US-imposed Opiate Holocaust –  US Protection Of  Afghan Opiates Has Killed 5.2 Million People Since 9-11

Numerous science, engineering, architecture, aviation, military and intelligence experts conclude that the US Government was responsible for the 9-11 atrocity (3,000 people killed) with some asserting Israeli and Saudi involvement, but US-beholden Western Mainstream media are united in blind belief in the official version of mendacious George Bush. However resolutely ignored is the UNODC report that 0.6 million people die from illicit drugs each year with 290,000 such deaths linked to US protection of the Occupied Afghanistan opium industry.

US Government-beholden Mainstream media continue to turn reality on its head by ignoring this US-imposed carnage of 290,000 per year x 18 years = 5.2 million opiate drug-related deaths world-wide linked to US restoration of the Taliban-destroyed Afghan opium industry from about 6% of world market share in 2001 to 93% in 2007 [1-7]. Further, Mainstream media ignore the reality that Iran is the world leader in combating this deadly scourge of US-protected opiate drugs and instead beat the drums of war against Iran by the nuclear terrorist and serial invader countries of the US, Apartheid Israel, the UK and France against Iran, a country that has not invaded another country for 1,500 years [2], does not have nuclear weapons, nor any intention of building them, and repeatedly declares that it wants a nuclear weapons-free Middle East.

According to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), Iran accounts for 74% of the world’s opium seizures and 25% of the world’s heroin and morphine seizures. However Iran’s role as a world leader in the War on Drugs and in combating opiate drugs from US-occupied Afghanistan comes at a heavy price. Thus Iran has a 900 kilometer border with US-occupied Afghanistan that produces about 90% of the world’s opium under US Alliance protection. Iran has spent about $700 million policing its borders against drug movement. About 2.5 million Iranians are drug users with opium accounting for 67% of drug use. 4,000 Iranian police have been killed protecting Iran and the World from US-protected opiate smugglers [1-3]. The US Alliance restored the Taliban-destroyed Afghan opium industry from about 6% of world market share in 2001 to 93% in 2007 [1-7]. Drought reduced the Afghan share of the world opium production in 2018 to 82% [7].

UNODC (2017): “[Occupied] Afghanistan continues to be at the epicenter of the global illicit opium trade. In 2017 as highlighted in the Afghanistan Opium Survey, opium cultivation reached record levels, rising by 63 per cent compared to 2016. The survey also showed opium production increased by 87 per cent to a record of 9,000 metric tons in 2017 compared to a year earlier. The donor community and other international stakeholders in the country have expressed alarm over these record numbers” (page 32 [1]).

UNODC World Drug Report (2019): “Globally, some 35 million people, up from an earlier estimate of 30.5 million, suffer from drug use disorders and require treatment services. The death toll is also higher: 585,000 people died as a result of drug use in 2017 (page 1 [7])… Global production of opium was even more affected than was cultivation by the drought in Afghanistan, which produced 82 per cent of the world’s opium in 2018. After an upward trend over the last two decades, global production fell by 25 per cent from 2017 to 2018, to some 7,790 tons. Despite that drop, the amount of opium produced was the third largest amount since UNODC started to systematically monitor opium production in the 1990s (pages 8-5 [7])… Some 585,000 people are estimated to have died as a result of drug use in 2017. More than half of those deaths [over 293,000] were the result of untreated hepatitis C leading to liver cancer and cirrhosis; almost one third were attributed to drug use disorders [almost 193,000] ]. Most (two thirds) of the deaths attributed to drug use disorders were related to opioid use [129,000] (page 19 [7]). Note that synthetic opioids (notably fentanyl and tramadol) are of deadly importance, particularly in wealthy North America.

UNODC (2019): “The amount of heroin seized in the Americas has shown a clear upward trend over the last decade. Most of this trafficking takes place within North America, usually from Mexico to the United States, although the heroin found in Canada originates in Afghanistan. Analysis of wholesale seizures of heroin in the United States has shown the increasing predominance of heroin originating in Mexico. Some 80 per cent of the heroin samples analysed in 2016 came from Mexico… In the case of fentanyl, for example, the bulk of the substance found on the illicit market comes from illicit manufacture, although some small diversions of fentanyl [from medical use] have been reported in the United States. The large market for tramadol for non-medical use in North Africa and the Near and Middle East also seems to be supplied by tramadol specifically manufactured and trafficked for the illegal market, but information remains limited… Outside North America, where the diversion of pharmaceutical opioids such as codeine and oxycodone from the licit to the illicit market is evident, such diversions are not reported in large quantities. This could be the result of underreporting or the limited capacity of law enforcement authorities to detect diversions” (page 18 [7]).

Global drug deaths totalled about 0.2 million in 2001 and about 0.6 million in 2019, and accordingly the average of annual drug deaths in this period was 0.4 million per year. Assuming that 90% of these drug deaths were opioid-related, that of these about 90% were due to opiates (such as opium and heroin, as opposed to synthetic opioids such as fentanyl and tramadol), and that of these opiate-related deaths 90% were linked to Afghan opium production [7], then the average global death rate from Afghanistan-derived opium in the last 2 decades would have been about 290,000 million deaths per year – or a total of 5.2 million since 9-11.

For religious reasons the Taliban banned alcohol, banned smoking for public servants, and after 2000 banned opium production. Thus one can estimate that as of September 2019 – 18 years after the 9-11 atrocity in which 3,000 were killed – about 18 years x 290,000 deaths per year = 5.2 million people would have died due to US restoration of the Taliban-destroyed Afghan opium industry from 6% of world market share in 2001 to 90% in 2007.

In terms of body count one can see that Presidents George Bush, Barack Obama and Donald Trump have been the worst drug pushers in history since Great Britain’s Queen Victoria who devastated China with imposed opium from British-enslaved India in the 19th century (up to 100 million Chinese died in the Opium Wars and the Tai Ping rebellion [8], with the Chinese GDP remaining almost the same between 1820 and 1950, and dropping from 30% of world GDP in 1820 to a mere 5% in 1950 ) [9, 10]. The Indians suffered a similar catastrophe under the rapacious British. Thus eminent Indian economist Professor Utsa Patnaik (Jawaharlal Nehru University) has estimated that Britain robbed India of $45 trillion between 1765 and 1938. I have estimated that if India had remained free with 24% of world GDP as in 1700 (like China) instead of similarly collapsing to 5% by 1950, then its cumulative GDP would have been $232 trillion greater (1700-2003) and $44 trillion greater (1700-1950). Deprivation kills and it is estimated that 1.8 billion Indians died avoidably from egregious deprivation under the British (1757-1947) [11-17].

The Neocon American and Zionist Imperialist (NAZI)-subverted Anglo-American Mainstream media, politician, commentariat and academic presstitutes lie by omission about this horrendous Occupied Afghanistan-derived, opiate-related carnage of 5.2 million people – a US-imposed Opiate Holocaust that is similar in magnitude to the WW2 Jewish Holocaust (5-6 million Jews killed by violence or imposed deprivation) [18-20]. One can well understand how the Mainstream can resolutely ignore the compelling question of who did the 9-11 atrocity in which 3,000 people were killed, and the opinions of numerous science, engineering, architecture, aviation, military and intelligence experts who conclude that the US Government must have been involved, with some concluding that Apartheid Israel and misogynistically Apartheid Saudi Arabia were also involved [21].

It gets worse. Thus the UNODC reports the annual drug-related deaths of 15-64 year olds in 2017 in the following “White” countries of the US Alliance and of the Anglosphere “5-Eyes” Intelligence Club, with opioids being the leading cause of death: the US (70,237), Canada (3,998), UK (3,394), Australia (1,899), Germany (1,333), France (257), and New Zealand (261). By way of comparison, the figures are as follows for some further entities: the World (585,000), China (25,727), Russia (7,529), Iran (3,021), Vietnam (2,184), Kenya (1,338), Indonesia (447), Myanmar (275), Uzbekhistan (220), Kazakhstan (141), Mexico (113), and Afghanistan (16) (no data for Pakistan and India) [2].

Applying a correction factor of 0.6 (to obtain average deaths in the last 2 decades) one can estimate total 15-64 year old opioid drug-related deaths in the 18 years (September 2001-September 2019) since 9-11 in these US Alliance countries and inescapably linked to the substantial worldwide impact of US-protected Occupied Afghanistan opiates (with similarly inescapably connected US synthetic opioids now very being important in the US and Canada): the US (759,000), Canada (43,000), UK (37,000), Australia (21,000), Germany (14,000), France (3,000), and New Zealand (3,000). By way of comparison, these UNODC-based figures are as follows for some further entities: the World (6,318,000), China (278,000), Russia (81,000), Iran (33,000), Vietnam (24,000), Kenya (14,000), Indonesia (5,000), Myanmar (3,000), Uzbekhistan (2,000), Kazakhstan (2,000), Mexico (1,000), and Afghanistan (170). One notes that the low figures for the major opiate producers (Occupied Afghanistan, Myanmar and Mexico; no data for Colombia) indicate that the impoverished inhabitants in these countries cannot afford to buy the opiates their fellow countrymen produce.

CIA-linked, US-backed opium production shifted from Turkey in the 1960s, and to South East Asia during the Vietnam War years [22-24], before shifting massively to Afghanistan after 9-11 and the war criminal US invasion. CIA-linked black profits aside, the strategic motivation was subversion and damage to Russia and China. Starting massively in the Vietnam War years, drugs have devastated African American communities and crippled the democratic prospect of African Americans holding the balance of power in the US (felony laws excluding large numbers of African American males from voting assisted this perversion of democracy by the White American Establishment) [25-28].

Anti-racist Jewish American journalist I.F. Stone famously stated “Government lie” [29, 30], and famed American writer Gore Vidal observed: “Unlike most Americans who lie all the time, I hate lying” [31] . Indeed the bigger the atrocity the more assiduously do Anglosphere Mainstream media presstitutes lie to the public [32, 33]. Thus patriotic Americans would generally be aware that 3,000 people were killed on 9-11, and that about 8,500 US Alliance soldiers have died in the US War on Terror [34]. However hidden from them by mendacious Mainstream media are the following appalling post-9-11 realities: 31 million American preventable deaths from lifestyle or political choices [35-40], 7 million Occupied Afghan deaths from violence or deprivation [41, 42] , 4.6 million Iraqi deaths from violence or deprivation, 1990-2011 [41, 43] , 6.3 million World drug-related deaths, 5.2 million World opiate drug-related deaths linked to US-protected Afghan opium production in US-occupied Afghanistan, 759,000 US drug-related deaths, and 130,000 US veteran suicides [44]. They are, of course, utterly unware of 32 million Muslim deaths from violence, 5 million, or from deprivation, 27 million, in 20 countries invaded by the US Alliance since the US Government’s 9-11 false flag atrocity [45] – the bigger the US-imposed atrocity the more assiduously is it white-washed away by US-beholden Mainstream media.

In my own country, fervently US lackey and resolutely “look-the-other-way” Australia, people are aware of 3,000 people being killed on 9-11 and possibly that only about 40 Australian solders have died in the US War on Terror. However they are utterly unaware that since 9-11 there have been 5.2 million World opiate drug-related deaths linked to US-protected Afghan opium production in US-occupied Afghanistan, that about 1.5 million Australians have died from “lifestyle” or “political choices” [46-50], that 21,000 Australians have died from drug-related causes (mostly opiate-related) [2], or that that 1,400 Australian veterans of US Alliance wars have suicided [44].

Interestingly, in 2008 the Australian PM Kevin Rudd suggested to a NATO meeting on Afghanistan that the Coalition should destroy the Afghan opium crop that presently kills about 290,000 people each year. His suggestion was, of course, rejected [51], notwithstanding the glaring reality that unlike Afghan combatants fighting the US and NATO Alliance, plants are sessile, cannot run away, and accordingly elaborate a huge array of chemical defences (including opiates) [52].

About 31,000 Americans die gun-related deaths each year and 558,000 will have died thus (from homicide, suicide or accidents) in the 18 years since 9-11 [35-40]. Notwithstanding this carnage and an almost weekly occurrence of mass shootings in the US, there is inaction on gun control laws due to the lobbying power of the National Rifle Association (NRA). Similarly, there are about 80,000 annual drug deaths in the 5 nations of the US-led, White Anglosphere, “Five-eyes club” (the US, UK, Canada, Australia and New Zealand), and 1.4 million will have died thus in the 18 years since 9-11 (most of these deaths being opioid-related and inescapably connected to the 18 year US Alliance war in Afghanistan). However for whatever secret strategic reason, the US Alliance will not destroy the Afghan opium crops that are killing huge numbers of US Alliance citizens.

Yet while only about 60 Americans have been killed in America since 9-11 by jihadi psychopaths, this tiny – albeit horrible – death toll provides a continuing basis for the US War on Terror in which 20 million Muslims have died from violence, 5 million, or from deprivation, 27 million, in 20 countries invaded by the US Alliance since the US Government’s 9-11 false flag atrocity [45]. It gets worse because the US War on Terror has been associated with a long-term accrual cost of about $6 trillion, a vast sum that could have been used for keeping millions of Americans alive at home instead of killing millions of Muslims abroad – 1.7 million Americans die preventably each year from “life-style” or “political” choices and 31 million Americans will have died thus in the 18 years since 9-11 [35-40].

A compelling rationalization of this irrational, US-imposed Orwellian nightmare – “War is Peace, Freedom is Slavery and Ignorance is Strength… [and] 2 plus 2 does not equal 4” [53] – is that the American Establishment is resolutely committed to mendacity, subversion, violence, war and mass murder to ensure continuing American global hegemony for the benefit of the US One Percenters. .Australian writer John Menadue has cogently commented on bullying US attempts to involve Australia (and indeed other US allies) in a Cold War and potentially a hot war against China : “We [Australians and other US allies] are being softened up again step by step to support the US military and industrial complex that promotes perpetual war. The US is the greatest threat to peace in the world. It is an aggressor across the globe. It is the most violent country both at home and abroad. And people know it. The Pew Research Centre found in 2018 that 45% of people surveyed around the world saw US power and influence as a major threat… In so far as China is any sort of distant threat it would be much less so if we were not so subservient to the US. The US is determined to make China its enemy. We are cooperating in that process. The US is a very dangerous ally. It is more likely to get us into trouble than out of trouble. We are joined at the hip to the most violent and dangerous country in the world” [54].

One notes that the US subverts all countries [55, 56], has removed 67 national governments (many of them democratically elected) [57], has trashed secular government and modernity in the Muslim world [58], has collaborated with jihadi and non-jihadi terrorists around the world [56, 58], has over 700 military bases in over 70 countries [59], and has invaded 72 countries (52 after WW2), as compared to the English 193, Australians 85, France 82, Germany 39, Japan 30, Russia 25, Canada 25, Apartheid Israel 12, China 2 and Iran zero (0) [8, 60-64].

Final comments.

The UN Office on Drugs and Crime ( UNODC) reports that 0.6 million people die from illicit drugs each year, and it is estimated that of these about 290,000 deaths per year are linked to US protection of the Occupied Afghanistan opium industry. There are 80,000 annual drug deaths in the 5 nations of the US-led, Anglosphere “Five-eyes club” (the US, UK, Canada, Australia and New Zealand), and 1.4 million will have perished thus in the 18 years since 9-11. However Western Mainstream media resolutely ignore this largely US-imposed carnage while fervently adhering to the science-incompatible, lying Bush “official version” of the 9-11 atrocity (3,000 people killed, assertedly by technically-illiterate jihadi fanatics hiding in Afghan caves).

What can decent Humanity do in the face of this horrendous US Establishment mendacity and mass murder? Decent Humanity must (a) inform everyone they can about the largely US-imposed Opiate Holocaust , and (b) urge and apply Boycotts, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) against all those people, politicians, parties, corporations and countries involved in this deadly assault on Humanity. The 80,000 annual US drug-related deaths are just the tip of a horror in which 1.7 million Americans die preventably each year from “life-style” and “political choice” reasons. Decent, patriotic Americans in particular who love their fellow citizens must demand at the very least that those responsible for the deception and mass murder of their fellow Americans in the ongoing Opiate Holocaust are removed from public life as utterly unelectable and utterly unfit to hold public office.

References.

Dr Gideon Polya taught science students at a major Australian university for 4 decades. He published some 130 works in a 5 decade scientific career, most recently a huge pharmacological reference text “Biochemical Targets of Plant Bioactive Compounds” (CRC Press/Taylor & Francis, New York & London , 2003). He has published “Body Count. Global avoidable mortality since 1950” (G.M. Polya, Melbourne, 2007: http://globalbodycount.blogspot.com/ ); see also his contributions “Australian complicity in Iraq mass mortality” in “Lies, Deep Fries & Statistics” (edited by Robyn Williams, ABC Books, Sydney, 2007: http://www.abc.net.au/radionational/programs/ockhamsrazor/australian-complicity-in-iraq-mass-mortality/3369002#transcript

) and “Ongoing Palestinian Genocide” in “The Plight of the Palestinians (edited by William Cook, Palgrave Macmillan, London, 2010: http://mwcnews.net/focus/analysis/4047-the-plight-of-the-palestinians.html ). He has published a revised and updated 2008 version of his 1998 book “Jane Austen and the Black Hole of British History” (see: http://janeaustenand.blogspot.com/ ) as biofuel-, globalization- and climate-driven global food price increases threaten a greater famine catastrophe than the man-made famine in British-ruled India that killed 6-7 million Indians in the “forgotten” World War 2 Bengal Famine (see recent BBC broadcast involving Dr Polya, Economics Nobel Laureate Professor Amartya Sen and others: http://www.open.edu/openlearn/history-the-arts/history/social-economic-history/listen-the-bengal-famine ; Gideon Polya: https://sites.google.com/site/drgideonpolya/home ; Gideon Polya Writing: https://sites.google.com/site/gideonpolyawriting/ ; Gideon Polya, Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gideon_Polya ) . When words fail one can say it in pictures – for images of Gideon Polya’s huge paintings for the Planet, Peace, Mother and Child see: http://sites.google.com/site/artforpeaceplanetmotherchild/ and http://www.flickr.com/photos/gideonpolya/ .

