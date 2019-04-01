Australian’s  Massacre Of 50 Muslims In New Zealand  Spotlights Entrenched Australian Islamophobia & Anti-Arab Anti-Semitism

Racism is as racism does. Islamophobia is as Islamophobia does. The utterly appalling massacre of 50 Muslims in 2 Christchurch, New Zealand, mosques by an Australian White Supremacist Islamophobe has spotlighted substantial anti-Arab anti-Semitism and Islamophobia in Australia that is evidenced by (A) Australian complicity in the horrendously deadly, post-9-11 US Alliance War on Muslims, the ongoing Muslim Holocaust and Muslim Genocide, and prior atrocities against Muslims overseas, and (B) widespread entrenched anti-Arab anti-Semitism and Islamophobia at home through explicit words, dog-whistling words, collective and individual deeds, and ignoring or denial of the forgoing realities.

Australians in general are friendly, easy-going, egalitarian people who would vehemently reject any suggestions that they are racists. However many such otherwise nice Aussies say “I am a racist , but…”. And, of course, a morally faulty, look-the-other-way Australia also insists “Don’t talk about the war” (as in the British comedy “Fawlty Towers”) and ignores the horrendous human consequences of 3 decades of Australian and US Alliance wars in Muslim countries from Africa to South East Asia. There is substantial and entrenched racism, anti-Arab anti-Semitism and Islamophobia in Australia that is evidenced by the following:

(1) Australian participation in all post-1950 US Asian wars, in the post-9-11 US War Muslims and in the attendant Muslim Holocaust and Muslim Genocide.

(2) Australian violation of International Law in its wars and occupations imposed on Muslim countries.

(3) Australian targeting of illegal and war criminal US drone strikes on Muslims from Libya to Pakistan.

(4) Pre-9-11 Australian complicity in the invasion and devastation of Muslim countries.

(5) Highly-abusive, long-term imprisonment of Muslim refugees without charge or trial and mostly in remote concentration camps.

(6) Australia is second only to Trump America as a supporter of violently anti-Arab anti-Semitic and Islamophobic Apartheid Israel and hence of its gross abuse of mainly Muslim Palestinians.

(7) Conservative Liberal Party-National Party Coalition are dog-whistling to Islamophobes for crucial electoral advantage.

(8) Explicitly anti-Arab anti-Semitic and Islamophobic One Nation Party.

(9) Post-9-11 terror hysteria, accepting US state terrorism lies, and falsely conflating jihadi psychopaths with Islam and Muslims in general.

(10) Mainstream ignoring of the ongoing Palestinian Genocide and Muslim Holocaust and Muslim Genocide amounts to egregious anti-Arab anti-Semitism and Islamophobia in Australia.

(11) Voter polling revealing substantial anti-Muslim Australian opinion.

(12) Verbal and physical violence against Australian Muslims, especially women.

(13) Islamophobic Australia fails the post-WW2 Jewish test for racism.

(14) The Islamophobia of politically correct racist (PC racist) Australia hides behind a thin veneer of public politeness and political correctness.

(15) Australian ignoring of the Australian-complicit WW2 Bengali Holocaust exposes pervasive racism, anti-Arab anti-Semitism and Islamophobia.

(16) Pre-1974 White Australia policy and the New White Australia Policy impacting Muslims.

(17) Prohibition by White Australia of the 2-century trade of Muslim Macassans with Indigenous Australians.

(18) Terror hysteric, Islamophobic Australia’s cognitive dissonance resolutely ignores US Alliance state terrorism and state terrorism in general.

(19) Climate criminal Australia resolutely ignores the worsening climate genocide that will disproportionately impact impoverished Muslims in Africa and Asia.

(20) Australia resolutely ignores disproportionate exclusion of non-Whites and Muslims from executive positions.

(21) Australia backs US Alliance and Apartheid nuclear terrorism while Sanctioning anti-nuclear-weapons and non-nuclear-weapons Muslim Iran.

(22) Australian intolerance of forthright Arab, Muslim and humanitarian opinion.

(23) PC racist Mainstream Australia rightly condemns White Supremacists and One Nation extremists but ignores its own culpability in giving them oxygen for decades in the mass media.

(24) Mainstream Australian complicity in and tolerance of anti-Arab anti-Semitism and Islamophobia.

(25). Entrenched Anglo racism and neoliberalism as in Australia threatens the planet and its 1,600 million Muslims with a terminal Global Avoidable Mortality Holocaust.

This catalogue is amplified below.

(1) Australian participation in all post-1950 US Asian wars, in the post-9-11 US War Muslims and in the attendant Muslim Holocaust and Muslim Genocide.

War is the penultimate in racism, with genocide being the ultimate in racism. As a small nation inhabiting a whole continent, Asia-fearing Australia shifted from being a British Empire lackey to being an American Empire lackey in 1941 after the Japanese bombing of Pearl Harbor. The US Alliance insurance policy demanded some participation of Australia in US wars by way of insurance premium payments. Thus Australia has participated in all post-1950 US Asian wars, atrocities that have been associated with 40 million Asian deaths from violence or war-imposed deprivation (noting that Asia begins on the eastern side of the Bosphorus in Turkey ) [1]. Australia continues to actively participate in the post-9-11 US War on Muslims (aka the US War on Terror), an atrocity in which 32 million Muslims have died from violence, 5 million, or from imposed deprivation, 27 million, in 20 countries invaded by the US Alliance since the US Government’s 9-11 false flag atrocity [2-6].

(2) Australian violation of International Law in its wars and occupations imposed on Muslim countries.

While a “holocaust” involves death of a huge number of people, “genocide” is defined by the UN Genocide Convention thus: “In the present Convention, genocide means any of the following acts committed with intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnic, racial or religious group, as such: a) Killing members of the group; b) Causing serious bodily or mental harm to members of the group; c) Deliberately inflicting on the group conditions of life calculated to bring about its physical destruction in whole or in part; d) Imposing measures intended to prevent births within the group; e) Forcibly transferring children of the group to another group” [7]. Thus 4.5 million Iraqi deaths from violence, 1.7 million, or from imposed deprivation, 2.9 million, under Sanctions and thence Occupation (1990-2011) can be described as an Iraqi Holocaust and an Iraqi Genocide [4, 5]. Ditto 7 million Afghan deaths from violence, 1.4 million, or from war-imposed deprivation, 5.6 million, under US Alliance Occupation since 2001 can be described as an Afghan Holocaust and an Afghan Genocide [5, 6].

Further, Articles 55 and 56 of the Geneva Convention relative to the Protection of Civilian Persons in Time of War, unequivocally demands that an Occupier must supply life-sustaining food and medical requisites to its Occupied Subjects “to the fullest extent of the means available to it” [8]. However in formerly Occupied Iraq and in still Occupied Afghanistan the Occupiers of the US Alliance were/are the richest countries in the world, while the Occupied were/are among the poorest people in the world and died avoidably from deprivation in their millions due to gross violation of the Geneva Convention by the US Alliance including Australia. Thus for example, the Tibetan region of China borders on Occupied Afghanistan that is an overwhelmingly Muslim country. The most fundamental human right is the right to life. While legitimately criticized for the one party state, the death penalty, censorship, urban air pollution and harsh treatment of dissidents, China has been hugely successful in radically reducing infant mortality and maternal mortality in Tibet and in China as a whole. In stark contrast, the war criminal US Alliance occupation of neighbouring Afghanistan continues to be associated with an under-1 infant mortality and maternal mortality incidence that is 7 times higher and 4-12 times higher, respectively, than that in Tibet – evidence of gross violation of the Geneva Convention and the UN Genocide Convention by the war criminal US Alliance that includes Australia [9]. Before I was rendered “invisible” in Mainstream Australia about 10 years ago (by Australian intelligence, the Zionists, the Americans, Mainstream media cowardice and mendacity … who knows?) I offered a similar argument in relation to Australian complicity in horrendous avoidable mortality and infant mortality in Occupied Iraq [1, 10-13].

(3) Australian targeting of illegal and war criminal US drone strikes on Muslims from Libya to Pakistan.

Australia targets illegal and war criminal US drone strikes on Muslim countries via the joint-US-Australia spying base at Pine Gap in Central Australia. The targeted countries are wretchedly poor, overwhelmingly Muslim and include (West to East) devastated Libya, starving Somalia, starving Yemen, devastated Syria, devastated Iraq, devastated Afghanistan and impoverished Pakistan. The US drone strikes are illegal, war criminal, and involve substantial “collateral” civilian deaths in countries with which the US and Australia are not formally at war [14-19]. It is asserted that Australia’s Pine Gap targeted bombing attacks by Apartheid Israel on Lebanon (and indeed thousands of Australians in Lebanon) in 2006 [16]. This drone warfare is conducted by non-combatant military employees back in metropolitan America in a deadly and real-life version of a video war game, and is redolent of past cowardly and genocidal Anglo warfare such as the Americans using guns against Indigenous American bows and arrows [1], and British use of machine guns against Zulu, Ashanti and Sudanese spears [20]. War is the penultimate in racism, with genocide being the ultimate in racism.

(4) Pre-9-11 Australian complicity in the invasion and devastation of Muslim countries.

Towards the end of the 20th century a US lackey Australia took part in the Gulf War (0.2 million violent Iraqi deaths) and the imposition of deadly Sanctions against Iraq (1.7 million avoidable deaths from deprivation, 1990-2003). Indeed variously as a UK lackey or a US lackey Australia has been involved in a total of 8 Iraq Wars since 1914 and in 3 Syrian Wars since the British invasion of Syria in WW1. It is estimated that Iraqi avoidable deaths from deprivation in the period 1914 to the present total about 9 million [4].

As a UK lackey or a US lackey, Australians have invaded 85 countries [21] as compared to the British 193 [22], France 82 [23], the US 70 (50 after WW2) [24], Germany 39, Japan 30, Russia 25, Canada 25, Apartheid Israel 12, China 2 and North Korea arguably none [1, 25, 26]. US lackey Australia’s Great White Hope, America, has 800 overseas military bases that are variously located in 70 countries including Australia which plays a key role in US nuclear terrorism. Of the 85 countries that Australians have invaded historically, 22 are overwhelmingly Muslim and 12 have major Muslim populations. Further, of these 85 invasions about 30 have involved genocide as defined by the UN Genocide Convention but none of these genocides rate a mention per se in the authoritative, 2-volume work “The Cambridge History Of Australia” [27].

Australia was set up as a British colony in 1788 at the height of the British versus French World War in the 18th century. The main prize for Britain was India that was ruled by the Muslim Mughal emperors. Australia-complicit British over-exploitation of largely Hindu and Muslim India was associated with 1,800 million Indian avoidable deaths from imposed deprivation in the period 1757-1947, from the 1769-1770 Great Bengal Famine (10 million killed) to the 1942-1945, Australia-complicit, British-imposed WW2 Bengali Holocaust (WW2 Bengal Famine, WW2 Indian Holocaust, 6-7 million Indians killed) [27-32]. Consonant with this estimate, the average life expectancy in India was a mere 27 years when the rapacious British finally left India in 1947 [29-31] . Despite a very high birth rate, the Indian population shockingly remained static at about 300 million in the 70-year period of 1867-1937 but took off after the British left in 1947, reaching 1,339 million in 2017, 70 years after Independence [32]. Scrupulously ignored by White Australia was the fact that the first, albeit inadvertent, “settlement” of the Australian states of Tasmania and Victoria was by 17 Bengali and 5 British sailors shipwrecked on Preservation Island in Bass Strait off the cost of Van Dieman’s Land (Tasmania) in 1797. The first “White” settlement of Tasmania was in 1803 in Risdon Cove but (probably because this was associated with the first large-scale massacre of Indigenous Tasmanians), the settlement was shifted to Sullivan’s Cove on the Western side of the Derwent River in 1804 [1]. The 17 Bengali sailors were most likely to have been Muslims because Hindu Bengalis would have had a religious horror of crossing the “kala pani” (black water) (indeed my dear late wife Zareena’s paternal grandfather (dada) was apparently a Muslim boatman on the Hooghli River in Bengal before crossing the “kala pani” as a “5-year slave” or indentured labourer to the British and Australians in Fiji [34-36]).

While the 2 century, Australia-complicit, British-imposed Indian Holocaust (1,800 million avoidable deaths from deprivation, 1757-1947, with about 20% being Muslims) was quantitatively the worst genocide in human history, the Australian-imposed Aboriginal Genocide has been the worst genocide in human history from a qualitative perspective – of 350-750 Indigenous languages or dialects in 1788, only 150 survive today with all but 20 threatened with extinction in a process of continuing Aboriginal Ethnocide and Aboriginal Genocide) [37, 38].

Australia enthusiastically joined with Britain to invade and dismember the largely Muslim Ottoman Empire in WW1. Indeed Australia’s most sacred memorial day for its 0.1 million war dead in foreign wars is on Anzac Day (25 April) that commemorates the unsuccessful invasion of Gallipoli on the highly strategic Dardanelles Strait, Turkey, in 1915 by the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps (ANZAC). Resolutely ignored by Australians is that the Allied invasion of the Dardanelles precipitated the Armenian Genocide that commenced on 24 April 2015 and in which 1.5 million Christian Armenians perished. Also resolutely ignored on Anzac Day are the circa 0.1 million Indigenous Australians who were violently killed defending their lands from the British invaders, with a further 2 million dying from dispossession, deprivation and introduced disease [37, 38] . The Palestinian Genocide ( 2.3 million dead from violence, 0.1 million, or from imposed deprivation, 2.2 million, since the British invasion in WW1) commenced with the ANZAC conquest of Palestine and the associated Palestinian Famine that killed 0.1 million, with the violent, large-scale killing of Palestinians commencing with the ANZAC killing of about 100 Palestinian men in the Surafend Massacre of December. 1918 [39-48]. Indeed all the atrocities inflicted on the largely Muslim Middle East and North Africa in the US Alliance War on Muslims ultimately derive from the dismemberment of the Muslim Ottoman Empire by Britain and France in WW2 [1-6].

(5) Highly-abusive, long-term imprisonment of Muslim refugees without charge or trial and mostly in remote concentration camps.

Every child in Australia is taught about the promulgation of the Magna Carta in 1215 at Runnymede by King John and the English Barons which provided a foundation for subsequent British laws about basic rights, arbitrary arrest, Habeus Corpus and due process. Article 39 of the Magna Carta stated: “No free man shall be arrested or imprisoned or disseised or outlawed or exiled or in any way victimised, neither will we attack him or send anyone to attack him, except by the lawful judgment of his peers or by the law of the land”. Article 39 ultimately lead to the Petition of Right (1628), the Habeas Corpus Act (1679), the Constitution of the United States of America (1789), the US Bill of Rights (1791), the 14th Amendment (US citizenship and equal rights to African-Americans and former slaves, 1868) and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (notably Articles 5 and 9, 1948). Highly-abusive, long-term imprisonment of Muslim refugees (including women and children) without charge or trial in remote, onshore or offshore concentration camps has been bipartisan (Coalition and Labor) policy for 2 decades. While Labor refugee policy has attempted to be more humane than Coalition policy, it was Labor which introduced mandatory detention for refugees not having citizenship or a valid visa (Paul Keating Labor Government, 1992) and the indefinite mandatory detention of boat arrivals in detention centres (concentration camps) in regional countries, specifically Nauru for refugee families and Manus Island, Papua New Guinea for men without families (Kevin Rudd Labor Government, 2013) [52-54]. These laws violated the UN Refugee Convention and the UN Rights of the Child Convention to which Australia is a signatory.

By way of example, as at June 2014 there were the following number of people in immigration detention in Australian territory or in neighbouring countries: 1,169 (Nauru), 1,189 (Manus Island, Papua New Guinea), 1,077 (Christmas Island, Australian territory), 2,547 (Mainland detention in Australia), and 3,007 (Community Detention in Mainland Australia, this involving enforced poverty through exclusion from work, frequent reporting to authorities and constraints on location) [52].. Most of the thousands of such international law- and human rights-violating incarcerations by US lackey, pro-Zionist and substantially anti-Arab anti-Semitic and Islamophobic Australia have been of Muslim refugees (mainly from Iraq, Iran, Myanmar, Palestine, Somalia, Sudan, and Syria) [55] or of refugees fleeing the Apartheid Israel-backed Sri Lankan Tamil Genocide (Apartheid Israel supplied war boats, war planes, missiles, weapons, military advisers and strategic advice) [56, 57].

Examples of European countries enforcing highly abusive and indefinite imprisonment of subjects without charge or trial include Nazi Germany (applied to Jews, Gypsies, Slavs, socialists and homosexuals, 1933-1945) and Apartheid Israel (mostly Muslim Occupied Palestinians in the Gaza Concentration Camp, 2 million, or in military-guarded West Bank ghettoes, 3 million, 1967-present) [1].

(6) Australia is second only to Trump America as a supporter of violently anti-Arab anti-Semitic and Islamophobic Apartheid Israel and hence of its gross abuse of mainly Muslim Palestinians.

US lackey Australia slavishly follows extreme right-wing and racist Trump American policy over Apartheid Israel. Thus the 2016 UN Security Council Resolution 2334, that was passed unanimously with the abstention of Obama America, condemned Israeli violations of International Law in the Occupied Palestinian Territories but was condemned by President Donald Trump and by the US lackey, pro-Zionist Australian Coalition Government [58-60]. Australia is second only in the World to Trump America as a supporter of nuclear terrorist, racist Zionist-run, genocidally racist, serial invader, serial war criminal, horrendously human rights abusing, women-abusing, child-abusing, anti-Arab anti-Semitic, Islamophobic and democracy-by-genocide Apartheid Israel. Just as those who support Nazi Germany can reasonably be described as pro-Nazi, so those who fervently support Apartheid Israel can be reasonably described as pro-Apartheid, noting that Apartheid is condemned as a vile crime by the International Convention on the Suppression and Punishment of the crime of Apartheid [61] . Weaselly, politically correct rhetoric aside, the Right in Australia has an appalling record of supporting both Apartheid South Africa and Apartheid Israel.

Of 14 million Indigenous Palestinians (50% children and 75% women and children), 7 million are exiled from their homeland on pain of death, and 7 million are subjects of the nuclear terrorist, genocidally racist, racist Zionist-run, grossly human rights-abusing, serial war criminal, democracy-by-genocide Apartheid rogue state, Apartheid Israel [39-48]. Of the 7 million Indigenous Palestinian subjects of Apartheid Israel (now 50% of its subjects but ruled by a 47% minority of Jewish Israelis), 5 million are Occupied Palestinians with zero human rights and highly abusively confined to the blockaded, shelled, bombed and starved Gaza Concentration Camp (2 million) or to military-ruled West Bank ghettoes (3 million), and nearly 2 million .are “lucky” Palestinian Israelis living as voting but Third Class citizens of Apartheid Israel under over 60 Nazi-style race-based discriminatory laws [62-64] and the often-enunciated threat of genocide by expulsion (800,000 Palestinians were expelled in 1948 and a further 400,000 Arabs were expelled in 1967). The 5 million Occupied Palestinians are 74% of the now 50% of Israeli subjects who are Indigenous Palestinians but cannot vote for the government ruling them i.e. this is egregious Apartheid, a crime and abomination under International law [61]. Starting with the Palestinian Famine occasioned by the Australian, New Zealand and British invasion of Palestine in WW1 (0.1 million deaths [65, 66]) , a total of 2.3 million Palestinians have died from violence (0.1 million) or from imposed deprivation (2.2 million) [39]. For alphabetically-organized compendia of anti-racist Jewish and non-Jewish opinion about these atrocities see [39, 67-70].

In addition to variously abstaining voting against UN pro-Palestinians resolutions (e.g. recognizing Palestinian statehood, flying the Palestinian flag at the UN, demanding Israeli observance of the Geneva Convention), Australian ministers and prime ministers have variously disputed the illegality of Jewish settlements in the Occupied West Bank and the seizure of East Jerusalem and its population (a genocidal war crime), argued for a move of the Australian embassy to Jerusalem, and supported Israel’s “right to self-defence” in its repeated horrendous Gaza Massacres [71-82].

Israeli state terrorism-backed Israelis (backed by and their Zionist supporters outside Apartheid Israel) have variously deceived, spied on, defamed, kidnapped, imprisoned, shot, tasered, shelled, bombed, mangled, tortured, murdered, perverted and subverted Australians [83, 84] but US lackey Australia and its Zionist-subverted institutions treat them with kid gloves. Thus in 2010 Australia’s popular and pro-Zionist PM Kevin Rudd enraged the Zionists by protesting the Israeli kidnapping of Australians in international waters and the repeated large-scale stealing of Australian passport identities for terrorism purposes. He attempted to mollify the Zionists but to no avail – a month later he was removed in a US-approved, Mining Corporation-backed and pro-Zionist-led coup [85-89]. Neocon American and Zionist Imperialist (NAZI)-promoted terror hysteria in Australia has led to draconian anti-terror laws that variously violate civil liberties (and are squarely aimed at Muslims), compulsory acquisition of electronic metadata (obtaining the who talks to whom but not the what of all electronic communications) and technically incompetent encryption-busting laws that threaten the Australian economy. Australia belongs to the genocide-based “5 eyes” intelligence club together with the UK, US, Canada and New Zealand, but the US shares all this raw intelligence on Australians with Israel [90].

Racism is racism does, including support for genocidally racist regimes. This brief sketch outlines the enormous extent to which US lackey and Zionist-subverted Australian Governments support violently anti-Arab anti-Semitic and Islamophobic Apartheid Israel against the national interest. Indeed a crucial Australia-Indonesia Free Trade Agreement was delayed and threatened because the Coalition Government publicly considered moving the Australian Embassy to Jerusalem [91]. Reflecting “traditional” attitudes of White Australia, the genocidally racist psychopath and founder of Zionism, Theodor Herzl, regarded Asians as “barbarians” and Naftali Tamir (former Israeli Ambassador to Australia) stated (2006): “Israel and Australia are like sisters in Asia. We are in Asia without the characteristics of Asians. We don’t have yellow skin and slanted eyes. Asia is basically the yellow race. Australia and Israel are not – we are basically the white race. We are on the western side of Asia and they are on the southeastern side. Israel has not fully acknowledged the value of working together with Australia in Asia. It’s a way for us to cooperate with and enhance our position in the countries neighboring Australia” [92, 93].

(7) Conservative Liberal Party-National Party Coalition are dog-whistling to Islamophobes for crucial electoral advantage.

Australia has a compulsory preferential voting system that means that after the primary votes are counted, the second preferences of the lowest-scoring parties are progressively added to the “2-party preferred vote” of the bigger parties. Racism is as racism does. As of March 2019 the presently ruling Liberal Party-National Party Coalition (37% electoral support), despite disingenuous, public, “we love Muslims” political correctness, is dog-whistling the substantial body of primitive voters who support the explicit racism, bigotry, anti-Arab anti-Semitism and Islamophobia of the far-right One Nation Party (7% electoral support). Labor (38% electoral support) and the Greens (13% electoral support) have zero tolerance for racism and are putting the racist One Nation Party (7%) last in Australia’s compulsory and preferential voting system that with 3% Others presently gives Labor a 6 point lead over the Coalition in terms of the crucial “2 party preferred vote” of 53% (Labor) and 47% (Coalition) [94].

While anti-racist Labor and the anti-racist Greens will ethically put the racist One Nation Party last on “How to vote” cards, , the Coalition is hedging its bets . When asked about this crucial matter by popular Mainstream journalist, Waleed Ali (a Muslim), the PM Scott Morrison was disgracefully equivocal. However after Al Jazeera revealed One Nation dealings with the powerful, pro-gun, US National Rifle Association (NRA) , a vacillating PM Morrison was finally forced to declare that One Nation would be preferenced by the Liberal Party below the Labor Party (however this might still mean preferencing the racist One National Party above the ethical, progressive, pro-environment and resolutely anti-racist Greens). The National Party (the farmers’ party) competes with the One Nation Party for votes in right-wing rural areas and is unlikely to follow the Liberal Party in this i.e. it will likely preference the racist and Islamophobic One Nation Party above anti-racist Labor and the anti-racist Greens.

Australia has had 230 years of racism that was mainly directed against Muslims over the last 3 decades and especially in the last 2 post-9-11 decades. Those leading the Islamophobia have been the extreme right-wing rump of the Liberal Party, the right-wing remainder of the Liberal Party, the extreme right-wing National Party and the rabidly racist and Islamophobic One National Party. The Labor Party has been more considered in its opinions and the minority left wing of the Labor Party has been determinedly anti-racist as have been the Greens. The racist right-wingers that dominate the Australian political scene have effectively but falsely conflated jihadi terrorism with Muslims for 2 decades, with the amount of “political correctness” increasing as you go from One Nation (absent) to the Labor Right (substantial). Thus for example, the Labor Party lost the recent New South Wales election in substantial part because the Right-wing Labor leader was found to have declared that Asians with PhDs were taking the jobs of “our children” and thence became a lame duck despite his no doubt sincere but inadequate apologies.

Australia and New Zealand are sister countries, could conceivably have Federated and collectively are referred to as Australasia. After the Christchurch Massacre the number of Australasians killed by jihadi terrorists in Australasia total 3 (all in Australia) and the number of Australasians killed in Australasia by White supremacist terrorism total 50 (all in New Zealand but by all killed by an Australian). There has evidently been a massive Australian and New Zealand intelligence failure that is connected with the overwhelming, Zionist-promoted Western conflation of “terrorism” with Muslims as in the expression “Islamist terrorism”.

(8) Explicitly anti-Arab anti-Semitic and Islamophobic One Nation Party.

In March 1966 Queensland fish-and-chips shop owner Pauline Hanson was elected as a Member of the House of Representatives of the Australia Federal Parliament on a platform of xenophobic racism against Asians (“We are being swamped by Asians”) and opposition to falsely perceived disproportionate support for Australia’s impoverished Aboriginals (Indigenous Australians for whom the life expectancy is about 10 years lower than for White Australians. In July 2016 the Australia Federal elections returned the climate criminal Coalition Government with a likely 1 seat majority and elected Pauline Hanson and her anti-Asian, anti-Muslim One Nation Party to the Senate. The One Nation Party has a platform that wants to ban halal certification, wants a “Royal Commission into Islam” and wants to ban Muslim immigration (this gaining support from, right-wing commentators). While the Labor Party and the Greens have zero tolerance for racism, the Liberal Party-National Party Coalition is despicably ambivalent through concerns about One Nation securing the 7% of right-wing voters who would otherwise vote for the Coalition. That cowardly and unprincipled Coalition position is more so as they approach the Extreme Right and is variously expressed as outright support for extreme policies to politically correct (PC) dog-whistling (underhand and verbally coded support). The blunt reality is that while Coalition support comes from ignorance and stupidity to ecocidal, speciescidal, homicidal and terracidal greed, the One Nation base comes from crude ignorance, stupidity and racism akin to that of the Trump-supporting “deplorables” and the European neo-fascists [95]. Unfortunately all the other political parties (with the exception of the resolute Greens) take pains to make a distinction between the racist One Nation Party (variously deplored) and those who support it and whose votes are sought (they are not attacked and are embraced with notions of “free speech”, “democracy”, and “the right to be bigoted”).

(9) Post-9-11 terror hysteria, accepting US state terrorism lies, and falsely conflating jihadi psychopaths with Islam and Muslims in general.

Famous anti-racist Jewish American journalist I.F. Stone (author of “The Hidden History of the Korean War. 1950-1951” [96]) in addressing journalism students stated : “Among all the things I’m going to tell you today about being a journalist, all you have to remember is two words: governments lie” . Similarly, great American writer and historian Gore Vidal stated: “Unlike most Americans who lie all the time, I hate lying” and “The corporate grip on opinion in the US is one of the wonders of the Western world. No First World country has ever managed to eliminate so entirely from its media all objectivity – much less dissent” [97, 98]. US history is a catalogue of mendacity and false excuses for war and genocide [99]. Thus the 1776 rebellion is “officially” about “freedom”, “liberty” and “no taxation without representation” but in reality was about overcoming the British block on further genocidal expansion into Indian lands – by the 1830s all Indigenous Americans were being ethnically cleansed from East of the Mississippi [1, 100, 101]. Numerous science, architecture, engineering, aviation, military and intelligence experts reject the “official men in caves” version of 9-11 promulgated by the mendacious Bush Administration (that notoriously told 935 lies between 9-11 and the invasion of Iraq) and conclude that the US did 9-11 with some plausibly asserting Israeli and Saudi involvement [2, 3, 99]. In Australia, as in the West in general, anyone disputing the official US version of 9-11 is labelled a “conspiracy theorist” and rapidly rendered “invisible” (just as, and quite connectedly, those criticizing Apartheid Israel and its ongoing Palestinian Genocide are falsely labelled as “anti-Semites” and rapidly removed from public life). As a scientist my most profound objections to the highly implausible “lying Bush version of 9-11” are extraordinary American mendacity, clear physical and chemical evidence for explosive demolition of the 3 WTC buildings, and the sheer implausibility of a Cessna-trained pilot assertedly landing a huge passenger jet on a dime at the ground floor door to the Pentagon [3].

While 60 Americans have been killed in America by jihadi psychopaths since 9-11 [102, 103], 32 million Muslims have been killed through violence, 5 million, or through deprivation , 27 million, in 20 countries invaded by the US Alliance since the US Government’s 9-11 false flag operation in which about 3,000 people died, mostly Americans [2, 3]. In Australia only 3 people have ever been killed in Australia by jihadi psychopaths (and none before 2014, noting that the skill of the Australian Intelligence and Security services must be credited with thus containing this threat), but the post-9-11 terror hysteria has meant bipartisan (i.e. Government and Opposition) adoption of draconian anti-terrorism laws that seriously diminish the civil liberties and privacy of all Australians and which in practice are aimed squarely at the Muslim community [104]. Nearly 20 years of tight Western word association between “terrorism”, “Islam” and “Muslim” feeds entrenched anti-Arab anti-Semitism and Islamophobia in Australia and indeed in the West in general.

While fortunately only 3 Australians have ever been killed in Australia by jihadi psychopaths (none before 2014), successive Australian Governments have committed to an annual increase in the long-term accrual cost of the War on Terror of A$11 billion, this amounting to about A$200 billion since the US Government’s 9-11 false flag atrocity in 2001 that was used as the excuse for the US War on Muslims (aka the US War on Terror). Since 9-11 about 1.5 million Australians have died preventably from “lifestyle” causes but successive Lib-Lab Australian governments have committed A$200 billion to help kill millions of Muslims abroad rather than on trying to keep 1.5 million Australians alive at home – gross fiscal perversion by successive Australian-killing, US lackey, Zionist-subverted, Lib-Lab (Coalition and Labor) Australian governments [105]. Contributing thus to these 1.5 million preventable Australian deaths (including about 1,500 Australian veteran deaths by suicide) in the name of the War on Muslims is anti-Arab anti-Semitism and Islamophobia indeed. One notes that the US committed $6 trillion to the Iraq War and the Afghan War and, connected with this horrible fiscal perversion, 1.7 million Americans die preventably each year from “life-style” and political choice reasons i.e. there have been 31 million such American preventable deaths since 9-11 [103].

(10) Mainstream ignoring of the ongoing Palestinian Genocide and Muslim Holocaust and Muslim Genocide amounts to egregious anti-Arab anti-Semitism and Islamophobia in Australia.

Genocide ignoring and holocaust ignoring are far, far worse than repugnant genocide denial and holocaust denial because the latter at least permit public refutation and public debate. In general , lying by omission is far, far worse than lying by commission because the latter at least permits public refutation and discussion [106, 107]. Western and Australian Mainstream ignoring of the ongoing Palestinian Genocide (2.3 million deaths from violence or imposed deprivation), the ongoing Iraqi Genocide (4.6 million deaths from violence or imposed deprivation, 1990-2011), the Afghan Genocide (7 million deaths from violence or imposed deprivation) and the Muslim Holocaust and Muslim Genocide (32 million deaths from violence or imposed deprivation) amounts to egregious anti-Arab anti-Semitism and Islamophobia in Australia just as ignoring the WW2 Jewish Holocaust (5-6 million deaths from violence or imposed deprivation) amounts to egregious anti-Jewish anti-Semitism. While the US Government admitted to 0.5 million Iraqi child deaths only 6 years into Sanctions in 1996 [4], and the eminent US Just Foreign Policy expertly estimates 1.5 million violent deaths in Occupied Iraq [4], on the occasion of the US withdrawal from Iraq in 2011 the ABC (Australia’s equivalent of the UK BBC) declared that “The withdrawal ends a war that left tens of thousands of Iraqis and nearly 4,500 American soldiers dead” [108].

(11) Voter polling revealing substantial anti-Muslim Australian opinion.

There is massive anti-Muslim sentiment in Australia [73, 94, 109-115]. The Australian newspaper reported an Essential poll showed 49% in favour of a ban against Muslims entering Australia but with 40% opposed (September 2016). Another Essential poll found 41% supported a ban, 46% opposed and 14% didn’t know (February 2017). A Newspoll found 44% supported a Donald Trump-style ban on Muslim immigration from particular countries, 45% opposed this and 11% didn’t know (February 2017). The 2017 Essential poll found support for a travel ban from Muslim countries was 66% for and 25% against (minor party voters), 48% for and 38% against (Liberal Party-National Party Coalition voters), 31% for and 59% against (Labor voters), and 15% for and 75% against (Greens voters) [111]. While Pauline Hanson (leader of the racist One Nation Party) supported the Trump move, Coalition Treasurer (now PM) Scott Morrison, Foreign Minister Julie Bishop and PM Malcolm Turnbull declined to criticize Trump’s racist policy while backing strong “border protection”. In stark contrast, Labor Opposition leader Bill Shorten, called Trump’s travel ban “appalling… [and] ought to be ended as soon as possible” [111]. Deputy Leader of the Labor Party, Tanya Plibersek, unequivocally stated: “I think that it’s very important that policies, immigration policies, all government policies, are not based on race or religion or ethnic background or country of origin” [113]. The decent Greens are, of course, utterly opposed to Trump’s bigoted and racist ban.

Australia’s war criminal, climate criminal, anti-science, dog-whistling Australian Coalition Government does not seem to understand the concept of “zero tolerance for racism” – decent Australians who do will utterly reject the Coalition, vote 1 Green, put the One Nation Party last and put the Coalition second last.

(12) Verbal and physical violence against Australian Muslims, especially women.

An Australian, I happily married into a large Muslim Fiji Indian family and have heard about or seen Australian Islamophobia first hand. Thus by way of such examples, two female relatives ( one Australian, one New Zealander) working professionally in businesses in the Melbourne CBD and taunted by racist youths: “Go back to where you come from”; a teacher relative taunted by students: “Curry in a hurry”; a middle-aged haji relative wearing white robes and a white cap driving in Auckland and abused by passing youths; a lady relative’s local mosque burned down shortly after 9-11; the father of one of my Lebanese Muslim students had to change his phone number because of abusive calls due to the fact that his name was the same as that of a well-known Muslim ruler. And of course I regularly encounter Islamophobic sentiments reported in the media as a matter of course, as well as numerous reports of hijab-wearing Muslim women being publicly abused and accosted. Because Muslim women are often readily identifiable or surmised to be Muslim through complexion, apparel, etc , they have been particularly vulnerable to being rudely accosted in public. An Islamophobia register has been established in Australia [114, 115].

(13) Islamophobic Australia fails the post-WW2 Jewish test for racism.

Public anti-Jewish anti-Semitism was common in the West prior to WW2 but rightly became generally unacceptable after WW2 and the revelations about the WW2 Jewish Holocaust (5-6 million Jews killed) that was part of a wider WW2 European Holocaust (30 million Slavs, Jews and Gypsies killed through violence or imposed deprivation) [1]. However egregious racism against non-Europeans continued , notably in the US and European colonies, and indeed Indigenous Australians only became counted as citizens after a referendum in 1967. Post-WW2 there would have been outrage in Western countries if the types of assertions made about non-Europeans were made about Jews.

Racism involves damaging treatment of particular ethnic groups – but the bottom line is that you cannot do anything about your origins. Anti-Semitism involves discrimination against Semites for being Semites per se and comes in 2 equally repugnant forms, anti-Arab anti-Semitism against 300 million ethnically Semitic Arabs or 1,600 million culturally or ethnically Semitic Muslims and anti-Jewish anti-Semitism against 15 million mostly culturally Semitic Jews. Pauline Hansen’s xenophobic, anti-Arab anti-Semitic and Islamophobic assertions fail the Jewish test for racism i.e. replacement in her declarations of “Asians” and “Muslims” with “Jews”, “mosques” with “synagogues”, “burqa” and ”niqab” with “yamulka” and “Islam” with “Judaism” generates intolerably repugnant anti-Jewish anti-Semitic assertions: e.g. “we are in danger of being swamped by Jews”, “Call for an inquiry or Royal Commission to determine if Judaism is a religion or political ideology”, “Stop further Jewish Immigration and the intake of Jewish refugees”, “Ban the Yamulka in public places”, “Surveillance cameras to be installed in all Synagogues and Jewish schools”, “Synagogues to be open to the public during all opening hours”, “No more Synagogues to be built until the inquiry is held”, “Oppose the introduction of Jewish Law”, “Investigate welfare payments paid to Jews who may be in multiple marriages, having multiple children”, “Ban Kosher certification. Kosher certified food not to be provided in prisons or the armed services. Companies may comply for [Kosher] export but no monies must be paid”, “Jews will not be allowed to be sworn in to Parliament under the Torah” [95].

(14) The Islamophobia of politically correct racist (PC racist) Australia hides behind a thin veneer of public politeness and political correctness.

Australians will indignantly assert that “We are not racists but…”. Further, many Australians have a politically correct assertion of opposition to explicit racism at home but will support genocidal US wars against Muslims and Asians, war being the penultimate in racism and genocide the ultimate in racism. This contradictory position of many (and at times most) Australians can be described as politically correct racism (PC racism). Ignorance is no excuse in our information-saturated world. The same

self-declared non-racists who vote for the Liberal Party-National Party Coalition presently ruling Australia are politically correct racist (PC racist) because the Coalition has fervently supported all post-1950 US Asian Wars, atrocities associated with 40 million Asian deaths from violence or imposed deprivation [1]. Coalition supporters who decry the explicit racism and Islamophobia of the One Nation Party are politically correct racist (PC racist) by complicity in the US Alliance War on Muslims in which 32 million Muslims have been killed through violence, 5 million, or through deprivation , 27 million, in 20 countries invaded by the US Alliance since the US Government’s 9-11 false flag operation [2, 3].

(15) Australian ignoring of the Australian-complicit WW2 Bengali Holocaust exposes pervasive racism, anti-Arab anti-Semitism and Islamophobia.

In the period 1942-1945 the British with Australian complicity deliberately starved 6-7 million Indians to death in Bengal, Bihar, Orissa and Assam for strategic reasons. Australia was complicit by denying food for its starving ally, India, from Australia’s huge war-time grain stores. A substantial proportion of the victims were Muslims and the atrocity was associated with large-scale military and civilian sexual abuse of starving women and girls [27-32, 116-128]. I would love to be informed otherwise, but (as far as I know) only 5 Australian writers have ever mentioned the WW2 Bengali Holocaust in their books, namely (in chronologically ascending order ) Geoffrey Blainey (1988 [125]), Gideon Polya (1998, 2008 [126], 2003 [128], 2007 [1]), Colin Mason (2000 [127]), Thomas Keneally (2011[129]), and Colin White (2018 [100, 101]). One cannot get much more anti-Arab anti-Semitic and Islamophobic than helping kill millions of Muslims and then white-washing the atrocity out of your nation’s history books and general public perception.

(16) Pre-1974 White Australia policy and the New White Australia Policy impacting Muslims.

In 1901 the newly Federated and independent Australia passed the 1901 Immigration Restriction Bill that became known popularly as the White Australia Policy. In order to placate the British (who did not want to unnecessarily offend their 400 million non-European subjects nor the Japanese, the Act did not specify who was to be excluded but left it up to Ministerial discretion [1, 126, 130] . However the racist first Australian PM, Edmund Barton, made the intent clear (1901): “The doctrine of the equality of man was never intended to apply to the equality of an Englishman and the Chinaman” [126]. The White Australia Policy was ended by the reformist and anti-racist Whitlam Government in 1973 , with this decision being reinforced by the 1975 Racial Discrimination Act. The Whitlam Government was itself removed in the 1975 CIA-backed Coup [132]. However the covert White Australian Policy has been replaced by a covert New White Australia Policy that massively discriminates between (A) White and Honorary Whites versus (B) Non-White and poor White visa applicants. The only Muslim countries in the White and Honorary White group are oil-rich Brunei (population 0.4 million) and its neighbour Malaysia (population 31.6 million) i.e. about 1,600 million Muslims are put in the Non-White and poor White category.

(17) Prohibition by White Australia of the 2-century trade of Muslim Macassans with Indigenous Australians.

Muslim fishermen visited the northern coast of Australia (the Kimberley region and Arnhem Land) from the 1700s onwards to collect sea cucumbers (trepang). These trepangers mainly came from Macassar (Makassar) in the large Indonesian island of Sulawesi with others coming from the Indonesian archipelago islands of Timor, Rote and Aru. The Macassans traded with the Indigenous people, notably those of the Kimberley region and the Yolngu people of Arnhem Land, and had a significant linguistic, cultural and technological impact that included intermarriage. However the genocidally racist and violent White Australian invaders put a stop to this useful 2-century interaction [133, 134]. It is noteworthy that while racist White Australia excluded trade with the Macassans in 1907, there was considerable White Australian support for setting up a Jewish colony in the substantially ethnically cleansed Kimberley region that had resisted the genocidal European invasion – this scheme was finally vetoed by Australian war-time PM John Curtin in 1944 on intelligence advice (probably to the effect that the British War Cabinet had decided to Partition Palestine and set up a Jews-only, Apartheid Israeli state) [135, 136] .

(18) Terror hysteric, Islamophobic Australia’s cognitive dissonance resolutely ignores US Alliance state terrorism and state terrorism in general.

Australia resolutely separates “home” and “abroad” (indeed “Home and Away” is the name of a long-running Australia TV soap series). Thus, for example, while about 80% of Australian voters have finally come to the conclusion that we need to seriously reduce Domestic greenhouse gas (GHG) pollution at home , only the Greens (13% of voters) realize that Australia must also rapidly end thermal coal exports to cut GHG pollution abroad [137] (incidentally, the burning of Australia’s world leading coal exports kills about 75,000 people annually [138]).

While Australia is a peaceful country subject to the rule of law at “home”, Australia “abroad” has been involved in all post-1950 US Asian wars (atrocities associated with about 50 million Asians deaths from violence and war-imposed deprivation) [1], is an enthusiastic participant in the US War on Muslims aka the War on Terror (an atrocity in which 32 million Muslims have died from violence, 5 million, or from imposed deprivation, 27 million, in 20 countries invaded by the US Alliance since the US Government’s 9-11 false flag atrocity [2-6]), sells arms to a Saudi Arabia involved in an ongoing Yemeni Genocide in starving Yemen [139], and targets illegal, civilian-killing US drone strikes in 7 Muslim countries ( Libya, Somalia, Yemen, Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan and Pakistan). Australia is tightly linked to deadly US state terrorism that has been largely directed at Muslims for 30 years, but resolutely ignores the deadly reality of “state terrorism” and US Alliance “state terrorism” in particular (that is far more deadly than repugnant jihadi non-state terrorism) [25, 26]. Indeed jihadi non-state terrorism is of major benefit to US Alliance state terrorism in that it provides a running excuse for more and more US Alliance violence. Indeed the US has a long record of supporting non-state terrorism (e.g. right-wing bombing and assassination terrorism squads in Latin America, and the deadly Gladio in post-WW2 Europe ) and more recently jihadi non-state terrorism (the mujaheddin in Afghanistan, and other jihadis in Afghanistan, Kosovo, Libya, Yemen and Syria) [25, 26].

Until the Christchurch atrocity The Australian Mainstream only recognized jihadi non-state terrorism (“Islamist terrorism”) which it falsely conflated with Muslims who are the major victims of jihadi non-state terrorism and the consequential and vastly greater US Alliance state terrorism. After mass murder of Norwegians by Anders Breivik (apparently admired by the perpetrator of the Christchurch Massacre), Australia recognized the appalling White Supremacist non-state terrorism that has now finally also revealed itself in Australasia, but ignores the vastly more deadly US Alliance state terrorism that is presently largely directed at Muslims. In a post-Christchurch ABC TV program, Australian Muslim lawyer Lydia Shelley referred to state-sanctioned violence abroad” and Muslim Palestinian Australian poet, writer and academic Randa Abdel-Fattah declared that “Millions of Muslims have been killed in the War on Terror” , correct, Elephant–in-the-Room-recognizing assertions that had previously been utterly absent from Mainstream Australian public discussion (except for very rare incursions by decent people of the “Left”, noting that objections to violence and mass murder is a basic humanitarian position and not a “Left” position per se) [140].

(19) Climate criminal Australia resolutely ignores the worsening climate genocide that will disproportionately impact impoverished Muslims in Africa and Asia.

Australia is among world leaders in climate criminality in 14 major areas, to whit (1) annual per capita greenhouse gas pollution, (2) live methanogenic livestock exports, (3) natural gas exports, (4) recoverable shale gas reserves that can be accessed by hydraulic fracturing (fracking), (5) coal exports, (6) land clearing and deforestation, (7) speciescide – species extinction, (8) coral reef destruction, (9) whale killing and extinction threat through global warming, (10) terminal carbon pollution budget exceedance, (11) per capita carbon debt, (12) GHG generating iron ore exports, (13) climate change inaction, and (14) climate genocide [141-146]. Thus Australia is disproportionately complicit in a worsening climate genocide that already kills about 1 million people each year (in addition to the 7 million who die each year due to air pollution from burning carbon fuels) [138, 146].

Both Dr James Lovelock FRS (atmospheric composition and Gaia hypothesis) and Professor Kevin Anderson ( Deputy Director, Tyndall Centre for Climate Change Research, University of Manchester, UK) have estimated that only about 0.5 billion people will survive this century due to unaddressed, man-made global warming. Noting that the world population is expected to reach 9.5 billion by 2050 (UN Population Division), these estimates translate to a climate genocide involving deaths of 10 billion people this century, this including roughly twice the present population of particular mainly non-European groups, specifically 6 billion under-5 year old infants, 3 billion Muslims in a terminal Muslim Holocaust, 2 billion Indians, 1.3 billion non-Arab Africans, 0.5 billion Bengalis, 0.3 billion Pakistanis and 0.3 billion Bangladeshis. Already 15 million people (about half of them children) die avoidably every year due to deprivation and deprivation-exacerbated disease and man-made global warming is already impacting this global avoidable mortality holocaust. However 10 billion avoidable deaths due to global warming this century yields an average annual avoidable death rate this century of 100 million per year [146]

(20) Australia resolutely ignores disproportionate exclusion of non-Whites and Muslims from executive positions.

Australia loudly boasts of its success as a multicultural society but this national narcissism hides huge deficiencies. As of 2016 Australian Muslims totalled 604,200 people, or 2.6% of the total Australian population, and are mostly non-European [147]. The 2018 “Leading for Change” analysis from the eminent Asia Society (Australia) shows that while Whites and non-Whites are 76% and 24%, respectively, of the population, they represent 94.9% and 5.1%, respectively of the senior leadership of Australian organizations and institutions [148, 149]. Australia is currently being rocked by huge scandals in the 4 Big Banks in which Whites and non-Whites average 89.7% and 10.3%, respectively, of Board members. Lack of cultural diversity evidently facilitates corporate malfeasance [149].

(21) Australia backs US Alliance and Apartheid nuclear terrorism while Sanctioning anti-nuclear-weapons and non-nuclear-weapons Muslim Iran.

US lackey Australia is strongly opposed to nuclear disarmament and via the US-Australia electronic spying base at Pine Gap in Central Australia plays a key part in the utter obscenity of US nuclear terrorism. While Iran has not invaded another country for centuries, does not have any nuclear weapons and opposes nuclear weapons in the Middle East, US lackey Australia (that has invaded 85 countries) is second only to Trump America as a supporter of nuclear armed, serial invader Apartheid Israel, and was a resolute supporter of crippling and deadly sanctions against Iran (annual avoidable mortality from deprivation about 80,000 deaths per year) [1]. The upper estimates of stored nuclear weapons are as follows: US (7,315), Russia (8,000), Apartheid Israel (400), France (300), UK (250), China (250), Pakistan (120), India (100), and North Korea (about 10) [150].

(22) Australian intolerance of forthright Arab, Muslim and humanitarian opinion.

After the Christchurch Massacre the Australian ABC discussion program The Drum had, for the very first time, a panel composed of 5 Muslim women (all but one wearing the hijab), namely Sara Saleh (Get Up lawyer and activist), Lydia Shelly (lawyer), Hanan Dover (clinical and forensic psychologist), Randa Abdel-Fattah (writer and academic), and Diana Sayed (lawyer and activist). These Muslim professional women discussed the social, cultural and political influences leading up to the Christchurch terror attack. Australian viewers saturated with Mainstream media and politician lying would have been astonished to hear Lydia Shelley correctly refer to “state-sanctioned violence abroad” and Randa Abdel-Fattah declaring that “Millions of Muslims have been killed in the War on Terror” in massive contradiction of former PM Tony Abbott’s quoted assertion that “Islamophobia never killed anyone” [140], something people such as myself have been saying for decades but resolutely ignored by the US lackey Mainstream media. Mainstream Australian viewers would have been similarly surprised at the unanimity of these forthright women about the utter hypocrisy of the large body of variously explicitly Islamophobic or dishonestly dog-whistling, right-wing Mainstream Australian politicians who have made their political careers out of demonizing refugees (mostly Muslims) and Muslims, and thence “the normalization of hate speech” [140]. These women passionately declared that they had been saying this for years but were ignored , with the Christchurch tragedy arising from this lacuna in public discussion and public education.

Various stand-out examples can be given of a small group forthright anti-racist Australians being punished for standing up against the deadly maltreatment of Muslims. Thus West Australian academic Dr Sandra Nasr was censured and censored by Notre Dame Australia and the London School of Economics for quite correctly comparing the Biblical Israelite genocide of the Palestinians of circa 1000 BC with the present day Zionist-imposed Palestinian Genocide [151]. Top expatriate Australian journalist John Pilger was threatened by an ABC-sought legal opinion that he might violate anti-terrorisms laws in exposing and opposing the illegal US Alliance invasion and occupation of Iraq. Leading Australian journalist and columnist Mike Carlton evidently felt obliged to resign from his job after management objected to his reporting over one of the recent Israeli Gaza Massacres [152]. An SBS journalist Stuart McIntyre was sacked for simply alluding to Australian war crimes on his personal social media site on Anzac Day [153]. I have been comprehensively defamed, sidelined and rendered “invisible” for a decade in Islamophobic Australia for the crime of telling the Awful Truth about British and Australian colonial crimes and the Neocon American and Zionist Imperialist (NAZI) state terrorist War on Muslims [1, 120, 126].

However as a brightly dressed, brightly head-dressed, brown and articulate African, female, Muslim, immigrant, engineer, and Mainstream journalist, Yassmin Abdel-Magied ticked all boxes for horrendous abuse, censorship, sacking and sidelining for simply making an inexplicit post on her personal Facebook page in 2017. On Australia’s Anzac Day, Muslim, feminist social advocate and humanitarian journalist Yassmin Abdel-Magied (who worked for the ABC, Australia’s taxpayer-funded equivalent of the UK BBC) simply posted on her Facebook page: “Lest we forget (Manus, Nauru, Syria, Palestine)”. Savaged by public outcry, Ms Abdel-Magied rapidly deleted the post and apologized. The ABC also apologized and sneakily removed her ABC TV program a month later. Yassmin Abdel-Magied left Australia for the UK. The post was correct and her silencing by rabid jingoists was a stain on Australia and an attack on free speech. I subsequently published overseas a detailed amplification of what those 7 words implied , but I suspect that few Australians would have read it because I have been long rendered “invisible” in look-the-other-way, PC White Supremacist and Neocon American and Zionist Imperialist (NAZI)-subverted and perverted Australia [154].

(23) PC racist Mainstream Australia rightly condemns White Supremacists and One Nation extremists but ignores its own culpability in giving them oxygen for decades in the mass media.

As pointed out by the 5 Muslim professional women cited above, while the Mainstream Australia media, politicians and commentariat are now rightly condemning White Supremacists and One Nation extremists after the Christchurch atrocity , they ignore their own huge culpability in giving these racists oxygen for decades in prime-time electronic media and mass distribution print media [140].

(24) Mainstream Australian complicity in and tolerance of anti-Arab anti-Semitism and Islamophobia.

For anti-racist Jews and indeed all anti-racist humanitarians the core moral messages from the Jewish Holocaust (5-6 million dead, 1 in 6 dying from deprivation) and from the more general WW2 European Holocaust (30 million Slav, Jewish and Gypsy dead) are “zero tolerance for racism”, “never again to anyone”, “bear witness” and “zero tolerance for lying”. However these sacred injunctions are grossly violated by the anti-Arab anti-Semitic , Islamophobic and indeed anti-Jewish anti-Semitic racist Zionists running Apartheid Israel and their Western backers , including Australia, which are variously involved in the ongoing Palestinian Genocide, Iraqi Genocide, Somali Genocide, Afghan Genocide, Yemeni Genocide, Rohingya Genocide, the Muslim Holocaust and the Muslim Genocide. Consider the words of outstanding Jewish American scholar Professor Jared Diamond who in his best-selling book “Collapse” (Prologue, p10, Penguin edition) enunciated the “moral principle, namely that it is morally wrong for one people to dispossess, subjugate, or exterminate another people” – an injunction grossly violated by racist Zionist-run Apartheid Israel and its racist, genocide-committing and genocide-ignoring US Alliance backers, including de facto but internally PC White Supremacist Australia [68]. The penultimate in racism is war, and the ultimate in racism is genocide.

(25). Entrenched Anglo racism and neoliberalism as in Australia threatens the planet and its 1,600 million Muslims with a terminal Global Avoidable Mortality Holocaust.

Humanity and the Biosphere are existentially threatened by nuclear weapons (a nuclear war and attendant nuclear winter could be initiated at any time) and it is now effectively too late to avoid a catastrophic plus 2C temperature, related tipping points and a worsening climate genocide (15 million people die avoidably from deprivation each year, 7 million people die from air pollution each year, 1 million die from climate change each year, and we are now seeing 2 million climate change refugees annually; the direst expert predictions from Dr James Lovelock FRS and Professor Kevin Anderson ( Deputy Director, Tyndall Centre for Climate Change Research, University of Manchester, UK) is that only 0.5 billion people may survive this century, this translating to about 10 billion people (including 3 billion Muslims) dying this century from lack of requisite climate change action) [146, 150].

The International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN), founded in Melbourne by Dr Tilman Ruff and his associates, won the 2017 Nobel Peace Prize for its humane advocacy and warning about the dire, existential threat that nuclear weapons pose to humanity [150]. Thus we are only here today because 2 successive Russian military commanders (Commander Vasili Alexandrovich Arkhipov in 1962 and Lieutenant Colonel Stanislav Petrov in 1983 ) failed to obey orders and launch nuclear war-precipitating nuclear attacks [155 156]. Presently 15 million people die avoidably from deprivation annually in the Global Avoidable Mortality Holocaust impacting the substantially Muslim Third World (about 5 billion people of whom 1.6 billion are Muslims).

2 of mankind’s greatest minds concur – thus Professor Noam Chomsky (anti-racist Jewish American linguist, philosopher, cognitive scientist, historian, political activist, author of over 100 books, social critic, and Professor Emeritus at the 93-Nobel-Laureate Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)) (2018): “Humanity faces two imminent existential threats: environmental catastrophe and nuclear war”. Ditto, famed theoretical physicist and cosmologist Professor Stephen Hawking of the 118-Nobel-Laureate University of Cambridge, and a member of board of sponsors of The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists (2007, 2018): “We foresee great peril if governments and societies do not take action now to render nuclear weapons obsolete and to prevent further climate change”.

Final comments.

The New Zealand Christchurch Massacre in which 50 Muslims at prayer were murdered was an appalling tragedy. The world has been enormously impressed with the unifying and empathic conduct of New Zealand PM Jacinda Ahern. However this atrocity, perpetrated by an Australian White Supremacist psychopath, has shone a spotlight on Islamophobia and anti-Arab Anti-Semitism that is entrenched in Australia and Western US Alliance countries. The messages from this atrocity are (1) empathy for the Other as demanded by the wonderful Palestinian humanitarian Jesus: “Love thy neighbour as thyself”, and (2) zero tolerance for racism – we cannot help being born as we were. Hopefully in the forthcoming compulsory and second preference-based Australian Federal elections, my fellow Australians will follow the advice of the Opposition Labor Party and the Greens, reject the variously racist or deeply compromised Coalition and put the racist, White Supremacist, anti-Asian, anti-Indigenous, anti-Arab anti-Semitic and Islamophobic One Nation Party last (and the Coalition second last). There must be zero tolerance for racism.

References.

[1]. Gideon Polya, “Body Count. Global avoidable mortality since 1950”, that includes a succinct history of every country and is now available for free perusal on the web: http://globalbodycount.blogspot.com/ .

[2]. Gideon Polya, “Paris Atrocity Context: 27 Million Muslim Avoidable Deaths From Imposed Deprivation In 20 Countries Violated By US Alliance Since 9-11”, Countercurrents, 22 November, 2015: https://countercurrents.org/polya221115.htm .

[3]. “Experts: US did 9-11”: https://sites.google.com/site/expertsusdid911/ .

[4]. “Iraqi Holocaust Iraqi Genocide”: https://sites.google.com/site/iraqiholocaustiraqigenocide/ .

[5]. “Muslim Holocaust Muslim Genocide”: https://sites.google.com/site/muslimholocaustmuslimgenocide/ .

[6]. “Afghan Holocaust, Afghan Genocide”: http://sites.google.com/site/afghanholocaustafghangenocide/ .

[7]. Article 2 of the UN Genocide Convention (see: http://www.edwebproject.org/sideshow/genocide/convention.html .

[8]. Geneva Convention Relative to the Protection of Civilians in Time of War, International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC): https://ihl-databases.icrc.org/ihl/385ec082b509e76c41256739003e636d/6756482d86146898c125641e004aa3c5 .

[9]. Gideon Polya, “China’s Tibet health success versus passive mass murder of Afghan women and children by US Alliance”, Global Research, 7 January 2018: https://www.globalresearch.ca/chinas-tibet-health-success-versus-passive-mass-murder-of-afghan-women-and-children-by-us-alliance/5625151 .

[10]. Gideon Polya, “Iraqi Holocaust”, ConScience column, Australasian Science, 2 June 2004: http://www.shiachat.com/forum/topic/33427-iraqi-holocaust/ .

[11]. Gideon Polya, “Passive Genocide In Iraq”, Countercurrents, 11 March, 2005: https://www.countercurrents.org/iraq-polya110305.htm .

[12]. Gideon Polya, “Australian complicity in Iraq mass mortality”, ABC Radio National, Ockham’s Razor, 28 August 2005: https://www.abc.net.au/radionational/programs/ockhamsrazor/australian-complicity-in-iraq-mass-mortality/3369002#transcript .

[13]. Gideon Polya, “Australian complicity in Iraq mass mortality”, in “Lies, Deep Fries & Statistics” (edited by Robyn Williams, ABC Books, Sydney, 2007: http://www.abc.net.au/radionational/programs/ockhamsrazor/australian-complicity-in-iraq-mass-mortality/3369002#transcript .

[14]. Phillip Dorling, “Pine Gap drives US drone kills”, Sydney Morning Herald, 21 July 2013: http://www.smh.com.au/national/pine-gap-drives-us-drone-kills-20130720-2qbsa.html .

[15]. Michael Brull, “Sanctioned murder: Australia’s role in drone strikes on innocent civilians is growing:, New Matilda, 8 October 2016: https://newmatilda.com/2016/10/08/sanctioned-murder-australias-role-in-drone-strikes-on-innocent-civilians-is-growing/ .

[16]. Richard Neville, “Secret Pine Gap, the CIA’s largest facility outside USA” , Anti-nuclear, 2011: https://antinuclear.net/2010/10/12/secret-pine-gap-the-cias-largest-facility-outside-usa/ .

[17]. Steven Schubert, “Pine Gap facility essential to US drone strikes, expert called at activists’ trial says”, ABC News, 21 November 2017: https://www.abc.net.au/news/2017-11-21/pine-gap-activists-face-court-in-alice-springs/9176350 .

[18]. Richard Tranter, “Our poisoned heart”, Arena, 22 March 2019: https://arena.org.au/our-poisoned-heart-by-richard-tanter/ .

[19]. “The Base: Pine Gap’s role in US warfighting”, ABC, Background Briefing, 20 August 2017: https://www.abc.net.au/radionational/programs/backgroundbriefing/the-base-pine-gaps-role-in-us-warfighting/8813604#transcript .

[20]. Don Davie, “The provenance of machine guns in British service”: http://www.acant.org.au/Articles/MGs_inBritishService.html .

[21]. Gideon Polya, “As UK Lackeys Or US Lackeys Australians Have Invaded 85 Countries (British 193, French 80, US 70)”, Countercurrents, 9 February, 2015: http://www.countercurrents.org/polya090215.htm .

[22]. Gideon Polya, “British Have Invaded 193 Countries: Make 26 January ( Australia Day, Invasion Day) British Invasion Day”, Countercurrents, 23 January, 2015: http://www.countercurrents.org/polya230115.htm .

[23]. Gideon Polya, “President Hollande And French Invasion Of Privacy Versus French Invasion Of 80 Countries Since 800 AD”, Countercurrents, 15 January, 2014: http://www.countercurrents.org/polya150114.htm .

[24]. Gideon Polya, “The US Has Invaded 70 Nations Since 1776 – Make 4 July Independence From America Day”, Countercurrents, 5 July, 2013: http://www.countercurrents.org/polya050713.htm .

[25]. “Stop state terrorism” : https://sites.google.com/site/stopstateterrorism/ .

[26]. “State crime and non-state terrorism”: https://sites.google.com/site/statecrimeandnonstateterrorism/ .

[27]. Gideon Polya, “Review: “The Cambridge History Of Australia” Ignores Australian Involvement In 30 Genocides”, Countercurrents, 14 October, 2013: http://www.countercurrents.org/polya141013.htm .

[28]. Gideon Polya, “Economist Mahima Khanna, Cambridge Stevenson Prize And Dire Indian Poverty”, Countercurrents, 20 November, 2011: https://countercurrents.org/polya201111.htm .

[29]. Shashi Tharoor, “Inglorious Empire. What the British did to India”, Scribe, 2017.

[30]. Gideon Polya, “Review: “Inglorious Empire. What the British did to India” by Shashi Tharoor”, Countercurrents, 8 September 2017: https://countercurrents.org/2017/09/08/review-inglorious-empire-what-the-british-did-to-india-by-shashi-tharoor/ .

[31]. Gideon Polya, “Britain robbed India of $45 trillion & thence 1.8 billion Indian died from deprivation ”, Countercurrents, 18 December 2018: https://countercurrents.org/2018/12/18/britain-robbed-india-of-45-trillion-thence-1-8-billion-indians-died-from-deprivation/ .

[32]. Populstat, “India. Historical demographical data of the whole country”: http://www.populstat.info/Asia/indiac.htm .

[33]. Mark McKenna, “Sydney Cove shipwreck an epic tale of adventure and survival in 1797”, ABC News, 30 May 2017: https://www.abc.net.au/news/2017-05-30/survival-story-sydney-coves-shipwrecked-sailors/8536714 .

[34]. Rajendra Prasad, “Tears in Paradise. Suffering and struggle of Indians in Fiji 1879-2004”(Glade, Auckland, New Zealand, 2004).

[35]. Gideon Polya, “Review: “Tears In Paradise. Suffering and Struggle Of Indians In Fiji 1879-2004” by Rajendra Prasad – Britain’s Indentured Indian “5 Year Slaves””, Countercurrents, 4 March, 2015: https://countercurrents.org/polya040315.htm .

[36]. Kavia Ivy Nandan (editor), “Stolen Worlds. FijiIndian Fragments”, Ivy Press International , 2005.

[37]. “Aboriginal Genocide”: https://sites.google.com/site/aboriginalgenocide/ .

[38]. “Australian frontier wars” , Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Australian_frontier_wars .

[39]. “Palestinian Genocide”: https://sites.google.com/site/palestiniangenocide/ .

[40]. Gideon Polya, “End 50 Years Of Genocidal Occupation & Human Rights Abuse By US-Backed Apartheid Israel”, Countercurrents, 9 June 2017: https://countercurrents.org/2017/06/09/end-50-years-of-genocidal-occupation-human-rights-abuse-by-us-backed-apartheid-israel/ .

[41]. William A. Cook (editor), “The Plight of the Palestinians: a Long History of Destruction”, Palgrave Macmillan, 2010.

[42]. Gideon Polya, “Review: “The Plight Of The Palestinians. A Long History Of Destruction””, Countercurrents, 17 June, 2012: https://countercurrents.org/polya170612.htm .

[43]. Francis A. Boyle, “The Palestinian Genocide By Israel”, Countercurrents, 30 August, 2013: https://countercurrents.org/boyle300813.htm .

[44]. Francis A. Boyle, “The genocide of the Palestinian people: an international law and human rights perspective”, Center for Constitutional Rights, 25 August 2016: https://ccrjustice.org/genocide-palestinian-people-international-law-and-human-rights-perspective#_ftn5 .

[45]. Gideon Polya, “WW1 Start Centenary, Ongoing Palestinian Genocide, Latest Israeli Gaza Massacre & Western Lying”, Countercurrents, 5 August, 2014: https://countercurrents.org/polya050814.htm ).

[46]. Gideon Polya, “100th anniversary of 1918 Australian and New Zealand Surafend Massacre of Palestinians”, Countercurrents, 10 December 2017: https://countercurrents.org/2018/12/10/100th-anniversary-of-1918-australian-new-zealand-surafend-massacre-of-palestinians/ .

[47]. Gideon Polya, “70th anniversary of Apartheid Israel & commencement of large-scale Palestinian Genocide”, Countercurrents, 11 May 2018: https://countercurrents.org/2018/05/11/70th-anniversary-of-apartheid-israel-commencement-of-large-scale-palestinian-genocide/ .

[48]. Gideon Polya, “Israeli-Palestinian & Middle East conflict – from oil to climate genocide”, Countercurrents, 21 August 2017: https://countercurrents.org/2017/08/21/israeli-palestinian-middle-east-conflict-from-oil-to-climate-genocide/ .

[49]. “Magna Carta”, Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Magna_Carta .

[50]. “Magna Carta”, Encyclopaedia Britannica: https://www.britannica.com/topic/Magna-Carta .

[51]. “Universal Declaration of Human Rights”, UN: https://www.un.org/en/universal-declaration-human-rights/ .

[52]. Human Rights Commission, “Face the facts: asylum seekers and refugees”, 2014: https://www.humanrights.gov.au/face-facts-asylum-seekers-and-refugees .

[53]. Refugee Council of Australia, “Statistics on people in detention in Australia”, 15 February 2019: https://www.refugeecouncil.org.au/detention-australia-statistics/ .

[54]. Refugee Council of Australia, “Australia’s detention policies”, 17 May 2016: https://www.refugeecouncil.org.au/detention-policies/ .

[55]. Behrouz Boochani, “No Friend but the Mountain”, translator Omid Tofighian, Picador 2018.

[56].Krisna Saravanamuttu, “Israel advises Sri Lanka on slow-motion genocide”, Electronic Intifada, 30 July 2013: https://electronicintifada.net/content/israel-advises-sri-lanka-slow-motion-genocide/12644 .

[57]. “Israel-Sri Lanka relations”, Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Israel%E2%80%93Sri_Lanka_relations .

[58]. United Nations, “Israel’s settlements have no legal validity, constitute flagrant violations of international law, Security Council reaffirms. 14 delegations in favour of Resolution 2334 as United States abstains”, 23 December 2016: https://www.un.org/press/en/2016/sc12657.doc.htm .

[59]. Gideon Polya, “Is UN Security Council Resolution 2334 the beginning of the end for Apartheid Israel?””, Countercurrents, 28 December 2016: http://www.countercurrents.org/2016/12/28/is-un-security-council-resolution-2334-the-beginning-of-the-end-for-apartheid-israel/ .

[60]. Gideon Polya, “Anti-racist Jewish humanitarians oppose Apartheid Israel & support UN Security Council resolution 2334”, Countercurrents, 13 January 2017: http://www.countercurrents.org/2017/01/13/anti-racist-jewish-humanitarians-oppose-apartheid-israel-support-un-security-council-resolution-2334/ .

[61]. John Dugard, “International Convention on the Suppression and Punishment of the crime of Apartheid”, Audiovisual Library of International Law: http://untreaty.un.org/cod/avl/ha/cspca/cspca.html .

[62]. Gideon Polya, “Apartheid Israel Excludes Occupied Palestinians From All Provisions Of The Universal Declaration Of Human Rights”, Countercurrents, 20 May 2012: https://countercurrents.org/polya200512.htm .

[63]. Susan Abulhawa, “Israel’s “nation-state law” parallels the Nazi Nuremburg Laws”, Al Jazeera, 27 July 2018: https://www.aljazeera.com/indepth/opinion/israel-nation-state-law-parallels-nazi-nuremberg-laws-180725084739536.html .

[64]. “Discriminatory laws in Israel”, Adalah, https://www.adalah.org/en/law/index?page=4 .

[65]. Justin McCarty, “Palestine population: during the Ottoman and British mandate period”, Palestine Remembered: 8 September 2001: http://www.palestineremembered.com/Acre/Palestine-Remembered/Story559.html .

[66]. “Historic population of Israel/Palestine”: http://palestineisraelpopulation.blogspot.com.au/ .

[67]. “Gaza Concentration Camp”: https://sites.google.com/site/palestiniangenocide/gaza-concentration .

[68]. “Jews Against Racist Zionism”: https://sites.google.com/site/jewsagainstracistzionism/ .

[69]. “Non-Jews Against Racist Zionism”: https://sites.google.com/site/nonjewsagainstracistzionism/ .

[70]. Apartheid Israeli state terrorism: (A) individuals exposing Apartheid Israeli state terrorism, and (B) countries subject to Apartheid Israeli state terrorism.”, Palestinian Genocide: https://sites.google.com/site/palestiniangenocide/apartheid-israeli-state-terrorism .

[71]. Gideon Polya, “Western Hypocrisy: US Alliance Sanctions Russia Over Crimea-Backed Reunion While Backing Apartheid Israel’s Occupation And Ongoing Palestinian Genocide”, Countercurrents, 2 April, 2014: http://www.countercurrents.org/polya020414.htm .

[72]. Gareth Narunsky, “Australia votes against Palestinian statehood”, Australian Jewish News, 8 January 2015: https://www.jewishnews.net.au/australia-votes-against-palestinian-statehood/39224 .

[73]. Shalailah Medhora, “Australia’s vote against Palestinian statehood “reinforces feeling Coalition is anti-Arab”””, Guardian, 2 January 2015: https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2015/jan/02/australias-vote-against-palestinian-statehood-reinforces-feeling-coalition-is-anti-arab .

[74]. Gideon Polya, “US, Australia, Canada, Apartheid Israel & 4 Pacific Island States Opposed Palestine Flag At UN But 119 Nations Voted Yes”, Countercurrents, 14 September, 2015: http://www.countercurrents.org/polya140915.htm .

[75]. Gideon Polya, “Australia PM Turnbull backs genocidal Apartheid Israel with falsehood and exceptionalism”, Countercurrents, 24 February 2017: http://www.countercurrents.org/2017/02/24/australia-pm-turnbull-backs-genocidal-apartheid-israel-with-falsehood-and-exceptionalism/ .

[76]. Aussie Dave,“Malcolm Turnbull rips into UN and BDS”, Israellycool, 21 February 2017: https://www.israellycool.com/2017/02/21/australian-pm-malcolm-turnbull-rips-un-and-bds/ .

[77]. Michelle Grattan, “East Jerusalem – a diplomatic crisis the government didn’t need to have” , The Conversation, 20 June 2014: https://theconversation.com/east-jerusalem-a-diplomatic-crisis-the-government-didnt-need-to-have-28287 .

[78]. Lenore Taylor, “Julie Bishop avoids referring top East Jerusalem, as “:disputed” or “Occupied”, Guardian, 17 June 2014: https://www.theguardian.com/world/2014/jun/17/julie-bishop-avoids-referring-disputed-occupied . ”

[79]. Gabrielle Chan, “Australia may be hit with sanctions over “occupied” East Jerusalem policy change”, Guardian, 13 June 2014: https://www.theguardian.com/world/2014/jun/13/australia-may-be-hit-with-sanctions-over-occupied-east-jerusalem-policy-change .

[80]. Fergus Hunter, “Julie Bishop and Palestinian Ambassador hit back at Tony Abbott’s Israel-Palestine comments”” , Sydney Morning Herald, 2 January 2017: http://www.smh.com.au/federal-politics/political-news/julie-bishop-and-palestinian-ambassador-hit-back-at-tony-abbotts-israelpalestine-comments-20170102-gtkrm6.html .

[81]. Gideon Polya, “Apartheid Israel & pro-Apartheid US, Australia & Canada face global sanctions over Occupied East Jerusalem”, Countercurrents, 20 December 2017: http://www.countercurrents.org/2017/12/20/apartheid-israel-pro-apartheid-us-australia-canada-face-world-sanctions-over-occupied-east-jerusalem/ .

[82]. Gideon Polya, “Israelis kill ten times more Israelis in Apartheid Israel than do terrorists”, Countercurrents, 1 March 2017: https://countercurrents.org/2017/03/01/israelis-kill-ten-times-more-israelis-in-apartheid-israel-than-do-terrorists/ .

[83]. Gideon Polya, “Racist Zionism and Israeli State Terrorism threats to Australia and Humanity”, Palestinian Genocide: https://sites.google.com/site/palestiniangenocide/racist-zionism-and-israeli .

[84]. Gideon Polya, “50 Ways Australian Intelligence Spies On Australia And The World For UK , Israeli And US State Terrorism”, Countercurrents, 11 December, 2013: https://countercurrents.org/polya111213.htm .

[85]. Gideon Polya, “Pro-Zionist-led Coup ousts Australian PM Rudd”, MWC News, 29 June 2010: http://mwcnews.net/focus/politics/3488-pro-zionist-led-coup.html .

[86]. Gideon Polya, “Pro-Zionist Betrayal in Australia’s 2010 Gillard Labor Coup”, Countercurrents, 27 June, 2010: https://countercurrents.org/polya270610.htm .

[87]. Antony Loewenstein, “Does the Zionist Lobby have blood on its hands in Australia?”: http://antonyloewenstein.com/2010/07/02/does-the-zionist-lobby-have-blood-on-its-hands-in-australia/ .

[88]. Gideon Polya, “Pro-Zionist-led Coup ousts Australian PM Rudd”, MWC News, 29 June 2010: http://mwcnews.net/focus/politics/3488-pro-zionist-led-coup.html .

[89]. Gideon Polya, “Dual Australian citizenship & Zionist perversion of America, Australia, India & Humanity”, Countercurrents, 30 July 2017: https://countercurrents.org/2017/07/30/dual-israeli-citizenship-zionist-perversion-of-america-australia-india-humanity/ .

[90]. Phillip Dorling, “ US shares raw intelligence on Australians with Israel ”, Sydney Morning Herald, 12 September 2013: http://www.smh.com.au/national/us-shares-raw-intelligence-on-australians-with-israel-20130912-2tllm.html .

[91]. “Morrison to try to rescue Indonesia free trade deal amid Israel embassy friction:, Guardian, 14 November 2018: https://www.theguardian.com/world/2018/nov/14/morrison-to-try-to-rescue-indonesia-free-trade-deal-amid-israel-embassy-friction .

[92]. “Zionist quotes re racism and Palestinian Genocide”, Palestinian Genocide : https://sites.google.com/site/palestiniangenocide/zionist-quotes .

[93]. Gideon Polya, “Zionist quotes reveal genocidal racism”, MWC News, 12 January 2018: http://mwcnews.net/focus/analysis/69955-zionist-quotes-reveal-genocidal-racism.html .

[94]. Katharine Murphy, “Labor comfortably ahead of Coalition in Guardian Essential poll”, Guardian, 12 March 2019: https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2019/mar/12/labor-comfortably-ahead-of-coalition-in-guardian-essential-poll .

[95]. Gideon Polya, “Resurgent Pauline Hanson, Australian Islamophobia and terror hysteria”, Countercurrents, 23 July 2016: https://countercurrents.org/2016/07/23/resurgent-pauline-hanson-australian-islamophobia-and-terror-hysteria/ .

[96]. I.F. Stone, “The Hidden History of the Korean War”, 1952.

[97]. “Mainstream media censorship”: https://sites.google.com/site/mainstreammediacensorship/home .

[98]. “Mainstream media lying”: https://sites.google.com/site/mainstreammedialying/ ;

[99]. Gideon Polya, “Exposure Of Neocon American And Zionist Imperialist 9-11 Deception”, 8 September, 2012, Countercurrents: https://countercurrents.org/polya080912.htm .

[100]. Colin White, “A History of the Global Economy. The Inevitable Accident”, Edward Elgar Publishing, UK, 2018.

[101]. Gideon Polya, “Review: “A History of the Global Economy” – Indian Holocaust & Genocide Ignored”, Countercurrents, 17 February 2019: https://countercurrents.org/2019/02/17/review-a-history-of-the-global-economy-indian-holocaust-genocide-ignored/ .

[102]. Ronald Bailey, “How scared of terrorism should you be?”, Reason.com, 6 September 2011: http://reason.com/archives/2011/09/06/how-scared-of-terrorism-should .

[103]. Gideon Polya, “San Bernardino Atrocity Elicits Islamophobic Republican Hysteria And Egregious Falsehood In Warmonger Obama’s Speech”, Countercurrents, 9 December, 2015: https://countercurrents.org/polya091215.htm

[104]. Gideon Polya, “Terror Hysteria – Draconian New Australian Anti-Terrorism Laws Target Journalists, Muslims And Human Rights”, Countercurrents, 8 October, 2014: https://www.countercurrents.org/polya0810114.htm .

[105]. Gideon Polya, “Australia shocked by cricket ball tampering but ignores horrendous Australian crimes from child abuse to genocide”, Countercurrents, 24 April 2018: https://countercurrents.org/2018/04/24/australia-shocked-by-cricket-ball-tampering-but-ignores-horrendous-australian-crimes-from-child-abuse-to-genocide/ .

[106]. Gideon Polya, “Mainstream media fake news through lying by omission”, Global Research, 1 April 2017: http://www.globalresearch.ca/mainstream-media-fake-news-through-lying-by-omission/5582944 .

[107]. Gideon Polya, “Australian ABC and UK BBC fake news through lying by omission”, Countercurrents, 2 May 2017: https://countercurrents.org/2017/05/02/australian-abc-and-uk-bbc-fake-news-through-lying-by-omission/ .

[108]. “US military marks end of its Iraq war”, ABC News, 16 December 2011: http://www.abc.net.au/news/2011-12-15/us-military-marks-end-of-its-war-in-iraq/3733982 .

[109]. Derya Iner, “Islamophobia in Australia” whose problem is it? How can we solve it?”, ABC Religion and Ethics, 10 July 2017: https://www.abc.net.au/religion/islamophobia-in-australia-whose-problem-is-it-how-can-we-overcom/10095636 .

[110]. “Islamophobia in Australia”, Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Islamophobia_in_Australia .

[111]. Paul Karp, “Australians split on adopting supporting Trump-style travel ban, polls show”, Guardian, 7 February 2017: https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2017/feb/07/australians-split-on-adopting-trump-style-travel-ban-polls-show

[112]. Riaz Hassan, “Australians aren’t as Islamophobic as we’re led to believe”, The Conversation, 27 February 2017: https://theconversation.com/australians-arent-as-islamophobic-as-were-led-to-believe-72728 .

[113]. Katharine Murphy, “Scott Morrison says Trump travel ban shows “world is catching up to Australia””, Guardian, 30 January 2017: https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2017/jan/30/scott-morrison-trump-travel-ban-world-is-catching-up-to-australia-border-protection .

[114]. Derya Iner, editor, “Islamophobia in Australia”: https://www.islamophobia.com.au/Islamophobia-in-Australia-ISRA-Academic-Report.pdf .

[115]. “Islamophobia Register Australia”: http://www.islamophobia.com.au/ .

[116] N. G. Jog, “Churchill’s Blind-Spot: India”, New Book Company, Bombay, 1944 (Winston Churchill quoted on p195).

[117]. K.C. Ghosh, “Famines in Bengal 1770-1943” (National Council of Education, Calcutta, 2nd edition 1987).

[118]. T. Das, T. (1949), “Bengal Famine (1943) as Revealed in a Survey of Destitutes of Calcutta”, University of Calcutta, Calcutta, 1949.

[119]. Gideon Polya, “Australia And Britain Killed 6-7 Million Indians In WW2 Bengal Famine”, Countercurrents, 29 September, 2011: https://countercurrents.org/polya290911.htm .

[120]. “Bengali Holocaust (WW2 Bengal Famine) writings of Gideon Polya”, Gideon Polya: https://sites.google.com/site/drgideonpolya/bengali-holocaust .

[121]. Amartya Sen, “Famine Mortality: A Study of the Bengal Famine of 1943” in Hobshawn, E. (1981) (editor), Peasants In History. Essays in Honour of David Thorner (Oxford University Press, New Delhi).

[122]. Cormac O Grada (2009) “Famine a short history” (Princeton University Press, 2009).

[123]. Madhusree Muckerjee (2010), “Churchill’s Secret War. The British Empire and the ravaging of India during World War II” (Basic Books, New York, 2010).

[124]. Paul Greenough (1982),“Prosperity and Misery in Modern Bengal: the Famine of 1943-1944” (Oxford University Press, 1982).

[125]. Geoffrey Blainey, “The Great Seesaw. A new view of the Western world 1750-2000”, Macmillan, 1988.

[126]. Gideon Polya, “Jane Austen and the Black Hole of British History. Colonial rapacity, holocaust denial and the crisis in biological sustainability”, G.M. Polya, Melbourne, 1998, 2008 that is now available for free perusal on the web: http://janeaustenand.blogspot.com/ .

[127]. Colin Mason , “A Short History of Asia. Stone Age to 2000AD”. Macmillan ,London, 2000.

[128]. Gideon Polya, “Biochemical Targets of Plant Bioactive Compounds”, Taylor & Francis & CRC Press, London & New York, 2003.

[129]. Thomas Keneally, “Three Famines”, Vintage House, Australia, 2011.

[130]. “White Australia Policy”, Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/White_Australia_policy .

[131]. Gideon Polya, “Pro-Apartheid Australia’s New White Australia Policy & compulsory Australian values statement”, Countercurrents, 12 May 2017: https://countercurrents.org/2017/05/12/pro-apartheid-australias-new-white-australia-policy-compulsory-australian-values-statement/ .

[132]. John Pilger, “The British-American Coup that ended Australian independence”, Guardian, 23 October 2014: https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2014/oct/23/gough-whitlam-1975-coup-ended-australian-independence .

[133]. “Makassan contact with Australia”, Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Makassan_contact_with_Australia .

[134]. Sandy Blair and Nicholas Hall, “Macassan history and heritage 12. Travelling the “Malay Road”: recognizing the heritage significance of the Macassan maritime trade route”, ANU Press Library: https://press-files.anu.edu.au/downloads/press/p241301/html/ch12.xhtml?referer=294&page=14 .

[135]. Leon Gettler, “An Unpromised Land”, Fremantle Arts Centre Press, Fremantle, Western Australia, 1993.

[136].Gideon Polya, “Book review: “An Unpromised Land” by Leon Gettler” – How Australia escaped becoming Apartheid Israel”, MWC News, 8 July 2009. Book Review by Dr Gideon Polya: https://sites.google.com/site/bookreviewsbydrgideonpolya/gettler-leon .

[137]. Katharine Murphy, “Greens set 2030 cut-off for coal exports and coal-fired power stations”, Guardian, 28 March 2019: https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2019/mar/28/greens-set-2030-cut-off-for-coal-exports-and-coal-fired-power-stations .

[138]. “Stop air pollution deaths”: https://sites.google.com/site/300orgsite/stop-air-pollution-deaths .

[139]. Gideon Polya, “Saudi crimes: Khashoggi murder, Yemeni Genocide & complicity in US-imposed Muslim Holocaust & Muslim Genocide”, Countercurrents, 1 November 2018: https://countercurrents.org/2018/11/01/saudi-crimes-khashoggi-murder-yemeni-genocide-complicity-in-us-imposed-muslim-holocaust-muslim-genocide/ .

[140]. ABC TV , The Drum, 18 March 2019: https://www.abc.net.au/news/2019-03-18/the-drum-monday-march-18/10914332 .

[141]. Gideon Polya, “Australia ‘s Huge Coal, Gas & Iron Ore Exports Threaten Planet”, Countercurrents, 15 May 2012: https://countercurrents.org/polya150512.htm .

[142]. Gideon Polya, “Revised Annual Per Capita Greenhouse Gas Pollution For All Countries – What Is Your Country Doing?”, Countercurrents, 6 January, 2016: https://countercurrents.org/polya060116.htm .

[143]. Gideon Polya, “Exposing And Thence Punishing Worst Polluter Nations Via Weighted Annual Per Capita Greenhouse Gas Pollution Scores”, Countercurrents, 19 March, 2016: https://countercurrents.org/polya190316.htm .

[144]. German Climate Watch Index 2015: https://germanwatch.org/en/download/10407.pdf .

[145]. Gideon Polya, “Offences of Pentecostal Christian Australian Scott Morrison, PM after Australia’s Fourth PM-removing Coup in 8 years”, Countercurrents, 18 September 2018: https://countercurrents.org/2018/09/18/offences-of-pentecostal-christian-scott-morrison-pm-after-australias-fourth-pm-removing-coup-in-8-years/ .

[146]. “Climate Genocide”: https://sites.google.com/site/climategenocide/ .

[147]. “Islam in Australia”:. Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Islam_in_Australia .

[148]. Tim Soutphomassane, Greg Whitwell, Kate Jordan and Philipp Ivanov, “Leading for Change. A blueprint for cultural diversity and inclusive leadership revisited”, 2018.

[149]. Gideon Polya, “Review: “Leading for change”- corporate cultural diversity deficiency and Australian financial scandals”, Countercurrents, 3 May 20198: https://countercurrents.org/2018/05/03/review-leading-for-change-corporate-cultural-diversity-deficiency-australian-financial-scandals/ .

[150]. “Nuclear weapons ban, end poverty and reverse climate change”: https://sites.google.com/site/300orgsite/nuclear-weapons-ban .

[151]. Gideon Polya, “Academic Free Speech Under Zionist Attack At Notre Dame Australia And LSE, UK”, Countercurrents, 16 December, 2015: http://www.countercurrents.org/polya161215.htm ).

[152]. Gideon Polya, “Mike Carlton, Top Australian Columnist, Forced From Job For Criticizing Apartheid Israeli Gaza Massacre”, Countercurrents, 8 August, 2014: https://www.countercurrents.org/polya080814.htm .

[153]. Gideon Polya, “Australia trashes free speech – SBS sacks journalist Scott McIntyre over anti-war tweets.”, Countercurrents, 4 April 2015: https://countercurrents.org/polya040515.htm ).

[154]. Gideon Polya, “Yassmin Abdel-Magied censored on Anzac Day – jingoists trash Australian free speech”, Countercurrents, 28 April 2017: https://countercurrents.org/2017/04/28/yassmin-abdel-magied-censored-on-anzac-day-jingoists-trash-australian-free-speech/ .

[156]. “Too late to avoid global warming catastrophe”: https://sites.google.com/site/300orgsite/too-late-to-avoid-global-warming .

Dr Gideon Polya taught science students at a major Australian university for 4 decades. He published some 130 works in a 5 decade scientific career, most recently a huge pharmacological reference text “Biochemical Targets of Plant Bioactive Compounds” (CRC Press/Taylor & Francis, New York & London , 2003). He has published “Body Count. Global avoidable mortality since 1950” (G.M. Polya, Melbourne, 2007: http://globalbodycount.blogspot.com/ ); see also his contributions “Australian complicity in Iraq mass mortality” in “Lies, Deep Fries & Statistics” (edited by Robyn Williams, ABC Books, Sydney, 2007: http://www.abc.net.au/radionational/programs/ockhamsrazor/australian-complicity-in-iraq-mass-mortality/3369002#transcript

) and “Ongoing Palestinian Genocide” in “The Plight of the Palestinians (edited by William Cook, Palgrave Macmillan, London, 2010: http://mwcnews.net/focus/analysis/4047-the-plight-of-the-palestinians.html ). He has published a revised and updated 2008 version of his 1998 book “Jane Austen and the Black Hole of British History” (see: http://janeaustenand.blogspot.com/ ) as biofuel-, globalization- and climate-driven global food price increases threaten a greater famine catastrophe than the man-made famine in British-ruled India that killed 6-7 million Indians in the “forgotten” World War 2 Bengal Famine (see recent BBC broadcast involving Dr Polya, Economics Nobel Laureate Professor Amartya Sen and others: http://www.open.edu/openlearn/history-the-arts/history/social-economic-history/listen-the-bengal-famine ; Gideon Polya: https://sites.google.com/site/drgideonpolya/home ; Gideon Polya Writing: https://sites.google.com/site/gideonpolyawriting/ ; Gideon Polya, Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gideon_Polya ) . When words fail one can say it in pictures – for images of Gideon Polya’s huge paintings for the Planet, Peace, Mother and Child see: http://sites.google.com/site/artforpeaceplanetmotherchild/ and http://www.flickr.com/photos/gideonpolya/ .