Apartheid Israel Bombing Syria & Iraq – Hotting Up Deadly 4-Decade US War On Iran

(C). Opiate-related deaths of 33,000 Iranians and 5.2 million people world-wide linked to US restoration of the Taliban-destroyed Afghan opium industry from 6% of world share in 2001 to 90% in 2007. According to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) , Iran accounts for 74% of the world’s opium seizures and 25% of the world’s heroin and morphine seizures. However Iran’s role as a world leader in the War on Drugs and in combating opiate drugs from US-occupied Afghanistan comes at a heavy price. Thus Iran has a 900 kilometer border with US-occupied Afghanistan that produces about 90% of the world’s opium under US Alliance protection. Iran has spent about $700 million policing its borders against drug movement. About 2.5 million Iranians are drug users with opium accounting for 67% of drug use. 4,000 Iranian police have been killed protecting Iran and the World from US-protected opiate smugglers [9-11]. The US Alliance restored the Taliban-destroyed Afghan opium industry from about 6% of world market share in 2001 to 93% in 2007 [12, 15-18]. Global drug deaths totalled about 0.2 million in 2001 and about 0.6 million in 2019, and accordingly the average of annual drug deaths in this period was 0.4 million per year. Assuming that 90% of these drug deaths were opioid-related, that of these about 90% were due to opiates (such as opium and heroin, as opposed to synthetic opioids such as fentanyl and tramadol) and that of these 90% were linked to Afghan opium production , then the average global death rate linked to Occupied Afghanistan-derived opium would have been about 290,000 million deaths per year. For religious reasons the Taliban banned alcohol, banned smoking for public servants, and in 2000 banned opium production. Thus one can estimate that by September 2019 – 18 years after the 9-11 atrocity in which 3,000 were killed – about 18 years x 290,000 deaths per year = 5.2 million people would have died linked to US restoration of the Taliban-destroyed Afghan opium industry from 6% of world market share in 2001 to 90% in 2007. In terms of body count one can see that Presidents George Bush, Barack Obama and Donald Trump have been the worst drug pushers in history since Great Britain’s Queen Victoria who devastated China with imposed opium from British-enslaved India in the 19th century (up to 100 million Chinese died in the Opium Wars and the Tai Ping rebellion [2], with the Chinese GDP remaining almost the same between 1820 and 1950 and dropping from 30% of world GDP in 1820 to a mere 5% in 1950 ) [19, 20]. The UNODC reports the annual drug-related deaths of 15-64 year olds in 2017 totalled 3,021 for Iran with opiates being the principal cause [11]. Applying a correction factor of 0.6 (to obtain average deaths in the last 2 decades) one can estimate that total 15-64 year old opioid drug-related deaths in Iran as of September 2019 in the 18 years since 9-11would be 0.6 x 18 years x 3,021 deaths per year = 33,000 drug-related deaths for Iran (with US-protected opiates from Afghan being the principal cause) . (D). US surrogate Apartheid Israel has already re-commenced a hot US War on Iran by bombing Iranian facilities in Syria and Iraq. Such is the extent of utterly vile, Neocon American and Zionist Imperialist (NAZI) warmongering against Iran that if you Google the phrases “US War on Iran” , “Bomb Iran” and “War on Iran” you get 1,100,000, 248,000 and 99,000 results, respectively. The seizure of an Iranian oil tanker in the Mediterranean by the British and the tit-for-tat Iranian response can be seen as setting up a trigger for war. Indeed Trump claims to have launched an attack on Iran but to have cancelled it on the basis that killing an estimated 150 Iranians for the Iranian downing of an unmanned US drone might be seen as somewhat excessive. The British have dispatched a warship to the Persian Gulf and the Americans have asked craven US lackey Australia to join a huge anti-Iranian force. Mainstream media speculate about whether or not the US will launch a devastating war against Iran. However as set out below, nuclear terrorist, genocidally racist, democracy-by-genocide, serial war criminal and US surrogate, Apartheid Israel, has already re-commenced a hot US War on Iran by bombing Iranian facilities in Syria and Iraq. Thus Australian ABC (Australia’s equivalent of the UK BBC) has recently reported on Apartheid Israeli attacks on Syria and Iraq as a war criminal US surrogate (August 2019): “In recent months the United States and Iran have appeared to be moving closer to a military confrontation. But while tensions simmer, could the US already be fighting Iran indirectly? Israel has admitted to striking hundreds of Iranian targets in Syria and defence experts say it has recently expanded operations to Iraq, with the blessing of the United States. While the US diplomatic and economic pressure plays out in public, an actual conflict is happening in the background” [21]. Sebastien Roblin (a US expert on peace, war, security and military matters who writes for “War is Boring”) has detailed recent Israeli air strikes on Syria and deficiencies in Syrian surface to air missile (SAM) defences (August 2019): “However, as has happened in over 200 other Israeli air strikes on targets in Syria, the defensive fire proved inadequate. The weapons struck three Syrian targets… However, the [SAM] S-300’s silence may reflect a new understanding reached between Putin and Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who won reelection just a week prior to the strike. Apparently, the latter agreed to provide fifteen minutes of advance notice of strikes to Russian forces… The IAF has been using the tactic of saturating the attacked area with various kinds of missiles and bombs. It is not economical to use the S-300 against such an attack” [22]. The Baghdad Post has reported on Israeli bombing of Iranian facilities in Iraq in June 2019 (August 2019): “Baghdad’s silence on Israeli raids against Iraqi soil raises eyebrows,” read the headline of an article by Iranian journalist Ali Mousavi Khalkhali published on the Iranian website Iran Front Page. His bewilderment was shared by around 80 members of Iraq’s parliament, who urged the government to condemn, or at least respond in some way, to the two strikes attributed to Israel last month – one on the Amirli base in Salahuddin province and one on the Abu Montazer al-Muhammadavi base in Diyala province, better known as Camp Ashraf… But Saudi and American diplomacy will have a very hard time severing Iraq from Iran, and not only because Iraq is so economically dependent on Tehran. Their shared Shiite faith, which nourishes a shared cultural infrastructure, coupled with Iraq’s fears of being taken over by Sunni Saudi Arabia and the deep anti-Americanism of large parts of the public, will all oblige the Iraqi government – most of whose ministers are Shiite, even if they don’t necessarily support Iran – to weigh its steps very cautiously. Ostensibly, the attacks on the missile stockpiles should make it clear to Iraq that if it doesn’t end Iran’s military penetration, it could well become the stage for an international war. But this heavy hint could boomerang if, due to domestic political pressure, Iraq instead decides to serve as Iran’s shield” [23]. (E). Serial invader, nuclear-armed US Alliance threatens a peaceful, nuclear-weapons-free Iran. Unlike the serial invader US and its craven, serial invading lackeys Australian and Canada that date back a mere few centuries as entities based on invasion, colonization and genocide, Iran is an ancient country dating back thousands of years. Indeed inspection of the following succinct history of Iran up to the present reveals that, border spats aside, the last time Iranians seriously invaded other countries was about 1500 years ago in the 3rd-7th centuries CE under Sasanian rule [24]: 4000BC, early settlements; 1800-800BC, occupied by the Aryan Medes and Persians; circa 1500BC, Zarathushtra (Zoroaster) and Zoroastrianism; 6th century BC, Cyrus the Great conquered the Medes; 525BC, Persian Empire from the Nile to the Indus; 331-330BC, conquered by Alexander the Great; 312-302BC Seleucid rule; 247BC-226AD, rule by Greek-speaking Parthians; 3rd-7th century, Sassanian rule; 641, Arab Muslim conquest; 7th-13th century, major cultural centre; 1258, destructive conquest by Mongols under Genghis Khan and his sons; subsequent rule by their successors e.g. Timur; 1501-1722, Safavid dynasty founded by Shah Ismail; Shi’ite dominance; 1587-1629, Shah Abbas; Portuguese defeated in the Persian Gulf; 1722, Russians seized Georgia, Baku and thence Central Asia; Afghan dominance; 1736, Afshar dynasty under Nadir Shah; 1794-1925, Qajar dynasty; Anglo-Russian “Great Game” over influence; Russian acquisition of Iranian Caucasus territories through war and the Treaties of Gulistan (1813) and Turkamanchai (1828); early 19th century, oil discovered; 1906, constitution and parliament; WW1, Iran neutral but Anglo-Russian involvements; 1921, USSR withdrew forces and recognized Iran sovereignty; coup by Reza Khan; 1925-1941, Reza Shah Pahlevi (Reza Khan), modernization, pro-Axis; 1941, Anglo-Russian occupation; installation of Shah’s son; 1941-1979, Mohammed Shah Pahlevi; 1946, withdrawal of USSR forces; 1949, constitution curtailed Shah; Prime Minister Mossadegh attempted nationalization of Anglo-Iranian oil; 1953, economic blockade and US-backed coup, thousands killed; US-backed authoritarian Shah régime; Anglo-American, French and Dutch oil interests dominant; 1978, martial law against Islamist opponents; 1979, Shah fled; Islamic theocracy under Ayatollah Khomeini; US hostage crisis and unsuccessful US military raid; 1980-1988, Iran-Iraq War initiated by US-backed Iraq invasion; 1.5 million dead (1980-1988 excess mortality 2.1 million); 1981, US hostages released, Irangate Contra arms deal scandal; 1988, Iran Air Flight 655 passenger jet shot down by US Navy-launched missile; 1989, Ayatollah Khomeini died and Ayatollah Khamenei succeeded; 1997, moderate Khatami elected president; 21st century, US hostility and threats over Iran nuclear program; 2004, conservative victory in elections; 2007, US-Israeli Stuxnet cyber weapon attack on Iranian nuclear industry centrifuges; 2011, Iranian forces invited in by Syria to oppose IS and US-backed jihadis; 2014, Iranian forces invited in by Iraq to oppose IS; 2015, Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, (Iran nuclear deal) agreed between Iran and the US, UK, Russia, France, China, Germany and the EU; 2018, Trump unilaterally walks from the Iran nuclear deal, imposes more sanctions and threatens war; 2019, Apartheid Israel extends its bombing of Iranian targets in Syria to such targets in Iraq (pages 91-92 [2] ). In stark contrast to a remarkably peaceful Iran, in the last millennium the English have invaded 193 countries, Australians 85, France 82, the US 72 (52 after WW2), Germany 39, Japan 30, Russia 25, Canada 25, Apartheid Israel 12, China 2 and Iran zero (0)[2, 24-30]. The upper estimates of stored nuclear weapons are as follows: US (7,300), Russia (8,000), Apartheid Israel (400), France (300), UK (250), China (250), Pakistan (120), India (100), and North Korea (circa 10) [1]. Iran has zero (0) nuclear weapons, repeatedly declares that it does not want nuclear weapons, insists on a nuclear weapons-free Middle East, and in 2016 voted with over 100 other UN countries (notably including US ally New Zealand) for a ban on nuclear weapons – in contrast, nuclear terrorist countries of the US Alliance, notably the UK, US, and Apartheid Israel, together with US lackey Canada, US lackey Australia and many US lackey European countries, voted against the UN nuclear weapons ban [1]. In October 2017 the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN) (initiated in Melbourne, Australia) was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize [1]. It must be reiterated that an Iran that does not possess and does not want to possess nuclear weapons is being threatened with substantial “obliteration” by a nuclear terrorist US which has surrounded Iran with numerous US military bases. Thus Robert Fantina in the American Herald Tribune (2018): “With the imminent defeat of United States-supported terrorist groups in Syria by the Syrian government, with assistance from Russia and the Islamic Republic of Iran, one might reasonably think that the U.S. would finally just go home… Let’s not forget that the U.S. has over 1,000 military bases around the world, with at least 45 of them surrounding Iran. One expects that Iran is concerned about the ability of the U.S. to move materiel into Syria, and rightly so. Forty-five military bases threaten Iran, while the Islamic Republic threatens no one, but does maintain its international commitments, including assisting its ally, Syria, in defeating foreign terrorists slaughtering innocent people on Syrian soil” [31]. A Zionist-subverted Trump threatens war at the bidding of nuclear terrorist and genocidally racist Apartheid Israel that may have 5 nuclear weapons-armed , German-supplied submarines off the coast of Iran [32], is baying for war, has been bombing Syrian Government-invited Iranian forces fighting US Alliance- and Apartheid Israel-backed jihadis in Syria, and has recently commenced bombing Iraqi Government-invited Iranians in Iraq. A huge, nuclear-armed US naval fleet parades off the cost of Iran, and Trump threatens “obliteration” while being praised by Mainstream media as being more “reasonable” than other warmongering psychopaths in his Administration. A nuclear terrorist and US lackey Britain has deliberately provided a potential “trigger’ by illegally seizing an Iranian oil tanker in the Mediterranean. A nuclear terrorist America is ready to commit nuclear mass murder and indeed used nuclear weapons incinerate Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945 [1, 2]. Apartheid Israel acquired nuclear weapons with French assistance by 1967 [33-35] and indeed imprisoned its General Itzhak Yaakov for revealing the Israeli plan to detonate a nuclear weapon in Egypt if its 1967 attack on all of its neighbours did not proceed as planned [36]. Pro-Apartheid, US lackey Australia is second only to Trump America as a supporter of nuclear terrorist Apartheid Israel, and is critical to US nuclear terrorism via the joint US-Australian Pine Gap electronic spying base in Central Australia, and by hosting nuclear-armed US warships. Australia played a key role in UK nuclear terrorism by enabling the UK to test nuclear weapons and missile delivery systems. The Australian Broadcasting Commission (the ABC, Australia’s equivalent of the mendacious UK BBC) has recently described Iran as a “rogue state”, and a recent ABC TV panel show involving Australian politicians and commentators blithely discussed the obscenity of Australian acquisition of nuclear weapons (the only fervent dissenter being Diana Sayed, a human rights lawyer) , with several US-echoing panellists variously describing Iran as a “state sponsor of terrorism” and a “rogue state” [38]. Nuclear terrorism-complicit Australia has invaded 85 countries [27], currently targets illegal US drone strikes in 7 countries via the Pine Gap base, opposes a ban on nuclear weapons, has been involved in all US Asian wars since 1950 (atrocities in which 40 million Asians have died from violence or war-imposed deprivation [2]), and no doubt as a craven US lackey will accede to US requests to threaten and indeed attack Iran. In stark contrast, a peace loving Iran has not invaded another country for about 1,500 years and has zero (0) nuclear weapons. Summary and final comments. The 4-decade US War on Iran has been associated with 1 million Iranian violent deaths in the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq War. However 4 decades of deprivation due to imposed sanctions has been associated with 1.7 million Iranian under-5 infant deaths and 3.1 million Iranian avoidable deaths from deprivation. This well-documented carnage, an Iranian Genocide and an Iranian Holocaust, is similar in magnitude to the WW2 Jewish Holocaust (5-6 million Jews killed through violence or deprivation by the German Nazis) but is ignored by mendacious, Orwellian and Neocon American and Zionist Imperialist (NAZI)-subverted Mainstream media which praised Donald Trump for cancelling a huge attack on Iran on the basis that it might kill 150 Iranians in retaliation for the downing of an unmanned US drone. While the English, Australians and Americans have invaded 193, 85 and 72 countries, respectively, a peace loving Iran has not invaded any other country for about 1500 years. Further, in the last 20 years Iran has been a world leader in the interdiction of deadly opiate drugs from US-occupied Afghanistan, with 4,000 Iranian police dying in the process. The Afghan Taliban banned alcohol, banned smoking for public servants, and after 2000 banned opium production. Since the 9-11 atrocity in which 3,000 were killed, about 5.2 million people have died world-wide due to US restoration of the Taliban-destroyed Afghan opium industry from 6% of world market share in 2001 to 90% in 2007, this Opiate Holocaust carnage including 33,000 Iranians and also huge opioid-related deaths in US Alliance Anglosphere countries of the “5-Eyes Club”, to whit 748,000 Americans, 43,000 Canadians, 36,000 British, 20,000 Australians, and 3,000 New Zealanders [6]. Only one Western political leader has proposed action on the US-imposed Opiate Holocaust, namely former Australian PM Kevin Rudd who, while supporting the US War on Afghanistan, was unsuccessful in getting the US Alliance to support eradication of the Afghan opium poppy crop [39]. Unlike human beings, plants are sessile and cannot run away and hide [40]. The stupidity, ignorance and egregious greed – SIEG, as in the Nazi “Sieg Heil” salute – of the pro-war, “5-Eyes club” and US Alliance politicians and populace means resolute ignoring of the immense mass murder of their fellow citizens in the ongoing US-imposed Opiate Holocaust [6] and the key role of Iran in protecting the world from this atrocity With the US, UK, Apartheid Israel and Apartheid Saudi Arabia building up to a renewed violent war on peaceful Iran, one can only hope that sanity prevails. Decent people throughout the World must endeavour to protect a peaceful and non-nuclear-weapons Iran – and indeed Humanity as a whole – from further active and passive mass murder by the serial war criminal US Alliance countries through (a) informing everyone they can, and (b) urging and applying Boycotts, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) against all pro-war people, politicians, parties, corporations and countries of the genocidally war criminal US Alliance. References. [1]. “Nuclear weapons ban, end poverty & reverse climate change”: https://sites.google.com/site/300orgsite/nuclear-weapons-ban . [2]. Gideon Polya, “Body Count. Global avoidable mortality since 1950”, that includes a succinct history of every country and is now available for free perusal on the web: http://globalbodycount.blogspot.com/ . [3]. Patrick Wintour, “Iran says it will never build a nuclear weapon”, Guardian, 26 June 2019: https://www.theguardian.com/world/2019/jun/25/iran-says-us-sanctions-on-supreme-leader-means-permanent-closure-of-diplomacy . [4]. Julian Borger, “Trump threatens to “totally destroy” North Korea in UN speech”, Guardian, 20 September 2017: https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2017/sep/19/donald-trump-threatens-totally-destroy-north-korea-un-speech . [5]. Michel Chossudovsky, “Know the facts: North Korea lost nearly 30% of its population as a result of US bombing in the 1950s”, Global Research, 27 November 2010: http://www.globalresearch.ca/know-the-facts-north-korea-lost-close-to-30-of-its-population-as-a-result-of-us-bombings-in-the-1950s/22131 . [6]. Gideon Polya, “US-imposed Opiate Holocaust – US protection of Afghan opiates has killed 5.2 million people since 9-11”, Countercurrents, 10 August 2019: https://countercurrents.org/2019/08/us-imposed-opiate-holocaust-us-protection-of-afghan-opiates-has-killed-5-2-million-people-since-9-11 ) . [7]. Ian Black, “Iran and Iraq remember the war that cost more than a million lives”, Guardian, 23 September 2010: https://www.theguardian.com/world/2010/sep/23/iran-iraq-war-anniversary . [8]. “Iran Air Flight 655”, Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Iran_Air_Flight_655 . [9]. “Iran’s war on drugs”, Iran Daily, 23 July 2017: http://www.iran-daily.com/News/197181.html . [10]. UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) Annual Report 2017: https://www.unodc.org/documents/AnnualReport/Annual-Report_2017.pdf . [11]. UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) – statistics and data: https://dataunodc.un.org/drugs . [12]. “Afghan Holocaust, Afghan Genocide”: https://sites.google.com/site/afghanholocaustafghangenocide/ . [13]. “Experts: US did 9-11”: https://sites.google.com/site/expertsusdid911/ . [14]. UN Population Division, World Population Prospects 2019: https://population.un.org/wpp/ . [15]. UNODC World Drug Report 2007: http://www.unodc.org/unodc/en/data-and-analysis/WDR-2007.html . [16]. World Drug Report 2009: http://www.unodc.org/unodc/en/data-and-analysis/WDR-2009.html . [17]. World Drug Report , Opium/heroin market, 2009: http://www.unodc.org/documents/wdr/WDR_2009/WDR2009_Opium_Heroin_Market.pdf . [18]. UNODC, Executive Summary, World Drug Report 2019 : https://wdr.unodc.org/wdr2019/prelaunch/WDR19_Booklet_1_EXECUTIVE_SUMMARY.pdf . [19]. “Historical GDP of China”, Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Historical_GDP_of_China . [20]. “Angus Maddison statistics of the ten largest economies by GDP (PPP)”, Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Angus_Maddison_statistics_of_the_ten_largest_economies_by_GDP_(PPP) . [21]. Eric Tlozek, “Are the US and Iran already at war?”, ABC Radio National, Sunday Extra, 11 August 2019: https://www.abc.net.au/radionational/programs/sundayextra/correspondent-report-iran-tolzek/11395188 . [22]. Sebastien Roblin, “Israeli F-16s smashed Syria back in June. Russia did not fire back”, National Interest, 6 August 2019: https://nationalinterest.org/blog/buzz/israeli-f-16s-smashed-syria-back-june-russia-did-not-fire-back-71586 . [23]. “New front or secret partner? Behind Iraq’s silence on Israeli strikes”, Baghdad Post, 5 August 2019: https://www.thebaghdadpost.com/en/Story/43235/New-front-or-secret-partner-Behind-Iraq-s-silence-on-Israeli-strikes . [24]. “Sasanian Empire”, Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sasanian_Empire . [25]. Gideon Polya, “The US Has Invaded 70 Nations Since 1776 – Make 4 July Independence From America Day”, Countercurrents, 5 July, 2013: http://www.countercurrents.org/polya050713.htm . [26]. Gideon Polya, “British Have Invaded 193 Countries: Make 26 January ( Australia Day, Invasion Day) British Invasion Day”, Countercurrents, 23 January, 2015: http://www.countercurrents.org/polya230115.htm . [27]. Gideon Polya, “As UK Lackeys Or US Lackeys Australians Have Invaded 85 Countries (British 193, French 80, US 70)”, Countercurrents, 9 February, 2015: http://www.countercurrents.org/polya090215.htm . [28]. Gideon Polya, “President Hollande And French Invasion Of Privacy Versus French Invasion Of 80 Countries Since 800 AD”, Countercurrents, 15 January, 2014: http://www.countercurrents.org/polya150114.htm . [29]. “Stop state terrorism” : https://sites.google.com/site/stopstateterrorism/ . [30]. “State crime and non-state terrorism”: https://sites.google.com/site/statecrimeandnonstateterrorism/ . [31]. Robert Fantina,”US encircles Iran with 45 bases, but is concerned with Iran’s activities in Syria”, American Herald tribune, 16 January 2018: https://ahtribune.com/world/north-africa-south-west-asia/syria-crisis/2098-us-iran.html . [32]. Victor Gilinsky, “The real German submarine scandal”, Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, 4 January 2017: https://thebulletin.org/2017/01/the-real-german-submarine-scandal/ . [33]. Richard Silverstein, “How Shimon Peres stole the nuclear bomb with a bluff, and why military censor does not want Israelis to know about it”, Global Research, 23 September 2016: http://www.globalresearch.ca/how-shimon-peres-stole-the-nuclear-bomb-with-a-bluff-and-why-military-censor-doesnt-want-israelis-to-know-about-it/5547367 . [34]. Roger J. Mattson, “Stealing the Atom Bomb: How Denial and Deception Armed Israel”, CreateSpace, 2016. [35]. Gideon Polya, “Apartheid Israel buries serial war criminal, genocidal racist and nuclear terrorist Shimon Peres”, Countercurrents, 1 October 2016: https://countercurrents.org/2016/10/apartheid-israel-buries-serial-war-criminal-genocidal-racist-and-nuclear-terrorist-shimon-peres . [36]. William J. Broad and David E. Sanger, “Last secret” of 1967 War: Israel’s Doomsday Plan for nuclear display”, New York Times, 3 June 2017: https://www.nytimes.com/2017/06/03/world/middleeast/1967-arab-israeli-war-nuclear-warning.html . [37]. “Zionist quotes re racism and Palestinian Genocide”, Palestinian Genocide : https://sites.google.com/site/palestiniangenocide/zionist-quotes . [38]. “Nukes in an uncertain world”, ABC TV Q&A, 8 July 2019: https://www.abc.net.au/qanda/2019-08-07/11262430 . [39]. Louise Yaxley, NATO commits to “substantial” increase in Afghanistan troops”, ABC News, 4 April 2008: https://www.abc.net.au/news/2008-04-04/nato-commits-to-substantial-increase-in/2392926 . [40]. Gideon Polya, “Biochemical Targets of Plant Bioactive Compounds”, Taylor & Francis, 2003.