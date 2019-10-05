Greta Thunberg And Warnings of Extinction

I just returned from New York. While there I attended lectures at the Museum of Natural History by two noted Climatologists; Katherine Hayhoe and Cynthia Scharf.

Greta Thunberg was at the UN for the UN Climate Summit. Every word of her presentation was prescient. Deadly irreversible tipping points are approaching us. They could lead to our extinction.

This was confirmed by the two Climatologists. Also, they both stated that as tipping points are reached there will be no possibility of technological geoengineering reversal.

Click below for Greta Thunberg’s presentation:

HER UN PRESENTATION

(Click lower right corner of image to turn on sound)

Click Below for https://countercurrents.org/ coverage

Intro Countercurrents editor :

“Greta Thunberg, the young climate crisis activist on Monday opened the United Nations Climate Action Summit with an angry condemnation of world leaders for failing to take strong measures to combat climate crisis – “How dare you,” she said. “This is all wrong,” said Thunberg, the 16-year-old who launched a massive climate strike movement that drew millions to the streets last Friday. “I shouldn’t be up here. I should be back in school on the other side of the ocean. Yet you all come to us young people for hope? How dare you!”

https://countercurrents.org/2019/09/how-dare-you-greta-thunbergs-powerful-speech-to-the-un

https://countercurrents.org/2019/09/tempered-emergency-the-climate-change-summit-in-new-york

https://countercurrents.org/2019/09/reject-false-solutions-to-climate-crisis-manila-initiative-on-rights-of-climate-migrants-gives-hope

I quote from my New Book:

“We will have to change the way we view our present social, political, religious, philosophical and economic thought and the institutions that support that thought. We will have to separate out those originating presuppositions we have believed to be ‘inherent truths’ we are now discovering were built on non-sustainable ecological flaws. In their place we will have to design and introduce into society forms of thought and systems of governance that reflect new ethical formulae, the purpose of which will be the protection and continuance of the Earth’s diverse yet mutually supporting systems encompassing all life and nonlife.”

David Anderson brings together a wide range of interests in his writings, namely; evolutionary anthropology, philosophy, geopolitics, economics, theology and history. He has written four books. The fourth has just been published. It is about the necessary geo political, social, religious, economic paradigm shift for human survival.

See:http://www.inquiryabraham.com/new-book.html

SIGN UP FOR COUNTERCURRENTS DAILY NEWS LETTER