use for livestock into account, the man-made GHG pollution jumps from 41,755 million tons CO2-e to 63,803 million tonnes CO2-e [105]; (ii) additional massive harm to the environment due to land-clearing, soil compaction and wind-based soil loss in drought [106], (iii) inefficient and wanton conversion of grain to meat in a hungry world (conversion efficiency in kg grain to produce 1 kg gain in live weight: herbivorous farmed fish (e.g. carp, tilapia, catfish; less than 2), chicken (2), pork (4), and beef (7)) [107, 108 ], and (iv) horrendous maltreatment of animals during round up, transport, export and final execution e.g. the RSPCA: “Each year, around three million live sheep, cattle, buffalo and goats are exported from Australia to be slaughtered for meat overseas. Taken from Australian farms, or mustered from the bush, these animals endure a horrific journey. Crowded onto huge ships, they’ll face rough conditions, extreme temperatures, high stocking densities and are forced to lie in their own waste, often for weeks on end. As a result, these animals suffer terribly and many will die on board without even reaching their destination. Those that survive are then subject to further cruelty. Live animal exports take Australian animals outside the reach and protection of Australian animal welfare laws and the regulations, including being killed while fully conscious” [109].

(c). Natural gas exports. Australia ranks 11th in the world for natural gas exports [110]. In relation to liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports Australia ranks number 2 in the world after Qatar [111]. However there is a very dangerous aspect to this. Methane (CH4) (about 85% of natural gas) is 105 times worse than CO2 as a greenhouse gas (GHG) on a 20 year time frame and taking aerosol impacts into account. Methane leaks (3.3% in the US based on the latest US EPA data and as high as 7.9% for methane from “fracking” coal seams; a 2.6 % leakage of CH4 yields the same greenhouse effect as burning the remaining 97.4% CH4). Using this information one can determine that gas burning for electricity can be much dirtier than coal burning greenhouse gas-wise (GHG-wise). While gas burning for power generates twice as much electrical energy per tonne of CO2 produced (MWh/tonne CO2) than coal burning and the health-adverse pollution from gas burning is lower than for coal burning, gas leakage in the system actually means that gas burning for power can actually be worse GHG-wise than coal burning depending on the degree of systemic gas leakage. Gas is dirty energy and a coal-to-gas transition simply means long-term investment in another carbon fuel and delaying urgently required cessation of carbon fuel burning [112].

(d). Recoverable shale gas reserves that can be accessed by fracking. Australia ranks 7th in the world for recoverable shale gas reserves that can be accessed by hydraulic fracturing (fracking) [113]. There is considerable opposition to “fracking” in Australia from environmentalists and farmers over issues of land degradation, acquifer contamination and the reality that gas is dirty energy [112]. However, as this catalogue of sheer environmental disaster informs, never get between a bucket of money and a neoliberal Australian.

(e). Coal exports. Australia is by far the world’s biggest coal exporter [114]. Science says that we should be keeping fossil fuels in the ground but the pro-coal COALition now led by Scott Morrison shares a policy with the Labor Party Opposition of unlimited coal exports. The Labor Party differs from the COALition in wanting to more rapidly replace Domestic coal burning for power with renewable energy. As the former Treasurer, pro-coal Scott Morrison notoriously brandished a lump of coal in the Federal Parliament, idiotically declaring “This is coal. Don’t be afraid, don’t be scared” [115]. The expert Australian Climate Council: “The [COALition-backed Adani] Carmichael mine will be Australia’s largest coal mine with a potential lifetime of up to 60 years. If the Galilee Basin were a country on its own, it would emit more than 1.3 times Australia’s current annual emissions from all sources and rank in the top 15 emitting countries in the world. New coal mines are fundamentally at odds with global efforts to tackle climate change effectively and protect Australia from the dangerous impacts of climate change, such as more intense extreme weather events and destruction of our most iconic ecosystems [116].

Climate change aside, there is a further deadly side to the pro-coal policies of the COALition. 7 million people die from air pollution each year including 10,000 Australians and 35,000 people overseas from the burning of Australia’s coal exports [117]. It is estimated that 1.4 million Indians will die from the effects of pollutants from the burning of Australian coal exports from the envisaged COALition-supported Adani coal mine over its adumbrated lifetime [118]. Re COALition anti-science climate denialism and the deadly consequences of coal burning one recalls the Ten Commandment edicts “Thou shalt not bear false witness against thy neighbour” (# 9) and “Thou shalt not kill” (#6) (Exodus 20 [22]).

(f). Land clearing, deforestation and ecocide. Australia is among world leading countries for land clearing and deforestation. The deforestation in the rapacious Australian state of Queensland (appropriately named after Britain’s genocidally psychopathic Queen Victoria, one of the world’s worst thieves, ethnic cleansers, war criminals, mass murderers and opiate drug pushers) is comparable to that in Brazil [119, 120]. The Guardian: “Australia has a rich biodiversity, with nearly 8% of all Earth’s plant and animal species finding a home on the continent. About 85% of the country’s plants, 84% of its mammals and 45% of its birds are found nowhere else. But land clearing is putting that at risk. About three-quarters of Australia’s 1,640 plants and animals listed by the government as threatened have habitat loss listed as one of their main threats” [120]. This is massive ecocide that contributes to Australia’s world-leading record of speciescide. The pro-coal COALition approves massive land clearing for coal mines.

(g). Speciescide – species extinction. Australia has the world’s 4th highest level of extinction of animal species (40 species extinct with another 106 listed as critically endangered [121]. Continuing speciescide is guaranteed by continued climate criminality and land clearing approved by the climate criminal, pro-coal COALition Government of Austrtalia.

(h) Coral reef destruction. Pro-ecocide, pro-pollution and neoliberal COALition policies are helping to destroy Australia’s iconic Great Barrier Reef which is dying from man-made ocean warming (resulting in zooanthellae symbiont expulsion and repeated coral bleaching episodes ), ocean acidification from increased CO2 (damaging all species with calcareous exoskeletons), algae-promoting agricultural run-off from ever-expanding Queensland farms, turbidity from industrial and agricultural activity (coal port dredging, agricultural land clearing) , and crown of thorns infestation (arising from ecosystem imbalance) [122, 123]. The Great Barrier Reef has lost about 50% of its coral since 1985 [123]. The market-obsessed, neoliberal COALition ignores the economic reality that coral reef-related tourism that attracts 2 million visitors annually is worth $6 billion per year and supports 64,000 jobs. However in act of utter cynicism the pro-coal COALition (via former Energy and Environment Minister, now Treasurer and Deputy Leader of the Liberal Party, and fervent Jewish Zionist, Joshua Freydenberg) has given a little-known Great Barrier Reef Foundation $444 million to distribute for research [124]. This private foundation declared that “Over 18 years have raised over $90m for Reef projects. 64% is from corporate and private philanthropy…We strive to keep our administration and fundraising costs low – 80 cents in every dollar goes to Reef projects” [125]. Of 13 Great Barrier Reef Foundation Board members, 9 are variously linked to highly GHG-polluting aviation and mining corporations or to investment banks supporting such ecocidal activities [125]. The Labor Opposition has warned them not to spend the $444 million because they will demand it all back if (and very likely when) they achieve government in 2018.

35 expert coral scientist signatories to the Statement of the Coral Reef Crisis Working Group Meeting, The Royal Society (6 July 2009): “Coral reefs are the most biologically diverse habitats of the oceans and provide essential ecosystem goods and services to hundreds of millions of people. Temperature-induced mass coral bleaching causing widespread mortality on the Great Barrier Reef and many other reefs of the world started when atmospheric CO2 exceeded 320ppm. At today’s level of approximately 387ppm CO2 [presently 410 ppm CO2 and increasing at 2 ppm CO2 per year] , reefs are seriously declining and time-lagged effects will result in their continued demise with parallel impacts on other marine and coastal ecosystems. Proposals to limit CO2 levels to 450ppm will not prevent the catastrophic loss of coral reefs from the combined effects of global warming and ocean acidification. To ensure the long-term viability of coral reefs the atmospheric CO2 level must be reduced significantly below 350ppm. In addition to major reductions in CO2 emissions, achieving this safe level will require the active removal of CO2 from the atmosphere. Given the above, ecosystem-based management of other direct human induced stresses on coral reefs, such as overfishing, destructive fishing, coastal pollution and sedimentation, will be essential for the survival of coral reefs on which so many people depend” [126]. Numerous climate scientists and biologist concur and demand that the atmospheric CO2 must be drawn down to about 300 ppm CO2 for a safe and sustainable environment for all people and all species [127, 128]. However the climate criminal , pro-coal COALition is committed to unlimited fossil fuel exploitation.

(i). Whale killing and extinction threat through global warming. Australia is a world leader for protecting whales but paradoxically a climate criminal Australia as a leading per capita GHG polluter is also a world leader in threatening whales through the successive processes of GHG pollution, ocean warming, sea ice loss, loss of sea ice-associated phytoplankton, decrease in krill and decrease in krill-eating animals such as whales, seals and penguins [129].

(j). Terminal carbon pollution budget exceedance. The 2009 Report of the German Advisory Council on Climate Change (WBGU, Wissenshaftlicher Beirat der Bundesregierung Globale Umweltveränderungen) was entitled “Solving the climate dilemma: the budget approach” and crucially stated: “The budget of CO2 emissions still available worldwide could be derived from the 2 degree C guard rail. By the middle of the 21st century a maximum of approximately 750 Gt CO2 (billion metric tons) may be released into the Earth’s atmosphere if the guard rail is to be adhered to with a probability of 67%. If we raise the probability to 75%, the cumulative emissions within this period would even have to remain below 600 Gt CO2. In any case, only a small amount of CO2 may be emitted worldwide after 2050. Thus, the era of an economy driven by fossil fuels will definitely have to come to an end within the first half of this century” [130] . The consequences of this declaration of less than 600 Gt CO2 in emissions for a 75% chance of avoiding 2 degree C temperature rise are profound. Thus, would you board a plane if it had a 25% chance of crashing? Further, according the UN Population Division the average world population in the period 2010 and 2050 will be 8.321 billion. Accordingly the per capita share of this terminal CO2 pollution budget is less than 600 billion tonnes CO2/8.321 billion people = less than 72.1 tonnes CO2 per person. However by 2013 the 12 worst offenders, including Australia, had used up their “fair share” of this terminal carbon budget. Thus in 2013 Australia ranked 9th out of 12 countries in terms of time for exceedance of their “fair share” (or was the 2nd to exceed its ”fair share” if you include its huge exported GHG pollution) [131, 132].

(k). Per capita carbon debt. Australia ranks 4th after the UK (#1), the US (#2) and Germany (#3) in terms of per capita carbon debt that takes historical GHG pollution into account [132]. Australia’s per capita carbon debt (corrected for “fair share” of the world’s terminal carbon budget) and assuming a damage-related Carbon Price of $100 per tonne CO2-e is ($23,900 or $24,265 if considering its huge GHG Exports) as compared to a net Carbon Credit of + $1,753 (China) and + $7,837 (India) (in 2013 Australia had used up its “fair share” of the world’s terminal carbon pollution budget and had started stealing the entitlement to further GHG pollution for historically low GHG pollution countries like China and India) [132].

The historical Carbon Debt (aka historical Climate Debt) of a country can be measured by the amount of greenhouse gas (GHG) it has introduced into the atmosphere since the start of the Industrial Revolution in the mid-18th century. Thus the total Carbon Debt of the world from 1751-2016 (including CO2 that has gone into the oceans) is about 1,850 billion tonnes CO2 [133]. Assuming a damage-related Carbon Price of $200 per tonne CO2-equivalent [134], this corresponds to a Carbon Debt of $370 trillion, similar to the total wealth of the world and 4.5 times the world’s total annual GDP. Using estimates from Professor James Hansen of national contributions to historical Carbon Debt [132, 133] and assuming a damage-related Carbon Price in USD of $200 per tonne CO2-e, the World has a Carbon Debt of US$370 trillion that is increasing at US$13 trillion per year, and Australia has a Carbon Debt of US$7.5 trillion (A$10 trillion) that is increasing at US$400 billion (A$533 billion) per year and at US $40,000 (A$53,000) per head per year for under-30 year old Australians [132]. This can be seen as horrendous intergenerational injustice and intergenerational inequity [135, 136]. One supposes that young Australians will revolt (non-violently one hopes) when they collectively realize the enormity of the Carbon Debt being dishonestly imposed upon them [137].

(l). GHG generating iron ore exports. In 2010 the world produced 2,400 million tonnes of iron ore of which Australia ‘s production was 420 million tonnes [138]. Australia ranks 2nd in the world after China for iron ore production [139]. However the generation of steel from iron ore uses a lot of energy and is thus associated with large GHG pollution. Australia’s “economic demonstrated resources” of iron ore total 24 billion tonnes, this corresponding after industrial steel making to 16.7 billion tonnes CO2 or 2.8% of the world’s terminal GHG pollution budget, noting that Australia has only 0.3% of the World’s population. Exploitation of Australia’s presently discovered conventional and unconventional gas resources would generate 61.5 billion tonnes of CO2-e or about 10% of the world’s terminal GHG pollution budget of 600 billion tonnes CO2, noting that Australia’s “fair share” is only 2.0 billion tonnes CO2-e. However, CO2 from combustion of Australia’s huge coal resource potential of 1 trillion tonnes of coal would be an estimated 692.7 Gt CO2 (from brown coal) plus 1,073.9 Gt CO2 (from black coal) for a total of 1,766.6 Gt CO2 i.e. 1,766.6 billion tonnes CO2, 294.4% of (or 2.9 times) the world’s terminal pollution budget of 600 billion tonnes of CO2 [140].

(m) Climate change inaction.

According to the 2018 German Climate Watch Performance Index (CCPI 2018), Australia ranks 57th out of 60 countries in climate change action: “Australia ranks among the very low-performing countries in three of the CCPI’s categories – GHG emissions, energy use and climate policy – and among the low performers regarding renewable energy, which results in position 57 [out of 60] in the overall tableau. Experts emphasize the need to strengthen the country’s 2030 targets especially in terms of emissions reduction and renewable energy and demand that their government sufficiently implement credible policies for meeting these targets” [141].

Scott Morrison is fervently pro-coal to the extent of holding aloft a lump of coal in the Federal Parliament and declaring “This is coal. Don’t be afraid, don’t be scared” [115]. Anti-renewable energy, pro-fossil fuels PM Scott Morrison appointed former mining industry lawyer, Melissa Price, as environment minister, and has appointed one of the Australia’s most fanatical anti-wind energy campaigners, Angus Taylor, as energy minister [142]. Scott Morrison cancelled his predecessors’s plans to attend the Pacific Islands Forum in Nauru and instead sent his Foreign Affairs Minister Marise Payne instead – yet the Pacific Islands Forum was attended by all the other PMs with climate change the most important item on the agenda. While 50% of the COALition MPs are climate change denialists, 100% are effective climate change denialists through world-leading climate change inaction, as detailed above.

Climate change denialism was a key part of Australia’s 4th PM-removing Coup in the last 8 years. The circa 50% climate change denialist COALition MPs want Australia to follow Trump and withdraw from the Paris agreement but PM Scott Morrison won’t go that far (yet). However the Morrison Government in deference to the anti-science Right has dropped the National Energy Guarantee (NEG) that was supported by the “moderate” COALition MPs and by the Labor Opposition – the Turnbull COALition government had set an NEG target to cut emissions by a paltry 26% by 2030 as compared to 2005 levels, while Labor pledged a 45% reduction [143]. Professor Mark Hoffman (dean of engineering at UNSW, a world leader in solar photovoltaic research) gives the following expert opinion on the National Energy Guarantee (NEG) rejected by the right-wing Coalition in the latest Coup (2018): “The NEG as it stands focuses on a target of reducing harmful emissions by only 26 per cent by 2030, which is in accordance with the Paris Accord and a level Australia is likely to meet soon, in any case. This target itself in the NEG doesn’t allow renewable energy to do the necessary heavy lifting for Australia’s emissions reduction. And this is precisely the opportunity our political leaders need to embrace for Australia: to provide certainty so the renewable energy sector and the ancillary developers and businesses growing up around it can continue to invest” [144].

(n). Climate Genocide and approach towards omnicide and terracide.

As outlined above, Australia is among world leaders in climate criminality. However the worst climate crimes are climate genocide (wiping out a large proportion of Humanity), omnicide (destruction of all living things) and terracide (destruction of life on earth). The direst estimate is that inadequate climate change action will mean only 0.5 billion people surviving this century in a worsening climate genocide i.e. about 10 billion dying this century from climate change inaction [15]. A runaway global warming through a runaway greenhouse effect would wipe out most terrestrial life in a process approaching omnicide and terracide for terrestrial life [15].

(x). Religious Right pro-Zionism.

PM Scott Morrison belongs to the Pentecostal Evangelical Christian Horizon Church in Sydney where he and his family attend weekly together with over 1,000 similarly fervent followers. Scott Morrison is Australia’s first Pentecostal prime minister, The Horizon Church is like the Hillsong mega-church and indeed in his maiden speech to parliament Scott Morrison thanked some Hillsong pastors for their assistance. In 2005 the then NSW Premier Bob Carr, Treasurer Peter Costello and Federal ministers Kevin Andrews, Alexander Downer and Peter Dutton attended Hillsong’s annual conference at the Sydney Superdome, along with another 20,000 people. Opposition to same-sex marriage and the Safe Schools program by Morrison and the Coalition Religious Right is consonant with the Pentecostalist position [145].

This brand of evangelical Christianity in the US is strong on the Biblical literalism, heterosexuality, patriarchy, rousing sermons, huge congregations, faith healing, “talking in tongues” and fervent support for genocidally racist Zionism and genocidally racist Apartheid Israel. Thus the Jewish News Syndicate: “Pentecostal support for Israel is rooted in a strong belief that Christianity must return to its roots, as outlined in the Hebrew Bible. According to Pastor Stan Gleason of The Life Church in Kansas City, Mo., it is a conscious effort to return to the faith of 1st-century Judea and encourage Christians to return to their Hebraic roots” [146]. Apartheid Israel benefits enormously from Pentecostal Christian Zionist donations, tourism and Racist Religious Right Republican (R4) political support in Zionist-dominated America [147].

Racist Religious Right Republican (R4) Vice President Mike Pence converted from Catholic Democrat to Evangelical Republican and is a fervent supporters of Apartheid Israel and of Biblical literalism-driven Zionism [148-151]. Thus Pence adumbrated the US Embassy move to Jerusalem thus: “And I am here to convey a simple message from the heart of the American people: America stands with Israel. (Applause.) We stand with Israel because your cause is our cause, your values are our values, and your fight is our fight. We stand with Israel because we believe in right over wrong, in good over evil, and in liberty over tyranny. We stand with Israel because that’s what Americans have always done, and so has it been since my country’s earliest days…The Jewish people held fast to a promise through all the ages, written so long ago, that “even if you have been banished to the most distant land under the heavens,” from there He would gather and bring you back to the land which your fathers possessed. Through a 2,000-year exile, the longest of any people, anywhere, through conquests and expulsions, inquisitions and pogroms, the Jewish people held on to this promise, and they held onto it through the longest and darkest of nights….Jerusalem is Israel’s capital. And, as such, President Trump has directed the State Department to immediately begin preparations to move the United States Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. (Applause.) In the weeks ahead, our administration will advance its plan to open the United States Embassy in Jerusalem, and that United States Embassy will open before the end of next year. (Applause.) [148]. Speaking to other Jewish Zionist gatherings Pence has declared “Let me say emphatically, like the overwhelming majority of my constituents, my Christian faith compels me to cherish the state of Israel” and “Israel’s enemies are our enemies, Israel’s cause is our cause. If this world knows nothing else, let it know this: America stands with Israel” [150].

While the Pentecostal tourists are flooding into Apartheid Israel, spare a thought for their fellow Christian Palestinians who are being squeezed out of the land inhabited by their forebears from the time of Jesus and indeed beyond to the very dawn of agrarian civilization [1, 152, 153]. In 1922 Palestinian Christians population in 1922 constituted 9.5% of the total Mandatory Palestine population (10.8% of the Palestinian Arab population) but today are only about 1–2.5% of the population of the West Bank, and less than 1% in the Gaza Strip [153]. Of the total of 14 million Palestinians (7 million excluded from their homeland by Evangelical-backed Apartheid Israel), 6-7% are Palestinian Christians [153].

Scott Morrison has disgracefully visited Apartheid Israel and disgracefully spoken to Zionist gatherings. The Abbott and Turnbull Coalition Governments with which he has been associated are fervently pro-Zionist and have made Australia second only to Trump America as a supporter of nuclear terrorist, racist Zionist-run, genocidally racist, serial invader, serial war criminal, serially ethnic cleansing, women-abusing, mother-abusing, child-abusing, human rights-abusing, democracy-by-genocide Apartheid Israel. Australia under Labor abstained from the UN vote on Palestinian statehood. Under the Coalition Australia sided with America and its gaggle of tiny nation supporters to oppose UN motions for the Palestinian flag flying at the UN and Israeli observance of the Geneva Convention in the Occupied Palestinian Territories. Australia was an international standout with Trump America in opposing UN Security Council Resolution 2334 (unanimously passed except for Obama US abstention) that condemned the half-century Apartheid Israeli Occupation of the Occupied Palestinian Territory and condemned other Israeli crimes in the Palestinian Territory that are in gross violation of international law, notably the Geneva Convention [154-156]. Thus prior to Coup #4 the Turnbull Government ceased providing funding to the Palestinian Authority [154] and Liberal Party National Conference recently voted to shift the Australian Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. Ministers in the recent Coalition Governments have variously disputed (in defiance of the UN and international law) whether the Occupied Territories including East Jerusalem are actually “occupied” and one proposed cessation of Federal funding to anyone supporting Boycotts, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) against Apartheid Israel (noting that 41 anti-racist Jewish organizations have declared BDS against Israel to be a reasonable policy) [158].

Apartheid Israel is guilty of grossly violating the UN Genocide Convention and the Geneva Convention: (1) since British invasion of Palestine in WW1 there have been 2 million Palestinian deaths from Zionist violence (0.1 million) or Zionist-imposed deprivation (1.9 million ); (2) there are 7 million Palestinian refugees and all of the 14 million Palestinians are excluded from all or part of Palestine; (3) of 14 million Palestinians (half of them children), 7 million are forbidden to even step foot in their own country on pain of death, 5 million are highly abusively and violently held hostage with zero human rights under Israeli guns in the Gaza Concentration Camp (2.0 million) or in ever-dwindling West Bank Bantustan ghettoes (3 million), and 1.8 million live as Third Class citizens as Israeli Palestinians under Nazi-style Apartheid Israeli race laws; (4) 90% of Palestine has now been ethnically cleansed of Indigenous Palestinian inhabitants (this making a 2-State Solution impossible); (5) the huge and deadly disparity in annual GDP per capita between Occupied Palestinians ($3,000) and Israel-proper ($40,000) is reflected in huge differential avoidable mortality from deprivation of over 4,000 avoidable deaths per year for Occupied Palestinians versus zero (0) for Israelis; (6) through imposed deprivation, each year Apartheid Israel passively murders about 2,700 under-5 year old Palestinian infants and passively murders 4,200 Occupied Palestinians in general; (7) Apartheid Israel violently kills an average of about 500 Occupied Palestinians each year; (8) Occupied Palestinians are deprived of essentially all human rights by Apartheid Israel, of which the most fundamental is the right to live unmolested in their own country; (9) Apartheid Israel has deprived Occupied Palestinians of all human rights listed in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights; and (10) of the 50% of Israeli subjects who are Israeli subjects, 74% (the 5 million Occupied Palestinians) are prevented from voting for the government ruling them i.e. they are subject to . egregious Apartheid [155].

The Zionists and Jewish Israelis were very sorry to see the departure of fervent Christian Zionist PM Malcolm Turnbull, but were very pleased with the election of a fervent Religious Right Christian Zionist (Scott Morrison) as PM and Leader of the Liberal Party, and the election of a fervent Religious Right Jewish Zionist (Joshua Frydenberg) as Treasurer and Deputy Leader of the Liberal Party. Just as it is reasonable to describe those supporting Nazi Germany as “pro-Nazi” , it is quite reasonable to describe the 100% of Coalition MPs and circa 70% of Labor MPs who support Apartheid Israel as “pro-Apartheid”.

(xi). Ignoring Jewish Zionist and other violations of Section 44 of the Australian Constitution.

Under Section 44 of the Australian Constitution as many as 6 Jewish MPs may be ineligible to be Australian MPs by being (my emphasis in capitals) if they are “under ANY acknowledgement of allegiance, obedience, or adherence to a foreign power, or … a subject or a citizen or ENTITLED to the rights or privileges of a subject or citizen of a foreign power” [159-161]. The 6 Jewish MPs in the Australian Federal Parliament who may possibly ineligible to be MPs are Julian Leeser (Liberal, Berowa, NSW), Dr Michael Freelander (Labor, Macarthur, NSW), Stirling Griff (Senator, Xenophon Party, SA), Josh Frydenberg (Liberal, Kooyong, Victoria), Mark Dreyfus (Labor, Isaacs, Victoria) and Michael Danby (Labor, Melbourne Ports) [162]. As fervent Jewish Zionists these 6 Jewish MPs can be reasonably regarded as having SOME “acknowledgement of allegiance, obedience, or adherence to a foreign power”, to whit Apartheid Israel. Further, as Jewish Zionists they are “entitled to the rights or privileges of a subject or citizen of a foreign power”, to whit Apartheid Israel under its genocidally racist Law of Return that grants residence and citizenship to anyone who has at least 1 Jewish grandparent [163]. Of course Apartheid Israel excludes 7 million Exiled Indigenous Palestinians and Jews it does not like [164], specifically the large number of anti-racist Jews who support Boycotts, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) against Apartheid Israel [158, 164]. Numerous variously eminent anti-racist Jewish Australians have denounced and renounced the racist Israeli Law of Return [165].

Scott Morrison’s Treasurer and Deputy Leader of the Liberal Party, fervent Jewish Zionist Josh Frydenberg may also violate Section 44 through having Hungarian citizenship. Josh Frydenberg is apparently – like me – a dual Australian citizen and Hungarian citizen through having been born in Australia and having a parent born in Hungary (and thus being a Hungarian citizen, notwithstanding transient disqualification by fascists and Nazis). According to Wikipedia: “A person acquires Hungarian citizenship at birth if at least one parent is a Hungarian citizen. The place of birth is irrelevant” [166]. The fervent Christian Zionist Australian PM Malcolm Turnbull has followed standard Zionist practice by pulling the Jewish Holocaust Card and has rejected this dual citizenship claim for Frydenberg on the basis that Jewish citizens of Hungary were transiently stripped of citizenship under the pro-Nazi fascists. However one notes that Indigenous Australians were stripped by the genocidal, neo-Nazi White Australians of the lands they had occupied for 65,000 years and were denied even being counted as Australian citizens until 1967 – should Indigenous Australians follow PM Turnbull’s exceptionalist advice and reject citizenship in the country that massacred them, dispossessed them and denied them citizenship for 111 years? As for me, my undivided loyalty is to Australia but I am proud of my Jewish Hungarian family’s outstanding contribution to Hungary [167].

A total of 15 Australians Federal MPs (8 Senators and 7 Members of the House of Representatives) were found to be ineligible to be MPs under Section 44 of the Constitution. In most cases they had to be referred to the High Court for determination of eligibility. The 6 Jewish MPs have not been referred to the High Court over Section 44 compliance [168]. Former PM and fervent Christian Zionist Turnbull rejected Josh Frydenberg’s Hungarian citizenship and neither PM Turnbull nor PM Morrison have referred dual Hungarian and Australian citizen Josh Frydenberg to the High Court. However it gets worse – the present Minister for Home Affairs and the leading Coup #4 plotter, Peter Dutton, is possibly in violation of Section 44 because over $5 million of Federal money was paid to a trust account (a section of Section 44 may prohibit such remuneration). Section 44(v) says that any person who “has any direct or indirect pecuniary interest in any agreement with the public service of the Commonwealth” is disqualified from sitting as a member of Parliament. While PM Morrison refuses to refer this matter to the High Court, the Labor Party is eager for this to happen because (a) the law must be upheld and (b) it could bring down the government. Eminent constitutional law professor at the University of Sydney, Professor Anne Twomey: “This is a matter of judgment for the [High] court. It would depend on how strictly it chose to apply the provision. But we do know from recent experience that the High Court has been particularly strict in applying section 44. So even though this case falls within the grey border area of section 44, it is enough to raise a substantial concern that disqualification has occurred” [169]

(xii). Nuclear terrorism, deadly neoliberalism and climate genocide.

Humanity is existentially threatened by (a) nuclear weapons, (b) poverty and (c) man climate change. (a) A nuclear exchange would wipe out most of Humanity (current population about 7.4 billion) , successively through the initial instantaneous destruction of cities, subsequent deaths from burns and radiation sickness from radioactive fallout, and finally through a “Nuclear Winter” decimating agriculture, photosynthesis and photosynthate-based life in general. (b) Re poverty, about 16 million people already die avoidably each year from deprivation in Developing Countries (minus China ) on a Spaceship Earth with One Percenters in charge of the flight deck. (c) Unaddressed man-made climate change is set to exacerbate an already worsening climate genocide and cause 10 billion avoidable deaths this century [15].

How are Pentecostal Evangelical Christian Zionist PM Scott Morrison and the Coalition Government he leads complicit in these existential, nuclear, poverty and climate threats against Humanity and the Biosphere?

(a) Australia does not have nuclear weapons but has a key role in US nuclear terrorism through hosting nuclear-armed US vessels and via the joint Australia-US Pine Gap electronic spying base in Central Australia. Australia has large uranium reserves and is a leader in laser-based uranium isotope enrichment. Australia is variously linked militarily or intelligence-wise to the US (7,300 nuclear weapons), UK (250), France (300) and Apartheid Israel (400) [15].

(b) Australia is one of the world’s richest countries (annual per capita GDP $55,700 for Australia and $10,700 for the World) [90]. Rich Australia’s annual per capita foreign aid is a mere 0.2% of GDP (as compared to Sweden’s 1.0%) [170, 171], with this meagre Australian contribution including the cost of highly abusively and indefinitely imprisoning refugees in remote concentration camps in Nauru and Papua New Guinea. Australia is thus disproportionately complicit in the Global Avoidable Mortality Holocaust in which 16 million people die annually from deprivation on Spaceship Earth with the rich One Percenters in charge of the flight deck [1].

(c) As outlined above, Australia is among world leaders in annual per capita greenhouse gas (GHG) pollution. Under the anti-science, anti-environment, anti-renewable energy, remorselessly neoliberal, pro-fossil fuels, pro-oil, pro-gas, pro-coal COALition, Australia is among the world leaders for the following 14 climate criminal activities or parameters: (a) annual per capita greenhouse gas pollution [99-101], (b) live methanogenic livestock exports [102-109], (c) natural gas exports [110-112], (d) recoverable shale gas reserves that can be accessed by hydraulic fracturing (fracking) [113], (e) coal exports [114-118], (f) land clearing, deforestation and ecocide[119, 120], (g) speciescide – species extinction [121], (h) coral reef destruction [122-128], (i) whale killing and extinction threat through global warming [129], (j) terminal carbon pollution budget exceedance [130-133], (k) per capita carbon debt [131-137], (l) GHG generating iron ore exports [138-140], (m) climate change inaction [141] and (n) climate genocide and approach towards omnicide and terracide [15]. Thanks to the homicidal greed of climate criminal countries such as Australia, the present plus 1C is already devastating Island Nations and a catastrophic plus 2C warming is now unavoidable [171-173].

In vain one exhorts the Racist Religious Right Republicans (R4s) and their Religious Right Australian US lackeys that “Thou shalt not kill” (Exodus 20:13 [22] ) and one endlessly proclaims Jesus’ humane message that “Thou shalt love thy neighbour as thyself” (Matthew, 22:39, [22]).

Final comments.

Australia’s new PM Scott Morrison is a fervent Pentecostalist Evangelical Christian who attends church weekly, sends his children to a religious school and publicly invokes God. However Religious Right Scott Morrison has been intimately associated with successive Coalition Governments and has thus become variously complicit in their numerous crimes listed above ranging from gross maltreatment of child refugees to war crimes and planet-threatening climate crimes. Decent Humanity has enormous respect for that wonderful Palestinian humanitarian Jesus that is most cogently expressed in the phrase “WWJD?” (“What would Jesus do?”). Jesus would certainly not do any of the 12 Australian Coalition offences listed here and with which Religious Right PM Scott Morrison is complicit. In the forthcoming Federal elections that could now be precipitated at any moment, decent Australians will utterly reject these horrible offences of the Australian Coalition Government, vote 1 Green and put the Coalition last.

References.

[1]. Gideon Polya, “Body Count. Global avoidable mortality since 1950”, that includes a succinct history of every country and is now available for free perusal on the web: http://globalbodycount.blogspot.com/ .

[2]. Gideon Polya “Jane Austen and the Black Hole of British History. Colonial rapacity, holocaust denial and the crisis in biological sustainability”, G.M. Polya, Melbourne, 1998, 2008, now available for free perusal on the web: http://janeaustenand.blogspot.com/ .

[3]. Gideon Polya, “Pro-Apartheid Australia’s New White Australia Policy & Compulsory Australian values statement”, Countercurrents, 12 May 2017: https://countercurrents.org/2017/05/12/pro-apartheid-australias-new-white-australia-policy-compulsory-australian-values-statement/ .

[4]. Gideon Polya, “As UK Lackeys Or US Lackeys Australians Have Invaded 85 Countries (British 193, French 80, US 70)”, Countercurrents, 9 February, 2015: https://countercurrents.org/polya090215.htm

[5]. Gideon Polya, “On Anzac Day Australia ignores its complicity in horrendous war crimes & climate crimes”, Countercurrents, 24 April 2017: https://countercurrents.org/2017/04/24/on-anzac-day-australia-ignores-its-complicity-in-horrendous-war-crimes-climate-crimes/ .

[6]. Gideon Polya, “Australia PM Turnbull backs genocidal Apartheid Israel with falsehood and exceptionalism”, Countercurrents, 24 February 2017: https://countercurrents.org/2017/02/24/australia-pm-turnbull-backs-genocidal-apartheid-israel-with-falsehood-and-exceptionalism/ .

[7]. Gideon Polya (2011), “Australia And Britain Killed 6-7 Million Indians In WW2 Bengal Famine”, Countercurrents, 29 September, 2011: https://countercurrents.org/polya290911.htm .

[8]. “White Australia Policy”, Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/White_Australia_policy .

[9]. Gideon Polya, “Revised Annual Per Capita Greenhouse Gas Pollution For All Countries – What Is Your Country Doing?”, Countercurrents, 6 January, 2016: https://countercurrents.org/polya060116.htm .

[10]. Gideon Polya, “Exposing And Thence Punishing Worst Polluter Nations Via Weighted Annual Per Capita Greenhouse Gas Pollution Scores”, Countercurrents, 19 March, 2016: https://countercurrents.org/polya190316.htm .

[11]. German Climate Watch Index 2015: https://germanwatch.org/en/download/10407.pdf .

[12]. Gideon Polya, “Latest Lancet Data Imply Adani Australian Coal Project Will Kill 1.4 Million Indians”, Countercurrents, 21 April 2017: https://countercurrents.org/2017/04/21/latest-lancet-data-imply-adani-australian-coal-project-will-kill-1-4-million-indians/ . .

[13]. “Stop air pollution deaths”: https://sites.google.com/site/300orgsite/stop-air-pollution-deaths .

[14]. Gideon Polya, “Australia ‘s Huge Coal, Gas & Iron Ore Exports Threaten Planet”, Countercurrents, 15 May 2012: https://countercurrents.org/polya150512.htm .

[15]. “Nuclear weapons ban , end poverty & reverse climate change”: https://sites.google.com/site/300orgsite/nuclear-weapons-ban .

[16]. “Women’s suffrage in Australia”, Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Women%27s_suffrage_in_Australia .

[17]. “Australian referendum, 1967 (Aboriginals)”, Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Australian_referendum,1967(Aboriginals) .

[18]. “Aboriginal Genocide”: https://sites.google.com/site/aboriginalgenocide/ .

[19]. Gideon Polya, “Review: “The Cambridge History Of Australia” Ignores Australian Involvement In 30 Genocides”, Countercurrents, 14 October, 2013: https://www.countercurrents.org/polya141013.htm .

[20]. Gideon Polya, “Review: “Leading for Change” – corporate cultural diversity deficiency & Australian financial scandals”, Countercurrents, 3 May 2018: https://countercurrents.org/2018/05/03/review-leading-for-change-corporate-cultural-diversity-deficiency-australian-financial-scandals/ .

[21]. Gideon Polya, “Review: “Muddy Spirituality” by Jon Owen”, MWC News, 1 December 2011: http://mwcnews.net/focus/analysis/15217-muddy-spirituality.html .

[22]. The Holy Bible, King James Version.

[23]. Pacific Islands Development Forum 4 September 2015 “Suva Declaration on Climate Change”: http://pacificidf.org/wp-content/uploads/2013/06/PACIFIC-ISLAND-DEVELOPMENT-FORUM-SUVA-DECLARATION-ON-CLIMATE-CHANGE.v2.pdf .

[24]. “Peter Dutton overheard joking about rising sea levels in Pacific Island nations”, ABC News, 11 September 2015: http://www.abc.net.au/news/2015-09-11/dutton-overheard-joking-about-sea-levels-in-pacific-islands/6768324 .

[25]. “Scott Morrison”, Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Scott_Morrison .

[26]. “Asylum in Australia”, Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Asylum_in_Australia .

[27]. “Operation Sovereign Borders”, Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Operation_Sovereign_Borders .

[28]. Refugee Council of Australia, “Statistics on people in detention Australia”, 26 April 2018: https://www.refugeecouncil.org.au/getfacts/statistics/aust/asylum-stats/detention-australia-statistics/ .

[29]. Refugee Council of Australia, “Operation Sovereign Borders and off-shore processing statistics”, 3 August 2018: https://www.refugeecouncil.org.au/getfacts/operation-sovereign-borders-offshore-detention-statistics/ .

[30]. Louise Newman, “What is resignation syndrome and why is it affecting refugee children?”, The Conversation, 22 August 2018: http://www.abc.net.au/news/2018-08-22/resignation-syndrome-and-why-is-it-affecting-refugee-children/10152444 .

[31]. Susanne Legena, “Nauru’s children are self-harming but ordinary Australians can stop the horror””, ABC News, 29 August 2018: http://www.abc.net.au/news/2018-08-28/nauru-imprisoning-traumatised-kids-is-child-abuse/10174688 .

[32]. Ashlynne McGhee and Michael McKinnon, “Scott Morrison tried to delay refugees’ permanent protection visas, documents reveal”, ABC News, 30 Januaty 2018: http://www.abc.net.au/news/2018-01-30/scott-morrison-tried-to-delay-asylum-seekers-visas/9353350 .

[33]. Michael McGowan, “Peter Dutton au pair inquiry: Abbott drawn into visa case by AFL boss – as it happened”, Guardian, 5 September 2018: https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/live/2018/sep/05/peter-dutton-au-pair-visa-inquiry-afl-boss-to-give-evidence-to-senate-committee-live .

[34]. Michael McGowan, “Teachers union warns Morrison over “special deals” with Catholic schools”, Guardian, 3 September 2018: https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2018/sep/03/teachers-union-warns-morrison-against-special-deals-with-catholic-schools .

[36]. Gideon Polya, “37 Ways Of Tackling Australian Educational Apartheid And Social Inequity”, Countercurrents, 22 May, 2013: https://countercurrents.org/polya220513.htm .

[37]. Gideon Polya, “Australia shocked by cricket ball tampering but ignores horrendous Australian crimes from child abuse to genocide”, Countercurrents, 24 April 2018: https://countercurrents.org/2018/04/24/australia-shocked-by-cricket-ball-tampering-but-ignores-horrendous-australian-crimes-from-child-abuse-to-genocide/ .

[38]. “GST, Gonski, Population and Diversity”, ABC TV Q&A, 2 November, 2015: http://www.abc.net.au/tv/qanda/txt/s4321172.htm .

[39]. Michael McGowan, “Scott Morrison sends his children to private school to avoid “skin curling” sexual discussions”, Guardian, 3 September 2018: https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2018/sep/03/scott-morrison-sends-his-children-to-private-school-to-avoid-skin-curling-sexuality-discussions .

[40]. Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse: https://www.childabuseroyalcommission.gov.au/ .

[41]. Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse, “Final Report. Preface and Executive Summary”: https://www.childabuseroyalcommission.gov.au/sites/default/files/final_report_-_preface_and_executive_summary.pdf .

[42]. Gideon Polya, “Horrendous Australian child sexual abuse”, MWC News, 15 November 2012:http://mwcnews.net/focus/analysis/22859-gideonpolya-sexual-abuse.html .

[43]. Gideon Polya, “Horrendous Child Abuse By Pro-war, Pro-Zionist, Climate Criminal Australian Coalition Governments”, Countercurrents, 4 December, 2013: http://www.countercurrents.org/polya041213.htm .

[44]. “Little Children are Sacred” Report:http://web.archive.org/web/20070703014641/http://www.nt.gov.au/dcm/inquirysaac/pdf/bipacsa_final_report.pdf .

[45]. Dunne, M.P., Purdie, D.M., Cook, M.D., Boyle, F.M. & Najman, J.M.(2003), Is child sexual abuse declining? Evidence from a population-based survey of men and women in Australia , Child Abuse & Neglect, vol. 27 (2), pp141-152).

[46]. Gideon Polya, “Sectarian Australian Mainstream Ignores Horrendous Child Sexual Abuse Of 4.4 Million Australians”, Countercurrents, 15 November, 2012: http://www.countercurrents.org/polya151112.htm ,

[47]. Jane Lee, “Child abuse victims lead “shorter lives” than other children, royal commission hears”, The Age, 25 May 2015:http://www.theage.com.au/victoria/child-abuse-victims-live-shorter-lives-than-other-children-royal-commission-hears-20150525-gh8y1d.html .

[48]. Australian Institute of Criminology (1993). Second Conference on Violence (June 1993).

[49]. Brave Hearts, “Child sexual assault: facts and statistics”:https://www.bravehearts.org.au/files/Facts%20and%20Stats_updated141212.pdf .

[50]. Gideon Polya, “Horrendous Pro-Zionist, Zionist And Apartheid Israeli Child Abuse Exposed”, Countercurrents, 21 April, 2014:http://www.countercurrents.org/polya210414.htm .

[51]. Finkelhor, D. (1994), Current information on the scope and nature of child sexual abuse”, Future of Children, 4(2), pp31-53).

[52]. David Finkelhor, “The international epidemiology of child sexual abuse”, Child Abuse & Neglect, Volume 18, Issue 5, May 1994, Pages 409–417: http://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/0145213494900264 .

[53]. Deidre Thompson interviewed by Amanda Smith, “Why we still don’t believe children when they report sexual abuse”, ABC Radio National Life Matters, 3 September 2018: http://radio.abc.net.au/programitem/pgLGMMr5AG?play=true

[54]. Gideon Polya, “Australia 2020 Summit IDEAS of Dr Gideon Polya”, Australia 2020 ideas”, 7 February 2008: http://australia2020ideas.blogspot.com/2008/02/australia-2020-summit-ideas-of-dr.html .

[55]. Gideon Polya, “Australia 2020 Summit – 255 IDEAS for Australia’s Future by Dr Gideon Polya”, Australia 2020 ideas,15 February 2018: http://australia2020ideas.blogspot.com/2008/02/australia-2020-summit-255-ideas.html .

[56]. Nancy Notzon, “Archbishop sentenced for concealing child sexual abuse”, ABC RN, The World Today, 3 July 2018: http://www.abc.net.au/radio/programs/worldtoday/archbishop-sentenced-for-concealing-child-sexual-abuse/9934920 .

[57]. Katherine Ziesing, “Defence Budget 2018 at a glance”, Australian Defence Magazine, 8 May 2018: http://www.australiandefence.com.au/budget-policy/defence-budget-2018-at-a-glance .

[58]. Ross Jones, “Daily Telegraph bashes bible-basher bashers up Hillsong and down dale”, Independent Australia, 31 August 2018: https://independentaustralia.net/politics/politics-display/daily-telegraph-bashes-bible-basher-bashers-and-reveals-its-hypocrisy–again,11846 .

[59]. Australian Council for the Defence of Government Schools (DOGS), “Religion costs Australia $31 billion”, Press release 598# : http://www.adogs.info/sites/default/files/press_releases/pr%20598.pdf .

[60]. “Gideon Polya”: https://sites.google.com/site/drgideonpolya/home .

[61]. Paul Farrell and Ben Doherty, “Scott Morrison voiced opposition to late-term abortion in 2014 asylum case”, Guardian Australia, 20 October 2015: https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2015/oct/20/scott-morrison-voiced-opposition-to-late-term-abortion-in-2014-asylum-case .

[62]. Sharri Markson, “Scott Morrison says No to same-sex marriage”, Daily Telegraph, 19 September 2017: https://www.news.com.au/national/nsw-act/scott-morrison-says-no-to-samesex-marriage/news-story/3befb4ef54f423ae375fccb4a23b638a . .

[63]. “Same-sex marriage in Australia”, Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Same-sex_marriage_in_Australia .

[64]. Article 2 of the UN Geneva Convention (see: http://www.edwebproject.org/sideshow/genocide/convention.html .

[65]. “Iraqi Holocaust, Iraqi Genocide”: http://sites.google.com/site/iraqiholocaustiraqigenocide/ .

[66]. “Muslim Holocaust Muslim Genocide”: https://sites.google.com/site/muslimholocaustmuslimgenocide/ .

[67]. Martin Gilbert, “Jewish History Atlas”, Weidenfeld & Nicolson, London, 1969.

[68]. Martin Gilbert, “Atlas of the Holocaust”, Michael Joseph, London, 1982.

[69]. “World War II casualties”, Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/World_War_II_casualties .

[70]. “Romani Genocide”, Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Romani_genocide .

[71]. Colin Mason, “A Short History of Asia. Stone Age to 2000AD”, Macmillan, 2000.

[72]. Gideon Polya , “UK Zionist Historian Sir Martin Gilbert (1936-2015) Variously Ignored Or Minimized WW2 Bengali Holocaust”, Countercurrents, 19 February, 2015: https://countercurrents.org/polya190215.htm .

[73]. Cormac O Grada (2009) “Famine a short history” (Princeton University Press, 2009).

[74]. Shashi Tharoor, “Inglorious Empire. What the British did to India”, Scribe, 2017.

[75]. Gideon Polya,“Review:“Inglorious Empire. What the British did to India” by Shashi Tharoor”, Countercurrents, 8 September 2017: http://www.countercurrents.org/2017/09/08/review-inglorious-empire-what-the-british-did-to-india-by-shashi-tharoor/ .

[76]. Gideon Polya, “Richard Attenborough’s UK “Gandhi” Movie Ignored UK’s WW2 Bengali Holocaust”, Countercurrents, 15 March 2018: https://countercurrents.org/2018/03/15/richard-attenboroughs-uk-gandhi-movie-ignored-uks-ww2-bengali-holocaust/ .

[77]. Madhusree Mukerjee, “Churchill’s Secret War. The British Empire and the ravaging of Indian during World War II ”, Basic Books, New York, 2010.

[78]. Gideon Polya, “WW2 Bengali Holocaust: “Churchill’s Secret War” By Madhusree Mukerjee”, Countercurrents, 13 June, 2011: https://www.countercurrents.org/polya130611.htm

[79]. N.G. Jog, “Churchill’s Blind Spot: India”, New Book Company, Bombay, 1944.

[80]. “Bengali Holocaust (WW2 Bengal Famine) writings of Gideon Polya”, Gideon Polya: https://sites.google.com/site/drgideonpolya/bengali-holocaust .

[81]. Paul Greenough (1982),“Prosperity and Misery in Modern Bengal: the Famine of 1943-1944” (Oxford University Press, 1982).

[82]. J. Dreze and Amartya Sen,“Hunger and Public Action”, Clarendon, Oxford, 1989.

[83]. Thomas Keneally, “Three Famines”, Vintage House, Australia, 2011.

[84]. “Stop state terrorism” : https://sites.google.com/site/stopstateterrorism/ .

[85]. Gideon Polya, “Paris Atrocity Context: 27 Million Muslim Avoidable Deaths From Imposed Deprivation In 20 Countries Violated By US Alliance Since 9-11”, Countercurrents, 22 November, 2015: http://www.countercurrents.org/polya221115.htm .

[86]. “Experts: US did 9-11”: https://sites.google.com/site/expertsusdid911/ .

[87]. “Afghan Holocaust, Afghan Genocide”: https://sites.google.com/site/afghanholocaustafghangenocide/ .

[88]. “Geneva Convention (IV) relative to the Protection of Civilian Persons in Time of War: https://www.un.org/ruleoflaw/files/Geneva%20Convention%20IV.pdf .

[89]. Gideon Polya, “China’s Tibet health success versus passive mass murder of Afghan women and children by US Alliance”, Global Research, 7 January 2018: https://www.globalresearch.ca/chinas-tibet-health-success-versus-passive-mass-murder-of-afghan-women-and-children-by-us-alliance/5625151 .

[90]. “List of countries by GDP (nominal) per capita”, Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_countries_by_GDP_(nominal)_per_capita .

[91]. Gideon Polya, “Mainstream media: fake news through lying by omission”, MWC News, 1 April 2017: http://mwcnews.net/focus/analysis/64626-mainstream-media.html .

[92]. Gideon Polya, “Do Bing searches to circumvent mendacious pro-Zionist Google censorship – Bing it!”, Countercurrents, 30 April 2018: https://countercurrents.org/2018/04/30/do-bing-searches-to-circumvent-mendacious-pro-zionist-google-censorship-bing-it/ .

[93]. Gideon Polya, “Australian ABC and UK BBC fake news through lying by omission”, Countercurrents, 2 May 2017: https://countercurrents.org/2017/05/02/australian-abc-and-uk-bbc-fake-news-through-lying-by-omission/ .

[94]. Gideon Polya, “Google censors Donald Trump, Al Gore & Hamid Karzai over 9-11”, Countercurrents, 9 September 2018: https://countercurrents.org/2018/09/09/google-censors-donald-trump-al-gore-hamid-karzai-over-9-11/ .

[95]. “Lying by omission is worse than lying by commission because at least the latter permits refutation and public debate”, Mainstream media lying: https://sites.google.com/site/mainstreammedialying/lying-by-omission .

[96]. “Mainstream media censorship”; https://sites.google.com/site/mainstreammediacensorship/home .

[97]. “Mainstream media lying”: https://sites.google.com/site/mainstreammedialying/ .

[98]. Lord Kelvin (Sir William Thompson) quotations: https://zapatopi.net/kelvin/quotes/ .

[99]. Gideon Polya, “2011 climate change course”: https://sites.google.com/site/300orgsite/2011-climate-change-course .

[100]. Gideon Polya, “Revised Annual Per Capita Greenhouse Gas Pollution For All Countries – What Is Your Country Doing?”, Countercurrents, 6 January, 2016: http://www.countercurrents.org/polya060116.htm .

[101]. Gideon Polya, “Exposing And Thence Punishing Worst Polluter Nations Via Weighted Annual Per Capita Greenhouse Gas Pollution Scores”, Countercurrents, 19 March, 2016: https://countercurrents.org/polya190316.htm .

[102]. Alison Penfold, “Australia leads the world in livestock export”, Issues, June 2013: http://www.issuesmagazine.com.au/article/issue-june-2013/australia-leads-world-livestock-export.html .

[103]. Khushboo Sheth, “Top 20 exporters of live cattle”, World Atlas, 25 April 2017: https://www.worldatlas.com/articles/top-20-exporters-of-live-cattle.html .

[104]. Mike Keogh and Adam Tomlinson, “Australia risks missing a big livestock export and animal welfare opportunity”, Australian Farm Institute, August 2013: http://www.farminstitute.org.au/newsletter/2013/August_2013/August_2013_featurearticle.html .

[105]. Robert Goodland and Jeff Anfang. “Livestock and climate change. What if the key actors in climate change are … cows, pigs and chickens?”, World Watch, November/December 2009: http://www.worldwatch.org/files/pdf/Livestock%20and%20Climate%20Change.pdf .

[106]. Jared Diamond, “Collapse”,

[107]. Gideon Polya, “Biofuel famine, biofuel genocide, meat & global food price crisis”, Global Avoidable Mortality, 9 May 20008: http://globalavoidablemortality.blogspot.com/2008/05/biofuel-famine-biofuel-genocide-meat.html .

[108]. Gideon Polya , “Worsening Climate Emergency And Record CO2 Emissions Demand Vegetarian Diet For All To Help Save Planet”, Countercurrents, 20 June, 2016: https://www.countercurrents.org/polya200616.htm .

[109]. “Live animal exports”, RSPCA: https://www.rspca.org.au/campaigns/live-animal-export .

[110]. “List of countries by natural gas exports”, Wikipedoa: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_countries_by_natural_gas_exports .

[111]. “Liquefied natural gas export market share worldwide in 2017, by country”, Statista, 2017: https://www.statista.com/statistics/722846/lng-export-market-share-worldwide-by-country/ .

[112]. “Gas is not clean energy”: https://sites.google.com/site/gasisnotcleanenergy/ .

[113]. “List of countries by recoverable shale gas”, Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_countries_by_recoverable_shale_gas .

[114]. Daniel Workman, “Coal exports by country”, World’s top exports, 24 August 2018: http://www.worldstopexports.com/coal-exports-country/ .

[115]. Katharine Murphy, “Scott Morrison brings coal to question time: what fresh idiocy is this?”, Guardian, 9 February 2017: https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2017/feb/09/scott-morrison-brings-coal-to-question-time-what-fresh-idiocy-is-this .

[116]. Climate Council, “Too risky: stop Adani’s mine”: https://www.climatecouncil.org.au/actions/too-risky-stop-adanis-mine/?c=1#action-form-wrapper .

[117]. “Stop air pollution deaths”: https://sites.google.com/site/300orgsite/stop-air-pollution-deaths .

[118]. Gideon Polya, “Latest Lancet data imply Adani Australian coal project will kill 1.4 million Indians”, Countercurrents, 21 April 2017:

https://countercurrents.org/2017/04/21/latest-lancet-data-imply-adani-australian-coal-project-will-kill-1-4-million-indians/ .

[119]. “Fact check: is Queensland clearing land as fast as Brazil?”, Fact Check, 16 July 2018: http://www.abc.net.au/news/2017-12-01/fact-check-queensland-land-clearing-brazilian-rainforest/9183596 .

[120]. Michael Slezak, ““Global deforestation hotspot”: 3m hectares of Australian forest to be list in 15 years”, Guardian, 5 March 2018: https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2018/mar/05/global-deforestation-hotspot-3m-hectares-of-australian-forest-to-be-lost-in-15-years .

[121]. Ben Spraggon, “Chart of the day: Australia named as fourth-worst country for species extinctions”, ABC News, 20 July 2018: http://www.abc.net.au/news/2018-07-20/australia-fourth-on-animal-extinction-list/10002380 .

[122]. Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority, “Climate change impacts on coral reefs”: http://www.gbrmpa.gov.au/managing-the-reef/threats-to-the-reef/climate-change/what-does-this-mean-for-habitats/coral-reefs .

[123]. “Great Barrier Reef”, Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Great_Barrier_Reef .

[124]. Louisa Rebgetz and Laura Gartry, “Great Barrier Reef top get $500m to tackle pollution and breed resilient coal”, ABC News, 29 April 2018: http://www.abc.net.au/news/2018-04-29/great-barrier-reef-$500m-package-to-preserve-area/9708230 .

[125]. “Great Barrier Reef Foundation”: https://www.barrierreef.org/ .

[126]. Output of the technical working group meeting, The Royal Society, London, 6th July, 2009, “The Coral Reef Crisis: scientific justification for critical CO 2 threshold levels of less than 350ppm”: http://static.zsl.org/files/statement-of-the-coral-reef-crisis-working-group-890.pdf .

[127]. 300.org: . https://sites.google.com/site/300orgsite/300-org .

[128]. “300.org – return atmosphere CO2 to 300 ppm CO2”: https://sites.google.com/site/300orgsite/300-org—return-atmosphere-co2-to-300-ppm .

[129]. Matthew Taylor, “Decline in krill threatens Antarctic wildlife, from whales to penguins”, Guardian, 15 February 2018: https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2018/feb/14/decline-in-krill-threatens-antarctic-wildlife-from-whales-to-penguins .

[130]. WBGU, “Solving the climate dilemma: the budget approach”: : http://www.ecoequity.org/2009/10/solving-the-climate-dilemma-the-budget-approach/ .

[131]. Gideon Polya, “Current Carbon Debt Or Carbon Credit For All Countries: Australia , Canada And US Default On Carbon Debt”, Countercurrents, 4 October, 2013: https://www.countercurrents.org/polya041013.htm

[132]. “Carbon Debt Carbon Credit”: https://sites.google.com/site/carbondebtcarboncredit/ .

[133]. James Hansen, “Letter to PM Kevin Rudd by Dr James Hansen”, 2008: http://www.aussmc.org.au/documents/Hansen2008LetterToKevinRudd_000.pdf .

[134]. Chris Hope, “How high should climate change taxes be?”, Working Paper Series, Judge Business School, University of Cambridge, 9.2011: http://www.jbs.cam.ac.uk/fileadmin/user_upload/research/workingpapers/wp1109.pdf .

[135]. “Climate Justice & Intergenerational Equity”: https://sites.google.com/site/300orgsite/climate-justice .

[139]. “Top iron ore producing countries in the world”, World Atlas: https://www.worldatlas.com/articles/top-iron-ore-producing-countries-in-the-world.html .

[140]. Gideon Polya, “Australia ‘s Huge Coal, Gas & Iron Ore Exports Threaten Planet”, Countercurrents, 15 May 2012: http://www.countercurrents.org/polya150512.htm .

[141]. Climate Watch Performance Index, “Results 2018”: https://www.germanwatch.org/sites/germanwatch.org/files/publication/20504.pdf .

[142]. Giles Parkinson, “Morrison names anti-wind campaigner as energy minister”, Renew Economy, 26 August 2018: https://reneweconomy.com.au/morrison-names-leading-anti-wind-campaigner-as-energy-minister-49560/ .

[143]. David Crowe & Fergus Hunter, “Scott Morrison faces test on Paris climate deal”, Sydney Morning Herald, 28 August 2018: https://www.smh.com.au/politics/federal/scott-morrison-faces-test-on-paris-climate-deal-20180827-p50045.html .

[144].Mark Hoffman, “NEG is good first step on road to cheap, reliable renewables”, Financial Review, 8 August 2018: https://www.afr.com/opinion/columnists/neg-is-good-first-step-on-road-to-cheap-reliable-renewables-20180808-h13pjl .

[145]. Anthony Colangelo, “The Pentecostal Prime Minister: inside Scott Morrison’s church”, Sydney Morning Herald, 25 August 2018: https://www.smh.com.au/politics/federal/the-pentecostal-prime-minister-inside-scott-morrison-s-religion-20180825-p4zzos.html .

[146]. Bradley Martin (Jewish News Syndicate) , “Pentecostal Christian movement enthusiastically affirms support for Israel”, Breaking Israel News, 15 April 2016: https://www.breakingisraelnews.com/65751/pentecostal-christian-movement-enthusiastically-affirms-support-israel/ .

[147]. Jill, Duchess of Hamilton, “Pentecostals are quietly thriving in Jerusalem”,8 February 2011: http://www.catholicherald.co.uk/commentandblogs/2011/02/08/pentecostals-are-quietly-thriving-in-jerusalem/ .

[148]. Harriet Agerholm, “Mike Pence tells Israel’s parliament that US embassy will move to Jerusalem in 2019”, Independent, 22 January 2018: https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/middle-east/mike-pence-jerusalem-israel-capital-palestine-anger-us-vice-president-a8171936.html .

[149]. “Full text: US vice-president Mike Pence’s speech at Israel’s Knesset”, Haaretz, 22 January 2018: https://www.haaretz.com/israel-news/full-text-u-s-vice-president-mike-pence-s-speech-at-the-knesset-1.5751264 .

[150]. Emily McFarlan Miller and Kimberly Winston, “5 faith facts on Mike Pence: “A born-again, evangelical Catholic”, National Catholic Reporter, 15 July 2016: https://www.ncronline.org/blogs/ncr-today/5-faith-facts-mike-pence-born-again-evangelical-catholic .

[151]. Jonathan Mahler and Dirk Johnson, “Mike Pence’s jourmey: from Catholic Democrat to Evangelic Republican:”, New York Times, 20 July 2016: https://www.nytimes.com/2016/07/21/us/politics/mike-pence-religion.html .

[152]. Ian Lee, “From pilgrimage to exodus: is the end nigh for Palestinian Christians?”, CNN, 22 January 2018: https://edition.cnn.com/2018/01/22/middleeast/bethlehem-christians-israel-palestinians-intl/index.html .

[153]. “Palestinian Christians”, Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Palestinian_Christians .

[154]. Gideon Polya, “Anti-racist Jewish humanitarians oppose Apartheid Israel & support UN Security Council Resolution 2334 ”, Countercurrents, 13 January 2017: https://countercurrents.org/2017/01/13/anti-racist-jewish-humanitarians-oppose-apartheid-israel-support-un-security-council-resolution-2334/ .

[155]. United Nations, “Israel’s settlements have no legal validity, constitute flagrant violations of international law, Security Council reaffirms. 14 delegations in favour of Resolution 2334 as United States abstains”, 23 December 2016: https://www.un.org/press/en/2016/sc12657.doc.htm .

[156]. Gideon Polya, “Is UN Security Council Resolution 2334 the beginning of the end for Apartheid Israel?””, Countercurrents, 28 December 2016: https://countercurrents.org/2016/12/28/is-un-security-council-resolution-2334-the-beginning-of-the-end-for-apartheid-israel/ .

[157]. “Australia ends direct aid to Palestinian Authority”, ABC News, 3 July 2018: http://www.abc.net.au/news/2018-07-02/australia-ends-direct-aid-to-palestinian-authority/9932828 .

[158]. Jewish Voice for Peace, “First-ever: 40+ Jewish groups world-wide oppose equating antisemitism with criticism of Israel”, Jewish Voice for Peace, 17 July 2018: https://jewishvoiceforpeace.org/first-ever-40-jewish-groups-worldwide-oppose-equating-antisemitism-with-criticism-of-israel/ .

[159]. Gideon Polya, “Australian pro-Zionist PM Turnbull’s Jewish heritage means he may be ineligible to be an MP”, Countercurrents, 17 September 2017: https://countercurrents.org/2017/09/17/australian-pro-zionist-pm-turnbulls-jewish-heritage-means-he-may-be-ineligible-to-be-an-mp/ .

[160]. Gideon Polya, “Dual Israeli citizenship & Zionist perversion of America, Australia , India and Humanity”, Countercurrents, 30 July 2017 : https://countercurrents.org/2017/07/30/dual-israeli-citizenship-zionist-perversion-of-america-australia-india-humanity/ .

[161]. “Section 44 of the Constitution of Australia”, Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Section_44_of_the_Constitution_of_Australia .

[162]. “Record number of Jews elected”, Australian Jewish News, 7 July 2016: https://www.jewishnews.net.au/elected-record-number-jews/54641 .

[163]. “Law of Return”, Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Law_of_Return .

[164]. AP, “Israel bars five US Jewish, Christian and Muslim leaders backing boycott effort”, Guardian, 26 July 2017: https://www.theguardian.com/world/2017/jul/25/israel-boycott-bds-movement-law-leaders-barred .

[165]. “Petition Against the Right of Return to Israel on Behalf of Australian Jews”, Jews Against Racist Zionism: https://sites.google.com/site/jewsagainstracistzionism/antiracist-australian-jews .

[166]. “Hungarian nationality law”, Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hungarian_nationality_law

[167]. Gideon Polya, “Australian xenophobia targets China but ignores huge Israeli subversion of Australia”, Countercurrents, 7 July 2018: https://countercurrents.org/2018/07/07/australian-xenophobia-targets-china-but-ignores-huge-israeli-subversion-of-australia/ .

[168]. “2017-2018 Australian parliamentary eligibility crisis”, Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2017%E2%80%9318_Australian_parliamentary_eligibility_crisis .

[169]. Anne Twomey, “Is Peter Dutton ineligible to sit in parliament?”, Sydney Morning Herald, 21 August 2018: https://www.smh.com.au/politics/federal/is-peter-dutton-ineligible-to-sit-in-parliament-20180821-p4zyrn.html .

[170]. Robin Davies and Andrew Rosser, “Fact check: what are the facts on Australia’s foreign aid spending/””, The Conversation, 321 January 2017: https://theconversation.com/factcheck-what-are-the-facts-on-australias-foreign-aid-spending-71146

[171]. OECD, “Development aid rises again in 2015, spending on refugees doubles”, 2015: http://www.oecd.org/dac/development-aid-rises-again-in-2015-spending-on-refugees-doubles.htm

[172]. “Methane Bomb Threat”: https://sites.google.com/site/methanebombthreat/ .

[173]. “Too late to avoid global warming catastrophe”: https://sites.google.com/site/300orgsite/too-late-to-avoid-global-warming .

Dr Gideon Polya taught science students at a major Australian university for 4 decades. He published some 130 works in a 5 decade scientific career, most recently a huge pharmacological reference text “Biochemical Targets of Plant Bioactive Compounds” (CRC Press/Taylor & Francis, New York & London , 2003). He has published “Body Count. Global avoidable mortality since 1950” (G.M. Polya, Melbourne, 2007: http://globalbodycount.blogspot.com/ ); see also his contributions “Australian complicity in Iraq mass mortality” in “Lies, Deep Fries & Statistics” (edited by Robyn Williams, ABC Books, Sydney, 2007: http://www.abc.net.au/radionational/programs/ockhamsrazor/australian-complicity-in-iraq-mass-mortality/3369002#transcript

) and “Ongoing Palestinian Genocide” in “The Plight of the Palestinians (edited by William Cook, Palgrave Macmillan, London, 2010: http://mwcnews.net/focus/analysis/4047-the-plight-of-the-palestinians.html ). He has published a revised and updated 2008 version of his 1998 book “Jane Austen and the Black Hole of British History” (see: http://janeaustenand.blogspot.com/ ) as biofuel-, globalization- and climate-driven global food price increases threaten a greater famine catastrophe than the man-made famine in British-ruled India that killed 6-7 million Indians in the “forgotten” World War 2 Bengal Famine (see recent BBC broadcast involving Dr Polya, Economics Nobel Laureate Professor Amartya Sen and others: http://www.open.edu/openlearn/history-the-arts/history/social-economic-history/listen-the-bengal-famine ; Gideon Polya: https://sites.google.com/site/drgideonpolya/home ; Gideon Polya Writing: https://sites.google.com/site/gideonpolyawriting/ ; Gideon Polya, Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gideon_Polya ) . When words fail one can say it in pictures – for images of Gideon Polya’s huge paintings for the Planet, Peace, Mother and Child see: http://sites.google.com/site/artforpeaceplanetmotherchild/ and http://www.flickr.com/photos/gideonpolya/ .