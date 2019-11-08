I heard

In real or in a dream?

Home is white…

Or red?

Tulip tree is buried….

In ice,

Or in debris?

Kangri is in shed.

Or dead in the cold?

My pheran…

The one with red dots on chest….

Is like a scarecrow on tilted pole,

Or cut into shreds?

Who tells me??????

My umbilical cord……

Is missing………………

In white……or……red?

Who tells me?

I cannot weep…

I have no eyes…

Dead sockets cannot have tears?

Who tells me?

I cannot think…

My head is cold..

Who tells me?

I cannot beat….

My heart is stone…

I tell them,

I can see.

Only red dots on white blanket…

In real…

Or in a dream?

The writer is ex editor BBC and currently a columnist of Independent Urdu UK….

